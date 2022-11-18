EXCLUSIVE: Majority of voters say government is not doing enough to tackle climate change, poll finds

63% of those asked, believe that the government is not doing enough to tackle climate change, while just 27% believe that the government is doing enough.



The poll, carried out by Savanta ComRes, shows that 63% of those asked, believe that the government is not doing enough to tackle climate change, while just 27% believe that the government is doing enough.

A majority of voters across all age groups believe that the government is not doing enough, with 72% of 18-24 year olds believing it’s failing to tackle climate change as do 51% of those aged 65 and over.

Nearly half (45%) of Conservative Party voters believe that the government is not doing enough, as do 79% of Labour Party voters, 91% of Green Party voters and 71% of Lib Dem voters.

The findings come as the crucial COP27 climate summit draws to a close in Egypt.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been criticised for not taking climate change seriously enough, after he initially decided not to attend the COP27 summit in Egypt only to U-turn after pressure from the public and his own party.

Sunak has also demoted the climate minister, kicking Graham Stuart out of Cabinet. He has also removed Alok Sharma, the COP26 President from the cabinet.

The prime minister was also accused of blocking Green policies on infrastructure and home insulation when he was chancellor, which experts say are needed to meet the UK’s net zero emissions target.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

The question asked was the following: Which of the following is closer to your view?

The government is doing enough to tackle climate change

The government is not doing enough to tackle climate change

Don’t know

Representative poll of 2088 GB adults. Prepared by Savanta: ComRes

