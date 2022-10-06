Nadine Dorries fears Liz Truss is becoming too right wing

You know things are bad when even Dorries is telling her leader to stop "lurching to the right”.

Former Tory cabinet minister Nadine Dorries, not exactly known for her own progressive credentials and who has previously retweeted Tommy Robinson, has warned that Liz Truss’s government is too right-wing for her liking.

You know things are bad when even Dorries is telling her leader to stop “lurching to the right”. The former culture secretary said that feared the prime minister was lurching to the right and abandoning the centre ground to the Labour Party.

The Boris Johnson loyalist told the Times: “I understand that we need to rocket-booster growth but you don’t do that by throwing the baby out with the bathwater. You don’t win elections by lurching to the right and deserting the centre ground for Keir Starmer to place his flag on.

“If we continue down this path, we absolutely will be facing a Stephen Harper-type wipeout. I’m sure she’s listened and will stop and rethink.”

Dorries was referring to former Canadian prime minister Harper who lost power to Justin Trudeau in the 2015 election after a decade of Conservative rule.

She also said it would be cruel, unjust and unconservative for the government to row back on a previous commitment made by Rishi Sunak to raise benefits in line with inflation.

Dorries has previously suggested that if Truss wanted a new mandate then she should call a general election.

Reacting to the news, LFF columnist Prem Sikka tweeted: “The Truss govt is so right-wing and clueless that even far right Nadine Dorries MP is calling for a general election. “We need to wipe out Tories. Can’t think of anything that they have done to advance employment, human, environment, political or any other rights for the masses.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

