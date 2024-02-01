The voters have had enough: Two-thirds want change of government at election, major poll shows

A change of government was the most popular option across all demographics assessed, including age, gender, ethnicity, religion and income level.

In a fresh blow to Rishi Sunak, just days after the Prime Minister told the public that he was feeling ‘absolutely confident’ he will win the next General Election, a new poll has found that voters have had enough of his party and want a change in government.

A Focaldata survey of almost 25,000 people, carried out on behalf of the Best for Britain campaign group, found that a staggering 63% of people think it’s time for a change of government, while less than a quarter think the current government should remain in place.

It shows the sheer scale of dissatisfaction among the general public with the Tory government, that has presided over crumbling public services, widening inequality and a soaring cost of living crisis.

To make matters worse for Sunak, cohorts traditionally more likely to vote Conservative, such as the over-65s and top earners with salaries of more than £100,000 a year, are also wanting a change in government.

When it comes to a breakdown by region, in the north-east and north-west of England, 66% of people say it is time for change, while the region with the least support for change, the East of England, still sees a majority in favour of a change in government at 56%.

The Prime Minister continues to face pressure from within his party too, with rumours of a plot to remove him from office before the general election growing among disgruntled Tory MPs worried about losing their seats.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward