How every MP voted on the Rwanda Bill at third reading

Find out how your MP voted

MPs voted this evening on the third reading Safety of Rwanda Bill – the government’s latest attempt to get its highly controversial Rwanda migration plan off the ground. Under the plan, asylum seekers who arrive in the UK other than through an existing asylum scheme would be deported to Rwanda where their claim would then be processed.

Anyone granted asylum would be allowed to stay in Rwanda rather than the UK. Those whose claims are rejected could apply to settle there on other grounds, or seek asylum in a “safe third country”. If that is unsuccessful, they would be deported to their country of origin.

Despite the scheme being a central plank of the government’s stated migration policy, no one has yet been deported to Rwanda. Last year, the Supreme Court ruled that the Rwanda policy was unlawful as it leaves people sent to Rwanda open to human rights breaches. The bill MPs voted on this evening, therefore, seeks to redesignate Rwanda as a ‘safe country’. In doing so, the legislation would compel judges to treat Rwanda as a safe country and gives ministers the powers to disregard sections of the Human Rights Act.

The Rwanda Scheme and the legislation before parliament have been widely condemned by human rights groups and opposition politicians.

The legislation has also caused a crisis of Rishi Sunak’s leadership of the Conservative Party. There has been disquiet on left of the party from MPs concerned about the human rights implications of the bill and the potential of the UK being on the wrong side of international obligations and international law. The right of the party, meanwhile, have said that it doesn’t go far enough and leaves the government over to continued legal challenge over deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda.

A number of Tory MPs on the right of the party voted for amendments to the bill which ultimately did not pass. Among them was Lee Anderson, who subsequently resigned as deputy chair of the Conservative Party.

Nevertheless, the Safety of Rwanda Bill ultimately passed its third reading, with 320 MPs voting for it, and 276 voting against. As a result, the legislation will now continue its journey through parliament, firstly by being debated in the House of Lords. Almost all those who voted for the Bill were Tories, save for four independents – all of whom were previously Tory MPs before having the whip suspended.

The rebellion from Tory MPs against the government on the legislation itself (as opposed to on amendments) was limited. Only 11 Tory MPs voted against the bill and just 18 abstained.

All Labour, Liberal Democrat, Green Party, SNP and Plaid Cymru MPs who voted on the bill voted against it.

48 MPs did not vote on the Bill. Many of them will have intentionally abstained – including the majority of Tory MPs missing from the list. Others may have been ‘paired’ – a mechanism used by MPs when they cannot attend a vote in the House of Commons where an MP from another party who would have voted differently to them agrees not to vote, or otherwise did not attend for health or other reasons.

In addition, the speaker of the House of Commons does not participate in votes, and MPs from Sinn Fein do not take their seats in parliament.

Below is a fill list of how every MP voted on the Third Reading of the Safety of Rwanda Bill.

MPs who voted for the Safety of Rwanda Bill

Bim Afolami Conservative Hitchin and Harpenden Nickie Aiken Conservative Cities of London and Westminster Peter Aldous Conservative Waveney Lucy Allan Conservative Telford Stuart Anderson Conservative Wolverhampton South West Stuart Andrew Conservative Pudsey Caroline Ansell Conservative Eastbourne Edward Argar Conservative Charnwood Sarah Atherton Conservative Wrexham Victoria Atkins Conservative Louth and Horncastle Gareth Bacon Conservative Orpington Richard Bacon Conservative South Norfolk Kemi Badenoch Conservative Saffron Walden Shaun Bailey Conservative West Bromwich West Siobhan Baillie Conservative Stroud Duncan Baker Conservative North Norfolk Steve Baker Conservative Wycombe Harriett Baldwin Conservative West Worcestershire Steve Barclay Conservative North East Cambridgeshire John Baron Conservative Basildon and Billericay Simon Baynes Conservative Clwyd South Aaron Bell Conservative Newcastle-under-Lyme Paul Beresford Conservative Mole Valley Jake Berry Conservative Rossendale and Darwen Saqib Bhatti Conservative Meriden Bob Blackman Conservative Harrow East Peter Bottomley Conservative Worthing West Andrew Bowie Conservative West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine Ben Bradley Conservative Mansfield Karen Bradley Conservative Staffordshire Moorlands Graham Brady Conservative Altrincham and Sale West Jack Brereton Conservative Stoke-on-Trent South Paul Bristow Conservative Peterborough Sara Britcliffe Conservative Hyndburn Anthony Browne Conservative South Cambridgeshire Fiona Bruce Conservative Congleton Felicity Buchan Conservative Kensington Robert Buckland Conservative South Swindon Alex Burghart Conservative Brentwood and Ongar Conor Burns Conservative Bournemouth West Rob Butler Conservative Aylesbury Alun Cairns Conservative Vale of Glamorgan Lisa Cameron Conservative East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow Andy Carter Conservative Warrington South James Cartlidge Conservative South Suffolk Maria Caulfield Conservative Lewes Alex Chalk Conservative Cheltenham Rehman Chishti Conservative Gillingham and Rainham Christopher Chope Conservative Christchurch Jo Churchill Conservative Bury St Edmunds Greg Clark Conservative Tunbridge Wells Theo Clarke Conservative Stafford Brendan Clarke-Smith Conservative Bassetlaw Chris Clarkson Conservative Heywood and Middleton James Cleverly Conservative Braintree Geoffrey Clifton-Brown Conservative The Cotswolds Thérèse Coffey Conservative Suffolk Coastal Elliot Colburn Conservative Carshalton and Wallington Damian Collins Conservative Folkestone and Hythe Alberto Costa Conservative South Leicestershire Robert Courts Conservative Witney Claire Coutinho Conservative East Surrey Geoffrey Cox Conservative Torridge and West Devon Stephen Crabb Conservative Preseli Pembrokeshire Virginia Crosbie Conservative Ynys Môn Tracey Crouch Conservative Chatham and Aylesford James Daly Conservative Bury North David T C Davies Conservative Monmouth James Davies Conservative Vale of Clwyd Gareth Davies Conservative Grantham and Stamford Mims Davies Conservative Mid Sussex Philip Davies Conservative Shipley David Davis Conservative Haltemprice and Howden Dehenna Davison Conservative Bishop Auckland Caroline Dinenage Conservative Gosport Jonathan Djanogly Conservative Huntingdon Leo Docherty Conservative Aldershot Michelle Donelan Conservative Chippenham Steve Double Conservative St Austell and Newquay Oliver Dowden Conservative Hertsmere Jackie Doyle-Price Conservative Thurrock Richard Drax Conservative South Dorset Flick Drummond Conservative Meon Valley David Duguid Conservative Banff and Buchan Iain Duncan Smith Conservative Chingford and Woodford Green Philip Dunne Conservative Ludlow Mark Eastwood Conservative Dewsbury Ruth Edwards Conservative Rushcliffe Michael Ellis Conservative Northampton North Tobias Ellwood Conservative Bournemouth East George Eustice Conservative Camborne and Redruth Luke Evans Conservative Bosworth David Evennett Conservative Bexleyheath and Crayford Ben Everitt Conservative Milton Keynes North Michael Fabricant Conservative Lichfield Laura Farris Conservative Newbury Simon Fell Conservative Barrow and Furness Anna Firth Conservative Southend West Katherine Fletcher Conservative South Ribble Nick Fletcher Conservative Don Valley Vicky Ford Conservative Chelmsford Kevin Foster Conservative Torbay Liam Fox Conservative North Somerset Lucy Frazer Conservative South East Cambridgeshire George Freeman Conservative Mid Norfolk Mike Freer Conservative Finchley and Golders Green Louie French Conservative Old Bexley and Sidcup Richard Fuller Conservative North East Bedfordshire Mark Garnier Conservative Wyre Forest Nusrat Ghani Conservative Wealden Nick Gibb Conservative Bognor Regis and Littlehampton Peter Gibson Conservative Darlington Jo Gideon Conservative Stoke-on-Trent Central John Glen Conservative Salisbury Robert Goodwill Conservative Scarborough and Whitby Michael Gove Conservative Surrey Heath Richard Graham Conservative Gloucester Helen Grant Conservative Maidstone and The Weald James Gray Conservative North Wiltshire Chris Grayling Conservative Epsom and Ewell Chris Green Conservative Bolton West Damian Green Conservative Ashford Andrew Griffith Conservative Arundel and South Downs James Grundy Conservative Leigh Robert Halfon Conservative Harlow Luke Hall Conservative Thornbury and Yate Stephen Hammond Conservative Wimbledon Greg Hands Conservative Chelsea and Fulham Mark Harper Conservative Forest of Dean Rebecca Harris Conservative Castle Point Trudy Harrison Conservative Copeland Sally-Ann Hart Conservative Hastings and Rye Simon Hart Conservative Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire Oliver Heald Conservative North East Hertfordshire James Heappey Conservative Wells Chris Heaton-Harris Conservative Daventry Darren Henry Conservative Broxtowe Antony Higginbotham Conservative Burnley Damian Hinds Conservative East Hampshire Simon Hoare Conservative North Dorset Richard Holden Conservative North West Durham Kevin Hollinrake Conservative Thirsk and Malton Philip Hollobone Conservative Kettering Paul Holmes Conservative Eastleigh John Howell Conservative Henley Paul Howell Conservative Sedgefield Nigel Huddleston Conservative Mid Worcestershire Neil Hudson Conservative Penrith and The Border Eddie Hughes Conservative Walsall North Jane Hunt Conservative Loughborough Jeremy Hunt Conservative South West Surrey Alister Jack Conservative Dumfries and Galloway Sajid Javid Conservative Bromsgrove Ranil Jayawardena Conservative North East Hampshire Bernard Jenkin Conservative Harwich and North Essex Mark Jenkinson Conservative Workington Caroline Johnson Conservative Sleaford and North Hykeham Gareth Johnson Conservative Dartford David Johnston Conservative Wantage Andrew Jones Conservative Harrogate and Knaresborough Fay Jones Conservative Brecon and Radnorshire Marcus Jones Conservative Nuneaton Simon Jupp Conservative East Devon Daniel Kawczynski Conservative Shrewsbury and Atcham Gillian Keegan Conservative Chichester Greg Knight Conservative East Yorkshire Kate Kniveton Conservative Burton Kwasi Kwarteng Conservative Spelthorne John Lamont Conservative Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk Robert Largan Conservative High Peak Pauline Latham Conservative Mid Derbyshire Andrea Leadsom Conservative South Northamptonshire Edward Leigh Conservative Gainsborough Ian Levy Conservative Blyth Valley Andrew Lewer Conservative Northampton South Brandon Lewis Conservative Great Yarmouth Julian Lewis Conservative New Forest East Ian Liddell-Grainger Conservative Bridgwater and West Somerset Chris Loder Conservative West Dorset Mark Logan Conservative Bolton North East Marco Longhi Conservative Dudley North Julia Lopez Conservative Hornchurch and Upminster Jack Lopresti Conservative Filton and Bradley Stoke Jonathan Lord Conservative Woking Tim Loughton Conservative East Worthing and Shoreham Cherilyn Mackrory Conservative Truro and Falmouth Rachel Maclean Conservative Redditch Alan Mak Conservative Havant Kit Malthouse Conservative North West Hampshire Anthony Mangnall Conservative Totnes Julie Marson Conservative Hertford and Stortford Jerome Mayhew Conservative Broadland Paul Maynard Conservative Blackpool North and Cleveleys Jason McCartney Conservative Colne Valley Karl McCartney Conservative Lincoln Stephen McPartland Conservative Stevenage Esther McVey Conservative Tatton Mark Menzies Conservative Fylde Johnny Mercer Conservative Plymouth, Moor View Huw Merriman Conservative Bexhill and Battle Stephen Metcalfe Conservative South Basildon and East Thurrock Robin Millar Conservative Aberconwy Maria Miller Conservative Basingstoke Amanda Milling Conservative Cannock Chase Nigel Mills Conservative Amber Valley Andrew Mitchell Conservative Sutton Coldfield Gagan Mohindra Conservative South West Hertfordshire Damien Moore Conservative Southport Robbie Moore Conservative Keighley Penny Mordaunt Conservative Portsmouth North Anne Marie Morris Conservative Newton Abbot David Morris Conservative Morecambe and Lunesdale James Morris Conservative Halesowen and Rowley Regis Joy Morrissey Conservative Beaconsfield Jill Mortimer Conservative Hartlepool Wendy Morton Conservative Aldridge-Brownhills Kieran Mullan Conservative Crewe and Nantwich Holly Mumby-Croft Conservative Scunthorpe David Mundell Conservative Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale Sheryll Murray Conservative South East Cornwall Andrew Murrison Conservative South West Wiltshire Robert Neill Conservative Bromley and Chislehurst Lia Nici Conservative Great Grimsby Neil O’Brien Conservative Harborough Matthew Offord Conservative Hendon Guy Opperman Conservative Hexham Priti Patel Conservative Witham Mark Pawsey Conservative Rugby Mike Penning Conservative Hemel Hempstead John Penrose Conservative Weston-super-Mare Andrew Percy Conservative Brigg and Goole Chris Philp Conservative Croydon South Dan Poulter Conservative Central Suffolk and North Ipswich Rebecca Pow Conservative Taunton Deane Victoria Prentis Conservative Banbury Mark Pritchard Conservative The Wrekin Tom Pursglove Conservative Corby Jeremy Quin Conservative Horsham Will Quince Conservative Colchester Dominic Raab Conservative Esher and Walton Tom Randall Conservative Gedling Jacob Rees-Mogg Conservative North East Somerset Nicola Richards Conservative West Bromwich East Angela Richardson Conservative Guildford Laurence Robertson Conservative Tewkesbury Mary Robinson Conservative Cheadle Douglas Ross Conservative Moray Lee Rowley Conservative North East Derbyshire Dean Russell Conservative Watford David Rutley Conservative Macclesfield Gary Sambrook Conservative Birmingham, Northfield Selaine Saxby Conservative North Devon Paul Scully Conservative Sutton and Cheam Bob Seely Conservative Isle of Wight Andrew Selous Conservative South West Bedfordshire Grant Shapps Conservative Welwyn Hatfield Alok Sharma Conservative Reading West Alec Shelbrooke Conservative Elmet and Rothwell David Simmonds Conservative Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner Chloe Smith Conservative Norwich North Greg Smith Conservative Buckingham Henry Smith Conservative Crawley Julian Smith Conservative Skipton and Ripon Royston Smith Conservative Southampton, Itchen Amanda Solloway Conservative Derby North Ben Spencer Conservative Runnymede and Weybridge Mark Spencer Conservative Sherwood Alexander Stafford Conservative Rother Valley Andrew Stephenson Conservative Pendle Jane Stevenson Conservative Wolverhampton North East John Stevenson Conservative Carlisle Iain Stewart Conservative Milton Keynes South Gary Streeter Conservative South West Devon Mel Stride Conservative Central Devon Graham Stuart Conservative Beverley and Holderness Julian Sturdy Conservative York Outer Rishi Sunak Conservative Richmond (Yorks) James Sunderland Conservative Bracknell Desmond Swayne Conservative New Forest West Robert Syms Conservative Poole Derek Thomas Conservative St Ives Maggie Throup Conservative Erewash Edward Timpson Conservative Eddisbury Kelly Tolhurst Conservative Rochester and Strood Justin Tomlinson Conservative North Swindon Michael Tomlinson Conservative Mid Dorset and North Poole Craig Tracey Conservative North Warwickshire Anne-Marie Trevelyan Conservative Berwick-upon-Tweed Laura Trott Conservative Sevenoaks Elizabeth Truss Conservative South West Norfolk Steve Tuckwell Conservative Uxbridge and South Ruislip Tom Tugendhat Conservative Tonbridge and Malling Shailesh Vara Conservative North West Cambridgeshire Martin Vickers Conservative Cleethorpes Matt Vickers Conservative Stockton South Theresa Villiers Conservative Chipping Barnet Robin Walker Conservative Worcester Charles Walker Conservative Broxbourne Jamie Wallis Conservative Bridgend Matt Warman Conservative Boston and Skegness Giles Watling Conservative Clacton Suzanne Webb Conservative Stourbridge Helen Whately Conservative Faversham and Mid Kent Heather Wheeler Conservative South Derbyshire Craig Whittaker Conservative Calder Valley John Whittingdale Conservative Maldon Bill Wiggin Conservative North Herefordshire James Wild Conservative North West Norfolk Craig Williams Conservative Montgomeryshire Gavin Williamson Conservative South Staffordshire Mike Wood Conservative Dudley South William Wragg Conservative Hazel Grove Jeremy Wright Conservative Kenilworth and Southam Jacob Young Conservative Redcar Nadhim Zahawi Conservative Stratford-on-Avon Andrew Bridgen Independent North West Leicestershire Matt Hancock Independent West Suffolk Rob Roberts Independent Delyn Bob Stewart Independent Beckenham Mark Fletcher (Teller) Conservative Bolsover Scott Mann (Teller) Conservative North Cornwall

MPs who voted against the Safety of Rwanda Bill

Neale Hanvey Alba Party Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath Stephen Farry Alliance North Down Suella Braverman Conservative Fareham William Cash Conservative Stone Miriam Cates Conservative Penistone and Stocksbridge Simon Clarke Conservative Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland Sarah Dines Conservative Derbyshire Dales James Duddridge Conservative Rochford and Southend East Mark Francois Conservative Rayleigh and Wickford Andrea Jenkyns Conservative Morley and Outwood Robert Jenrick Conservative Newark David Jones Conservative Clwyd West Danny Kruger Conservative Devizes Gavin Robinson Democratic Unionist Party Belfast East Jim Shannon Democratic Unionist Party Strangford Sammy Wilson Democratic Unionist Party East Antrim Caroline Lucas Green Party Brighton, Pavilion Diane Abbott Independent Hackney North and Stoke Newington Scott Benton Independent Blackpool South Jeremy Corbyn Independent Islington North Jonathan Edwards Independent Carmarthen East and Dinefwr Angus Brendan MacNeil Independent Na h-Eileanan an Iar Andy McDonald Independent Middlesbrough Conor McGinn Independent St Helens North Christina Rees Independent Neath Claudia Webbe Independent Leicester East Debbie Abrahams Labour Oldham East and Saddleworth Rushanara Ali Labour Bethnal Green and Bow Tahir Ali Labour Birmingham, Hall Green Rosena Allin-Khan Labour Tooting Mike Amesbury Labour Weaver Vale Fleur Anderson Labour Putney Tonia Antoniazzi Labour Gower Jonathan Ashworth Labour Leicester South Paula Barker Labour Liverpool, Wavertree Margaret Beckett Labour Derby South Apsana Begum Labour Poplar and Limehouse Hilary Benn Labour Leeds Central Clive Betts Labour Sheffield South East Olivia Blake Labour Sheffield, Hallam Paul Blomfield Labour Sheffield Central Ben Bradshaw Labour Exeter Kevin Brennan Labour Cardiff West Lyn Brown Labour West Ham Chris Bryant Labour Rhondda Richard Burgon Labour Leeds East Dawn Butler Labour Brent Central Ian Byrne Labour Liverpool, West Derby Liam Byrne Labour Birmingham, Hodge Hill Ruth Cadbury Labour Brentford and Isleworth Alan Campbell Labour Tynemouth Dan Carden Labour Liverpool, Walton Sarah Champion Labour Rotherham Feryal Clark Labour Enfield North Yvette Cooper Labour Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford Neil Coyle Labour Bermondsey and Old Southwark Stella Creasy Labour Walthamstow Jon Cruddas Labour Dagenham and Rainham John Cryer Labour Leyton and Wanstead Judith Cummins Labour Bradford South Alex Cunningham Labour Stockton North Janet Daby Labour Lewisham East Ashley Dalton Labour West Lancashire Wayne David Labour Caerphilly Alex Davies-Jones Labour Pontypridd Marsha De Cordova Labour Battersea Thangam Debbonaire Labour Bristol West Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi Labour Slough Anneliese Dodds Labour Oxford East Stephen Doughty Labour Cardiff South and Penarth Peter Dowd Labour Bootle Rosie Duffield Labour Canterbury Angela Eagle Labour Wallasey Maria Eagle Labour Garston and Halewood Sarah Edwards Labour Tamworth Clive Efford Labour Eltham Julie Elliott Labour Sunderland Central Chris Elmore Labour Ogmore Florence Eshalomi Labour Vauxhall Bill Esterson Labour Sefton Central Chris Evans Labour Islwyn Colleen Fletcher Labour Coventry North East Yvonne Fovargue Labour Makerfield Vicky Foxcroft Labour Lewisham, Deptford Mary Kelly Foy Labour City of Durham Gill Furniss Labour Sheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough Barry Gardiner Labour Brent North Preet Kaur Gill Labour Birmingham, Edgbaston Lilian Greenwood Labour Nottingham South Margaret Greenwood Labour Wirral West Nia Griffith Labour Llanelli Andrew Gwynne Labour Denton and Reddish Louise Haigh Labour Sheffield, Heeley Fabian Hamilton Labour Leeds North East Paulette Hamilton Labour Birmingham, Erdington Emma Hardy Labour Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle Harriet Harman Labour Camberwell and Peckham Carolyn Harris Labour Swansea East Helen Hayes Labour Dulwich and West Norwood John Healey Labour Wentworth and Dearne Mark Hendrick Labour Preston Meg Hillier Labour Hackney South and Shoreditch Margaret Hodge Labour Barking Sharon Hodgson Labour Washington and Sunderland West Kate Hollern Labour Blackburn Rachel Hopkins Labour Luton South George Howarth Labour Knowsley Rupa Huq Labour Ealing Central and Acton Imran Hussain Labour Bradford East Dan Jarvis Labour Barnsley Central Diana Johnson Labour Kingston upon Hull North Kim Johnson Labour Liverpool, Riverside Darren Jones Labour Bristol North West Gerald Jones Labour Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney Kevan Jones Labour North Durham Ruth Jones Labour Newport West Sarah Jones Labour Croydon Central Mike Kane Labour Wythenshawe and Sale East Barbara Keeley Labour Worsley and Eccles South Liz Kendall Labour Leicester West Afzal Khan Labour Manchester, Gorton Stephen Kinnock Labour Aberavon Peter Kyle Labour Hove Ian Lavery Labour Wansbeck Kim Leadbeater Labour Batley and Spen Emma Lewell-Buck Labour South Shields Clive Lewis Labour Norwich South Simon Lightwood Labour Wakefield Rebecca Long Bailey Labour Salford and Eccles Holly Lynch Labour Halifax Justin Madders Labour Ellesmere Port and Neston Khalid Mahmood Labour Birmingham, Perry Barr Shabana Mahmood Labour Birmingham, Ladywood Seema Malhotra Labour Feltham and Heston Rachael Maskell Labour York Central Keir Mather Labour Selby and Ainsty Steve McCabe Labour Birmingham, Selly Oak Kerry McCarthy Labour Bristol East Siobhain McDonagh Labour Mitcham and Morden John McDonnell Labour Hayes and Harlington Pat McFadden Labour Wolverhampton South East Alison McGovern Labour Wirral South Catherine McKinnell Labour Newcastle upon Tyne North Jim McMahon Labour Oldham West and Royton Anna McMorrin Labour Cardiff North Ian Mearns Labour Gateshead Edward Miliband Labour Doncaster North Navendu Mishra Labour Stockport Jessica Morden Labour Newport East Stephen Morgan Labour Portsmouth South Grahame Morris Labour Easington Ian Murray Labour Edinburgh South James Murray Labour Ealing North Lisa Nandy Labour Wigan Charlotte Nichols Labour Warrington North Alex Norris Labour Nottingham North Chi Onwurah Labour Newcastle upon Tyne Central Abena Oppong-Asare Labour Erith and Thamesmead Kate Osamor Labour Edmonton Kate Osborne Labour Jarrow Taiwo Owatemi Labour Coventry North West Sarah Owen Labour Luton North Stephanie Peacock Labour Barnsley East Matthew Pennycook Labour Greenwich and Woolwich Toby Perkins Labour Chesterfield Jess Phillips Labour Birmingham, Yardley Bridget Phillipson Labour Houghton and Sunderland South Luke Pollard Labour Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport Lucy Powell Labour Manchester Central Yasmin Qureshi Labour Bolton South East Angela Rayner Labour Ashton-under-Lyne Steve Reed Labour Croydon North Ellie Reeves Labour Lewisham West and Penge Bell Ribeiro-Addy Labour Streatham Marie Rimmer Labour St Helens South and Whiston Matt Rodda Labour Reading East Lloyd Russell-Moyle Labour Brighton, Kemptown Naz Shah Labour Bradford West Michael Shanks Labour Rutherglen and Hamilton West Virendra Sharma Labour Ealing, Southall Barry Sheerman Labour Huddersfield Tulip Siddiq Labour Hampstead and Kilburn Andy Slaughter Labour Hammersmith Cat Smith Labour Lancaster and Fleetwood Jeff Smith Labour Manchester, Withington Nick Smith Labour Blaenau Gwent Karin Smyth Labour Bristol South Alex Sobel Labour Leeds North West John Spellar Labour Warley Keir Starmer Labour Holborn and St Pancras Jo Stevens Labour Cardiff Central Alistair Strathern Labour Mid Bedfordshire Wes Streeting Labour Ilford North Graham Stringer Labour Blackley and Broughton Zarah Sultana Labour Coventry South Mark Tami Labour Alyn and Deeside Sam Tarry Labour Ilford South Gareth Thomas Labour Harrow West Nick Thomas-Symonds Labour Torfaen Emily Thornberry Labour Islington South and Finsbury Stephen Timms Labour East Ham Jon Trickett Labour Hemsworth Karl Turner Labour Kingston upon Hull East Derek Twigg Labour Halton Liz Twist Labour Blaydon Valerie Vaz Labour Walsall South Catherine West Labour Hornsey and Wood Green Matt Western Labour Warwick and Leamington Alan Whitehead Labour Southampton, Test Mick Whitley Labour Birkenhead Nadia Whittome Labour Nottingham East Beth Winter Labour Cynon Valley Mohammad Yasin Labour Bedford Daniel Zeichner Labour Cambridge Alistair Carmichael Liberal Democrat Orkney and Shetland Wendy Chamberlain Liberal Democrat North East Fife Daisy Cooper Liberal Democrat St Albans Ed Davey Liberal Democrat Kingston and Surbiton Sarah Dyke Liberal Democrat Somerton and Frome Tim Farron Liberal Democrat Westmorland and Lonsdale Richard Foord Liberal Democrat Tiverton and Honiton Sarah Green Liberal Democrat Chesham and Amersham Wera Hobhouse Liberal Democrat Bath Christine Jardine Liberal Democrat Edinburgh West Layla Moran Liberal Democrat Oxford West and Abingdon Helen Morgan Liberal Democrat North Shropshire Sarah Olney Liberal Democrat Richmond Park Jamie Stone Liberal Democrat Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross Munira Wilson Liberal Democrat Twickenham Ben Lake Plaid Cymru Ceredigion Liz Saville Roberts Plaid Cymru Dwyfor Meirionnydd Hywel Williams Plaid Cymru Arfon Hannah Bardell Scottish National Party Livingston Mhairi Black Scottish National Party Paisley and Renfrewshire South Ian Blackford Scottish National Party Ross, Skye and Lochaber Kirsty Blackman Scottish National Party Aberdeen North Steven Bonnar Scottish National Party Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill Deidre Brock Scottish National Party Edinburgh North and Leith Alan Brown Scottish National Party Kilmarnock and Loudoun Amy Callaghan Scottish National Party East Dunbartonshire Douglas Chapman Scottish National Party Dunfermline and West Fife Joanna Cherry Scottish National Party Edinburgh South West Ronnie Cowan Scottish National Party Inverclyde Angela Crawley Scottish National Party Lanark and Hamilton East Martyn Day Scottish National Party Linlithgow and East Falkirk Martin Docherty-Hughes Scottish National Party West Dunbartonshire Allan Dorans Scottish National Party Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock Marion Fellows Scottish National Party Motherwell and Wishaw Stephen Flynn Scottish National Party Aberdeen South Patricia Gibson Scottish National Party North Ayrshire and Arran Patrick Grady Scottish National Party Glasgow North Peter Grant Scottish National Party Glenrothes Drew Hendry Scottish National Party Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey Stewart Hosie Scottish National Party Dundee East Chris Law Scottish National Party Dundee West David Linden Scottish National Party Glasgow East Stewart Malcolm McDonald Scottish National Party Glasgow South Stuart C McDonald Scottish National Party Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East Anne McLaughlin Scottish National Party Glasgow North East John McNally Scottish National Party Falkirk Carol Monaghan Scottish National Party Glasgow North West Gavin Newlands Scottish National Party Paisley and Renfrewshire North John Nicolson Scottish National Party Ochil and South Perthshire Brendan O’Hara Scottish National Party Argyll and Bute Kirsten Oswald Scottish National Party East Renfrewshire Anum Qaisar Scottish National Party Airdrie and Shotts Tommy Sheppard Scottish National Party Edinburgh East Alyn Smith Scottish National Party Stirling Chris Stephens Scottish National Party Glasgow South West Alison Thewliss Scottish National Party Glasgow Central Owen Thompson Scottish National Party Midlothian Richard Thomson Scottish National Party Gordon Philippa Whitford Scottish National Party Central Ayrshire Pete Wishart Scottish National Party Perth and North Perthshire Colum Eastwood Social Democratic & Labour Party Foyle Claire Hanna Social Democratic & Labour Party Belfast South Samantha Dixon (Teller) Labour City of Chester Andrew Western (Teller) Labour Stretford and Urmston

MPs who did not vote on the Safety of Rwanda Bill

Kenny MacAskill Alba Party East Lothian Adam Afriyie Conservative Windsor Lee Anderson Conservative Ashfield Steve Brine Conservative Winchester Natalie Elphicke Conservative Dover Marcus Fysh Conservative Yeovil Jonathan Gullis Conservative Stoke-on-Trent North John Hayes Conservative South Holland and The Deepings Gordon Henderson Conservative Sittingbourne and Sheppey Adam Holloway Conservative Gravesham Tom Hunt Conservative Ipswich Alicia Kearns Conservative Rutland and Melton Craig Mackinlay Conservative South Thanet Theresa May Conservative Maidenhead Caroline Nokes Conservative Romsey and Southampton North Jesse Norman Conservative Hereford and South Herefordshire John Redwood Conservative Wokingham Andrew Rosindell Conservative Romford Ben Wallace Conservative Wyre and Preston North Gregory Campbell Democratic Unionist Party East Londonderry Jeffrey M Donaldson Democratic Unionist Party Lagan Valley Paul Girvan Democratic Unionist Party South Antrim Carla Lockhart Democratic Unionist Party Upper Bann Ian Paisley Democratic Unionist Party North Antrim Nigel Evans Deputy Speaker Ribble Valley Roger Gale Deputy Speaker North Thanet Eleanor Laing Deputy Speaker Epping Forest Rosie Winterton Deputy Speaker Doncaster Central Crispin Blunt Independent Reigate Nicholas Brown Independent Newcastle upon Tyne East Bambos Charalambous Independent Enfield, Southgate Geraint Davies Independent Swansea West Julian Knight Independent Solihull Karen Buck Labour Westminster North Mary Glindon Labour North Tyneside David Lammy Labour Tottenham Tony Lloyd Labour Rochdale Rachel Reeves Labour Leeds West Jonathan Reynolds Labour Stalybridge and Hyde Christian Wakeford Labour Bury South Dave Doogan Scottish National Party Angus Órfhlaith Begley Sinn Féin West Tyrone Mickey Brady Sinn Féin Newry and Armagh John Finucane Sinn Féin Belfast North Michelle Gildernew Sinn Féin Fermanagh and South Tyrone Chris Hazzard Sinn Féin South Down Paul Maskey Sinn Féin Belfast West Francie Molloy Sinn Féin Mid Ulster Lindsay Hoyle Speaker Chorley

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Diliff – Creative Commons