A full list of the Tory MPs quitting before the next election

The government is reported to be ‘bracing itself for an exodus of MPs’, who would rather step down than campaign in seats that they believe they are certain to lose.
With the opinion polls showing a commanding lead for the Labour Party, and with fears in Tory HQ that their party faces wipeout in the red wall, a number of Tory MPs have begun announcing that they will not be seeking re-election at the next general election.
Tory HQ has given MPs until the 5 December to say whether or not they are currently planning to seek another term. Here’s a full list of Tory MPs who have said that they will not be seeking re-election.
Dehenna Davison, Constituency: Bishop Auckland, Majority: 7,962
William Wragg, Constituency: Hazel Grove, Majority: 4,423
Nigel Adams, Constituency: Selby and Ainsty, Majority: 20,137
Andrew Percy, Constituency: Brigg and Goole, Majority: 21,941
Chris Skidmore, Constituency: Kingswood, Majority: 11,220
Chloe Smith, Constituency: Norwich North, Majority: 4,738
Mike Penning, Constituency: Hemel Hempstead, Majority: 14,563
Charles Walker, Constituency: Broxbourne, Majority: 19,807
Adam Afriyie, Constituency: Windsor, Majority: 20,079
Crispin Blunt, Constituency: Reigate, Majority: 18,310
Gary Streeter, Constituency: South West Devon, Majority: 21,430.
Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward
