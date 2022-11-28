A full list of the Tory MPs quitting before the next election

The government is reported to be ‘bracing itself for an exodus of MPs’, who would rather step down than campaign in seats that they believe they are certain to lose.

With the opinion polls showing a commanding lead for the Labour Party, and with fears in Tory HQ that their party faces wipeout in the red wall, a number of Tory MPs have begun announcing that they will not be seeking re-election at the next general election.

Although their reasons for stepping down vary, the government is reported to be ‘bracing itself for an exodus of MPs’, who would rather step down than campaign in seats that they believe they are certain to lose.

Tory HQ has given MPs until the 5 December to say whether or not they are currently planning to seek another term. Here’s a full list of Tory MPs who have said that they will not be seeking re-election.

Dehenna Davison, Constituency: Bishop Auckland, Majority: 7,962

William Wragg, Constituency: Hazel Grove, Majority: 4,423

Nigel Adams, Constituency: Selby and Ainsty, Majority: 20,137

Andrew Percy, Constituency: Brigg and Goole, Majority: 21,941

Chris Skidmore, Constituency: Kingswood, Majority: 11,220

Chloe Smith, Constituency: Norwich North, Majority: 4,738

Mike Penning, Constituency: Hemel Hempstead, Majority: 14,563

Charles Walker, Constituency: Broxbourne, Majority: 19,807

Adam Afriyie, Constituency: Windsor, Majority: 20,079

Crispin Blunt, Constituency: Reigate, Majority: 18,310

Gary Streeter, Constituency: South West Devon, Majority: 21,430.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.