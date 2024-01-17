How every MP voted on the Rwanda Bill at third reading

Find out how your MP voted
MPs voted this evening on the third reading Safety of Rwanda Bill – the government’s latest attempt to get its highly controversial Rwanda migration plan off the ground. Under the plan, asylum seekers who arrive in the UK other than through an existing asylum scheme would be deported to Rwanda where their claim would then be processed.
Anyone granted asylum would be allowed to stay in Rwanda rather than the UK. Those whose claims are rejected could apply to settle there on other grounds, or seek asylum in a “safe third country”. If that is unsuccessful, they would be deported to their country of origin.
Despite the scheme being a central plank of the government’s stated migration policy, no one has yet been deported to Rwanda. Last year, the Supreme Court ruled that the Rwanda policy was unlawful as it leaves people sent to Rwanda open to human rights breaches. The bill MPs voted on this evening, therefore, seeks to redesignate Rwanda as a ‘safe country’. In doing so, the legislation would compel judges to treat Rwanda as a safe country and gives ministers the powers to disregard sections of the Human Rights Act.
The Rwanda Scheme and the legislation before parliament have been widely condemned by human rights groups and opposition politicians.
The legislation has also caused a crisis of Rishi Sunak’s leadership of the Conservative Party. There has been disquiet on left of the party from MPs concerned about the human rights implications of the bill and the potential of the UK being on the wrong side of international obligations and international law. The right of the party, meanwhile, have said that it doesn’t go far enough and leaves the government over to continued legal challenge over deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda.
A number of Tory MPs on the right of the party voted for amendments to the bill which ultimately did not pass. Among them was Lee Anderson, who subsequently resigned as deputy chair of the Conservative Party.
Nevertheless, the Safety of Rwanda Bill ultimately passed its third reading, with 320 MPs voting for it, and 276 voting against. As a result, the legislation will now continue its journey through parliament, firstly by being debated in the House of Lords. Almost all those who voted for the Bill were Tories, save for four independents – all of whom were previously Tory MPs before having the whip suspended.
The rebellion from Tory MPs against the government on the legislation itself (as opposed to on amendments) was limited. Only 11 Tory MPs voted against the bill and just 18 abstained.
All Labour, Liberal Democrat, Green Party, SNP and Plaid Cymru MPs who voted on the bill voted against it.
48 MPs did not vote on the Bill. Many of them will have intentionally abstained – including the majority of Tory MPs missing from the list. Others may have been ‘paired’ – a mechanism used by MPs when they cannot attend a vote in the House of Commons where an MP from another party who would have voted differently to them agrees not to vote, or otherwise did not attend for health or other reasons.
In addition, the speaker of the House of Commons does not participate in votes, and MPs from Sinn Fein do not take their seats in parliament.
Below is a fill list of how every MP voted on the Third Reading of the Safety of Rwanda Bill.
MPs who voted for the Safety of Rwanda Bill
|Bim Afolami
|Conservative
|Hitchin and Harpenden
|Nickie Aiken
|Conservative
|Cities of London and Westminster
|Peter Aldous
|Conservative
|Waveney
|Lucy Allan
|Conservative
|Telford
|Stuart Anderson
|Conservative
|Wolverhampton South West
|Stuart Andrew
|Conservative
|Pudsey
|Caroline Ansell
|Conservative
|Eastbourne
|Edward Argar
|Conservative
|Charnwood
|Sarah Atherton
|Conservative
|Wrexham
|Victoria Atkins
|Conservative
|Louth and Horncastle
|Gareth Bacon
|Conservative
|Orpington
|Richard Bacon
|Conservative
|South Norfolk
|Kemi Badenoch
|Conservative
|Saffron Walden
|Shaun Bailey
|Conservative
|West Bromwich West
|Siobhan Baillie
|Conservative
|Stroud
|Duncan Baker
|Conservative
|North Norfolk
|Steve Baker
|Conservative
|Wycombe
|Harriett Baldwin
|Conservative
|West Worcestershire
|Steve Barclay
|Conservative
|North East Cambridgeshire
|John Baron
|Conservative
|Basildon and Billericay
|Simon Baynes
|Conservative
|Clwyd South
|Aaron Bell
|Conservative
|Newcastle-under-Lyme
|Paul Beresford
|Conservative
|Mole Valley
|Jake Berry
|Conservative
|Rossendale and Darwen
|Saqib Bhatti
|Conservative
|Meriden
|Bob Blackman
|Conservative
|Harrow East
|Peter Bottomley
|Conservative
|Worthing West
|Andrew Bowie
|Conservative
|West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine
|Ben Bradley
|Conservative
|Mansfield
|Karen Bradley
|Conservative
|Staffordshire Moorlands
|Graham Brady
|Conservative
|Altrincham and Sale West
|Jack Brereton
|Conservative
|Stoke-on-Trent South
|Paul Bristow
|Conservative
|Peterborough
|Sara Britcliffe
|Conservative
|Hyndburn
|Anthony Browne
|Conservative
|South Cambridgeshire
|Fiona Bruce
|Conservative
|Congleton
|Felicity Buchan
|Conservative
|Kensington
|Robert Buckland
|Conservative
|South Swindon
|Alex Burghart
|Conservative
|Brentwood and Ongar
|Conor Burns
|Conservative
|Bournemouth West
|Rob Butler
|Conservative
|Aylesbury
|Alun Cairns
|Conservative
|Vale of Glamorgan
|Lisa Cameron
|Conservative
|East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow
|Andy Carter
|Conservative
|Warrington South
|James Cartlidge
|Conservative
|South Suffolk
|Maria Caulfield
|Conservative
|Lewes
|Alex Chalk
|Conservative
|Cheltenham
|Rehman Chishti
|Conservative
|Gillingham and Rainham
|Christopher Chope
|Conservative
|Christchurch
|Jo Churchill
|Conservative
|Bury St Edmunds
|Greg Clark
|Conservative
|Tunbridge Wells
|Theo Clarke
|Conservative
|Stafford
|Brendan Clarke-Smith
|Conservative
|Bassetlaw
|Chris Clarkson
|Conservative
|Heywood and Middleton
|James Cleverly
|Conservative
|Braintree
|Geoffrey Clifton-Brown
|Conservative
|The Cotswolds
|Thérèse Coffey
|Conservative
|Suffolk Coastal
|Elliot Colburn
|Conservative
|Carshalton and Wallington
|Damian Collins
|Conservative
|Folkestone and Hythe
|Alberto Costa
|Conservative
|South Leicestershire
|Robert Courts
|Conservative
|Witney
|Claire Coutinho
|Conservative
|East Surrey
|Geoffrey Cox
|Conservative
|Torridge and West Devon
|Stephen Crabb
|Conservative
|Preseli Pembrokeshire
|Virginia Crosbie
|Conservative
|Ynys Môn
|Tracey Crouch
|Conservative
|Chatham and Aylesford
|James Daly
|Conservative
|Bury North
|David T C Davies
|Conservative
|Monmouth
|James Davies
|Conservative
|Vale of Clwyd
|Gareth Davies
|Conservative
|Grantham and Stamford
|Mims Davies
|Conservative
|Mid Sussex
|Philip Davies
|Conservative
|Shipley
|David Davis
|Conservative
|Haltemprice and Howden
|Dehenna Davison
|Conservative
|Bishop Auckland
|Caroline Dinenage
|Conservative
|Gosport
|Jonathan Djanogly
|Conservative
|Huntingdon
|Leo Docherty
|Conservative
|Aldershot
|Michelle Donelan
|Conservative
|Chippenham
|Steve Double
|Conservative
|St Austell and Newquay
|Oliver Dowden
|Conservative
|Hertsmere
|Jackie Doyle-Price
|Conservative
|Thurrock
|Richard Drax
|Conservative
|South Dorset
|Flick Drummond
|Conservative
|Meon Valley
|David Duguid
|Conservative
|Banff and Buchan
|Iain Duncan Smith
|Conservative
|Chingford and Woodford Green
|Philip Dunne
|Conservative
|Ludlow
|Mark Eastwood
|Conservative
|Dewsbury
|Ruth Edwards
|Conservative
|Rushcliffe
|Michael Ellis
|Conservative
|Northampton North
|Tobias Ellwood
|Conservative
|Bournemouth East
|George Eustice
|Conservative
|Camborne and Redruth
|Luke Evans
|Conservative
|Bosworth
|David Evennett
|Conservative
|Bexleyheath and Crayford
|Ben Everitt
|Conservative
|Milton Keynes North
|Michael Fabricant
|Conservative
|Lichfield
|Laura Farris
|Conservative
|Newbury
|Simon Fell
|Conservative
|Barrow and Furness
|Anna Firth
|Conservative
|Southend West
|Katherine Fletcher
|Conservative
|South Ribble
|Nick Fletcher
|Conservative
|Don Valley
|Vicky Ford
|Conservative
|Chelmsford
|Kevin Foster
|Conservative
|Torbay
|Liam Fox
|Conservative
|North Somerset
|Lucy Frazer
|Conservative
|South East Cambridgeshire
|George Freeman
|Conservative
|Mid Norfolk
|Mike Freer
|Conservative
|Finchley and Golders Green
|Louie French
|Conservative
|Old Bexley and Sidcup
|Richard Fuller
|Conservative
