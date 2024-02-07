Liz Truss says Britain is full of ‘secret Conservatives’ who agree with her

Truss slammed Conservatives for not taking on left wing extremists”.

Despite her premiership ending in disaster and despite still being unpopular after wrecking the economy, former Prime Minister Liz Truss thinks Britain is full of ‘secret Conservatives’ who agree with her.

Truss, who yesterday once again tried to relaunch her political career, this time with the launch of a new group called Popular Conservatism – dubbed PopCon-is attempting to rally right-wing Tory MPs ahead of a general election.

The group describes itself as a “new movement aiming to restore democratic accountability to Britain and deliver popular conservative policies.” It aims to pile pressure on Rishi Sunak by lobbying for more hardline measures on issues such as immigration and welfare.

Truss told the conference that the left had “repurposed” themselves as environmentalists, LGBT+ rights advocates and anti-racism campaigners to avoid detection.

She went on to add: “Wokeism seems to be on the curriculum…there is confusion about basic biological facts, like what is a woman. Look at the net zero zealots…if you listen to the Today programme, I don’t recommend it, you’ll hear demands for more public spending…”

Truss also claimed that ‘the problem is the Conservatives had tried to appease these people. we have tried to triangulate.’

“For years and years and years – it goes back two decades – Conservatives have not taken-on the left wing extremists”, she said.

Truss went on to add: “Britain is full of secret conservatives. People who agree with us but don’t want to admit it.”

Clearly Truss hasn’t been reading the latest opinion polls which consistently show the Tories are around 20 points behind the Labour Party.

To make matters worse for Truss, an exclusive poll for HuffPost showed that 65% of voters have an unfavourable view of her, compared to just 11% who have a favourable view.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward