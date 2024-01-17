How every MP voted on the Rwanda Bill at third reading

MPs voted this evening on the third reading Safety of Rwanda Bill – the government’s latest attempt to get its highly controversial Rwanda migration plan off the ground. Under the plan, asylum seekers who arrive in the UK other than through an existing asylum scheme would be deported to Rwanda where their claim would then be processed.

Anyone granted asylum would be allowed to stay in Rwanda rather than the UK. Those whose claims are rejected could apply to settle there on other grounds, or seek asylum in a “safe third country”. If that is unsuccessful, they would be deported to their country of origin.

Despite the scheme being a central plank of the government’s stated migration policy, no one has yet been deported to Rwanda. Last year, the Supreme Court ruled that the Rwanda policy was unlawful as it leaves people sent to Rwanda open to human rights breaches. The bill MPs voted on this evening, therefore, seeks to redesignate Rwanda as a ‘safe country’. In doing so, the legislation would compel judges to treat Rwanda as a safe country and gives ministers the powers to disregard sections of the Human Rights Act.

The Rwanda Scheme and the legislation before parliament have been widely condemned by human rights groups and opposition politicians.

The legislation has also caused a crisis of Rishi Sunak’s leadership of the Conservative Party. There has been disquiet on left of the party from MPs concerned about the human rights implications of the bill and the potential of the UK being on the wrong side of international obligations and international law. The right of the party, meanwhile, have said that it doesn’t go far enough and leaves the government over to continued legal challenge over deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda.

A number of Tory MPs on the right of the party voted for amendments to the bill which ultimately did not pass. Among them was Lee Anderson, who subsequently resigned as deputy chair of the Conservative Party.

Nevertheless, the Safety of Rwanda Bill ultimately passed its third reading, with 320 MPs voting for it, and 276 voting against. As a result, the legislation will now continue its journey through parliament, firstly by being debated in the House of Lords. Almost all those who voted for the Bill were Tories, save for four independents – all of whom were previously Tory MPs before having the whip suspended.

The rebellion from Tory MPs against the government on the legislation itself (as opposed to on amendments) was limited. Only 11 Tory MPs voted against the bill and just 18 abstained.

All Labour, Liberal Democrat, Green Party, SNP and Plaid Cymru MPs who voted on the bill voted against it.

48 MPs did not vote on the Bill. Many of them will have intentionally abstained – including the majority of Tory MPs missing from the list. Others may have been ‘paired’ – a mechanism used by MPs when they cannot attend a vote in the House of Commons where an MP from another party who would have voted differently to them agrees not to vote, or otherwise did not attend for health or other reasons.

In addition, the speaker of the House of Commons does not participate in votes, and MPs from Sinn Fein do not take their seats in parliament.

Below is a fill list of how every MP voted on the Third Reading of the Safety of Rwanda Bill.

MPs who voted for the Safety of Rwanda Bill

Bim AfolamiConservativeHitchin and Harpenden
Nickie AikenConservativeCities of London and Westminster
Peter AldousConservativeWaveney
Lucy AllanConservativeTelford
Stuart AndersonConservativeWolverhampton South West
Stuart AndrewConservativePudsey
Caroline AnsellConservativeEastbourne
Edward ArgarConservativeCharnwood
Sarah AthertonConservativeWrexham
Victoria AtkinsConservativeLouth and Horncastle
Gareth BaconConservativeOrpington
Richard BaconConservativeSouth Norfolk
Kemi BadenochConservativeSaffron Walden
Shaun BaileyConservativeWest Bromwich West
Siobhan BaillieConservativeStroud
Duncan BakerConservativeNorth Norfolk
Steve BakerConservativeWycombe
Harriett BaldwinConservativeWest Worcestershire
Steve BarclayConservativeNorth East Cambridgeshire
John BaronConservativeBasildon and Billericay
Simon BaynesConservativeClwyd South
Aaron BellConservativeNewcastle-under-Lyme
Paul BeresfordConservativeMole Valley
Jake BerryConservativeRossendale and Darwen
Saqib BhattiConservativeMeriden
Bob BlackmanConservativeHarrow East
Peter BottomleyConservativeWorthing West
Andrew BowieConservativeWest Aberdeenshire and Kincardine
Ben BradleyConservativeMansfield
Karen BradleyConservativeStaffordshire Moorlands
Graham BradyConservativeAltrincham and Sale West
Jack BreretonConservativeStoke-on-Trent South
Paul BristowConservativePeterborough
Sara BritcliffeConservativeHyndburn
Anthony BrowneConservativeSouth Cambridgeshire
Fiona BruceConservativeCongleton
Felicity BuchanConservativeKensington
Robert BucklandConservativeSouth Swindon
Alex BurghartConservativeBrentwood and Ongar
Conor BurnsConservativeBournemouth West
Rob ButlerConservativeAylesbury
Alun CairnsConservativeVale of Glamorgan
Lisa CameronConservativeEast Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow
Andy CarterConservativeWarrington South
James CartlidgeConservativeSouth Suffolk
Maria CaulfieldConservativeLewes
Alex ChalkConservativeCheltenham
Rehman ChishtiConservativeGillingham and Rainham
Christopher ChopeConservativeChristchurch
Jo ChurchillConservativeBury St Edmunds
Greg ClarkConservativeTunbridge Wells
Theo ClarkeConservativeStafford
Brendan Clarke-SmithConservativeBassetlaw
Chris ClarksonConservativeHeywood and Middleton
James CleverlyConservativeBraintree
Geoffrey Clifton-BrownConservativeThe Cotswolds
Thérèse CoffeyConservativeSuffolk Coastal
Elliot ColburnConservativeCarshalton and Wallington
Damian CollinsConservativeFolkestone and Hythe
Alberto CostaConservativeSouth Leicestershire
Robert CourtsConservativeWitney
Claire CoutinhoConservativeEast Surrey
Geoffrey CoxConservativeTorridge and West Devon
Stephen CrabbConservativePreseli Pembrokeshire
Virginia CrosbieConservativeYnys Môn
Tracey CrouchConservativeChatham and Aylesford
James DalyConservativeBury North
David T C DaviesConservativeMonmouth
James DaviesConservativeVale of Clwyd
Gareth DaviesConservativeGrantham and Stamford
Mims DaviesConservativeMid Sussex
Philip DaviesConservativeShipley
David DavisConservativeHaltemprice and Howden
Dehenna DavisonConservativeBishop Auckland
Caroline DinenageConservativeGosport
Jonathan DjanoglyConservativeHuntingdon
Leo DochertyConservativeAldershot
Michelle DonelanConservativeChippenham
Steve DoubleConservativeSt Austell and Newquay
Oliver DowdenConservativeHertsmere
Jackie Doyle-PriceConservativeThurrock
Richard DraxConservativeSouth Dorset
Flick DrummondConservativeMeon Valley
David DuguidConservativeBanff and Buchan
Iain Duncan SmithConservativeChingford and Woodford Green
Philip DunneConservativeLudlow
Mark EastwoodConservativeDewsbury
Ruth EdwardsConservativeRushcliffe
Michael EllisConservativeNorthampton North
Tobias EllwoodConservativeBournemouth East
George EusticeConservativeCamborne and Redruth
Luke EvansConservativeBosworth
David EvennettConservativeBexleyheath and Crayford
Ben EverittConservativeMilton Keynes North
Michael FabricantConservativeLichfield
Laura FarrisConservativeNewbury
Simon FellConservativeBarrow and Furness
Anna FirthConservativeSouthend West
Katherine FletcherConservativeSouth Ribble
Nick FletcherConservativeDon Valley
Vicky FordConservativeChelmsford
Kevin FosterConservativeTorbay
Liam FoxConservativeNorth Somerset
Lucy FrazerConservativeSouth East Cambridgeshire
George FreemanConservativeMid Norfolk
Mike FreerConservativeFinchley and Golders Green
Louie FrenchConservativeOld Bexley and Sidcup
Richard FullerConservativeNorth East Bedfordshire
Mark GarnierConservativeWyre Forest
Nusrat GhaniConservativeWealden
Nick GibbConservativeBognor Regis and Littlehampton
Peter GibsonConservativeDarlington
Jo GideonConservativeStoke-on-Trent Central
John GlenConservativeSalisbury
Robert GoodwillConservativeScarborough and Whitby
Michael GoveConservativeSurrey Heath
Richard GrahamConservativeGloucester
Helen GrantConservativeMaidstone and The Weald
James GrayConservativeNorth Wiltshire
Chris GraylingConservativeEpsom and Ewell
Chris GreenConservativeBolton West
Damian GreenConservativeAshford
Andrew GriffithConservativeArundel and South Downs
James GrundyConservativeLeigh
Robert HalfonConservativeHarlow
Luke HallConservativeThornbury and Yate
Stephen HammondConservativeWimbledon
Greg HandsConservativeChelsea and Fulham
Mark HarperConservativeForest of Dean
Rebecca HarrisConservativeCastle Point
Trudy HarrisonConservativeCopeland
Sally-Ann HartConservativeHastings and Rye
Simon HartConservativeCarmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire
Oliver HealdConservativeNorth East Hertfordshire
James HeappeyConservativeWells
Chris Heaton-HarrisConservativeDaventry
Darren HenryConservativeBroxtowe
Antony HigginbothamConservativeBurnley
Damian HindsConservativeEast Hampshire
Simon HoareConservativeNorth Dorset
Richard HoldenConservativeNorth West Durham
Kevin HollinrakeConservativeThirsk and Malton
Philip HolloboneConservativeKettering
Paul HolmesConservativeEastleigh
John HowellConservativeHenley
Paul HowellConservativeSedgefield
Nigel HuddlestonConservativeMid Worcestershire
Neil HudsonConservativePenrith and The Border
Eddie HughesConservativeWalsall North
Jane HuntConservativeLoughborough
Jeremy HuntConservativeSouth West Surrey
Alister JackConservativeDumfries and Galloway
Sajid JavidConservativeBromsgrove
Ranil JayawardenaConservativeNorth East Hampshire
Bernard JenkinConservativeHarwich and North Essex
Mark JenkinsonConservativeWorkington
Caroline JohnsonConservativeSleaford and North Hykeham
Gareth JohnsonConservativeDartford
David JohnstonConservativeWantage
Andrew JonesConservativeHarrogate and Knaresborough
Fay JonesConservativeBrecon and Radnorshire
Marcus JonesConservativeNuneaton
Simon JuppConservativeEast Devon
Daniel KawczynskiConservativeShrewsbury and Atcham
Gillian KeeganConservativeChichester
Greg KnightConservativeEast Yorkshire
Kate KnivetonConservativeBurton
Kwasi KwartengConservativeSpelthorne
John LamontConservativeBerwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk
Robert LarganConservativeHigh Peak
Pauline LathamConservativeMid Derbyshire
Andrea LeadsomConservativeSouth Northamptonshire
Edward LeighConservativeGainsborough
Ian LevyConservativeBlyth Valley
Andrew LewerConservativeNorthampton South
Brandon LewisConservativeGreat Yarmouth
Julian LewisConservativeNew Forest East
Ian Liddell-GraingerConservativeBridgwater and West Somerset
Chris LoderConservativeWest Dorset
Mark LoganConservativeBolton North East
Marco LonghiConservativeDudley North
Julia LopezConservativeHornchurch and Upminster
Jack LoprestiConservativeFilton and Bradley Stoke
Jonathan LordConservativeWoking
Tim LoughtonConservativeEast Worthing and Shoreham
Cherilyn MackroryConservativeTruro and Falmouth
Rachel MacleanConservativeRedditch
Alan MakConservativeHavant
Kit MalthouseConservativeNorth West Hampshire
Anthony MangnallConservativeTotnes
Julie MarsonConservativeHertford and Stortford
Jerome MayhewConservativeBroadland
Paul MaynardConservativeBlackpool North and Cleveleys
Jason McCartneyConservativeColne Valley
Karl McCartneyConservativeLincoln
Stephen McPartlandConservativeStevenage
Esther McVeyConservativeTatton
Mark MenziesConservativeFylde
Johnny MercerConservativePlymouth, Moor View
Huw MerrimanConservativeBexhill and Battle
Stephen MetcalfeConservativeSouth Basildon and East Thurrock
Robin MillarConservativeAberconwy
Maria MillerConservativeBasingstoke
Amanda MillingConservativeCannock Chase
Nigel MillsConservativeAmber Valley
Andrew MitchellConservativeSutton Coldfield
Gagan MohindraConservativeSouth West Hertfordshire
Damien MooreConservativeSouthport
Robbie MooreConservativeKeighley
Penny MordauntConservativePortsmouth North
Anne Marie MorrisConservativeNewton Abbot
David MorrisConservativeMorecambe and Lunesdale
James MorrisConservativeHalesowen and Rowley Regis
Joy MorrisseyConservativeBeaconsfield
Jill MortimerConservativeHartlepool
Wendy MortonConservativeAldridge-Brownhills
Kieran MullanConservativeCrewe and Nantwich
Holly Mumby-CroftConservativeScunthorpe
David MundellConservativeDumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale
Sheryll MurrayConservativeSouth East Cornwall
Andrew MurrisonConservativeSouth West Wiltshire
Robert NeillConservativeBromley and Chislehurst
Lia NiciConservativeGreat Grimsby
Neil O’BrienConservativeHarborough
Matthew OffordConservativeHendon
Guy OppermanConservativeHexham
Priti PatelConservativeWitham
Mark PawseyConservativeRugby
Mike PenningConservativeHemel Hempstead
John PenroseConservativeWeston-super-Mare
Andrew PercyConservativeBrigg and Goole
Chris PhilpConservativeCroydon South
Dan PoulterConservativeCentral Suffolk and North Ipswich
Rebecca PowConservativeTaunton Deane
Victoria PrentisConservativeBanbury
Mark PritchardConservativeThe Wrekin
Tom PursgloveConservativeCorby
Jeremy QuinConservativeHorsham
Will QuinceConservativeColchester
Dominic RaabConservativeEsher and Walton
Tom RandallConservativeGedling
Jacob Rees-MoggConservativeNorth East Somerset
Nicola RichardsConservativeWest Bromwich East
Angela RichardsonConservativeGuildford
Laurence RobertsonConservativeTewkesbury
Mary RobinsonConservativeCheadle
Douglas RossConservativeMoray
Lee RowleyConservativeNorth East Derbyshire
Dean RussellConservativeWatford
David RutleyConservativeMacclesfield
Gary SambrookConservativeBirmingham, Northfield
Selaine SaxbyConservativeNorth Devon
Paul ScullyConservativeSutton and Cheam
Bob SeelyConservativeIsle of Wight
Andrew SelousConservativeSouth West Bedfordshire
Grant ShappsConservativeWelwyn Hatfield
Alok SharmaConservativeReading West
Alec ShelbrookeConservativeElmet and Rothwell
David SimmondsConservativeRuislip, Northwood and Pinner
Chloe SmithConservativeNorwich North
Greg SmithConservativeBuckingham
Henry SmithConservativeCrawley
Julian SmithConservativeSkipton and Ripon
Royston SmithConservativeSouthampton, Itchen
Amanda SollowayConservativeDerby North
Ben SpencerConservativeRunnymede and Weybridge
Mark SpencerConservativeSherwood
Alexander StaffordConservativeRother Valley
Andrew StephensonConservativePendle
Jane StevensonConservativeWolverhampton North East
John StevensonConservativeCarlisle
Iain StewartConservativeMilton Keynes South
Gary StreeterConservativeSouth West Devon
Mel StrideConservativeCentral Devon
Graham StuartConservativeBeverley and Holderness
Julian SturdyConservativeYork Outer
Rishi SunakConservativeRichmond (Yorks)
James SunderlandConservativeBracknell
Desmond SwayneConservativeNew Forest West
Robert SymsConservativePoole
Derek ThomasConservativeSt Ives
Maggie ThroupConservativeErewash
Edward TimpsonConservativeEddisbury
Kelly TolhurstConservativeRochester and Strood
Justin TomlinsonConservativeNorth Swindon
Michael TomlinsonConservativeMid Dorset and North Poole
Craig TraceyConservativeNorth Warwickshire
Anne-Marie TrevelyanConservativeBerwick-upon-Tweed
Laura TrottConservativeSevenoaks
Elizabeth TrussConservativeSouth West Norfolk
Steve TuckwellConservativeUxbridge and South Ruislip
Tom TugendhatConservativeTonbridge and Malling
Shailesh VaraConservativeNorth West Cambridgeshire
Martin VickersConservativeCleethorpes
Matt VickersConservativeStockton South
Theresa VilliersConservativeChipping Barnet
Robin WalkerConservativeWorcester
Charles WalkerConservativeBroxbourne
Jamie WallisConservativeBridgend
Matt WarmanConservativeBoston and Skegness
Giles WatlingConservativeClacton
Suzanne WebbConservativeStourbridge
Helen WhatelyConservativeFaversham and Mid Kent
Heather WheelerConservativeSouth Derbyshire
Craig WhittakerConservativeCalder Valley
John WhittingdaleConservativeMaldon
Bill WigginConservativeNorth Herefordshire
James WildConservativeNorth West Norfolk
Craig WilliamsConservativeMontgomeryshire
Gavin WilliamsonConservativeSouth Staffordshire
Mike WoodConservativeDudley South
William WraggConservativeHazel Grove
Jeremy WrightConservativeKenilworth and Southam
Jacob YoungConservativeRedcar
Nadhim ZahawiConservativeStratford-on-Avon
Andrew BridgenIndependentNorth West Leicestershire
Matt HancockIndependentWest Suffolk
Rob RobertsIndependentDelyn
Bob StewartIndependentBeckenham
Mark Fletcher (Teller)ConservativeBolsover
Scott Mann (Teller)ConservativeNorth Cornwall

MPs who voted against the Safety of Rwanda Bill

Neale HanveyAlba PartyKirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath
Stephen FarryAllianceNorth Down
Suella BravermanConservativeFareham
William CashConservativeStone
Miriam CatesConservativePenistone and Stocksbridge
Simon ClarkeConservativeMiddlesbrough South and East Cleveland
Sarah DinesConservativeDerbyshire Dales
James DuddridgeConservativeRochford and Southend East
Mark FrancoisConservativeRayleigh and Wickford
Andrea JenkynsConservativeMorley and Outwood
Robert JenrickConservativeNewark
David JonesConservativeClwyd West
Danny KrugerConservativeDevizes
Gavin RobinsonDemocratic Unionist PartyBelfast East
Jim ShannonDemocratic Unionist PartyStrangford
Sammy WilsonDemocratic Unionist PartyEast Antrim
Caroline LucasGreen PartyBrighton, Pavilion
Diane AbbottIndependentHackney North and Stoke Newington
Scott BentonIndependentBlackpool South
Jeremy CorbynIndependentIslington North
Jonathan EdwardsIndependentCarmarthen East and Dinefwr
Angus Brendan MacNeilIndependentNa h-Eileanan an Iar
Andy McDonaldIndependentMiddlesbrough
Conor McGinnIndependentSt Helens North
Christina ReesIndependentNeath
Claudia WebbeIndependentLeicester East
Debbie AbrahamsLabourOldham East and Saddleworth
Rushanara AliLabourBethnal Green and Bow
Tahir AliLabourBirmingham, Hall Green
Rosena Allin-KhanLabourTooting
Mike AmesburyLabourWeaver Vale
Fleur AndersonLabourPutney
Tonia AntoniazziLabourGower
Jonathan AshworthLabourLeicester South
Paula BarkerLabourLiverpool, Wavertree
Margaret BeckettLabourDerby South
Apsana BegumLabourPoplar and Limehouse
Hilary BennLabourLeeds Central
Clive BettsLabourSheffield South East
Olivia BlakeLabourSheffield, Hallam
Paul BlomfieldLabourSheffield Central
Ben BradshawLabourExeter
Kevin BrennanLabourCardiff West
Lyn BrownLabourWest Ham
Chris BryantLabourRhondda
Richard BurgonLabourLeeds East
Dawn ButlerLabourBrent Central
Ian ByrneLabourLiverpool, West Derby
Liam ByrneLabourBirmingham, Hodge Hill
Ruth CadburyLabourBrentford and Isleworth
Alan CampbellLabourTynemouth
Dan CardenLabourLiverpool, Walton
Sarah ChampionLabourRotherham
Feryal ClarkLabourEnfield North
Yvette CooperLabourNormanton, Pontefract and Castleford
Neil CoyleLabourBermondsey and Old Southwark
Stella CreasyLabourWalthamstow
Jon CruddasLabourDagenham and Rainham
John CryerLabourLeyton and Wanstead
Judith CumminsLabourBradford South
Alex CunninghamLabourStockton North
Janet DabyLabourLewisham East
Ashley DaltonLabourWest Lancashire
Wayne DavidLabourCaerphilly
Alex Davies-JonesLabourPontypridd
Marsha De CordovaLabourBattersea
Thangam DebbonaireLabourBristol West
Tanmanjeet Singh DhesiLabourSlough
Anneliese DoddsLabourOxford East
Stephen DoughtyLabourCardiff South and Penarth
Peter DowdLabourBootle
Rosie DuffieldLabourCanterbury
Angela EagleLabourWallasey
Maria EagleLabourGarston and Halewood
Sarah EdwardsLabourTamworth
Clive EffordLabourEltham
Julie ElliottLabourSunderland Central
Chris ElmoreLabourOgmore
Florence EshalomiLabourVauxhall
Bill EstersonLabourSefton Central
Chris EvansLabourIslwyn
Colleen FletcherLabourCoventry North East
Yvonne FovargueLabourMakerfield
Vicky FoxcroftLabourLewisham, Deptford
Mary Kelly FoyLabourCity of Durham
Gill FurnissLabourSheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough
Barry GardinerLabourBrent North
Preet Kaur GillLabourBirmingham, Edgbaston
Lilian GreenwoodLabourNottingham South
Margaret GreenwoodLabourWirral West
Nia GriffithLabourLlanelli
Andrew GwynneLabourDenton and Reddish
Louise HaighLabourSheffield, Heeley
Fabian HamiltonLabourLeeds North East
Paulette HamiltonLabourBirmingham, Erdington
Emma HardyLabourKingston upon Hull West and Hessle
Harriet HarmanLabourCamberwell and Peckham
Carolyn HarrisLabourSwansea East
Helen HayesLabourDulwich and West Norwood
John HealeyLabourWentworth and Dearne
Mark HendrickLabourPreston
Meg HillierLabourHackney South and Shoreditch
Margaret HodgeLabourBarking
Sharon HodgsonLabourWashington and Sunderland West
Kate HollernLabourBlackburn
Rachel HopkinsLabourLuton South
George HowarthLabourKnowsley
Rupa HuqLabourEaling Central and Acton
Imran HussainLabourBradford East
Dan JarvisLabourBarnsley Central
Diana JohnsonLabourKingston upon Hull North
Kim JohnsonLabourLiverpool, Riverside
Darren JonesLabourBristol North West
Gerald JonesLabourMerthyr Tydfil and Rhymney
Kevan JonesLabourNorth Durham
Ruth JonesLabourNewport West
Sarah JonesLabourCroydon Central
Mike KaneLabourWythenshawe and Sale East
Barbara KeeleyLabourWorsley and Eccles South
Liz KendallLabourLeicester West
Afzal KhanLabourManchester, Gorton
Stephen KinnockLabourAberavon
Peter KyleLabourHove
Ian LaveryLabourWansbeck
Kim LeadbeaterLabourBatley and Spen
Emma Lewell-BuckLabourSouth Shields
Clive LewisLabourNorwich South
Simon LightwoodLabourWakefield
Rebecca Long BaileyLabourSalford and Eccles
Holly LynchLabourHalifax
Justin MaddersLabourEllesmere Port and Neston
Khalid MahmoodLabourBirmingham, Perry Barr
Shabana MahmoodLabourBirmingham, Ladywood
Seema MalhotraLabourFeltham and Heston
Rachael MaskellLabourYork Central
Keir MatherLabourSelby and Ainsty
Steve McCabeLabourBirmingham, Selly Oak
Kerry McCarthyLabourBristol East
Siobhain McDonaghLabourMitcham and Morden
John McDonnellLabourHayes and Harlington
Pat McFaddenLabourWolverhampton South East
Alison McGovernLabourWirral South
Catherine McKinnellLabourNewcastle upon Tyne North
Jim McMahonLabourOldham West and Royton
Anna McMorrinLabourCardiff North
Ian MearnsLabourGateshead
Edward MilibandLabourDoncaster North
Navendu MishraLabourStockport
Jessica MordenLabourNewport East
Stephen MorganLabourPortsmouth South
Grahame MorrisLabourEasington
Ian MurrayLabourEdinburgh South
James MurrayLabourEaling North
Lisa NandyLabourWigan
Charlotte NicholsLabourWarrington North
Alex NorrisLabourNottingham North
Chi OnwurahLabourNewcastle upon Tyne Central
Abena Oppong-AsareLabourErith and Thamesmead
Kate OsamorLabourEdmonton
Kate OsborneLabourJarrow
Taiwo OwatemiLabourCoventry North West
Sarah OwenLabourLuton North
Stephanie PeacockLabourBarnsley East
Matthew PennycookLabourGreenwich and Woolwich
Toby PerkinsLabourChesterfield
Jess PhillipsLabourBirmingham, Yardley
Bridget PhillipsonLabourHoughton and Sunderland South
Luke PollardLabourPlymouth, Sutton and Devonport
Lucy PowellLabourManchester Central
Yasmin QureshiLabourBolton South East
Angela RaynerLabourAshton-under-Lyne
Steve ReedLabourCroydon North
Ellie ReevesLabourLewisham West and Penge
Bell Ribeiro-AddyLabourStreatham
Marie RimmerLabourSt Helens South and Whiston
Matt RoddaLabourReading East
Lloyd Russell-MoyleLabourBrighton, Kemptown
Naz ShahLabourBradford West
Michael ShanksLabourRutherglen and Hamilton West
Virendra SharmaLabourEaling, Southall
Barry SheermanLabourHuddersfield
Tulip SiddiqLabourHampstead and Kilburn
Andy SlaughterLabourHammersmith
Cat SmithLabourLancaster and Fleetwood
Jeff SmithLabourManchester, Withington
Nick SmithLabourBlaenau Gwent
Karin SmythLabourBristol South
Alex SobelLabourLeeds North West
John SpellarLabourWarley
Keir StarmerLabourHolborn and St Pancras
Jo StevensLabourCardiff Central
Alistair StrathernLabourMid Bedfordshire
Wes StreetingLabourIlford North
Graham StringerLabourBlackley and Broughton
Zarah SultanaLabourCoventry South
Mark TamiLabourAlyn and Deeside
Sam TarryLabourIlford South
Gareth ThomasLabourHarrow West
Nick Thomas-SymondsLabourTorfaen
Emily ThornberryLabourIslington South and Finsbury
Stephen TimmsLabourEast Ham
Jon TrickettLabourHemsworth
Karl TurnerLabourKingston upon Hull East
Derek TwiggLabourHalton
Liz TwistLabourBlaydon
Valerie VazLabourWalsall South
Catherine WestLabourHornsey and Wood Green
Matt WesternLabourWarwick and Leamington
Alan WhiteheadLabourSouthampton, Test
Mick WhitleyLabourBirkenhead
Nadia WhittomeLabourNottingham East
Beth WinterLabourCynon Valley
Mohammad YasinLabourBedford
Daniel ZeichnerLabourCambridge
Alistair CarmichaelLiberal DemocratOrkney and Shetland
Wendy ChamberlainLiberal DemocratNorth East Fife
Daisy CooperLiberal DemocratSt Albans
Ed DaveyLiberal DemocratKingston and Surbiton
Sarah DykeLiberal DemocratSomerton and Frome
Tim FarronLiberal DemocratWestmorland and Lonsdale
Richard FoordLiberal DemocratTiverton and Honiton
Sarah GreenLiberal DemocratChesham and Amersham
Wera HobhouseLiberal DemocratBath
Christine JardineLiberal DemocratEdinburgh West
Layla MoranLiberal DemocratOxford West and Abingdon
Helen MorganLiberal DemocratNorth Shropshire
Sarah OlneyLiberal DemocratRichmond Park
Jamie StoneLiberal DemocratCaithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross
Munira WilsonLiberal DemocratTwickenham
Ben LakePlaid CymruCeredigion
Liz Saville RobertsPlaid CymruDwyfor Meirionnydd
Hywel WilliamsPlaid CymruArfon
Hannah BardellScottish National PartyLivingston
Mhairi BlackScottish National PartyPaisley and Renfrewshire South
Ian BlackfordScottish National PartyRoss, Skye and Lochaber
Kirsty BlackmanScottish National PartyAberdeen North
Steven BonnarScottish National PartyCoatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill
Deidre BrockScottish National PartyEdinburgh North and Leith
Alan BrownScottish National PartyKilmarnock and Loudoun
Amy CallaghanScottish National PartyEast Dunbartonshire
Douglas ChapmanScottish National PartyDunfermline and West Fife
Joanna CherryScottish National PartyEdinburgh South West
Ronnie CowanScottish National PartyInverclyde
Angela CrawleyScottish National PartyLanark and Hamilton East
Martyn DayScottish National PartyLinlithgow and East Falkirk
Martin Docherty-HughesScottish National PartyWest Dunbartonshire
Allan DoransScottish National PartyAyr, Carrick and Cumnock
Marion FellowsScottish National PartyMotherwell and Wishaw
Stephen FlynnScottish National PartyAberdeen South
Patricia GibsonScottish National PartyNorth Ayrshire and Arran
Patrick GradyScottish National PartyGlasgow North
Peter GrantScottish National PartyGlenrothes
Drew HendryScottish National PartyInverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey
Stewart HosieScottish National PartyDundee East
Chris LawScottish National PartyDundee West
David LindenScottish National PartyGlasgow East
Stewart Malcolm McDonaldScottish National PartyGlasgow South
Stuart C McDonaldScottish National PartyCumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East
Anne McLaughlinScottish National PartyGlasgow North East
John McNallyScottish National PartyFalkirk
Carol MonaghanScottish National PartyGlasgow North West
Gavin NewlandsScottish National PartyPaisley and Renfrewshire North
John NicolsonScottish National PartyOchil and South Perthshire
Brendan O’HaraScottish National PartyArgyll and Bute
Kirsten OswaldScottish National PartyEast Renfrewshire
Anum QaisarScottish National PartyAirdrie and Shotts
Tommy SheppardScottish National PartyEdinburgh East
Alyn SmithScottish National PartyStirling
Chris StephensScottish National PartyGlasgow South West
Alison ThewlissScottish National PartyGlasgow Central
Owen ThompsonScottish National PartyMidlothian
Richard ThomsonScottish National PartyGordon
Philippa WhitfordScottish National PartyCentral Ayrshire
Pete WishartScottish National PartyPerth and North Perthshire
Colum EastwoodSocial Democratic & Labour PartyFoyle
Claire HannaSocial Democratic & Labour PartyBelfast South
Samantha Dixon (Teller)LabourCity of Chester
Andrew Western (Teller)LabourStretford and Urmston

MPs who did not vote on the Safety of Rwanda Bill

Kenny MacAskillAlba PartyEast Lothian
Adam AfriyieConservativeWindsor
Lee AndersonConservativeAshfield
Steve BrineConservativeWinchester
Natalie ElphickeConservativeDover
Marcus FyshConservativeYeovil
Jonathan GullisConservativeStoke-on-Trent North
John HayesConservativeSouth Holland and The Deepings
Gordon HendersonConservativeSittingbourne and Sheppey
Adam HollowayConservativeGravesham
Tom HuntConservativeIpswich
Alicia KearnsConservativeRutland and Melton
Craig MackinlayConservativeSouth Thanet
Theresa MayConservativeMaidenhead
Caroline NokesConservativeRomsey and Southampton North
Jesse NormanConservativeHereford and South Herefordshire
John RedwoodConservativeWokingham
Andrew RosindellConservativeRomford
Ben WallaceConservativeWyre and Preston North
Gregory CampbellDemocratic Unionist PartyEast Londonderry
Jeffrey M DonaldsonDemocratic Unionist PartyLagan Valley
Paul GirvanDemocratic Unionist PartySouth Antrim
Carla LockhartDemocratic Unionist PartyUpper Bann
Ian PaisleyDemocratic Unionist PartyNorth Antrim
Nigel EvansDeputy SpeakerRibble Valley
Roger GaleDeputy SpeakerNorth Thanet
Eleanor LaingDeputy SpeakerEpping Forest
Rosie WintertonDeputy SpeakerDoncaster Central
Crispin BluntIndependentReigate
Nicholas BrownIndependentNewcastle upon Tyne East
Bambos CharalambousIndependentEnfield, Southgate
Geraint DaviesIndependentSwansea West
Julian KnightIndependentSolihull
Karen BuckLabourWestminster North
Mary GlindonLabourNorth Tyneside
David LammyLabourTottenham
Tony LloydLabourRochdale
Rachel ReevesLabourLeeds West
Jonathan ReynoldsLabourStalybridge and Hyde
Christian WakefordLabourBury South
Dave DooganScottish National PartyAngus
Órfhlaith BegleySinn FéinWest Tyrone
Mickey BradySinn FéinNewry and Armagh
John FinucaneSinn FéinBelfast North
Michelle GildernewSinn FéinFermanagh and South Tyrone
Chris HazzardSinn FéinSouth Down
Paul MaskeySinn FéinBelfast West
Francie MolloySinn FéinMid Ulster
Lindsay HoyleSpeakerChorley

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Diliff – Creative Commons

