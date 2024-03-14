Tory cabinet ministers ‘held talks to discuss Sunak’s future as PM’

'In recent days, Cabinet ministers have held private discussions exploring the possibility the party might be forced to replace Sunak before a UK election due later this year'

With the Tories continuing to trail the Labour Party in the polls, and after a number of disastrous by-election results ahead of a general election later this year, Tory cabinet ministers have held talks to discuss Sunak’s future as Prime Minister.

Tory ministers have become increasingly worried in recent weeks, not only after the by-election losses last month where Labour overturned sizeable Tory majorities in Wellingborough and Kingswood but also after Sunak’s handling of a number of crises and after the defection of former Tory deputy chair Lee Anderson to Reform UK, after he had the whip withdrawn for Islamophobic comments aimed at Sadiq Khan.

Bloomberg reports: “In recent days, Cabinet ministers have held private discussions exploring the possibility the party might be forced to replace Sunak before a UK election due later this year, according to people familiar with the matter. The question was whether a caretaker leader would help hold back the opposition Labour Party surge that many fear is coming.”

According to one poll, support for the Tories hit its lowest polling score on record after a torrid start to the year for Rishi Sunak. The poll published by Ipsos UK suggested just 20% of the public would vote for the Tories at the next election.

What’s stopping more Tories from pushing for Sunak’s removal is the lack of a clear alternative.

Sunak’s premiership has entered a period of peril, with yet more flashpoints ahead, including the May local elections where the Tories are expected to suffer losses.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward