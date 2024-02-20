How every MP voted on the Offshore Petroleum Licensing Bill

The Bill would introduce a duty to run annual applications for new offshore oil and gas licences
MPs voted this evening on the third reading of the Offshore Petroleum Licensing Bill. The legislation would introduce a duty to run annual applications for new offshore oil and gas licences.
Campaigners say that the legislation could lead to an increase in the number of licenses granted to drill for oil and gas in the North Sea and that it is incompatible with the need to transition to renewable energy in the face of the climate emergency.
Despite the warnings from climate campaigners, the Offshore Petroleum Licensing Bill passed its third reading with 285 votes for and 218 votes against. As a result, the legislation will now continue its journey through parliament, firstly by being debated in the House of Lords.
Almost all those who voted for the Bill were Tories. In total, 278 Tory MPs voted for the Bill, with 8 DUP MPs also backing it. The only other MP to vote for the legislation was Andrew Bridgen, a now independent MP who was expelled from the Conservative Party.
All Labour, Liberal Democrat, SNP, Plaid Cymru, SDLP, Green Party and Alliance MPs who voted on the Bill voted against it. Six independent MPs also voted against it – all of whom are former Labour, SNP or Plaid Cymru MPs. No Tories voted against the Bill.
142 MPs did not vote on the Bill. Many of them will have intentionally abstained – including some Tory MPs missing from the list who have spoken out about the legislation. Others may have been ‘paired’ – a mechanism used by MPs when they cannot attend a vote in the House of Commons where an MP from another party who would have voted differently to them agrees not to vote, or otherwise did not attend for health or other reasons.
In addition, the speaker of the House of Commons does not participate in votes, and MPs from Sinn Fein do not take their seats in parliament.
Below is a fill list of how every MP voted on the Third Reading of the Offshore Petroleum Bill.
MPs who voted for the Offshore Petroleum Bill
|Bim Afolami
|Conservative
|Hitchin and Harpenden
|Adam Afriyie
|Conservative
|Windsor
|Nickie Aiken
|Conservative
|Cities of London and Westminster
|Peter Aldous
|Conservative
|Waveney
|Lucy Allan
|Conservative
|Telford
|Lee Anderson
|Conservative
|Ashfield
|Stuart Anderson
|Conservative
|Wolverhampton South West
|Stuart Andrew
|Conservative
|Pudsey
|Caroline Ansell
|Conservative
|Eastbourne
|Edward Argar
|Conservative
|Charnwood
|Sarah Atherton
|Conservative
|Wrexham
|Victoria Atkins
|Conservative
|Louth and Horncastle
|Gareth Bacon
|Conservative
|Orpington
|Kemi Badenoch
|Conservative
|Saffron Walden
|Shaun Bailey
|Conservative
|West Bromwich West
|Siobhan Baillie
|Conservative
|Stroud
|Duncan Baker
|Conservative
|North Norfolk
|Steve Baker
|Conservative
|Wycombe
|Harriett Baldwin
|Conservative
|West Worcestershire
|John Baron
|Conservative
|Basildon and Billericay
|Simon Baynes
|Conservative
|Clwyd South
|Aaron Bell
|Conservative
|Newcastle-under-Lyme
|Paul Beresford
|Conservative
|Mole Valley
|Saqib Bhatti
|Conservative
|Meriden
|Bob Blackman
|Conservative
|Harrow East
|Andrew Bowie
|Conservative
|West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine
|Ben Bradley
|Conservative
|Mansfield
|Karen Bradley
|Conservative
|Staffordshire Moorlands
|Graham Brady
|Conservative
|Altrincham and Sale West
|Suella Braverman
|Conservative
|Fareham
|Jack Brereton
|Conservative
|Stoke-on-Trent South
|Steve Brine
|Conservative
|Winchester
|Paul Bristow
|Conservative
|Peterborough
|Sara Britcliffe
|Conservative
|Hyndburn
|Anthony Browne
|Conservative
|South Cambridgeshire
|Fiona Bruce
|Conservative
|Congleton
|Felicity Buchan
|Conservative
|Kensington
|Alex Burghart
|Conservative
|Brentwood and Ongar
|Rob Butler
|Conservative
|Aylesbury
|Alun Cairns
|Conservative
|Vale of Glamorgan
|Lisa Cameron
|Conservative
|East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow
|Andy Carter
|Conservative
|Warrington South
|James Cartlidge
|Conservative
|South Suffolk
|William Cash
|Conservative
|Stone
|Miriam Cates
|Conservative
|Penistone and Stocksbridge
|Maria Caulfield
|Conservative
|Lewes
|Alex Chalk
|Conservative
|Cheltenham
|Christopher Chope
|Conservative
|Christchurch
|Jo Churchill
|Conservative
|Bury St Edmunds
|Greg Clark
|Conservative
|Tunbridge Wells
|Simon Clarke
|Conservative
|Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland
|Theo Clarke
|Conservative
|Stafford
|Brendan Clarke-Smith
|Conservative
|Bassetlaw
|Chris Clarkson
|Conservative
|Heywood and Middleton
|Thérèse Coffey
|Conservative
|Suffolk Coastal
|Elliot Colburn
|Conservative
|Carshalton and Wallington
|Damian Collins
|Conservative
|Folkestone and Hythe
|Alberto Costa
|Conservative
|South Leicestershire
|Robert Courts
|Conservative
|Witney
|Geoffrey Cox
|Conservative
|Torridge and West Devon
|Stephen Crabb
|Conservative
|Preseli Pembrokeshire
|Virginia Crosbie
|Conservative
|Ynys Môn
|James Daly
|Conservative
|Bury North
|David T C Davies
|Conservative
|Monmouth
|James Davies
|Conservative
|Vale of Clwyd
|Gareth Davies
|Conservative
|Grantham and Stamford
|Mims Davies
|Conservative
|Mid Sussex
|Philip Davies
|Conservative
|Shipley
|Caroline Dinenage
|Conservative
|Gosport
|Sarah Dines
|Conservative
|Derbyshire Dales
|Jonathan Djanogly
|Conservative
|Huntingdon
|Leo Docherty
|Conservative
|Aldershot
|Michelle Donelan
|Conservative
|Chippenham
|Steve Double
|Conservative
|St Austell and Newquay
|Jackie Doyle-Price
|Conservative
|Thurrock
|Richard Drax
|Conservative
|South Dorset
|Flick Drummond
|Conservative
|Meon Valley
|James Duddridge
|Conservative
|Rochford and Southend East
|David Duguid
|Conservative
|Banff and Buchan
|Iain Duncan Smith
|Conservative
|Chingford and Woodford Green
|Philip Dunne
|Conservative
|Ludlow
|Mark Eastwood
|Conservative
|Dewsbury
|Ruth Edwards
|Conservative
|Rushcliffe
|Michael Ellis
|Conservative
|Northampton North
|Tobias Ellwood
|Conservative
|Bournemouth East
|Natalie Elphicke
|Conservative
|Dover
|George Eustice
|Conservative
|Camborne and Redruth
|Luke Evans
|Conservative
|Bosworth
|David Evennett
|Conservative
|Bexleyheath and Crayford
|Michael Fabricant
|Conservative
|Lichfield
|Laura Farris
|Conservative
|Newbury
|Simon Fell
|Conservative
|Barrow and Furness
|Anna Firth
|Conservative
|Southend West
|Katherine Fletcher
|Conservative
|South Ribble
|Mark Fletcher
|Conservative
|Bolsover
|Nick Fletcher
|Conservative
|Don Valley
|Kevin Foster
|Conservative
|Torbay
|Liam Fox
|Conservative
|North Somerset
|Mark Francois
|Conservative
|Rayleigh and Wickford
|Lucy Frazer
|Conservative
|South East Cambridgeshire
|George Freeman
|Conservative
|Mid Norfolk
|Mike Freer
|Conservative
|Finchley and Golders Green
|Louie French
|Conservative
|Old Bexley and Sidcup
|Richard Fuller
|Conservative
|North East Bedfordshire
|Marcus Fysh
|Conservative
|Yeovil
|Nusrat Ghani
|Conservative
|Wealden
|Nick Gibb
|Conservative
|Bognor Regis and Littlehampton
|John Glen
|Conservative
|Salisbury
|Robert Goodwill
|Conservative
|Scarborough and Whitby
|Michael Gove
|Conservative
|Surrey Heath
|Helen Grant
|Conservative
|Maidstone and The Weald
|James Gray
|Conservative
|North Wiltshire
|Chris Grayling
|Conservative
|Epsom and Ewell
|Chris Green
|Conservative
|Bolton West
|Damian Green
|Conservative
|Ashford
|Andrew Griffith
|Conservative
|Arundel and South Downs
|James Grundy
|Conservative
|Leigh
|Robert Halfon
|Conservative
|Harlow
|Luke Hall
|Conservative
|Thornbury and Yate
|Stephen Hammond
|Conservative
|Wimbledon
|Greg Hands
|Conservative
|Chelsea and Fulham
|Mark Harper
|Conservative
|Forest of Dean
|Rebecca Harris
|Conservative
|Castle Point
|Trudy Harrison
|Conservative
|Copeland
|Sally-Ann Hart
|Conservative
|Hastings and Rye
|Simon Hart
|Conservative
|Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire
|John Hayes
|Conservative
|South Holland and The Deepings
|Oliver Heald
|Conservative
|North East Hertfordshire
|Chris Heaton-Harris
|Conservative
|Daventry
|Gordon Henderson
|Conservative
|Sittingbourne and Sheppey
|Darren Henry
|Conservative
|Broxtowe
|Antony Higginbotham
|Conservative
|Burnley
|Damian Hinds
|Conservative
|East Hampshire
|Simon Hoare
|Conservative
|North Dorset
|Richard Holden
|Conservative
|North West Durham
|Kevin Hollinrake
|Conservative
|Thirsk and Malton
|Philip Hollobone
|Conservative
|Kettering
|Adam Holloway
|Conservative
|Gravesham
|Paul Holmes
|Conservative
|Eastleigh
|John Howell
|Conservative
|Henley
|Paul Howell
|Conservative
|Sedgefield
|Nigel Huddleston
|Conservative
|Mid Worcestershire
|Neil Hudson
|Conservative
|Penrith and The Border
|Eddie Hughes
|Conservative
|Walsall North
|Jane Hunt
|Conservative
|Loughborough
|Tom Hunt
|Conservative
|Ipswich
|Alister Jack
|Conservative
|Dumfries and Galloway
|Ranil Jayawardena
|Conservative
|North East Hampshire
|Bernard Jenkin
|Conservative
|Harwich and North Essex
|Mark Jenkinson
|Conservative
|Workington
|Robert Jenrick
|Conservative
|Newark
|Gareth Johnson
|Conservative
|Dartford
|David Johnston
|Conservative
|Wantage
|Andrew Jones
|Conservative
|Harrogate and Knaresborough
|Fay Jones
|Conservative
|Brecon and Radnorshire
|David Jones
|Conservative
|Clwyd West
|Marcus Jones
|Conservative
|Nuneaton
|Simon Jupp
|Conservative
|East Devon
|Daniel Kawczynski
|Conservative
|Shrewsbury and Atcham
|Gillian Keegan
|Conservative
|Chichester
|Greg Knight
|Conservative
|East Yorkshire
|Kate Kniveton
|Conservative
|Burton
|Danny Kruger
|Conservative
|Devizes
|John Lamont
|Conservative
|Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk
|Robert Largan
|Conservative
|High Peak
|Pauline Latham
|Conservative
|Mid Derbyshire
|Andrea Leadsom
|Conservative
|South Northamptonshire
|Edward Leigh
|Conservative
|Gainsborough
|Andrew Lewer
|Conservative
|Northampton South
|Brandon Lewis
|Conservative
|Great Yarmouth
|Julian Lewis
|Conservative
|New Forest East
|Ian Liddell-Grainger
|Conservative
|Bridgwater and West Somerset
|Mark Logan
|Conservative
|Bolton North East
|Marco Longhi
|Conservative
|Dudley North
|Julia Lopez
|Conservative
|Hornchurch and Upminster
|Jack Lopresti
|Conservative
|Filton and Bradley Stoke
|Jonathan Lord
|Conservative
|Woking
|Tim Loughton
|Conservative
|East Worthing and Shoreham
|Craig Mackinlay
|Conservative
|South Thanet
|Cherilyn Mackrory
|Conservative
|Truro and Falmouth
|Rachel Maclean
|Conservative
|Redditch
|Alan Mak
|Conservative
|Havant
|Kit Malthouse
|Conservative
|North West Hampshire
|Anthony Mangnall
|Conservative
|Totnes
|Scott Mann
|Conservative
|North Cornwall
|Julie Marson
|Conservative
|Hertford and Stortford
|Jerome Mayhew
|Conservative
|Broadland
|Paul Maynard
|Conservative
|Blackpool North and Cleveleys
|Jason McCartney
|Conservative
|Colne Valley
|Karl McCartney
|Conservative
|Lincoln
|Stephen McPartland
|Conservative
|Stevenage
|Esther McVey
|Conservative
|Tatton
|Huw Merriman
|Conservative
|Bexhill and Battle
|Stephen Metcalfe
|Conservative
|South Basildon and East Thurrock
|Robin Millar
|Conservative
|Aberconwy
|Maria Miller
|Conservative
|Basingstoke
|Amanda Milling
|Conservative
|Cannock Chase
|Nigel Mills
|Conservative
|Amber Valley
|Damien Moore
|Conservative
|Southport
|Penny Mordaunt
|Conservative
|Portsmouth North
|David Morris
|Conservative
|Morecambe and Lunesdale
|James Morris
|Conservative
|Halesowen and Rowley Regis
|Jill Mortimer
|Conservative
|Hartlepool
|Kieran Mullan
|Conservative
|Crewe and Nantwich
|Holly Mumby-Croft
|Conservative
|Scunthorpe
|Sheryll Murray
|Conservative
|South East Cornwall
|Andrew Murrison
|Conservative
|South West Wiltshire
|Robert Neill
|Conservative
|Bromley and Chislehurst
|Caroline Nokes
|Conservative
|Romsey and Southampton North
|Guy Opperman
|Conservative
|Hexham
|John Penrose
|Conservative
|Weston-super-Mare
|Andrew Percy
|Conservative
|Brigg and Goole
|Chris Philp
|Conservative
|Croydon South
|Dan Poulter
|Conservative
|Central Suffolk and North Ipswich
|Victoria Prentis
|Conservative
|Banbury
|Tom Pursglove
|Conservative
|Corby
|Jeremy Quin
|Conservative
|Horsham
|Will Quince
|Conservative
|Colchester
|John Redwood
|Conservative
|Wokingham
|Jacob Rees-Mogg
|Conservative
|North East Somerset
|Nicola Richards
|Conservative
|West Bromwich East
|Angela Richardson
|Conservative
|Guildford
|Laurence Robertson
|Conservative
|Tewkesbury
|Mary Robinson
|Conservative
|Cheadle
|Andrew Rosindell
|Conservative
|Romford
|Douglas Ross
|Conservative
|Moray
|Lee Rowley
|Conservative
|North East Derbyshire
|Dean Russell
|Conservative
|Watford
|Gary Sambrook
|Conservative
|Birmingham, Northfield
|Selaine Saxby
|Conservative
|North Devon
|Paul Scully
|Conservative
|Sutton and Cheam
|Andrew Selous
|Conservative
|South West Bedfordshire
|David Simmonds
|Conservative
|Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner
|Julian Smith
|Conservative
|Skipton and Ripon
|Royston Smith
|Conservative
|Southampton, Itchen
|Amanda Solloway
|Conservative
|Derby North
|Ben Spencer
|Conservative
|Runnymede and Weybridge
|Alexander Stafford
|Conservative
|Rother Valley
|Andrew Stephenson
|Conservative
|Pendle
|John Stevenson
|Conservative
|Carlisle
|Iain Stewart
|Conservative
|Milton Keynes South
|Gary Streeter
|Conservative
|South West Devon
|Mel Stride
|Conservative
|Central Devon
|Graham Stuart
|Conservative
|Beverley and Holderness
|Julian Sturdy
|Conservative
|York Outer
|Desmond Swayne
|Conservative
|New Forest West
|Robert Syms
|Conservative
|Poole
|Maggie Throup
|Conservative
|Erewash
|Edward Timpson
|Conservative
|Eddisbury
|Kelly Tolhurst
|Conservative
|Rochester and Strood
|Justin Tomlinson
|Conservative
|North Swindon
|Michael Tomlinson
|Conservative
|Mid Dorset and North Poole
|Craig Tracey
|Conservative
|North Warwickshire
|Anne-Marie Trevelyan
|Conservative
|Berwick-upon-Tweed
|Laura Trott
|Conservative
|Sevenoaks
|Steve Tuckwell
|Conservative
|Uxbridge and South Ruislip
|Tom Tugendhat
|Conservative
|Tonbridge and Malling
|Martin Vickers
|Conservative
|Cleethorpes
|Theresa Villiers
|Conservative
|Chipping Barnet
|Robin Walker
|Conservative
|Worcester
|Charles Walker
|Conservative
|Broxbourne
|Jamie Wallis
|Conservative
|Bridgend
|Matt Warman
|Conservative
|Boston and Skegness
|Giles Watling
|Conservative
|Clacton
|Suzanne Webb
|Conservative
|Stourbridge
|Helen Whately
|Conservative
|Faversham and Mid Kent
|Craig Whittaker
|Conservative
|Calder Valley
|John Whittingdale
|Conservative
|Maldon
|Bill Wiggin
|Conservative
|North Herefordshire
|James Wild
|Conservative
|North West Norfolk
|Craig Williams
|Conservative
|Montgomeryshire
|Gavin Williamson
|Conservative
|South Staffordshire
|Mike Wood
|Conservative
|Dudley South
|William Wragg
|Conservative
|Hazel Grove
|Jacob Young
|Conservative
|Redcar
|Nadhim Zahawi
|Conservative
|Stratford-on-Avon
|Gregory Campbell
|Democratic Unionist Party
|East Londonderry
|Jeffrey M Donaldson
|Democratic Unionist Party
|Lagan Valley
|Paul Girvan
|Democratic Unionist Party
|South Antrim
|Carla Lockhart
|Democratic Unionist Party
|Upper Bann
|Ian Paisley
|Democratic Unionist Party
|North Antrim
|Gavin Robinson
|Democratic Unionist Party
|Belfast East
|Jim Shannon
|Democratic Unionist Party
|Strangford
|Sammy Wilson
|Democratic Unionist Party
|East Antrim
|Andrew Bridgen
|Independent
|North West Leicestershire
|Gagan Mohindra (Teller)
|Conservative
|South West Hertfordshire
|Joy Morrissey (Teller)
|Conservative
|Beaconsfield
MPs who voted against the Offshore Petroleum Bill
|Stephen Farry
|Alliance
|North Down
|Caroline Lucas
|Green Party
|Brighton, Pavilion
|Diane Abbott
|Independent
|Hackney North and Stoke Newington
|Jeremy Corbyn
|Independent
|Islington North
|Jonathan Edwards
|Independent
|Carmarthen East and Dinefwr
|Angus Brendan MacNeil
|Independent
|Na h-Eileanan an Iar
|Andy McDonald
|Independent
|Middlesbrough
|Claudia Webbe
|Independent
|Leicester East
|Debbie Abrahams
|Labour
|Oldham East and Saddleworth
|Rushanara Ali
|Labour
|Bethnal Green and Bow
|Tahir Ali
|Labour
|Birmingham, Hall Green
|Mike Amesbury
|Labour
|Weaver Vale
|Fleur Anderson
|Labour
|Putney
|Tonia Antoniazzi
|Labour
|Gower
|Jonathan Ashworth
|Labour
|Leicester South
|Paula Barker
|Labour
|Liverpool, Wavertree
|Margaret Beckett
|Labour
|Derby South
|Apsana Begum
|Labour
|Poplar and Limehouse
|Hilary Benn
|Labour
|Leeds Central
|Clive Betts
|Labour
|Sheffield South East
|Olivia Blake
|Labour
|Sheffield, Hallam
|Paul Blomfield
|Labour
|Sheffield Central
|Ben Bradshaw
|Labour
|Exeter
|Kevin Brennan
|Labour
|Cardiff West
|Lyn Brown
|Labour
|West Ham
|Richard Burgon
|Labour
|Leeds East
|Dawn Butler
|Labour
|Brent Central
|Ian Byrne
|Labour
|Liverpool, West Derby
|Liam Byrne
|Labour
|Birmingham, Hodge Hill
|Alan Campbell
|Labour
|Tynemouth
|Dan Carden
|Labour
|Liverpool, Walton
|Yvette Cooper
|Labour
|Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford
|Stella Creasy
|Labour
|Walthamstow
|Jon Cruddas
|Labour
|Dagenham and Rainham
|John Cryer
|Labour
|Leyton and Wanstead
|Judith Cummins
|Labour
|Bradford South
|Alex Cunningham
|Labour
|Stockton North
|Janet Daby
|Labour
|Lewisham East
|Ashley Dalton
|Labour
|West Lancashire
|Wayne David
|Labour
|Caerphilly
|Alex Davies-Jones
|Labour
|Pontypridd
|Marsha De Cordova
|Labour
|Battersea
|Thangam Debbonaire
|Labour
|Bristol West
|Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi
|Labour
|Slough
|Samantha Dixon
|Labour
|City of Chester
|Anneliese Dodds
|Labour
|Oxford East
|Stephen Doughty
|Labour
|Cardiff South and Penarth
|Peter Dowd
|Labour
|Bootle
|Rosie Duffield
|Labour
|Canterbury
|Angela Eagle
|Labour
|Wallasey
|Maria Eagle
|Labour
|Garston and Halewood
|Sarah Edwards
|Labour
|Tamworth
|Clive Efford
|Labour
|Eltham
|Damien Egan
|Labour
|Kingswood
|Julie Elliott
|Labour
|Sunderland Central
|Chris Elmore
|Labour
|Ogmore
|Florence Eshalomi
|Labour
|Vauxhall
|Bill Esterson
|Labour
|Sefton Central
|Chris Evans
|Labour
|Islwyn
|Vicky Foxcroft
|Labour
|Lewisham, Deptford
|Gill Furniss
|Labour
|Sheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough
|Barry Gardiner
|Labour
|Brent North
|Preet Kaur Gill
|Labour
|Birmingham, Edgbaston
|Lilian Greenwood
|Labour
|Nottingham South
|Margaret Greenwood
|Labour
|Wirral West
|Nia Griffith
|Labour
|Llanelli
|Louise Haigh
|Labour
|Sheffield, Heeley
|Paulette Hamilton
|Labour
|Birmingham, Erdington
|Emma Hardy
|Labour
|Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle
|Carolyn Harris
|Labour
|Swansea East
|Helen Hayes
|Labour
|Dulwich and West Norwood
|John Healey
|Labour
|Wentworth and Dearne
|Meg Hillier
|Labour
|Hackney South and Shoreditch
|Sharon Hodgson
|Labour
|Washington and Sunderland West
|Kate Hollern
|Labour
|Blackburn
|Rachel Hopkins
|Labour
|Luton South
|George Howarth
|Labour
|Knowsley
|Rupa Huq
|Labour
|Ealing Central and Acton
|Imran Hussain
|Labour
|Bradford East
|Dan Jarvis
|Labour
|Barnsley Central
|Diana Johnson
|Labour
|Kingston upon Hull North
|Kim Johnson
|Labour
|Liverpool, Riverside
|Ruth Jones
|Labour
|Newport West
|Sarah Jones
|Labour
|Croydon Central
|Barbara Keeley
|Labour
|Worsley and Eccles South
|Liz Kendall
|Labour
|Leicester West
|Afzal Khan
|Labour
|Manchester, Gorton
|Stephen Kinnock
|Labour
|Aberavon
|Gen Kitchen
|Labour
|Wellingborough
|Kim Leadbeater
|Labour
|Batley and Spen
|Emma Lewell-Buck
|Labour
|South Shields
|Clive Lewis
|Labour
|Norwich South
|Simon Lightwood
|Labour
|Wakefield
|Rebecca Long Bailey
|Labour
|Salford and Eccles
|Holly Lynch
|Labour
|Halifax
|Justin Madders
|Labour
|Ellesmere Port and Neston
|Khalid Mahmood
|Labour
|Birmingham, Perry Barr
|Shabana Mahmood
|Labour
|Birmingham, Ladywood
|Seema Malhotra
|Labour
|Feltham and Heston
|Rachael Maskell
|Labour
|York Central
|Keir Mather
|Labour
|Selby and Ainsty
|Steve McCabe
|Labour
|Birmingham, Selly Oak
|Kerry McCarthy
|Labour
|Bristol East
|John McDonnell
|Labour
|Hayes and Harlington
|Alison McGovern
|Labour
|Wirral South
|Jim McMahon
|Labour
|Oldham West and Royton
|Anna McMorrin
|Labour
|Cardiff North
|Ian Mearns
|Labour
|Gateshead
|Edward Miliband
|Labour
|Doncaster North
|Jessica Morden
|Labour
|Newport East
|Stephen Morgan
|Labour
|Portsmouth South
|Grahame Morris
|Labour
|Easington
|James Murray
|Labour
|Ealing North
|Lisa Nandy
|Labour
|Wigan
|Charlotte Nichols
|Labour
|Warrington North
|Alex Norris
|Labour
|Nottingham North
|Chi Onwurah
|Labour
|Newcastle upon Tyne Central
|Abena Oppong-Asare
|Labour
|Erith and Thamesmead
|Kate Osborne
|Labour
|Jarrow
|Taiwo Owatemi
|Labour
|Coventry North West
|Sarah Owen
|Labour
|Luton North
|Stephanie Peacock
|Labour
|Barnsley East
|Matthew Pennycook
|Labour
|Greenwich and Woolwich
|Toby Perkins
|Labour
|Chesterfield
|Bridget Phillipson
|Labour
|Houghton and Sunderland South
|Luke Pollard
|Labour
|Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport
|Lucy Powell
|Labour
|Manchester Central
|Yasmin Qureshi
|Labour
|Bolton South East
|Christina Rees
|Labour
|Neath
|Bell Ribeiro-Addy
|Labour
|Streatham
|Marie Rimmer
|Labour
|St Helens South and Whiston
|Matt Rodda
|Labour
|Reading East
|Lloyd Russell-Moyle
|Labour
|Brighton, Kemptown
|Naz Shah
|Labour
|Bradford West
|Michael Shanks
|Labour
|Rutherglen and Hamilton West
|Virendra Sharma
|Labour
|Ealing, Southall
|Barry Sheerman
|Labour
|Huddersfield
|Tulip Siddiq
|Labour
|Hampstead and Kilburn
|Andy Slaughter
|Labour
|Hammersmith
|Cat Smith
|Labour
|Lancaster and Fleetwood
|Jeff Smith
|Labour
|Manchester, Withington
|Nick Smith
|Labour
|Blaenau Gwent
|Alex Sobel
|Labour
|Leeds North West
|Jo Stevens
|Labour
|Cardiff Central
|Alistair Strathern
|Labour
|Mid Bedfordshire
|Zarah Sultana
|Labour
|Coventry South
|Sam Tarry
|Labour
|Ilford South
|Gareth Thomas
|Labour
|Harrow West
|Nick Thomas-Symonds
|Labour
|Torfaen
|Emily Thornberry
|Labour
|Islington South and Finsbury
|Stephen Timms
|Labour
|East Ham
|Jon Trickett
|Labour
|Hemsworth
|Karl Turner
|Labour
|Kingston upon Hull East
|Derek Twigg
|Labour
|Halton
|Liz Twist
|Labour
|Blaydon
|Christian Wakeford
|Labour
|Bury South
|Catherine West
|Labour
|Hornsey and Wood Green
|Andrew Western
|Labour
|Stretford and Urmston
|Matt Western
|Labour
|Warwick and Leamington
|Alan Whitehead
|Labour
|Southampton, Test
|Nadia Whittome
|Labour
|Nottingham East
|Beth Winter
|Labour
|Cynon Valley
|Mohammad Yasin
|Labour
|Bedford
|Alistair Carmichael
|Liberal Democrat
|Orkney and Shetland
|Wendy Chamberlain
|Liberal Democrat
|North East Fife
|Daisy Cooper
|Liberal Democrat
|St Albans
|Ed Davey
|Liberal Democrat
|Kingston and Surbiton
|Tim Farron
|Liberal Democrat
|Westmorland and Lonsdale
|Sarah Green
|Liberal Democrat
|Chesham and Amersham
|Wera Hobhouse
|Liberal Democrat
|Bath
|Christine Jardine
|Liberal Democrat
|Edinburgh West
|Layla Moran
|Liberal Democrat
|Oxford West and Abingdon
|Helen Morgan
|Liberal Democrat
|North Shropshire
|Munira Wilson
|Liberal Democrat
|Twickenham
|Ben Lake
|Plaid Cymru
|Ceredigion
|Liz Saville Roberts
|Plaid Cymru
|Dwyfor Meirionnydd
|Hywel Williams
|Plaid Cymru
|Arfon
|Hannah Bardell
|Scottish National Party
|Livingston
|Mhairi Black
|Scottish National Party
|Paisley and Renfrewshire South
|Ian Blackford
|Scottish National Party
|Ross, Skye and Lochaber
|Kirsty Blackman
|Scottish National Party
|Aberdeen North
|Steven Bonnar
|Scottish National Party
|Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill
|Deidre Brock
|Scottish National Party
|Edinburgh North and Leith
|Alan Brown
|Scottish National Party
|Kilmarnock and Loudoun
|Amy Callaghan
|Scottish National Party
|East Dunbartonshire
|Douglas Chapman
|Scottish National Party
|Dunfermline and West Fife
|Joanna Cherry
|Scottish National Party
|Edinburgh South West
|Ronnie Cowan
|Scottish National Party
|Inverclyde
|Martyn Day
|Scottish National Party
|Linlithgow and East Falkirk
|Martin Docherty-Hughes
|Scottish National Party
|West Dunbartonshire
|Dave Doogan
|Scottish National Party
|Angus
|Allan Dorans
|Scottish National Party
|Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock
|Marion Fellows
|Scottish National Party
|Motherwell and Wishaw
|Stephen Flynn
|Scottish National Party
|Aberdeen South
|Patricia Gibson
|Scottish National Party
|North Ayrshire and Arran
|Patrick Grady
|Scottish National Party
|Glasgow North
|Peter Grant
|Scottish National Party
|Glenrothes
|Drew Hendry
|Scottish National Party
|Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey
|Stewart Hosie
|Scottish National Party
|Dundee East
|David Linden
|Scottish National Party
|Glasgow East
|Stewart Malcolm McDonald
|Scottish National Party
|Glasgow South
|Stuart C McDonald
|Scottish National Party
|Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East
|Anne McLaughlin
|Scottish National Party
|Glasgow North East
|John McNally
|Scottish National Party
|Falkirk
|Carol Monaghan
|Scottish National Party
|Glasgow North West
|Gavin Newlands
|Scottish National Party
|Paisley and Renfrewshire North
|John Nicolson
|Scottish National Party
|Ochil and South Perthshire
|Brendan O’Hara
|Scottish National Party
|Argyll and Bute
|Kirsten Oswald
|Scottish National Party
|East Renfrewshire
|Anum Qaisar
|Scottish National Party
|Airdrie and Shotts
|Alyn Smith
|Scottish National Party
|Stirling
|Chris Stephens
|Scottish National Party
|Glasgow South West
|Alison Thewliss
|Scottish National Party
|Glasgow Central
|Richard Thomson
|Scottish National Party
|Gordon
|Philippa Whitford
|Scottish National Party
|Central Ayrshire
|Pete Wishart
|Scottish National Party
|Perth and North Perthshire
|Colum Eastwood
|Social Democratic & Labour Party
|Foyle
|Claire Hanna
|Social Democratic & Labour Party
|Belfast South
|Colleen Fletcher (Teller)
|Labour
|Coventry North East
|Mary Glindon (Teller)
|Labour
|North Tyneside
MPs who abstained on the Offshore Petroleum Bill
|Neale Hanvey
|Alba Party
|Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath
|Kenny MacAskill
|Alba Party
|East Lothian
|Richard Bacon
|Conservative
|South Norfolk
|Steve Barclay
|Conservative
|North East Cambridgeshire
|Jake Berry
|Conservative
|Rossendale and Darwen
|Peter Bottomley
|Conservative
|Worthing West
|Robert Buckland
|Conservative
|South Swindon
|Conor Burns
|Conservative
|Bournemouth West
|Rehman Chishti
|Conservative
|Gillingham and Rainham
|James Cleverly
|Conservative
|Braintree
|Geoffrey Clifton-Brown
|Conservative
|The Cotswolds
|Claire Coutinho
|Conservative
|East Surrey
|Tracey Crouch
|Conservative
|Chatham and Aylesford
|David Davis
|Conservative
|Haltemprice and Howden
|Dehenna Davison
|Conservative
|Bishop Auckland
|Oliver Dowden
|Conservative
|Hertsmere
|Ben Everitt
|Conservative
|Milton Keynes North
|Vicky Ford
|Conservative
|Chelmsford
|Mark Garnier
|Conservative
|Wyre Forest
|Peter Gibson
|Conservative
|Darlington
|Jo Gideon
|Conservative
|Stoke-on-Trent Central
|Richard Graham
|Conservative
|Gloucester
|Jonathan Gullis
|Conservative
|Stoke-on-Trent North
|James Heappey
|Conservative
|Wells
|Jeremy Hunt
|Conservative
|South West Surrey
|Sajid Javid
|Conservative
|Bromsgrove
|Andrea Jenkyns
|Conservative
|Morley and Outwood
|Caroline Johnson
|Conservative
|Sleaford and North Hykeham
|Alicia Kearns
|Conservative
|Rutland and Melton
|Kwasi Kwarteng
|Conservative
|Spelthorne
|Ian Levy
|Conservative
|Blyth Valley
|Chris Loder
|Conservative
|West Dorset
|Theresa May
|Conservative
|Maidenhead
|Mark Menzies
|Conservative
|Fylde
|Johnny Mercer
|Conservative
|Plymouth, Moor View
|Andrew Mitchell
|Conservative
|Sutton Coldfield
|Robbie Moore
|Conservative
|Keighley
|Anne Marie Morris
|Conservative
|Newton Abbot
|Wendy Morton
|Conservative
|Aldridge-Brownhills
|David Mundell
|Conservative
|Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale
|Lia Nici
|Conservative
|Great Grimsby
|Jesse Norman
|Conservative
|Hereford and South Herefordshire
|Neil O’Brien
|Conservative
|Harborough
|Matthew Offord
|Conservative
|Hendon
|Priti Patel
|Conservative
|Witham
|Mark Pawsey
|Conservative
|Rugby
|Mike Penning
|Conservative
|Hemel Hempstead
|Rebecca Pow
|Conservative
|Taunton Deane
|Mark Pritchard
|Conservative
|The Wrekin
|Dominic Raab
|Conservative
|Esher and Walton
|Tom Randall
|Conservative
|Gedling
|David Rutley
|Conservative
|Macclesfield
|Bob Seely
|Conservative
|Isle of Wight
|Grant Shapps
|Conservative
|Welwyn Hatfield
|Alok Sharma
|Conservative
|Reading West
|Alec Shelbrooke
|Conservative
|Elmet and Rothwell
|Chloe Smith
|Conservative
|Norwich North
|Greg Smith
|Conservative
|Buckingham
|Henry Smith
|Conservative
|Crawley
|Mark Spencer
|Conservative
|Sherwood
|Jane Stevenson
|Conservative
|Wolverhampton North East
|Rishi Sunak
|Conservative
|Richmond (Yorks)
|James Sunderland
|Conservative
|Bracknell
|Derek Thomas
|Conservative
|St Ives
|Elizabeth Truss
|Conservative
|South West Norfolk
|Shailesh Vara
|Conservative
|North West Cambridgeshire
|Matt Vickers
|Conservative
|Stockton South
|Ben Wallace
|Conservative
|Wyre and Preston North
|Heather Wheeler
|Conservative
|South Derbyshire
|Jeremy Wright
|Conservative
|Kenilworth and Southam
|Nigel Evans
|Deputy Speaker
|Ribble Valley
|Roger Gale
|Deputy Speaker
|North Thanet
|Eleanor Laing
|Deputy Speaker
|Epping Forest
|Rosie Winterton
|Deputy Speaker
|Doncaster Central
|Scott Benton
|Independent
|Blackpool South
|Crispin Blunt
|Independent
|Reigate
|Nicholas Brown
|Independent
|Newcastle upon Tyne East
|Bambos Charalambous
|Independent
|Enfield, Southgate
|Geraint Davies
|Independent
|Swansea West
|Matt Hancock
|Independent
|West Suffolk
|Julian Knight
|Independent
|Solihull
|Conor McGinn
|Independent
|St Helens North
|Kate Osamor
|Independent
|Edmonton
|Rob Roberts
|Independent
|Delyn
|Bob Stewart
|Independent
|Beckenham
|Rosena Allin-Khan
|Labour
|Tooting
|Chris Bryant
|Labour
|Rhondda
|Karen Buck
|Labour
|Westminster North
|Ruth Cadbury
|Labour
|Brentford and Isleworth
|Sarah Champion
|Labour
|Rotherham
|Feryal Clark
|Labour
|Enfield North
|Neil Coyle
|Labour
|Bermondsey and Old Southwark
|Yvonne Fovargue
|Labour
|Makerfield
|Mary Kelly Foy
|Labour
|City of Durham
|Andrew Gwynne
|Labour
|Denton and Reddish
|Fabian Hamilton
|Labour
|Leeds North East
|Harriet Harman
|Labour
|Camberwell and Peckham
|Mark Hendrick
|Labour
|Preston
|Margaret Hodge
|Labour
|Barking
|Darren Jones
|Labour
|Bristol North West
|Gerald Jones
|Labour
|Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney
|Kevan Jones
|Labour
|North Durham
|Mike Kane
|Labour
|Wythenshawe and Sale East
|Peter Kyle
|Labour
|Hove
|David Lammy
|Labour
|Tottenham
|Ian Lavery
|Labour
|Wansbeck
|Siobhain McDonagh
|Labour
|Mitcham and Morden
|Pat McFadden
|Labour
|Wolverhampton South East
|Catherine McKinnell
|Labour
|Newcastle upon Tyne North
|Navendu Mishra
|Labour
|Stockport
|Ian Murray
|Labour
|Edinburgh South
|Jess Phillips
|Labour
|Birmingham, Yardley
|Angela Rayner
|Labour
|Ashton-under-Lyne
|Steve Reed
|Labour
|Croydon North
|Ellie Reeves
|Labour
|Lewisham West and Penge
|Rachel Reeves
|Labour
|Leeds West
|Jonathan Reynolds
|Labour
|Stalybridge and Hyde
|Karin Smyth
|Labour
|Bristol South
|John Spellar
|Labour
|Warley
|Keir Starmer
|Labour
|Holborn and St Pancras
|Wes Streeting
|Labour
|Ilford North
|Graham Stringer
|Labour
|Blackley and Broughton
|Mark Tami
|Labour
|Alyn and Deeside
|Valerie Vaz
|Labour
|Walsall South
|Mick Whitley
|Labour
|Birkenhead
|Daniel Zeichner
|Labour
|Cambridge
|Sarah Dyke
|Liberal Democrat
|Somerton and Frome
|Richard Foord
|Liberal Democrat
|Tiverton and Honiton
|Sarah Olney
|Liberal Democrat
|Richmond Park
|Jamie Stone
|Liberal Democrat
|Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross
|Angela Crawley
|Scottish National Party
|Lanark and Hamilton East
|Chris Law
|Scottish National Party
|Dundee West
|Tommy Sheppard
|Scottish National Party
|Edinburgh East
|Owen Thompson
|Scottish National Party
|Midlothian
|Órfhlaith Begley
|Sinn Féin
|West Tyrone
|Mickey Brady
|Sinn Féin
|Newry and Armagh
|John Finucane
|Sinn Féin
|Belfast North
|Michelle Gildernew
|Sinn Féin
|Fermanagh and South Tyrone
|Chris Hazzard
|Sinn Féin
|South Down
|Paul Maskey
|Sinn Féin
|Belfast West
|Francie Molloy
|Sinn Féin
|Mid Ulster
|Lindsay Hoyle
|Speaker
|Chorley
Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward
Image credit: Diliff – Creative Commons
