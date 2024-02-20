How every MP voted on the Offshore Petroleum Licensing Bill

News

The Bill would introduce a duty to run annual applications for new offshore oil and gas licences

A photo of the House of Commons

MPs voted this evening on the third reading of the Offshore Petroleum Licensing Bill. The legislation would introduce a duty to run annual applications for new offshore oil and gas licences.

Campaigners say that the legislation could lead to an increase in the number of licenses granted to drill for oil and gas in the North Sea and that it is incompatible with the need to transition to renewable energy in the face of the climate emergency.

Despite the warnings from climate campaigners, the Offshore Petroleum Licensing Bill passed its third reading with 285 votes for and 218 votes against. As a result, the legislation will now continue its journey through parliament, firstly by being debated in the House of Lords.

Almost all those who voted for the Bill were Tories. In total, 278 Tory MPs voted for the Bill, with 8 DUP MPs also backing it. The only other MP to vote for the legislation was Andrew Bridgen, a now independent MP who was expelled from the Conservative Party.

All Labour, Liberal Democrat, SNP, Plaid Cymru, SDLP, Green Party and Alliance MPs who voted on the Bill voted against it. Six independent MPs also voted against it – all of whom are former Labour, SNP or Plaid Cymru MPs. No Tories voted against the Bill.

142 MPs did not vote on the Bill. Many of them will have intentionally abstained – including some Tory MPs missing from the list who have spoken out about the legislation. Others may have been ‘paired’ – a mechanism used by MPs when they cannot attend a vote in the House of Commons where an MP from another party who would have voted differently to them agrees not to vote, or otherwise did not attend for health or other reasons.

In addition, the speaker of the House of Commons does not participate in votes, and MPs from Sinn Fein do not take their seats in parliament.

Below is a fill list of how every MP voted on the Third Reading of the Offshore Petroleum Bill.

MPs who voted for the Offshore Petroleum Bill

Bim AfolamiConservativeHitchin and Harpenden
Adam AfriyieConservativeWindsor
Nickie AikenConservativeCities of London and Westminster
Peter AldousConservativeWaveney
Lucy AllanConservativeTelford
Lee AndersonConservativeAshfield
Stuart AndersonConservativeWolverhampton South West
Stuart AndrewConservativePudsey
Caroline AnsellConservativeEastbourne
Edward ArgarConservativeCharnwood
Sarah AthertonConservativeWrexham
Victoria AtkinsConservativeLouth and Horncastle
Gareth BaconConservativeOrpington
Kemi BadenochConservativeSaffron Walden
Shaun BaileyConservativeWest Bromwich West
Siobhan BaillieConservativeStroud
Duncan BakerConservativeNorth Norfolk
Steve BakerConservativeWycombe
Harriett BaldwinConservativeWest Worcestershire
John BaronConservativeBasildon and Billericay
Simon BaynesConservativeClwyd South
Aaron BellConservativeNewcastle-under-Lyme
Paul BeresfordConservativeMole Valley
Saqib BhattiConservativeMeriden
Bob BlackmanConservativeHarrow East
Andrew BowieConservativeWest Aberdeenshire and Kincardine
Ben BradleyConservativeMansfield
Karen BradleyConservativeStaffordshire Moorlands
Graham BradyConservativeAltrincham and Sale West
Suella BravermanConservativeFareham
Jack BreretonConservativeStoke-on-Trent South
Steve BrineConservativeWinchester
Paul BristowConservativePeterborough
Sara BritcliffeConservativeHyndburn
Anthony BrowneConservativeSouth Cambridgeshire
Fiona BruceConservativeCongleton
Felicity BuchanConservativeKensington
Alex BurghartConservativeBrentwood and Ongar
Rob ButlerConservativeAylesbury
Alun CairnsConservativeVale of Glamorgan
Lisa CameronConservativeEast Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow
Andy CarterConservativeWarrington South
James CartlidgeConservativeSouth Suffolk
William CashConservativeStone
Miriam CatesConservativePenistone and Stocksbridge
Maria CaulfieldConservativeLewes
Alex ChalkConservativeCheltenham
Christopher ChopeConservativeChristchurch
Jo ChurchillConservativeBury St Edmunds
Greg ClarkConservativeTunbridge Wells
Simon ClarkeConservativeMiddlesbrough South and East Cleveland
Theo ClarkeConservativeStafford
Brendan Clarke-SmithConservativeBassetlaw
Chris ClarksonConservativeHeywood and Middleton
Thérèse CoffeyConservativeSuffolk Coastal
Elliot ColburnConservativeCarshalton and Wallington
Damian CollinsConservativeFolkestone and Hythe
Alberto CostaConservativeSouth Leicestershire
Robert CourtsConservativeWitney
Geoffrey CoxConservativeTorridge and West Devon
Stephen CrabbConservativePreseli Pembrokeshire
Virginia CrosbieConservativeYnys Môn
James DalyConservativeBury North
David T C DaviesConservativeMonmouth
James DaviesConservativeVale of Clwyd
Gareth DaviesConservativeGrantham and Stamford
Mims DaviesConservativeMid Sussex
Philip DaviesConservativeShipley
Caroline DinenageConservativeGosport
Sarah DinesConservativeDerbyshire Dales
Jonathan DjanoglyConservativeHuntingdon
Leo DochertyConservativeAldershot
Michelle DonelanConservativeChippenham
Steve DoubleConservativeSt Austell and Newquay
Jackie Doyle-PriceConservativeThurrock
Richard DraxConservativeSouth Dorset
Flick DrummondConservativeMeon Valley
James DuddridgeConservativeRochford and Southend East
David DuguidConservativeBanff and Buchan
Iain Duncan SmithConservativeChingford and Woodford Green
Philip DunneConservativeLudlow
Mark EastwoodConservativeDewsbury
Ruth EdwardsConservativeRushcliffe
Michael EllisConservativeNorthampton North
Tobias EllwoodConservativeBournemouth East
Natalie ElphickeConservativeDover
George EusticeConservativeCamborne and Redruth
Luke EvansConservativeBosworth
David EvennettConservativeBexleyheath and Crayford
Michael FabricantConservativeLichfield
Laura FarrisConservativeNewbury
Simon FellConservativeBarrow and Furness
Anna FirthConservativeSouthend West
Katherine FletcherConservativeSouth Ribble
Mark FletcherConservativeBolsover
Nick FletcherConservativeDon Valley
Kevin FosterConservativeTorbay
Liam FoxConservativeNorth Somerset
Mark FrancoisConservativeRayleigh and Wickford
Lucy FrazerConservativeSouth East Cambridgeshire
George FreemanConservativeMid Norfolk
Mike FreerConservativeFinchley and Golders Green
Louie FrenchConservativeOld Bexley and Sidcup
Richard FullerConservativeNorth East Bedfordshire
Marcus FyshConservativeYeovil
Nusrat GhaniConservativeWealden
Nick GibbConservativeBognor Regis and Littlehampton
John GlenConservativeSalisbury
Robert GoodwillConservativeScarborough and Whitby
Michael GoveConservativeSurrey Heath
Helen GrantConservativeMaidstone and The Weald
James GrayConservativeNorth Wiltshire
Chris GraylingConservativeEpsom and Ewell
Chris GreenConservativeBolton West
Damian GreenConservativeAshford
Andrew GriffithConservativeArundel and South Downs
James GrundyConservativeLeigh
Robert HalfonConservativeHarlow
Luke HallConservativeThornbury and Yate
Stephen HammondConservativeWimbledon
Greg HandsConservativeChelsea and Fulham
Mark HarperConservativeForest of Dean
Rebecca HarrisConservativeCastle Point
Trudy HarrisonConservativeCopeland
Sally-Ann HartConservativeHastings and Rye
Simon HartConservativeCarmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire
John HayesConservativeSouth Holland and The Deepings
Oliver HealdConservativeNorth East Hertfordshire
Chris Heaton-HarrisConservativeDaventry
Gordon HendersonConservativeSittingbourne and Sheppey
Darren HenryConservativeBroxtowe
Antony HigginbothamConservativeBurnley
Damian HindsConservativeEast Hampshire
Simon HoareConservativeNorth Dorset
Richard HoldenConservativeNorth West Durham
Kevin HollinrakeConservativeThirsk and Malton
Philip HolloboneConservativeKettering
Adam HollowayConservativeGravesham
Paul HolmesConservativeEastleigh
John HowellConservativeHenley
Paul HowellConservativeSedgefield
Nigel HuddlestonConservativeMid Worcestershire
Neil HudsonConservativePenrith and The Border
Eddie HughesConservativeWalsall North
Jane HuntConservativeLoughborough
Tom HuntConservativeIpswich
Alister JackConservativeDumfries and Galloway
Ranil JayawardenaConservativeNorth East Hampshire
Bernard JenkinConservativeHarwich and North Essex
Mark JenkinsonConservativeWorkington
Robert JenrickConservativeNewark
Gareth JohnsonConservativeDartford
David JohnstonConservativeWantage
Andrew JonesConservativeHarrogate and Knaresborough
Fay JonesConservativeBrecon and Radnorshire
David JonesConservativeClwyd West
Marcus JonesConservativeNuneaton
Simon JuppConservativeEast Devon
Daniel KawczynskiConservativeShrewsbury and Atcham
Gillian KeeganConservativeChichester
Greg KnightConservativeEast Yorkshire
Kate KnivetonConservativeBurton
Danny KrugerConservativeDevizes
John LamontConservativeBerwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk
Robert LarganConservativeHigh Peak
Pauline LathamConservativeMid Derbyshire
Andrea LeadsomConservativeSouth Northamptonshire
Edward LeighConservativeGainsborough
Andrew LewerConservativeNorthampton South
Brandon LewisConservativeGreat Yarmouth
Julian LewisConservativeNew Forest East
Ian Liddell-GraingerConservativeBridgwater and West Somerset
Mark LoganConservativeBolton North East
Marco LonghiConservativeDudley North
Julia LopezConservativeHornchurch and Upminster
Jack LoprestiConservativeFilton and Bradley Stoke
Jonathan LordConservativeWoking
Tim LoughtonConservativeEast Worthing and Shoreham
Craig MackinlayConservativeSouth Thanet
Cherilyn MackroryConservativeTruro and Falmouth
Rachel MacleanConservativeRedditch
Alan MakConservativeHavant
Kit MalthouseConservativeNorth West Hampshire
Anthony MangnallConservativeTotnes
Scott MannConservativeNorth Cornwall
Julie MarsonConservativeHertford and Stortford
Jerome MayhewConservativeBroadland
Paul MaynardConservativeBlackpool North and Cleveleys
Jason McCartneyConservativeColne Valley
Karl McCartneyConservativeLincoln
Stephen McPartlandConservativeStevenage
Esther McVeyConservativeTatton
Huw MerrimanConservativeBexhill and Battle
Stephen MetcalfeConservativeSouth Basildon and East Thurrock
Robin MillarConservativeAberconwy
Maria MillerConservativeBasingstoke
Amanda MillingConservativeCannock Chase
Nigel MillsConservativeAmber Valley
Damien MooreConservativeSouthport
Penny MordauntConservativePortsmouth North
David MorrisConservativeMorecambe and Lunesdale
James MorrisConservativeHalesowen and Rowley Regis
Jill MortimerConservativeHartlepool
Kieran MullanConservativeCrewe and Nantwich
Holly Mumby-CroftConservativeScunthorpe
Sheryll MurrayConservativeSouth East Cornwall
Andrew MurrisonConservativeSouth West Wiltshire
Robert NeillConservativeBromley and Chislehurst
Caroline NokesConservativeRomsey and Southampton North
Guy OppermanConservativeHexham
John PenroseConservativeWeston-super-Mare
Andrew PercyConservativeBrigg and Goole
Chris PhilpConservativeCroydon South
Dan PoulterConservativeCentral Suffolk and North Ipswich
Victoria PrentisConservativeBanbury
Tom PursgloveConservativeCorby
Jeremy QuinConservativeHorsham
Will QuinceConservativeColchester
John RedwoodConservativeWokingham
Jacob Rees-MoggConservativeNorth East Somerset
Nicola RichardsConservativeWest Bromwich East
Angela RichardsonConservativeGuildford
Laurence RobertsonConservativeTewkesbury
Mary RobinsonConservativeCheadle
Andrew RosindellConservativeRomford
Douglas RossConservativeMoray
Lee RowleyConservativeNorth East Derbyshire
Dean RussellConservativeWatford
Gary SambrookConservativeBirmingham, Northfield
Selaine SaxbyConservativeNorth Devon
Paul ScullyConservativeSutton and Cheam
Andrew SelousConservativeSouth West Bedfordshire
David SimmondsConservativeRuislip, Northwood and Pinner
Julian SmithConservativeSkipton and Ripon
Royston SmithConservativeSouthampton, Itchen
Amanda SollowayConservativeDerby North
Ben SpencerConservativeRunnymede and Weybridge
Alexander StaffordConservativeRother Valley
Andrew StephensonConservativePendle
John StevensonConservativeCarlisle
Iain StewartConservativeMilton Keynes South
Gary StreeterConservativeSouth West Devon
Mel StrideConservativeCentral Devon
Graham StuartConservativeBeverley and Holderness
Julian SturdyConservativeYork Outer
Desmond SwayneConservativeNew Forest West
Robert SymsConservativePoole
Maggie ThroupConservativeErewash
Edward TimpsonConservativeEddisbury
Kelly TolhurstConservativeRochester and Strood
Justin TomlinsonConservativeNorth Swindon
Michael TomlinsonConservativeMid Dorset and North Poole
Craig TraceyConservativeNorth Warwickshire
Anne-Marie TrevelyanConservativeBerwick-upon-Tweed
Laura TrottConservativeSevenoaks
Steve TuckwellConservativeUxbridge and South Ruislip
Tom TugendhatConservativeTonbridge and Malling
Martin VickersConservativeCleethorpes
Theresa VilliersConservativeChipping Barnet
Robin WalkerConservativeWorcester
Charles WalkerConservativeBroxbourne
Jamie WallisConservativeBridgend
Matt WarmanConservativeBoston and Skegness
Giles WatlingConservativeClacton
Suzanne WebbConservativeStourbridge
Helen WhatelyConservativeFaversham and Mid Kent
Craig WhittakerConservativeCalder Valley
John WhittingdaleConservativeMaldon
Bill WigginConservativeNorth Herefordshire
James WildConservativeNorth West Norfolk
Craig WilliamsConservativeMontgomeryshire
Gavin WilliamsonConservativeSouth Staffordshire
Mike WoodConservativeDudley South
William WraggConservativeHazel Grove
Jacob YoungConservativeRedcar
Nadhim ZahawiConservativeStratford-on-Avon
Gregory CampbellDemocratic Unionist PartyEast Londonderry
Jeffrey M DonaldsonDemocratic Unionist PartyLagan Valley
Paul GirvanDemocratic Unionist PartySouth Antrim
Carla LockhartDemocratic Unionist PartyUpper Bann
Ian PaisleyDemocratic Unionist PartyNorth Antrim
Gavin RobinsonDemocratic Unionist PartyBelfast East
Jim ShannonDemocratic Unionist PartyStrangford
Sammy WilsonDemocratic Unionist PartyEast Antrim
Andrew BridgenIndependentNorth West Leicestershire
Gagan Mohindra (Teller)ConservativeSouth West Hertfordshire
Joy Morrissey (Teller)ConservativeBeaconsfield

MPs who voted against the Offshore Petroleum Bill

Stephen FarryAllianceNorth Down
Caroline LucasGreen PartyBrighton, Pavilion
Diane AbbottIndependentHackney North and Stoke Newington
Jeremy CorbynIndependentIslington North
Jonathan EdwardsIndependentCarmarthen East and Dinefwr
Angus Brendan MacNeilIndependentNa h-Eileanan an Iar
Andy McDonaldIndependentMiddlesbrough
Claudia WebbeIndependentLeicester East
Debbie AbrahamsLabourOldham East and Saddleworth
Rushanara AliLabourBethnal Green and Bow
Tahir AliLabourBirmingham, Hall Green
Mike AmesburyLabourWeaver Vale
Fleur AndersonLabourPutney
Tonia AntoniazziLabourGower
Jonathan AshworthLabourLeicester South
Paula BarkerLabourLiverpool, Wavertree
Margaret BeckettLabourDerby South
Apsana BegumLabourPoplar and Limehouse
Hilary BennLabourLeeds Central
Clive BettsLabourSheffield South East
Olivia BlakeLabourSheffield, Hallam
Paul BlomfieldLabourSheffield Central
Ben BradshawLabourExeter
Kevin BrennanLabourCardiff West
Lyn BrownLabourWest Ham
Richard BurgonLabourLeeds East
Dawn ButlerLabourBrent Central
Ian ByrneLabourLiverpool, West Derby
Liam ByrneLabourBirmingham, Hodge Hill
Alan CampbellLabourTynemouth
Dan CardenLabourLiverpool, Walton
Yvette CooperLabourNormanton, Pontefract and Castleford
Stella CreasyLabourWalthamstow
Jon CruddasLabourDagenham and Rainham
John CryerLabourLeyton and Wanstead
Judith CumminsLabourBradford South
Alex CunninghamLabourStockton North
Janet DabyLabourLewisham East
Ashley DaltonLabourWest Lancashire
Wayne DavidLabourCaerphilly
Alex Davies-JonesLabourPontypridd
Marsha De CordovaLabourBattersea
Thangam DebbonaireLabourBristol West
Tanmanjeet Singh DhesiLabourSlough
Samantha DixonLabourCity of Chester
Anneliese DoddsLabourOxford East
Stephen DoughtyLabourCardiff South and Penarth
Peter DowdLabourBootle
Rosie DuffieldLabourCanterbury
Angela EagleLabourWallasey
Maria EagleLabourGarston and Halewood
Sarah EdwardsLabourTamworth
Clive EffordLabourEltham
Damien EganLabourKingswood
Julie ElliottLabourSunderland Central
Chris ElmoreLabourOgmore
Florence EshalomiLabourVauxhall
Bill EstersonLabourSefton Central
Chris EvansLabourIslwyn
Vicky FoxcroftLabourLewisham, Deptford
Gill FurnissLabourSheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough
Barry GardinerLabourBrent North
Preet Kaur GillLabourBirmingham, Edgbaston
Lilian GreenwoodLabourNottingham South
Margaret GreenwoodLabourWirral West
Nia GriffithLabourLlanelli
Louise HaighLabourSheffield, Heeley
Paulette HamiltonLabourBirmingham, Erdington
Emma HardyLabourKingston upon Hull West and Hessle
Carolyn HarrisLabourSwansea East
Helen HayesLabourDulwich and West Norwood
John HealeyLabourWentworth and Dearne
Meg HillierLabourHackney South and Shoreditch
Sharon HodgsonLabourWashington and Sunderland West
Kate HollernLabourBlackburn
Rachel HopkinsLabourLuton South
George HowarthLabourKnowsley
Rupa HuqLabourEaling Central and Acton
Imran HussainLabourBradford East
Dan JarvisLabourBarnsley Central
Diana JohnsonLabourKingston upon Hull North
Kim JohnsonLabourLiverpool, Riverside
Ruth JonesLabourNewport West
Sarah JonesLabourCroydon Central
Barbara KeeleyLabourWorsley and Eccles South
Liz KendallLabourLeicester West
Afzal KhanLabourManchester, Gorton
Stephen KinnockLabourAberavon
Gen KitchenLabourWellingborough
Kim LeadbeaterLabourBatley and Spen
Emma Lewell-BuckLabourSouth Shields
Clive LewisLabourNorwich South
Simon LightwoodLabourWakefield
Rebecca Long BaileyLabourSalford and Eccles
Holly LynchLabourHalifax
Justin MaddersLabourEllesmere Port and Neston
Khalid MahmoodLabourBirmingham, Perry Barr
Shabana MahmoodLabourBirmingham, Ladywood
Seema MalhotraLabourFeltham and Heston
Rachael MaskellLabourYork Central
Keir MatherLabourSelby and Ainsty
Steve McCabeLabourBirmingham, Selly Oak
Kerry McCarthyLabourBristol East
John McDonnellLabourHayes and Harlington
Alison McGovernLabourWirral South
Jim McMahonLabourOldham West and Royton
Anna McMorrinLabourCardiff North
Ian MearnsLabourGateshead
Edward MilibandLabourDoncaster North
Jessica MordenLabourNewport East
Stephen MorganLabourPortsmouth South
Grahame MorrisLabourEasington
James MurrayLabourEaling North
Lisa NandyLabourWigan
Charlotte NicholsLabourWarrington North
Alex NorrisLabourNottingham North
Chi OnwurahLabourNewcastle upon Tyne Central
Abena Oppong-AsareLabourErith and Thamesmead
Kate OsborneLabourJarrow
Taiwo OwatemiLabourCoventry North West
Sarah OwenLabourLuton North
Stephanie PeacockLabourBarnsley East
Matthew PennycookLabourGreenwich and Woolwich
Toby PerkinsLabourChesterfield
Bridget PhillipsonLabourHoughton and Sunderland South
Luke PollardLabourPlymouth, Sutton and Devonport
Lucy PowellLabourManchester Central
Yasmin QureshiLabourBolton South East
Christina ReesLabourNeath
Bell Ribeiro-AddyLabourStreatham
Marie RimmerLabourSt Helens South and Whiston
Matt RoddaLabourReading East
Lloyd Russell-MoyleLabourBrighton, Kemptown
Naz ShahLabourBradford West
Michael ShanksLabourRutherglen and Hamilton West
Virendra SharmaLabourEaling, Southall
Barry SheermanLabourHuddersfield
Tulip SiddiqLabourHampstead and Kilburn
Andy SlaughterLabourHammersmith
Cat SmithLabourLancaster and Fleetwood
Jeff SmithLabourManchester, Withington
Nick SmithLabourBlaenau Gwent
Alex SobelLabourLeeds North West
Jo StevensLabourCardiff Central
Alistair StrathernLabourMid Bedfordshire
Zarah SultanaLabourCoventry South
Sam TarryLabourIlford South
Gareth ThomasLabourHarrow West
Nick Thomas-SymondsLabourTorfaen
Emily ThornberryLabourIslington South and Finsbury
Stephen TimmsLabourEast Ham
Jon TrickettLabourHemsworth
Karl TurnerLabourKingston upon Hull East
Derek TwiggLabourHalton
Liz TwistLabourBlaydon
Christian WakefordLabourBury South
Catherine WestLabourHornsey and Wood Green
Andrew WesternLabourStretford and Urmston
Matt WesternLabourWarwick and Leamington
Alan WhiteheadLabourSouthampton, Test
Nadia WhittomeLabourNottingham East
Beth WinterLabourCynon Valley
Mohammad YasinLabourBedford
Alistair CarmichaelLiberal DemocratOrkney and Shetland
Wendy ChamberlainLiberal DemocratNorth East Fife
Daisy CooperLiberal DemocratSt Albans
Ed DaveyLiberal DemocratKingston and Surbiton
Tim FarronLiberal DemocratWestmorland and Lonsdale
Sarah GreenLiberal DemocratChesham and Amersham
Wera HobhouseLiberal DemocratBath
Christine JardineLiberal DemocratEdinburgh West
Layla MoranLiberal DemocratOxford West and Abingdon
Helen MorganLiberal DemocratNorth Shropshire
Munira WilsonLiberal DemocratTwickenham
Ben LakePlaid CymruCeredigion
Liz Saville RobertsPlaid CymruDwyfor Meirionnydd
Hywel WilliamsPlaid CymruArfon
Hannah BardellScottish National PartyLivingston
Mhairi BlackScottish National PartyPaisley and Renfrewshire South
Ian BlackfordScottish National PartyRoss, Skye and Lochaber
Kirsty BlackmanScottish National PartyAberdeen North
Steven BonnarScottish National PartyCoatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill
Deidre BrockScottish National PartyEdinburgh North and Leith
Alan BrownScottish National PartyKilmarnock and Loudoun
Amy CallaghanScottish National PartyEast Dunbartonshire
Douglas ChapmanScottish National PartyDunfermline and West Fife
Joanna CherryScottish National PartyEdinburgh South West
Ronnie CowanScottish National PartyInverclyde
Martyn DayScottish National PartyLinlithgow and East Falkirk
Martin Docherty-HughesScottish National PartyWest Dunbartonshire
Dave DooganScottish National PartyAngus
Allan DoransScottish National PartyAyr, Carrick and Cumnock
Marion FellowsScottish National PartyMotherwell and Wishaw
Stephen FlynnScottish National PartyAberdeen South
Patricia GibsonScottish National PartyNorth Ayrshire and Arran
Patrick GradyScottish National PartyGlasgow North
Peter GrantScottish National PartyGlenrothes
Drew HendryScottish National PartyInverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey
Stewart HosieScottish National PartyDundee East
David LindenScottish National PartyGlasgow East
Stewart Malcolm McDonaldScottish National PartyGlasgow South
Stuart C McDonaldScottish National PartyCumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East
Anne McLaughlinScottish National PartyGlasgow North East
John McNallyScottish National PartyFalkirk
Carol MonaghanScottish National PartyGlasgow North West
Gavin NewlandsScottish National PartyPaisley and Renfrewshire North
John NicolsonScottish National PartyOchil and South Perthshire
Brendan O’HaraScottish National PartyArgyll and Bute
Kirsten OswaldScottish National PartyEast Renfrewshire
Anum QaisarScottish National PartyAirdrie and Shotts
Alyn SmithScottish National PartyStirling
Chris StephensScottish National PartyGlasgow South West
Alison ThewlissScottish National PartyGlasgow Central
Richard ThomsonScottish National PartyGordon
Philippa WhitfordScottish National PartyCentral Ayrshire
Pete WishartScottish National PartyPerth and North Perthshire
Colum EastwoodSocial Democratic & Labour PartyFoyle
Claire HannaSocial Democratic & Labour PartyBelfast South
Colleen Fletcher (Teller)LabourCoventry North East
Mary Glindon (Teller)LabourNorth Tyneside

MPs who abstained on the Offshore Petroleum Bill

Neale HanveyAlba PartyKirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath
Kenny MacAskillAlba PartyEast Lothian
Richard BaconConservativeSouth Norfolk
Steve BarclayConservativeNorth East Cambridgeshire
Jake BerryConservativeRossendale and Darwen
Peter BottomleyConservativeWorthing West
Robert BucklandConservativeSouth Swindon
Conor BurnsConservativeBournemouth West
Rehman ChishtiConservativeGillingham and Rainham
James CleverlyConservativeBraintree
Geoffrey Clifton-BrownConservativeThe Cotswolds
Claire CoutinhoConservativeEast Surrey
Tracey CrouchConservativeChatham and Aylesford
David DavisConservativeHaltemprice and Howden
Dehenna DavisonConservativeBishop Auckland
Oliver DowdenConservativeHertsmere
Ben EverittConservativeMilton Keynes North
Vicky FordConservativeChelmsford
Mark GarnierConservativeWyre Forest
Peter GibsonConservativeDarlington
Jo GideonConservativeStoke-on-Trent Central
Richard GrahamConservativeGloucester
Jonathan GullisConservativeStoke-on-Trent North
James HeappeyConservativeWells
Jeremy HuntConservativeSouth West Surrey
Sajid JavidConservativeBromsgrove
Andrea JenkynsConservativeMorley and Outwood
Caroline JohnsonConservativeSleaford and North Hykeham
Alicia KearnsConservativeRutland and Melton
Kwasi KwartengConservativeSpelthorne
Ian LevyConservativeBlyth Valley
Chris LoderConservativeWest Dorset
Theresa MayConservativeMaidenhead
Mark MenziesConservativeFylde
Johnny MercerConservativePlymouth, Moor View
Andrew MitchellConservativeSutton Coldfield
Robbie MooreConservativeKeighley
Anne Marie MorrisConservativeNewton Abbot
Wendy MortonConservativeAldridge-Brownhills
David MundellConservativeDumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale
Lia NiciConservativeGreat Grimsby
Jesse NormanConservativeHereford and South Herefordshire
Neil O’BrienConservativeHarborough
Matthew OffordConservativeHendon
Priti PatelConservativeWitham
Mark PawseyConservativeRugby
Mike PenningConservativeHemel Hempstead
Rebecca PowConservativeTaunton Deane
Mark PritchardConservativeThe Wrekin
Dominic RaabConservativeEsher and Walton
Tom RandallConservativeGedling
David RutleyConservativeMacclesfield
Bob SeelyConservativeIsle of Wight
Grant ShappsConservativeWelwyn Hatfield
Alok SharmaConservativeReading West
Alec ShelbrookeConservativeElmet and Rothwell
Chloe SmithConservativeNorwich North
Greg SmithConservativeBuckingham
Henry SmithConservativeCrawley
Mark SpencerConservativeSherwood
Jane StevensonConservativeWolverhampton North East
Rishi SunakConservativeRichmond (Yorks)
James SunderlandConservativeBracknell
Derek ThomasConservativeSt Ives
Elizabeth TrussConservativeSouth West Norfolk
Shailesh VaraConservativeNorth West Cambridgeshire
Matt VickersConservativeStockton South
Ben WallaceConservativeWyre and Preston North
Heather WheelerConservativeSouth Derbyshire
Jeremy WrightConservativeKenilworth and Southam
Nigel EvansDeputy SpeakerRibble Valley
Roger GaleDeputy SpeakerNorth Thanet
Eleanor LaingDeputy SpeakerEpping Forest
Rosie WintertonDeputy SpeakerDoncaster Central
Scott BentonIndependentBlackpool South
Crispin BluntIndependentReigate
Nicholas BrownIndependentNewcastle upon Tyne East
Bambos CharalambousIndependentEnfield, Southgate
Geraint DaviesIndependentSwansea West
Matt HancockIndependentWest Suffolk
Julian KnightIndependentSolihull
Conor McGinnIndependentSt Helens North
Kate OsamorIndependentEdmonton
Rob RobertsIndependentDelyn
Bob StewartIndependentBeckenham
Rosena Allin-KhanLabourTooting
Chris BryantLabourRhondda
Karen BuckLabourWestminster North
Ruth CadburyLabourBrentford and Isleworth
Sarah ChampionLabourRotherham
Feryal ClarkLabourEnfield North
Neil CoyleLabourBermondsey and Old Southwark
Yvonne FovargueLabourMakerfield
Mary Kelly FoyLabourCity of Durham
Andrew GwynneLabourDenton and Reddish
Fabian HamiltonLabourLeeds North East
Harriet HarmanLabourCamberwell and Peckham
Mark HendrickLabourPreston
Margaret HodgeLabourBarking
Darren JonesLabourBristol North West
Gerald JonesLabourMerthyr Tydfil and Rhymney
Kevan JonesLabourNorth Durham
Mike KaneLabourWythenshawe and Sale East
Peter KyleLabourHove
David LammyLabourTottenham
Ian LaveryLabourWansbeck
Siobhain McDonaghLabourMitcham and Morden
Pat McFaddenLabourWolverhampton South East
Catherine McKinnellLabourNewcastle upon Tyne North
Navendu MishraLabourStockport
Ian MurrayLabourEdinburgh South
Jess PhillipsLabourBirmingham, Yardley
Angela RaynerLabourAshton-under-Lyne
Steve ReedLabourCroydon North
Ellie ReevesLabourLewisham West and Penge
Rachel ReevesLabourLeeds West
Jonathan ReynoldsLabourStalybridge and Hyde
Karin SmythLabourBristol South
John SpellarLabourWarley
Keir StarmerLabourHolborn and St Pancras
Wes StreetingLabourIlford North
Graham StringerLabourBlackley and Broughton
Mark TamiLabourAlyn and Deeside
Valerie VazLabourWalsall South
Mick WhitleyLabourBirkenhead
Daniel ZeichnerLabourCambridge
Sarah DykeLiberal DemocratSomerton and Frome
Richard FoordLiberal DemocratTiverton and Honiton
Sarah OlneyLiberal DemocratRichmond Park
Jamie StoneLiberal DemocratCaithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross
Angela CrawleyScottish National PartyLanark and Hamilton East
Chris LawScottish National PartyDundee West
Tommy SheppardScottish National PartyEdinburgh East
Owen ThompsonScottish National PartyMidlothian
Órfhlaith BegleySinn FéinWest Tyrone
Mickey BradySinn FéinNewry and Armagh
John FinucaneSinn FéinBelfast North
Michelle GildernewSinn FéinFermanagh and South Tyrone
Chris HazzardSinn FéinSouth Down
Paul MaskeySinn FéinBelfast West
Francie MolloySinn FéinMid Ulster
Lindsay HoyleSpeakerChorley

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Diliff – Creative Commons

