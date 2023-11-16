Tories meet to discuss plot to remove Rishi Sunak

The Tory MPs are reported to have agreed to send no confidence letters in the Prime Minister and to try to coordinate more from colleagues in a plot to remove him from power.

After Rishi Sunak decided to take on the right of his party, sacking Suella Braverman to show his strength, Tory MPs have been meeting to discuss a plot to remove him as Prime Minister.

According to Bloomberg’s Alex Wickham: “A group of Tory MPs met at the 5 Hertford Street private members club in Mayfair this week where they agreed to send no confidence letters in Rishi Sunak and try to coordinate more from colleagues in a plot to remove the prime minister.”

The plot comes after the Supreme Court delivered a huge blow to Sunak’s immigration policy and his key pledge to stop small boat crossings after unanimously ruling that the Rwanda policy is unlawful.

The five Supreme Court justices agreed with the Court of Appeal that there had not been a proper assessment of whether Rwanda was safe.

Flights forcibly removing migrants to Kigali will continue to be grounded after the ruling on the flagship policy that has been stalled by more than a year of legal challenges.

“There are substantial grounds for believing that the removal of the claimants to Rwanda would expose them to a real risk of ill-treatment by reason of refoulement,” the Supreme Court said in its judgment.”

A number of Tory MPs are thinking of sending in letters of no confidence, with Dame Andrea Jenykns submitting a letter already. She wrote: “Enough is enough. If it wasn’t bad enough that we have a party leader that the members rejected, the polls demonstrate that the public reject him, and I am in full agreement.”

Suella Braverman is also rumoured to be weighing up her leadership chances after Sunak sacked her.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward