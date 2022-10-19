EXCLUSIVE: 65% of voters want Liz Truss to call a general election immediately, poll finds

When it comes to party affiliation, nearly half of those who voted Conservative in 2019 want an immediate election (49%), with 89% of Labour voters also demanding one.

The majority of voters want Liz Truss to call a general election immediately, following her disastrous mini-budget and increasing rumours that Tory MPs are looking for a way to replace her with a new leader, an exclusive poll for LFF has found.

65% of those asked believe that Truss should call a general election, compared to 24% who think she should not, the poll carried out by Savanta:ComRes has found.

Support for an immediate general election is highest among 25-34 year olds at 73%, followed by 72% among 35-44 year olds. Among older voters, 66% of those aged between 55-64 wanted an immediate election as do 51% of voters aged 65 and over.

Breaking the results down by region, support for an election was highest in Scotland at 71%. 67% of voters in the North East and North West also want Truss to go to the polls immediately, with the figure at 67% for the South East and 62% in London.

When it comes to party affiliation, nearly half of those who voted Conservative in 2019 want an immediate election (49%), with 89% of Labour voters also demanding one. 75% of those who voted Lib Dem as well as 81% of Green Party voters also want Truss to stop dithering and call an election now.

It comes as Tory MPs openly call for Truss to quit, with her political authority completely shot following Jeremy Hunt’s decision to reverse almost her entire mini-budget, taking a wrecking ball to her entire agenda, leaving her without political support or a policy programme.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

Representative poll of 2238 GB adults. Prepared by Savanta: ComRes

The question asked was: Which of the following is closest to your view?

Liz Truss should call a General Election immediately

Liz Truss should not call a General Election immediately

