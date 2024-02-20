How every MP voted on the Offshore Petroleum Licensing Bill

The Bill would introduce a duty to run annual applications for new offshore oil and gas licences

MPs voted this evening on the third reading of the Offshore Petroleum Licensing Bill. The legislation would introduce a duty to run annual applications for new offshore oil and gas licences.

Campaigners say that the legislation could lead to an increase in the number of licenses granted to drill for oil and gas in the North Sea and that it is incompatible with the need to transition to renewable energy in the face of the climate emergency.

Despite the warnings from climate campaigners, the Offshore Petroleum Licensing Bill passed its third reading with 285 votes for and 218 votes against. As a result, the legislation will now continue its journey through parliament, firstly by being debated in the House of Lords.

Almost all those who voted for the Bill were Tories. In total, 278 Tory MPs voted for the Bill, with 8 DUP MPs also backing it. The only other MP to vote for the legislation was Andrew Bridgen, a now independent MP who was expelled from the Conservative Party.

All Labour, Liberal Democrat, SNP, Plaid Cymru, SDLP, Green Party and Alliance MPs who voted on the Bill voted against it. Six independent MPs also voted against it – all of whom are former Labour, SNP or Plaid Cymru MPs. No Tories voted against the Bill.

142 MPs did not vote on the Bill. Many of them will have intentionally abstained – including some Tory MPs missing from the list who have spoken out about the legislation. Others may have been ‘paired’ – a mechanism used by MPs when they cannot attend a vote in the House of Commons where an MP from another party who would have voted differently to them agrees not to vote, or otherwise did not attend for health or other reasons.

In addition, the speaker of the House of Commons does not participate in votes, and MPs from Sinn Fein do not take their seats in parliament.

Below is a fill list of how every MP voted on the Third Reading of the Offshore Petroleum Bill.

MPs who voted for the Offshore Petroleum Bill

Bim Afolami Conservative Hitchin and Harpenden Adam Afriyie Conservative Windsor Nickie Aiken Conservative Cities of London and Westminster Peter Aldous Conservative Waveney Lucy Allan Conservative Telford Lee Anderson Conservative Ashfield Stuart Anderson Conservative Wolverhampton South West Stuart Andrew Conservative Pudsey Caroline Ansell Conservative Eastbourne Edward Argar Conservative Charnwood Sarah Atherton Conservative Wrexham Victoria Atkins Conservative Louth and Horncastle Gareth Bacon Conservative Orpington Kemi Badenoch Conservative Saffron Walden Shaun Bailey Conservative West Bromwich West Siobhan Baillie Conservative Stroud Duncan Baker Conservative North Norfolk Steve Baker Conservative Wycombe Harriett Baldwin Conservative West Worcestershire John Baron Conservative Basildon and Billericay Simon Baynes Conservative Clwyd South Aaron Bell Conservative Newcastle-under-Lyme Paul Beresford Conservative Mole Valley Saqib Bhatti Conservative Meriden Bob Blackman Conservative Harrow East Andrew Bowie Conservative West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine Ben Bradley Conservative Mansfield Karen Bradley Conservative Staffordshire Moorlands Graham Brady Conservative Altrincham and Sale West Suella Braverman Conservative Fareham Jack Brereton Conservative Stoke-on-Trent South Steve Brine Conservative Winchester Paul Bristow Conservative Peterborough Sara Britcliffe Conservative Hyndburn Anthony Browne Conservative South Cambridgeshire Fiona Bruce Conservative Congleton Felicity Buchan Conservative Kensington Alex Burghart Conservative Brentwood and Ongar Rob Butler Conservative Aylesbury Alun Cairns Conservative Vale of Glamorgan Lisa Cameron Conservative East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow Andy Carter Conservative Warrington South James Cartlidge Conservative South Suffolk William Cash Conservative Stone Miriam Cates Conservative Penistone and Stocksbridge Maria Caulfield Conservative Lewes Alex Chalk Conservative Cheltenham Christopher Chope Conservative Christchurch Jo Churchill Conservative Bury St Edmunds Greg Clark Conservative Tunbridge Wells Simon Clarke Conservative Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland Theo Clarke Conservative Stafford Brendan Clarke-Smith Conservative Bassetlaw Chris Clarkson Conservative Heywood and Middleton Thérèse Coffey Conservative Suffolk Coastal Elliot Colburn Conservative Carshalton and Wallington Damian Collins Conservative Folkestone and Hythe Alberto Costa Conservative South Leicestershire Robert Courts Conservative Witney Geoffrey Cox Conservative Torridge and West Devon Stephen Crabb Conservative Preseli Pembrokeshire Virginia Crosbie Conservative Ynys Môn James Daly Conservative Bury North David T C Davies Conservative Monmouth James Davies Conservative Vale of Clwyd Gareth Davies Conservative Grantham and Stamford Mims Davies Conservative Mid Sussex Philip Davies Conservative Shipley Caroline Dinenage Conservative Gosport Sarah Dines Conservative Derbyshire Dales Jonathan Djanogly Conservative Huntingdon Leo Docherty Conservative Aldershot Michelle Donelan Conservative Chippenham Steve Double Conservative St Austell and Newquay Jackie Doyle-Price Conservative Thurrock Richard Drax Conservative South Dorset Flick Drummond Conservative Meon Valley James Duddridge Conservative Rochford and Southend East David Duguid Conservative Banff and Buchan Iain Duncan Smith Conservative Chingford and Woodford Green Philip Dunne Conservative Ludlow Mark Eastwood Conservative Dewsbury Ruth Edwards Conservative Rushcliffe Michael Ellis Conservative Northampton North Tobias Ellwood Conservative Bournemouth East Natalie Elphicke Conservative Dover George Eustice Conservative Camborne and Redruth Luke Evans Conservative Bosworth David Evennett Conservative Bexleyheath and Crayford Michael Fabricant Conservative Lichfield Laura Farris Conservative Newbury Simon Fell Conservative Barrow and Furness Anna Firth Conservative Southend West Katherine Fletcher Conservative South Ribble Mark Fletcher Conservative Bolsover Nick Fletcher Conservative Don Valley Kevin Foster Conservative Torbay Liam Fox Conservative North Somerset Mark Francois Conservative Rayleigh and Wickford Lucy Frazer Conservative South East Cambridgeshire George Freeman Conservative Mid Norfolk Mike Freer Conservative Finchley and Golders Green Louie French Conservative Old Bexley and Sidcup Richard Fuller Conservative North East Bedfordshire Marcus Fysh Conservative Yeovil Nusrat Ghani Conservative Wealden Nick Gibb Conservative Bognor Regis and Littlehampton John Glen Conservative Salisbury Robert Goodwill Conservative Scarborough and Whitby Michael Gove Conservative Surrey Heath Helen Grant Conservative Maidstone and The Weald James Gray Conservative North Wiltshire Chris Grayling Conservative Epsom and Ewell Chris Green Conservative Bolton West Damian Green Conservative Ashford Andrew Griffith Conservative Arundel and South Downs James Grundy Conservative Leigh Robert Halfon Conservative Harlow Luke Hall Conservative Thornbury and Yate Stephen Hammond Conservative Wimbledon Greg Hands Conservative Chelsea and Fulham Mark Harper Conservative Forest of Dean Rebecca Harris Conservative Castle Point Trudy Harrison Conservative Copeland Sally-Ann Hart Conservative Hastings and Rye Simon Hart Conservative Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire John Hayes Conservative South Holland and The Deepings Oliver Heald Conservative North East Hertfordshire Chris Heaton-Harris Conservative Daventry Gordon Henderson Conservative Sittingbourne and Sheppey Darren Henry Conservative Broxtowe Antony Higginbotham Conservative Burnley Damian Hinds Conservative East Hampshire Simon Hoare Conservative North Dorset Richard Holden Conservative North West Durham Kevin Hollinrake Conservative Thirsk and Malton Philip Hollobone Conservative Kettering Adam Holloway Conservative Gravesham Paul Holmes Conservative Eastleigh John Howell Conservative Henley Paul Howell Conservative Sedgefield Nigel Huddleston Conservative Mid Worcestershire Neil Hudson Conservative Penrith and The Border Eddie Hughes Conservative Walsall North Jane Hunt Conservative Loughborough Tom Hunt Conservative Ipswich Alister Jack Conservative Dumfries and Galloway Ranil Jayawardena Conservative North East Hampshire Bernard Jenkin Conservative Harwich and North Essex Mark Jenkinson Conservative Workington Robert Jenrick Conservative Newark Gareth Johnson Conservative Dartford David Johnston Conservative Wantage Andrew Jones Conservative Harrogate and Knaresborough Fay Jones Conservative Brecon and Radnorshire David Jones Conservative Clwyd West Marcus Jones Conservative Nuneaton Simon Jupp Conservative East Devon Daniel Kawczynski Conservative Shrewsbury and Atcham Gillian Keegan Conservative Chichester Greg Knight Conservative East Yorkshire Kate Kniveton Conservative Burton Danny Kruger Conservative Devizes John Lamont Conservative Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk Robert Largan Conservative High Peak Pauline Latham Conservative Mid Derbyshire Andrea Leadsom Conservative South Northamptonshire Edward Leigh Conservative Gainsborough Andrew Lewer Conservative Northampton South Brandon Lewis Conservative Great Yarmouth Julian Lewis Conservative New Forest East Ian Liddell-Grainger Conservative Bridgwater and West Somerset Mark Logan Conservative Bolton North East Marco Longhi Conservative Dudley North Julia Lopez Conservative Hornchurch and Upminster Jack Lopresti Conservative Filton and Bradley Stoke Jonathan Lord Conservative Woking Tim Loughton Conservative East Worthing and Shoreham Craig Mackinlay Conservative South Thanet Cherilyn Mackrory Conservative Truro and Falmouth Rachel Maclean Conservative Redditch Alan Mak Conservative Havant Kit Malthouse Conservative North West Hampshire Anthony Mangnall Conservative Totnes Scott Mann Conservative North Cornwall Julie Marson Conservative Hertford and Stortford Jerome Mayhew Conservative Broadland Paul Maynard Conservative Blackpool North and Cleveleys Jason McCartney Conservative Colne Valley Karl McCartney Conservative Lincoln Stephen McPartland Conservative Stevenage Esther McVey Conservative Tatton Huw Merriman Conservative Bexhill and Battle Stephen Metcalfe Conservative South Basildon and East Thurrock Robin Millar Conservative Aberconwy Maria Miller Conservative Basingstoke Amanda Milling Conservative Cannock Chase Nigel Mills Conservative Amber Valley Damien Moore Conservative Southport Penny Mordaunt Conservative Portsmouth North David Morris Conservative Morecambe and Lunesdale James Morris Conservative Halesowen and Rowley Regis Jill Mortimer Conservative Hartlepool Kieran Mullan Conservative Crewe and Nantwich Holly Mumby-Croft Conservative Scunthorpe Sheryll Murray Conservative South East Cornwall Andrew Murrison Conservative South West Wiltshire Robert Neill Conservative Bromley and Chislehurst Caroline Nokes Conservative Romsey and Southampton North Guy Opperman Conservative Hexham John Penrose Conservative Weston-super-Mare Andrew Percy Conservative Brigg and Goole Chris Philp Conservative Croydon South Dan Poulter Conservative Central Suffolk and North Ipswich Victoria Prentis Conservative Banbury Tom Pursglove Conservative Corby Jeremy Quin Conservative Horsham Will Quince Conservative Colchester John Redwood Conservative Wokingham Jacob Rees-Mogg Conservative North East Somerset Nicola Richards Conservative West Bromwich East Angela Richardson Conservative Guildford Laurence Robertson Conservative Tewkesbury Mary Robinson Conservative Cheadle Andrew Rosindell Conservative Romford Douglas Ross Conservative Moray Lee Rowley Conservative North East Derbyshire Dean Russell Conservative Watford Gary Sambrook Conservative Birmingham, Northfield Selaine Saxby Conservative North Devon Paul Scully Conservative Sutton and Cheam Andrew Selous Conservative South West Bedfordshire David Simmonds Conservative Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner Julian Smith Conservative Skipton and Ripon Royston Smith Conservative Southampton, Itchen Amanda Solloway Conservative Derby North Ben Spencer Conservative Runnymede and Weybridge Alexander Stafford Conservative Rother Valley Andrew Stephenson Conservative Pendle John Stevenson Conservative Carlisle Iain Stewart Conservative Milton Keynes South Gary Streeter Conservative South West Devon Mel Stride Conservative Central Devon Graham Stuart Conservative Beverley and Holderness Julian Sturdy Conservative York Outer Desmond Swayne Conservative New Forest West Robert Syms Conservative Poole Maggie Throup Conservative Erewash Edward Timpson Conservative Eddisbury Kelly Tolhurst Conservative Rochester and Strood Justin Tomlinson Conservative North Swindon Michael Tomlinson Conservative Mid Dorset and North Poole Craig Tracey Conservative North Warwickshire Anne-Marie Trevelyan Conservative Berwick-upon-Tweed Laura Trott Conservative Sevenoaks Steve Tuckwell Conservative Uxbridge and South Ruislip Tom Tugendhat Conservative Tonbridge and Malling Martin Vickers Conservative Cleethorpes Theresa Villiers Conservative Chipping Barnet Robin Walker Conservative Worcester Charles Walker Conservative Broxbourne Jamie Wallis Conservative Bridgend Matt Warman Conservative Boston and Skegness Giles Watling Conservative Clacton Suzanne Webb Conservative Stourbridge Helen Whately Conservative Faversham and Mid Kent Craig Whittaker Conservative Calder Valley John Whittingdale Conservative Maldon Bill Wiggin Conservative North Herefordshire James Wild Conservative North West Norfolk Craig Williams Conservative Montgomeryshire Gavin Williamson Conservative South Staffordshire Mike Wood Conservative Dudley South William Wragg Conservative Hazel Grove Jacob Young Conservative Redcar Nadhim Zahawi Conservative Stratford-on-Avon Gregory Campbell Democratic Unionist Party East Londonderry Jeffrey M Donaldson Democratic Unionist Party Lagan Valley Paul Girvan Democratic Unionist Party South Antrim Carla Lockhart Democratic Unionist Party Upper Bann Ian Paisley Democratic Unionist Party North Antrim Gavin Robinson Democratic Unionist Party Belfast East Jim Shannon Democratic Unionist Party Strangford Sammy Wilson Democratic Unionist Party East Antrim Andrew Bridgen Independent North West Leicestershire Gagan Mohindra (Teller) Conservative South West Hertfordshire Joy Morrissey (Teller) Conservative Beaconsfield

MPs who voted against the Offshore Petroleum Bill

Stephen Farry Alliance North Down Caroline Lucas Green Party Brighton, Pavilion Diane Abbott Independent Hackney North and Stoke Newington Jeremy Corbyn Independent Islington North Jonathan Edwards Independent Carmarthen East and Dinefwr Angus Brendan MacNeil Independent Na h-Eileanan an Iar Andy McDonald Independent Middlesbrough Claudia Webbe Independent Leicester East Debbie Abrahams Labour Oldham East and Saddleworth Rushanara Ali Labour Bethnal Green and Bow Tahir Ali Labour Birmingham, Hall Green Mike Amesbury Labour Weaver Vale Fleur Anderson Labour Putney Tonia Antoniazzi Labour Gower Jonathan Ashworth Labour Leicester South Paula Barker Labour Liverpool, Wavertree Margaret Beckett Labour Derby South Apsana Begum Labour Poplar and Limehouse Hilary Benn Labour Leeds Central Clive Betts Labour Sheffield South East Olivia Blake Labour Sheffield, Hallam Paul Blomfield Labour Sheffield Central Ben Bradshaw Labour Exeter Kevin Brennan Labour Cardiff West Lyn Brown Labour West Ham Richard Burgon Labour Leeds East Dawn Butler Labour Brent Central Ian Byrne Labour Liverpool, West Derby Liam Byrne Labour Birmingham, Hodge Hill Alan Campbell Labour Tynemouth Dan Carden Labour Liverpool, Walton Yvette Cooper Labour Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford Stella Creasy Labour Walthamstow Jon Cruddas Labour Dagenham and Rainham John Cryer Labour Leyton and Wanstead Judith Cummins Labour Bradford South Alex Cunningham Labour Stockton North Janet Daby Labour Lewisham East Ashley Dalton Labour West Lancashire Wayne David Labour Caerphilly Alex Davies-Jones Labour Pontypridd Marsha De Cordova Labour Battersea Thangam Debbonaire Labour Bristol West Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi Labour Slough Samantha Dixon Labour City of Chester Anneliese Dodds Labour Oxford East Stephen Doughty Labour Cardiff South and Penarth Peter Dowd Labour Bootle Rosie Duffield Labour Canterbury Angela Eagle Labour Wallasey Maria Eagle Labour Garston and Halewood Sarah Edwards Labour Tamworth Clive Efford Labour Eltham Damien Egan Labour Kingswood Julie Elliott Labour Sunderland Central Chris Elmore Labour Ogmore Florence Eshalomi Labour Vauxhall Bill Esterson Labour Sefton Central Chris Evans Labour Islwyn Vicky Foxcroft Labour Lewisham, Deptford Gill Furniss Labour Sheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough Barry Gardiner Labour Brent North Preet Kaur Gill Labour Birmingham, Edgbaston Lilian Greenwood Labour Nottingham South Margaret Greenwood Labour Wirral West Nia Griffith Labour Llanelli Louise Haigh Labour Sheffield, Heeley Paulette Hamilton Labour Birmingham, Erdington Emma Hardy Labour Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle Carolyn Harris Labour Swansea East Helen Hayes Labour Dulwich and West Norwood John Healey Labour Wentworth and Dearne Meg Hillier Labour Hackney South and Shoreditch Sharon Hodgson Labour Washington and Sunderland West Kate Hollern Labour Blackburn Rachel Hopkins Labour Luton South George Howarth Labour Knowsley Rupa Huq Labour Ealing Central and Acton Imran Hussain Labour Bradford East Dan Jarvis Labour Barnsley Central Diana Johnson Labour Kingston upon Hull North Kim Johnson Labour Liverpool, Riverside Ruth Jones Labour Newport West Sarah Jones Labour Croydon Central Barbara Keeley Labour Worsley and Eccles South Liz Kendall Labour Leicester West Afzal Khan Labour Manchester, Gorton Stephen Kinnock Labour Aberavon Gen Kitchen Labour Wellingborough Kim Leadbeater Labour Batley and Spen Emma Lewell-Buck Labour South Shields Clive Lewis Labour Norwich South Simon Lightwood Labour Wakefield Rebecca Long Bailey Labour Salford and Eccles Holly Lynch Labour Halifax Justin Madders Labour Ellesmere Port and Neston Khalid Mahmood Labour Birmingham, Perry Barr Shabana Mahmood Labour Birmingham, Ladywood Seema Malhotra Labour Feltham and Heston Rachael Maskell Labour York Central Keir Mather Labour Selby and Ainsty Steve McCabe Labour Birmingham, Selly Oak Kerry McCarthy Labour Bristol East John McDonnell Labour Hayes and Harlington Alison McGovern Labour Wirral South Jim McMahon Labour Oldham West and Royton Anna McMorrin Labour Cardiff North Ian Mearns Labour Gateshead Edward Miliband Labour Doncaster North Jessica Morden Labour Newport East Stephen Morgan Labour Portsmouth South Grahame Morris Labour Easington James Murray Labour Ealing North Lisa Nandy Labour Wigan Charlotte Nichols Labour Warrington North Alex Norris Labour Nottingham North Chi Onwurah Labour Newcastle upon Tyne Central Abena Oppong-Asare Labour Erith and Thamesmead Kate Osborne Labour Jarrow Taiwo Owatemi Labour Coventry North West Sarah Owen Labour Luton North Stephanie Peacock Labour Barnsley East Matthew Pennycook Labour Greenwich and Woolwich Toby Perkins Labour Chesterfield Bridget Phillipson Labour Houghton and Sunderland South Luke Pollard Labour Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport Lucy Powell Labour Manchester Central Yasmin Qureshi Labour Bolton South East Christina Rees Labour Neath Bell Ribeiro-Addy Labour Streatham Marie Rimmer Labour St Helens South and Whiston Matt Rodda Labour Reading East Lloyd Russell-Moyle Labour Brighton, Kemptown Naz Shah Labour Bradford West Michael Shanks Labour Rutherglen and Hamilton West Virendra Sharma Labour Ealing, Southall Barry Sheerman Labour Huddersfield Tulip Siddiq Labour Hampstead and Kilburn Andy Slaughter Labour Hammersmith Cat Smith Labour Lancaster and Fleetwood Jeff Smith Labour Manchester, Withington Nick Smith Labour Blaenau Gwent Alex Sobel Labour Leeds North West Jo Stevens Labour Cardiff Central Alistair Strathern Labour Mid Bedfordshire Zarah Sultana Labour Coventry South Sam Tarry Labour Ilford South Gareth Thomas Labour Harrow West Nick Thomas-Symonds Labour Torfaen Emily Thornberry Labour Islington South and Finsbury Stephen Timms Labour East Ham Jon Trickett Labour Hemsworth Karl Turner Labour Kingston upon Hull East Derek Twigg Labour Halton Liz Twist Labour Blaydon Christian Wakeford Labour Bury South Catherine West Labour Hornsey and Wood Green Andrew Western Labour Stretford and Urmston Matt Western Labour Warwick and Leamington Alan Whitehead Labour Southampton, Test Nadia Whittome Labour Nottingham East Beth Winter Labour Cynon Valley Mohammad Yasin Labour Bedford Alistair Carmichael Liberal Democrat Orkney and Shetland Wendy Chamberlain Liberal Democrat North East Fife Daisy Cooper Liberal Democrat St Albans Ed Davey Liberal Democrat Kingston and Surbiton Tim Farron Liberal Democrat Westmorland and Lonsdale Sarah Green Liberal Democrat Chesham and Amersham Wera Hobhouse Liberal Democrat Bath Christine Jardine Liberal Democrat Edinburgh West Layla Moran Liberal Democrat Oxford West and Abingdon Helen Morgan Liberal Democrat North Shropshire Munira Wilson Liberal Democrat Twickenham Ben Lake Plaid Cymru Ceredigion Liz Saville Roberts Plaid Cymru Dwyfor Meirionnydd Hywel Williams Plaid Cymru Arfon Hannah Bardell Scottish National Party Livingston Mhairi Black Scottish National Party Paisley and Renfrewshire South Ian Blackford Scottish National Party Ross, Skye and Lochaber Kirsty Blackman Scottish National Party Aberdeen North Steven Bonnar Scottish National Party Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill Deidre Brock Scottish National Party Edinburgh North and Leith Alan Brown Scottish National Party Kilmarnock and Loudoun Amy Callaghan Scottish National Party East Dunbartonshire Douglas Chapman Scottish National Party Dunfermline and West Fife Joanna Cherry Scottish National Party Edinburgh South West Ronnie Cowan Scottish National Party Inverclyde Martyn Day Scottish National Party Linlithgow and East Falkirk Martin Docherty-Hughes Scottish National Party West Dunbartonshire Dave Doogan Scottish National Party Angus Allan Dorans Scottish National Party Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock Marion Fellows Scottish National Party Motherwell and Wishaw Stephen Flynn Scottish National Party Aberdeen South Patricia Gibson Scottish National Party North Ayrshire and Arran Patrick Grady Scottish National Party Glasgow North Peter Grant Scottish National Party Glenrothes Drew Hendry Scottish National Party Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey Stewart Hosie Scottish National Party Dundee East David Linden Scottish National Party Glasgow East Stewart Malcolm McDonald Scottish National Party Glasgow South Stuart C McDonald Scottish National Party Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East Anne McLaughlin Scottish National Party Glasgow North East John McNally Scottish National Party Falkirk Carol Monaghan Scottish National Party Glasgow North West Gavin Newlands Scottish National Party Paisley and Renfrewshire North John Nicolson Scottish National Party Ochil and South Perthshire Brendan O’Hara Scottish National Party Argyll and Bute Kirsten Oswald Scottish National Party East Renfrewshire Anum Qaisar Scottish National Party Airdrie and Shotts Alyn Smith Scottish National Party Stirling Chris Stephens Scottish National Party Glasgow South West Alison Thewliss Scottish National Party Glasgow Central Richard Thomson Scottish National Party Gordon Philippa Whitford Scottish National Party Central Ayrshire Pete Wishart Scottish National Party Perth and North Perthshire Colum Eastwood Social Democratic & Labour Party Foyle Claire Hanna Social Democratic & Labour Party Belfast South Colleen Fletcher (Teller) Labour Coventry North East Mary Glindon (Teller) Labour North Tyneside

MPs who abstained on the Offshore Petroleum Bill

Neale Hanvey Alba Party Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath Kenny MacAskill Alba Party East Lothian Richard Bacon Conservative South Norfolk Steve Barclay Conservative North East Cambridgeshire Jake Berry Conservative Rossendale and Darwen Peter Bottomley Conservative Worthing West Robert Buckland Conservative South Swindon Conor Burns Conservative Bournemouth West Rehman Chishti Conservative Gillingham and Rainham James Cleverly Conservative Braintree Geoffrey Clifton-Brown Conservative The Cotswolds Claire Coutinho Conservative East Surrey Tracey Crouch Conservative Chatham and Aylesford David Davis Conservative Haltemprice and Howden Dehenna Davison Conservative Bishop Auckland Oliver Dowden Conservative Hertsmere Ben Everitt Conservative Milton Keynes North Vicky Ford Conservative Chelmsford Mark Garnier Conservative Wyre Forest Peter Gibson Conservative Darlington Jo Gideon Conservative Stoke-on-Trent Central Richard Graham Conservative Gloucester Jonathan Gullis Conservative Stoke-on-Trent North James Heappey Conservative Wells Jeremy Hunt Conservative South West Surrey Sajid Javid Conservative Bromsgrove Andrea Jenkyns Conservative Morley and Outwood Caroline Johnson Conservative Sleaford and North Hykeham Alicia Kearns Conservative Rutland and Melton Kwasi Kwarteng Conservative Spelthorne Ian Levy Conservative Blyth Valley Chris Loder Conservative West Dorset Theresa May Conservative Maidenhead Mark Menzies Conservative Fylde Johnny Mercer Conservative Plymouth, Moor View Andrew Mitchell Conservative Sutton Coldfield Robbie Moore Conservative Keighley Anne Marie Morris Conservative Newton Abbot Wendy Morton Conservative Aldridge-Brownhills David Mundell Conservative Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale Lia Nici Conservative Great Grimsby Jesse Norman Conservative Hereford and South Herefordshire Neil O’Brien Conservative Harborough Matthew Offord Conservative Hendon Priti Patel Conservative Witham Mark Pawsey Conservative Rugby Mike Penning Conservative Hemel Hempstead Rebecca Pow Conservative Taunton Deane Mark Pritchard Conservative The Wrekin Dominic Raab Conservative Esher and Walton Tom Randall Conservative Gedling David Rutley Conservative Macclesfield Bob Seely Conservative Isle of Wight Grant Shapps Conservative Welwyn Hatfield Alok Sharma Conservative Reading West Alec Shelbrooke Conservative Elmet and Rothwell Chloe Smith Conservative Norwich North Greg Smith Conservative Buckingham Henry Smith Conservative Crawley Mark Spencer Conservative Sherwood Jane Stevenson Conservative Wolverhampton North East Rishi Sunak Conservative Richmond (Yorks) James Sunderland Conservative Bracknell Derek Thomas Conservative St Ives Elizabeth Truss Conservative South West Norfolk Shailesh Vara Conservative North West Cambridgeshire Matt Vickers Conservative Stockton South Ben Wallace Conservative Wyre and Preston North Heather Wheeler Conservative South Derbyshire Jeremy Wright Conservative Kenilworth and Southam Nigel Evans Deputy Speaker Ribble Valley Roger Gale Deputy Speaker North Thanet Eleanor Laing Deputy Speaker Epping Forest Rosie Winterton Deputy Speaker Doncaster Central Scott Benton Independent Blackpool South Crispin Blunt Independent Reigate Nicholas Brown Independent Newcastle upon Tyne East Bambos Charalambous Independent Enfield, Southgate Geraint Davies Independent Swansea West Matt Hancock Independent West Suffolk Julian Knight Independent Solihull Conor McGinn Independent St Helens North Kate Osamor Independent Edmonton Rob Roberts Independent Delyn Bob Stewart Independent Beckenham Rosena Allin-Khan Labour Tooting Chris Bryant Labour Rhondda Karen Buck Labour Westminster North Ruth Cadbury Labour Brentford and Isleworth Sarah Champion Labour Rotherham Feryal Clark Labour Enfield North Neil Coyle Labour Bermondsey and Old Southwark Yvonne Fovargue Labour Makerfield Mary Kelly Foy Labour City of Durham Andrew Gwynne Labour Denton and Reddish Fabian Hamilton Labour Leeds North East Harriet Harman Labour Camberwell and Peckham Mark Hendrick Labour Preston Margaret Hodge Labour Barking Darren Jones Labour Bristol North West Gerald Jones Labour Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney Kevan Jones Labour North Durham Mike Kane Labour Wythenshawe and Sale East Peter Kyle Labour Hove David Lammy Labour Tottenham Ian Lavery Labour Wansbeck Siobhain McDonagh Labour Mitcham and Morden Pat McFadden Labour Wolverhampton South East Catherine McKinnell Labour Newcastle upon Tyne North Navendu Mishra Labour Stockport Ian Murray Labour Edinburgh South Jess Phillips Labour Birmingham, Yardley Angela Rayner Labour Ashton-under-Lyne Steve Reed Labour Croydon North Ellie Reeves Labour Lewisham West and Penge Rachel Reeves Labour Leeds West Jonathan Reynolds Labour Stalybridge and Hyde Karin Smyth Labour Bristol South John Spellar Labour Warley Keir Starmer Labour Holborn and St Pancras Wes Streeting Labour Ilford North Graham Stringer Labour Blackley and Broughton Mark Tami Labour Alyn and Deeside Valerie Vaz Labour Walsall South Mick Whitley Labour Birkenhead Daniel Zeichner Labour Cambridge Sarah Dyke Liberal Democrat Somerton and Frome Richard Foord Liberal Democrat Tiverton and Honiton Sarah Olney Liberal Democrat Richmond Park Jamie Stone Liberal Democrat Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross Angela Crawley Scottish National Party Lanark and Hamilton East Chris Law Scottish National Party Dundee West Tommy Sheppard Scottish National Party Edinburgh East Owen Thompson Scottish National Party Midlothian Órfhlaith Begley Sinn Féin West Tyrone Mickey Brady Sinn Féin Newry and Armagh John Finucane Sinn Féin Belfast North Michelle Gildernew Sinn Féin Fermanagh and South Tyrone Chris Hazzard Sinn Féin South Down Paul Maskey Sinn Féin Belfast West Francie Molloy Sinn Féin Mid Ulster Lindsay Hoyle Speaker Chorley

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Diliff – Creative Commons