|North East Bedfordshire
|Mark Garnier
|Conservative
|Wyre Forest
|Nusrat Ghani
|Conservative
|Wealden
|Nick Gibb
|Conservative
|Bognor Regis and Littlehampton
|Peter Gibson
|Conservative
|Darlington
|Jo Gideon
|Conservative
|Stoke-on-Trent Central
|John Glen
|Conservative
|Salisbury
|Robert Goodwill
|Conservative
|Scarborough and Whitby
|Michael Gove
|Conservative
|Surrey Heath
|Richard Graham
|Conservative
|Gloucester
|Helen Grant
|Conservative
|Maidstone and The Weald
|James Gray
|Conservative
|North Wiltshire
|Chris Grayling
|Conservative
|Epsom and Ewell
|Chris Green
|Conservative
|Bolton West
|Damian Green
|Conservative
|Ashford
|Andrew Griffith
|Conservative
|Arundel and South Downs
|James Grundy
|Conservative
|Leigh
|Robert Halfon
|Conservative
|Harlow
|Luke Hall
|Conservative
|Thornbury and Yate
|Stephen Hammond
|Conservative
|Wimbledon
|Greg Hands
|Conservative
|Chelsea and Fulham
|Mark Harper
|Conservative
|Forest of Dean
|Rebecca Harris
|Conservative
|Castle Point
|Trudy Harrison
|Conservative
|Copeland
|Sally-Ann Hart
|Conservative
|Hastings and Rye
|Simon Hart
|Conservative
|Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire
|Oliver Heald
|Conservative
|North East Hertfordshire
|James Heappey
|Conservative
|Wells
|Chris Heaton-Harris
|Conservative
|Daventry
|Darren Henry
|Conservative
|Broxtowe
|Antony Higginbotham
|Conservative
|Burnley
|Damian Hinds
|Conservative
|East Hampshire
|Simon Hoare
|Conservative
|North Dorset
|Richard Holden
|Conservative
|North West Durham
|Kevin Hollinrake
|Conservative
|Thirsk and Malton
|Philip Hollobone
|Conservative
|Kettering
|Paul Holmes
|Conservative
|Eastleigh
|John Howell
|Conservative
|Henley
|Paul Howell
|Conservative
|Sedgefield
|Nigel Huddleston
|Conservative
|Mid Worcestershire
|Neil Hudson
|Conservative
|Penrith and The Border
|Eddie Hughes
|Conservative
|Walsall North
|Jane Hunt
|Conservative
|Loughborough
|Jeremy Hunt
|Conservative
|South West Surrey
|Alister Jack
|Conservative
|Dumfries and Galloway
|Sajid Javid
|Conservative
|Bromsgrove
|Ranil Jayawardena
|Conservative
|North East Hampshire
|Bernard Jenkin
|Conservative
|Harwich and North Essex
|Mark Jenkinson
|Conservative
|Workington
|Caroline Johnson
|Conservative
|Sleaford and North Hykeham
|Gareth Johnson
|Conservative
|Dartford
|David Johnston
|Conservative
|Wantage
|Andrew Jones
|Conservative
|Harrogate and Knaresborough
|Fay Jones
|Conservative
|Brecon and Radnorshire
|Marcus Jones
|Conservative
|Nuneaton
|Simon Jupp
|Conservative
|East Devon
|Daniel Kawczynski
|Conservative
|Shrewsbury and Atcham
|Gillian Keegan
|Conservative
|Chichester
|Greg Knight
|Conservative
|East Yorkshire
|Kate Kniveton
|Conservative
|Burton
|Kwasi Kwarteng
|Conservative
|Spelthorne
|John Lamont
|Conservative
|Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk
|Robert Largan
|Conservative
|High Peak
|Pauline Latham
|Conservative
|Mid Derbyshire
|Andrea Leadsom
|Conservative
|South Northamptonshire
|Edward Leigh
|Conservative
|Gainsborough
|Ian Levy
|Conservative
|Blyth Valley
|Andrew Lewer
|Conservative
|Northampton South
|Brandon Lewis
|Conservative
|Great Yarmouth
|Julian Lewis
|Conservative
|New Forest East
|Ian Liddell-Grainger
|Conservative
|Bridgwater and West Somerset
|Chris Loder
|Conservative
|West Dorset
|Mark Logan
|Conservative
|Bolton North East
|Marco Longhi
|Conservative
|Dudley North
|Julia Lopez
|Conservative
|Hornchurch and Upminster
|Jack Lopresti
|Conservative
|Filton and Bradley Stoke
|Jonathan Lord
|Conservative
|Woking
|Tim Loughton
|Conservative
|East Worthing and Shoreham
|Cherilyn Mackrory
|Conservative
|Truro and Falmouth
|Rachel Maclean
|Conservative
|Redditch
|Alan Mak
|Conservative
|Havant
|Kit Malthouse
|Conservative
|North West Hampshire
|Anthony Mangnall
|Conservative
|Totnes
|Julie Marson
|Conservative
|Hertford and Stortford
|Jerome Mayhew
|Conservative
|Broadland
|Paul Maynard
|Conservative
|Blackpool North and Cleveleys
|Jason McCartney
|Conservative
|Colne Valley
|Karl McCartney
|Conservative
|Lincoln
|Stephen McPartland
|Conservative
|Stevenage
|Esther McVey
|Conservative
|Tatton
|Mark Menzies
|Conservative
|Fylde
|Johnny Mercer
|Conservative
|Plymouth, Moor View
|Huw Merriman
|Conservative
|Bexhill and Battle
|Stephen Metcalfe
|Conservative
|South Basildon and East Thurrock
|Robin Millar
|Conservative
|Aberconwy
|Maria Miller
|Conservative
|Basingstoke
|Amanda Milling
|Conservative
|Cannock Chase
|Nigel Mills
|Conservative
|Amber Valley
|Andrew Mitchell
|Conservative
|Sutton Coldfield
|Gagan Mohindra
|Conservative
|South West Hertfordshire
|Damien Moore
|Conservative
|Southport
|Robbie Moore
|Conservative
|Keighley
|Penny Mordaunt
|Conservative
|Portsmouth North
|Anne Marie Morris
|Conservative
|Newton Abbot
|David Morris
|Conservative
|Morecambe and Lunesdale
|James Morris
|Conservative
|Halesowen and Rowley Regis
|Joy Morrissey
|Conservative
|Beaconsfield
|Jill Mortimer
|Conservative
|Hartlepool
|Wendy Morton
|Conservative
|Aldridge-Brownhills
|Kieran Mullan
|Conservative
|Crewe and Nantwich
|Holly Mumby-Croft
|Conservative
|Scunthorpe
|David Mundell
|Conservative
|Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale
|Sheryll Murray
|Conservative
|South East Cornwall
|Andrew Murrison
|Conservative
|South West Wiltshire
|Robert Neill
|Conservative
|Bromley and Chislehurst
|Lia Nici
|Conservative
|Great Grimsby
|Neil O’Brien
|Conservative
|Harborough
|Matthew Offord
|Conservative
|Hendon
|Guy Opperman
|Conservative
|Hexham
|Priti Patel
|Conservative
|Witham
|Mark Pawsey
|Conservative
|Rugby
|Mike Penning
|Conservative
|Hemel Hempstead
|John Penrose
|Conservative
|Weston-super-Mare
|Andrew Percy
|Conservative
|Brigg and Goole
|Chris Philp
|Conservative
|Croydon South
|Dan Poulter
|Conservative
|Central Suffolk and North Ipswich
|Rebecca Pow
|Conservative
|Taunton Deane
|Victoria Prentis
|Conservative
|Banbury
|Mark Pritchard
|Conservative
|The Wrekin
|Tom Pursglove
|Conservative
|Corby
|Jeremy Quin
|Conservative
|Horsham
|Will Quince
|Conservative
|Colchester
|Dominic Raab
|Conservative
|Esher and Walton
|Tom Randall
|Conservative
|Gedling
|Jacob Rees-Mogg
|Conservative
|North East Somerset
|Nicola Richards
|Conservative
|West Bromwich East
|Angela Richardson
|Conservative
|Guildford
|Laurence Robertson
|Conservative
|Tewkesbury
|Mary Robinson
|Conservative
|Cheadle
|Douglas Ross
|Conservative
|Moray
|Lee Rowley
|Conservative
|North East Derbyshire
|Dean Russell
|Conservative
|Watford
|David Rutley
|Conservative
|Macclesfield
|Gary Sambrook
|Conservative
|Birmingham, Northfield
|Selaine Saxby
|Conservative
|North Devon
|Paul Scully
|Conservative
|Sutton and Cheam
|Bob Seely
|Conservative
|Isle of Wight
|Andrew Selous
|Conservative
|South West Bedfordshire
|Grant Shapps
|Conservative
|Welwyn Hatfield
|Alok Sharma
|Conservative
|Reading West
|Alec Shelbrooke
|Conservative
|Elmet and Rothwell
|David Simmonds
|Conservative
|Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner
|Chloe Smith
|Conservative
|Norwich North
|Greg Smith
|Conservative
|Buckingham
|Henry Smith
|Conservative
|Crawley
|Julian Smith
|Conservative
|Skipton and Ripon
|Royston Smith
|Conservative
|Southampton, Itchen
|Amanda Solloway
|Conservative
|Derby North
|Ben Spencer
|Conservative
|Runnymede and Weybridge
|Mark Spencer
|Conservative
|Sherwood
|Alexander Stafford
|Conservative
|Rother Valley
|Andrew Stephenson
|Conservative
|Pendle
|Jane Stevenson
|Conservative
|Wolverhampton North East
|John Stevenson
|Conservative
|Carlisle
|Iain Stewart
|Conservative
|Milton Keynes South
|Gary Streeter
|Conservative
|South West Devon
|Mel Stride
|Conservative
|Central Devon
|Graham Stuart
|Conservative
|Beverley and Holderness
|Julian Sturdy
|Conservative
|York Outer
|Rishi Sunak
|Conservative
|Richmond (Yorks)
|James Sunderland
|Conservative
|Bracknell
|Desmond Swayne
|Conservative
|New Forest West
|Robert Syms
|Conservative
|Poole
|Derek Thomas
|Conservative
|St Ives
|Maggie Throup
|Conservative
|Erewash
|Edward Timpson
|Conservative
|Eddisbury
|Kelly Tolhurst
|Conservative
|Rochester and Strood
|Justin Tomlinson
|Conservative
|North Swindon
|Michael Tomlinson
|Conservative
|Mid Dorset and North Poole
|Craig Tracey
|Conservative
|North Warwickshire
|Anne-Marie Trevelyan
|Conservative
|Berwick-upon-Tweed
|Laura Trott
|Conservative
|Sevenoaks
|Elizabeth Truss
|Conservative
|South West Norfolk
|Steve Tuckwell
|Conservative
|Uxbridge and South Ruislip
|Tom Tugendhat
|Conservative
|Tonbridge and Malling
|Shailesh Vara
|Conservative
|North West Cambridgeshire
|Martin Vickers
|Conservative
|Cleethorpes
|Matt Vickers
|Conservative
|Stockton South
|Theresa Villiers
|Conservative
|Chipping Barnet
|Robin Walker
|Conservative
|Worcester
|Charles Walker
|Conservative
|Broxbourne
|Jamie Wallis
|Conservative
|Bridgend
|Matt Warman
|Conservative
|Boston and Skegness
|Giles Watling
|Conservative
|Clacton
|Suzanne Webb
|Conservative
|Stourbridge
|Helen Whately
|Conservative
|Faversham and Mid Kent
|Heather Wheeler
|Conservative
|South Derbyshire
|Craig Whittaker
|Conservative
|Calder Valley
|John Whittingdale
|Conservative
|Maldon
|Bill Wiggin
|Conservative
|North Herefordshire
|James Wild
|Conservative
|North West Norfolk
|Craig Williams
|Conservative
|Montgomeryshire
|Gavin Williamson
|Conservative
|South Staffordshire
|Mike Wood
|Conservative
|Dudley South
|William Wragg
|Conservative
|Hazel Grove
|Jeremy Wright
|Conservative
|Kenilworth and Southam
|Jacob Young
|Conservative
|Redcar
|Nadhim Zahawi
|Conservative
|Stratford-on-Avon
|Andrew Bridgen
|Independent
|North West Leicestershire
|Matt Hancock
|Independent
|West Suffolk
|Rob Roberts
|Independent
|Delyn
|Bob Stewart
|Independent
|Beckenham
|Mark Fletcher (Teller)
|Conservative
|Bolsover
|Scott Mann (Teller)
|Conservative
|North Cornwall
MPs who voted against the Safety of Rwanda Bill
|Neale Hanvey
|Alba Party
|Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath
|Stephen Farry
|Alliance
|North Down
|Suella Braverman
|Conservative
|Fareham
|William Cash
|Conservative
|Stone
|Miriam Cates
|Conservative
|Penistone and Stocksbridge
|Simon Clarke
|Conservative
|Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland
|Sarah Dines
|Conservative
|Derbyshire Dales
|James Duddridge
|Conservative
|Rochford and Southend East
|Mark Francois
|Conservative
|Rayleigh and Wickford
|Andrea Jenkyns
|Conservative
|Morley and Outwood
|Robert Jenrick
|Conservative
|Newark
|David Jones
|Conservative
|Clwyd West
|Danny Kruger
|Conservative
|Devizes
|Gavin Robinson
|Democratic Unionist Party
|Belfast East
|Jim Shannon
|Democratic Unionist Party
|Strangford
|Sammy Wilson
|Democratic Unionist Party
|East Antrim
|Caroline Lucas
|Green Party
|Brighton, Pavilion
|Diane Abbott
|Independent
|Hackney North and Stoke Newington
|Scott Benton
|Independent
|Blackpool South
|Jeremy Corbyn
|Independent
|Islington North
|Jonathan Edwards
|Independent
|Carmarthen East and Dinefwr
|Angus Brendan MacNeil
|Independent
|Na h-Eileanan an Iar
|Andy McDonald
|Independent
|Middlesbrough
|Conor McGinn
|Independent
|St Helens North
|Christina Rees
|Independent
|Neath
|Claudia Webbe
|Independent
|Leicester East
|Debbie Abrahams
|Labour
|Oldham East and Saddleworth
|Rushanara Ali
|Labour
|Bethnal Green and Bow
|Tahir Ali
|Labour
|Birmingham, Hall Green
|Rosena Allin-Khan
|Labour
|Tooting
|Mike Amesbury
|Labour
|Weaver Vale
|Fleur Anderson
|Labour
|Putney
|Tonia Antoniazzi
|Labour
|Gower
|Jonathan Ashworth
|Labour
|Leicester South
|Paula Barker
|Labour
|Liverpool, Wavertree
|Margaret Beckett
|Labour
|Derby South
|Apsana Begum
|Labour
|Poplar and Limehouse
|Hilary Benn
|Labour
|Leeds Central
|Clive Betts
|Labour
|Sheffield South East
|Olivia Blake
|Labour
|Sheffield, Hallam
|Paul Blomfield
|Labour
|Sheffield Central
|Ben Bradshaw
|Labour
|Exeter
|Kevin Brennan
|Labour
|Cardiff West
|Lyn Brown
|Labour
|West Ham
|Chris Bryant
|Labour
|Rhondda
|Richard Burgon
|Labour
|Leeds East
|Dawn Butler
|Labour
|Brent Central
|Ian Byrne
|Labour
|Liverpool, West Derby
|Liam Byrne
|Labour
|Birmingham, Hodge Hill
|Ruth Cadbury
|Labour
|Brentford and Isleworth
|Alan Campbell
|Labour
|Tynemouth
|Dan Carden
|Labour
|Liverpool, Walton
|Sarah Champion
|Labour
|Rotherham
|Feryal Clark
|Labour
|Enfield North
|Yvette Cooper
|Labour
|Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford
|Neil Coyle
|Labour
|Bermondsey and Old Southwark
|Stella Creasy
|Labour
|Walthamstow
|Jon Cruddas
|Labour
|Dagenham and Rainham
|John Cryer
|Labour
|Leyton and Wanstead
|Judith Cummins
|Labour
|Bradford South
|Alex Cunningham
|Labour
|Stockton North
|Janet Daby
|Labour
|Lewisham East
|Ashley Dalton
|Labour
|West Lancashire
|Wayne David
|Labour
|Caerphilly
|Alex Davies-Jones
|Labour
|Pontypridd
|Marsha De Cordova
|Labour
|Battersea
|Thangam Debbonaire
|Labour
|Bristol West
|Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi
|Labour
|Slough
|Anneliese Dodds
|Labour
|Oxford East
|Stephen Doughty
|Labour
|Cardiff South and Penarth
|Peter Dowd
|Labour
|Bootle
|Rosie Duffield
|Labour
|Canterbury
|Angela Eagle
|Labour
|Wallasey
|Maria Eagle
|Labour
|Garston and Halewood
|Sarah Edwards
|Labour
|Tamworth
|Clive Efford
|Labour
|Eltham
|Julie Elliott
|Labour
|Sunderland Central
|Chris Elmore
|Labour
|Ogmore
|Florence Eshalomi
|Labour
|Vauxhall
|Bill Esterson
|Labour
|Sefton Central
|Chris Evans
|Labour
|Islwyn
|Colleen Fletcher
|Labour
|Coventry North East
|Yvonne Fovargue
|Labour
|Makerfield
|Vicky Foxcroft
|Labour
|Lewisham, Deptford
|Mary Kelly Foy
|Labour
|City of Durham
|Gill Furniss
|Labour
|Sheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough
|Barry Gardiner
|Labour
|Brent North
|Preet Kaur Gill
|Labour
|Birmingham, Edgbaston
|Lilian Greenwood
|Labour
|Nottingham South
|Margaret Greenwood
|Labour
|Wirral West
|Nia Griffith
|Labour
|Llanelli
|Andrew Gwynne
|Labour
|Denton and Reddish
|Louise Haigh
|Labour
|Sheffield, Heeley
|Fabian Hamilton
|Labour
|Leeds North East
|Paulette Hamilton
|Labour
|Birmingham, Erdington
|Emma Hardy
|Labour
|Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle
|Harriet Harman
|Labour
|Camberwell and Peckham
|Carolyn Harris
|Labour
|Swansea East
|Helen Hayes
|Labour
|Dulwich and West Norwood
|John Healey
|Labour
|Wentworth and Dearne
|Mark Hendrick
|Labour
|Preston
|Meg Hillier
|Labour
|Hackney South and Shoreditch
|Margaret Hodge
|Labour
|Barking
|Sharon Hodgson
|Labour
|Washington and Sunderland West
|Kate Hollern
|Labour
|Blackburn
|Rachel Hopkins
|Labour
|Luton South
|George Howarth
|Labour
|Knowsley
|Rupa Huq
|Labour
|Ealing Central and Acton
|Imran Hussain
|Labour
|Bradford East
|Dan Jarvis
|Labour
|Barnsley Central
|Diana Johnson
|Labour
|Kingston upon Hull North
|Kim Johnson
|Labour
|Liverpool, Riverside
|Darren Jones
|Labour
|Bristol North West
|Gerald Jones
|Labour
|Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney
|Kevan Jones
|Labour
|North Durham
|Ruth Jones
|Labour
|Newport West
|Sarah Jones
|Labour
|Croydon Central
|Mike Kane
|Labour
|Wythenshawe and Sale East
|Barbara Keeley
|Labour
|Worsley and Eccles South
|Liz Kendall
|Labour
|Leicester West
|Afzal Khan
|Labour
|Manchester, Gorton
|Stephen Kinnock
|Labour
|Aberavon
|Peter Kyle
|Labour
|Hove
|Ian Lavery
|Labour
|Wansbeck
|Kim Leadbeater
|Labour
|Batley and Spen
|Emma Lewell-Buck
|Labour
|South Shields
|Clive Lewis
|Labour
|Norwich South
|Simon Lightwood
|Labour
|Wakefield
|Rebecca Long Bailey
|Labour
|Salford and Eccles
|Holly Lynch
|Labour
|Halifax
|Justin Madders
|Labour
|Ellesmere Port and Neston
|Khalid Mahmood
|Labour
|Birmingham, Perry Barr
|Shabana Mahmood
|Labour
|Birmingham, Ladywood
|Seema Malhotra
|Labour
|Feltham and Heston
|Rachael Maskell
|Labour
|York Central
|Keir Mather
|Labour
|Selby and Ainsty
|Steve McCabe
|Labour
|Birmingham, Selly Oak
|Kerry McCarthy
|Labour
|Bristol East
|Siobhain McDonagh
|Labour
|Mitcham and Morden
|John McDonnell
|Labour
|Hayes and Harlington
|Pat McFadden
|Labour
|Wolverhampton South East
|Alison McGovern
|Labour
|Wirral South
|Catherine McKinnell
|Labour
|Newcastle upon Tyne North
|Jim McMahon
|Labour
|Oldham West and Royton
|Anna McMorrin
|Labour
|Cardiff North
|Ian Mearns
|Labour
|Gateshead
|Edward Miliband
|Labour
|Doncaster North
|Navendu Mishra
|Labour
|Stockport
|Jessica Morden
|Labour
|Newport East
|Stephen Morgan
|Labour
|Portsmouth South
|Grahame Morris
|Labour
|Easington
|Ian Murray
|Labour
|Edinburgh South
|James Murray
|Labour
|Ealing North
|Lisa Nandy
|Labour
|Wigan
|Charlotte Nichols
|Labour
|Warrington North
|Alex Norris
|Labour
|Nottingham North
|Chi Onwurah
|Labour
|Newcastle upon Tyne Central
|Abena Oppong-Asare
|Labour
|Erith and Thamesmead
|Kate Osamor
|Labour
|Edmonton
|Kate Osborne
|Labour
|Jarrow
|Taiwo Owatemi
|Labour
|Coventry North West
|Sarah Owen
|Labour
|Luton North
|Stephanie Peacock
|Labour
|Barnsley East
|Matthew Pennycook
|Labour
|Greenwich and Woolwich
|Toby Perkins
|Labour
|Chesterfield
|Jess Phillips
|Labour
|Birmingham, Yardley
|Bridget Phillipson
|Labour
|Houghton and Sunderland South
|Luke Pollard
|Labour
|Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport
|Lucy Powell
|Labour
|Manchester Central
|Yasmin Qureshi
|Labour
|Bolton South East
|Angela Rayner
|Labour
|Ashton-under-Lyne
|Steve Reed
|Labour
|Croydon North
|Ellie Reeves
|Labour
|Lewisham West and Penge
|Bell Ribeiro-Addy
|Labour
|Streatham
|Marie Rimmer
|Labour
|St Helens South and Whiston
|Matt Rodda
|Labour
|Reading East
|Lloyd Russell-Moyle
|Labour
|Brighton, Kemptown
|Naz Shah
|Labour
|Bradford West
|Michael Shanks
|Labour
|Rutherglen and Hamilton West
|Virendra Sharma
|Labour
|Ealing, Southall
|Barry Sheerman
|Labour
|Huddersfield
|Tulip Siddiq
|Labour
|Hampstead and Kilburn
|Andy Slaughter
|Labour
|Hammersmith
|Cat Smith
|Labour
|Lancaster and Fleetwood
|Jeff Smith
|Labour
|Manchester, Withington
|Nick Smith
|Labour
|Blaenau Gwent
|Karin Smyth
|Labour
|Bristol South
|Alex Sobel
|Labour
|Leeds North West
|John Spellar
|Labour
|Warley
|Keir Starmer
|Labour
|Holborn and St Pancras
|Jo Stevens
|Labour
|Cardiff Central
|Alistair Strathern
|Labour
|Mid Bedfordshire
|Wes Streeting
|Labour
|Ilford North
|Graham Stringer
|Labour
|Blackley and Broughton
|Zarah Sultana
|Labour
|Coventry South
|Mark Tami
|Labour
|Alyn and Deeside
|Sam Tarry
|Labour
|Ilford South
|Gareth Thomas
|Labour
|Harrow West
|Nick Thomas-Symonds
|Labour
|Torfaen
|Emily Thornberry
|Labour
|Islington South and Finsbury
|Stephen Timms
|Labour
|East Ham
|Jon Trickett
|Labour
|Hemsworth
|Karl Turner
|Labour
|Kingston upon Hull East
|Derek Twigg
|Labour
|Halton
|Liz Twist
|Labour
|Blaydon
|Valerie Vaz
|Labour
|Walsall South
|Catherine West
|Labour
|Hornsey and Wood Green
|Matt Western
|Labour
|Warwick and Leamington
|Alan Whitehead
|Labour
|Southampton, Test
|Mick Whitley
|Labour
|Birkenhead
|Nadia Whittome
|Labour
|Nottingham East
|Beth Winter
|Labour
|Cynon Valley
|Mohammad Yasin
|Labour
|Bedford
|Daniel Zeichner
|Labour
|Cambridge
|Alistair Carmichael
|Liberal Democrat
|Orkney and Shetland
|Wendy Chamberlain
|Liberal Democrat
|North East Fife
|Daisy Cooper
|Liberal Democrat
|St Albans
|Ed Davey
|Liberal Democrat
|Kingston and Surbiton
|Sarah Dyke
|Liberal Democrat
|Somerton and Frome
|Tim Farron
|Liberal Democrat
|Westmorland and Lonsdale
|Richard Foord
|Liberal Democrat
|Tiverton and Honiton
|Sarah Green
|Liberal Democrat
|Chesham and Amersham
|Wera Hobhouse
|Liberal Democrat
|Bath
|Christine Jardine
|Liberal Democrat
|Edinburgh West
|Layla Moran
|Liberal Democrat
|Oxford West and Abingdon
|Helen Morgan
|Liberal Democrat
|North Shropshire
|Sarah Olney
|Liberal Democrat
|Richmond Park
|Jamie Stone
|Liberal Democrat
|Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross
|Munira Wilson
|Liberal Democrat
|Twickenham
|Ben Lake
|Plaid Cymru
|Ceredigion
|Liz Saville Roberts
|Plaid Cymru
|Dwyfor Meirionnydd
|Hywel Williams
|Plaid Cymru
|Arfon
|Hannah Bardell
|Scottish National Party
|Livingston
|Mhairi Black
|Scottish National Party
|Paisley and Renfrewshire South
|Ian Blackford
|Scottish National Party
|Ross, Skye and Lochaber
|Kirsty Blackman
|Scottish National Party
|Aberdeen North
|Steven Bonnar
|Scottish National Party
|Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill
|Deidre Brock
|Scottish National Party
|Edinburgh North and Leith
|Alan Brown
|Scottish National Party
|Kilmarnock and Loudoun
|Amy Callaghan
|Scottish National Party
|East Dunbartonshire
|Douglas Chapman
|Scottish National Party
|Dunfermline and West Fife
|Joanna Cherry
|Scottish National Party
|Edinburgh South West
|Ronnie Cowan
|Scottish National Party
|Inverclyde
|Angela Crawley
|Scottish National Party
|Lanark and Hamilton East
|Martyn Day
|Scottish National Party
|Linlithgow and East Falkirk
|Martin Docherty-Hughes
|Scottish National Party
|West Dunbartonshire
|Allan Dorans
|Scottish National Party
|Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock
|Marion Fellows
|Scottish National Party
|Motherwell and Wishaw
|Stephen Flynn
|Scottish National Party
|Aberdeen South
|Patricia Gibson
|Scottish National Party
|North Ayrshire and Arran
|Patrick Grady
|Scottish National Party
|Glasgow North
|Peter Grant
|Scottish National Party
|Glenrothes
|Drew Hendry
|Scottish National Party
|Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey
|Stewart Hosie
|Scottish National Party
|Dundee East
|Chris Law
|Scottish National Party
|Dundee West
|David Linden
|Scottish National Party
|Glasgow East
|Stewart Malcolm McDonald
|Scottish National Party
|Glasgow South
|Stuart C McDonald
|Scottish National Party
|Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East
|Anne McLaughlin
|Scottish National Party
|Glasgow North East
|John McNally
|Scottish National Party
|Falkirk
|Carol Monaghan
|Scottish National Party
|Glasgow North West
|Gavin Newlands
|Scottish National Party
|Paisley and Renfrewshire North
|John Nicolson
|Scottish National Party
|Ochil and South Perthshire
|Brendan O’Hara
|Scottish National Party
|Argyll and Bute
|Kirsten Oswald
|Scottish National Party
|East Renfrewshire
|Anum Qaisar
|Scottish National Party
|Airdrie and Shotts
|Tommy Sheppard
|Scottish National Party
|Edinburgh East
|Alyn Smith
|Scottish National Party
|Stirling
|Chris Stephens
|Scottish National Party
|Glasgow South West
|Alison Thewliss
|Scottish National Party
|Glasgow Central
|Owen Thompson
|Scottish National Party
|Midlothian
|Richard Thomson
|Scottish National Party
|Gordon
|Philippa Whitford
|Scottish National Party
|Central Ayrshire
|Pete Wishart
|Scottish National Party
|Perth and North Perthshire
|Colum Eastwood
|Social Democratic & Labour Party
|Foyle
|Claire Hanna
|Social Democratic & Labour Party
|Belfast South
|Samantha Dixon (Teller)
|Labour
|City of Chester
|Andrew Western (Teller)
|Labour
|Stretford and Urmston
MPs who did not vote on the Safety of Rwanda Bill
|Kenny MacAskill
|Alba Party
|East Lothian
|Adam Afriyie
|Conservative
|Windsor
|Lee Anderson
|Conservative
|Ashfield
|Steve Brine
|Conservative
|Winchester
|Natalie Elphicke
|Conservative
|Dover
|Marcus Fysh
|Conservative
|Yeovil
|Jonathan Gullis
|Conservative
|Stoke-on-Trent North
|John Hayes
|Conservative
|South Holland and The Deepings
|Gordon Henderson
|Conservative
|Sittingbourne and Sheppey
|Adam Holloway
|Conservative
|Gravesham
|Tom Hunt
|Conservative
|Ipswich
|Alicia Kearns
|Conservative
|Rutland and Melton
|Craig Mackinlay
|Conservative
|South Thanet
|Theresa May
|Conservative
|Maidenhead
|Caroline Nokes
|Conservative
|Romsey and Southampton North
|Jesse Norman
|Conservative
|Hereford and South Herefordshire
|John Redwood
|Conservative
|Wokingham
|Andrew Rosindell
|Conservative
|Romford
|Ben Wallace
|Conservative
|Wyre and Preston North
|Gregory Campbell
|Democratic Unionist Party
|East Londonderry
|Jeffrey M Donaldson
|Democratic Unionist Party
|Lagan Valley
|Paul Girvan
|Democratic Unionist Party
|South Antrim
|Carla Lockhart
|Democratic Unionist Party
|Upper Bann
|Ian Paisley
|Democratic Unionist Party
|North Antrim
|Nigel Evans
|Deputy Speaker
|Ribble Valley
|Roger Gale
|Deputy Speaker
|North Thanet
|Eleanor Laing
|Deputy Speaker
|Epping Forest
|Rosie Winterton
|Deputy Speaker
|Doncaster Central
|Crispin Blunt
|Independent
|Reigate
|Nicholas Brown
|Independent
|Newcastle upon Tyne East
|Bambos Charalambous
|Independent
|Enfield, Southgate
|Geraint Davies
|Independent
|Swansea West
|Julian Knight
|Independent
|Solihull
|Karen Buck
|Labour
|Westminster North
|Mary Glindon
|Labour
|North Tyneside
|David Lammy
|Labour
|Tottenham
|Tony Lloyd
|Labour
|Rochdale
|Rachel Reeves
|Labour
|Leeds West
|Jonathan Reynolds
|Labour
|Stalybridge and Hyde
|Christian Wakeford
|Labour
|Bury South
|Dave Doogan
|Scottish National Party
|Angus
|Órfhlaith Begley
|Sinn Féin
|West Tyrone
|Mickey Brady
|Sinn Féin
|Newry and Armagh
|John Finucane
|Sinn Féin
|Belfast North
|Michelle Gildernew
|Sinn Féin
|Fermanagh and South Tyrone
|Chris Hazzard
|Sinn Féin
|South Down
|Paul Maskey
|Sinn Féin
|Belfast West
|Francie Molloy
|Sinn Féin
|Mid Ulster
|Lindsay Hoyle
|Speaker
|Chorley
Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward
Image credit: Diliff – Creative Commons
Left Foot Forward doesn't have the backing of billionaires or big business. Our campaigning, hard-hitting journalism depends on the kind and generous support of people like you.
Your support can fund more reporting, spread the left's ideas to an ever bigger audience and hold the right to account. We can't do this without you.
Your support can fund more reporting, spread the left's ideas to an ever bigger audience and hold the right to account. We can't do this without you.