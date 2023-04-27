How every MP voted on the Illegal Migration Bill

Find out how your MP voted

The government’s latest anti-migrant legislation passed its final stage in the House of Commons last night. The Illegal Migration Bill will now move to the House of Lords, where peers will be able to scrutinise and submit amendments. Once the Bill has gone through the Lords, MPs will be asked to consider amendments made by peers and will vote on it again.

At the third reading of the Bill, 286 MPs voted for it, 225 voted against and 135 did not vote.

Every Tory MP who voted on the Bill supported it. One DUP MP also voted for it. Three independents – all former Tories who have had the whip suspended also voted for the Bill. No other MPs backed the Bill.

Voting against the Bill were 157 Labour MPs, 43 SNP MPs 11 Liberal Democrat MPs, three Plaid Cymru MPs, two SDLP MPs, and one MP each from Alba, the Green Party and Alliance. Six independent MPs (all former Labour, Plaid Cymru or SNP MPs who have had the whip suspended) voted against the Bill.

Those not voting on the Bill included 67 Tory MPs, 36 Labour MPs, seven DUP MPs, three Liberal Democrat MPs, two SNP MPs and one Alba MP. Those also not voting included the speaker and deputy speakers (who do not vote because of their role as impartial chairs), and the seven republic MPs from Sinn Fein who do not take their seats in the House of Commons. Seven independent MPs also did not vote – including former health secretary Matt Hancock, and both Jeremy Corbyn and Diane Abbott. Abbott did take part in the earlier votes on the amendments to the Bill.

Often, when MPs do not have a vote recorded in the House of Commons, they have an agreement with an MP from a different party to also not vote, so that they are cancelled out. This allows an MP to be absent from a vote without it affecting the outcome.

Here’s the full list of how every MP voted on the Bill.

MPs voting for the Illegal Migration Bill

Nigel Adams (Conservative – Selby and Ainsty)

Bim Afolami (Conservative – Hitchin and Harpenden)

Adam Afriyie (Conservative – Windsor)

Nickie Aiken (Conservative – Cities of London and Westminster)

Peter Aldous (Conservative – Waveney)

Lee Anderson (Conservative – Ashfield)

Stuart Anderson (Conservative – Wolverhampton South West)

Stuart Andrew (Conservative – Pudsey)

Edward Argar (Conservative – Charnwood)

Sarah Atherton (Conservative – Wrexham)

Gareth Bacon (Conservative – Orpington)

Kemi Badenoch (Conservative – Saffron Walden)

Shaun Bailey (Conservative – West Bromwich West)

Duncan Baker (Conservative – North Norfolk)

Steve Baker (Conservative – Wycombe)

Harriett Baldwin (Conservative – West Worcestershire)

Steve Barclay (Conservative – North East Cambridgeshire)

Simon Baynes (Conservative – Clwyd South)

Aaron Bell (Conservative – Newcastle-under-Lyme)

Scott Benton (Independent – Blackpool South)

Paul Beresford (Conservative – Mole Valley)

Saqib Bhatti (Conservative – Meriden)

Bob Blackman (Conservative – Harrow East)

Crispin Blunt (Conservative – Reigate)

Peter Bone (Conservative – Wellingborough)

Peter Bottomley (Conservative – Worthing West)

Andrew Bowie (Conservative – West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine)

Graham Brady (Conservative – Altrincham and Sale West)

Suella Braverman (Conservative – Fareham)

Jack Brereton (Conservative – Stoke-on-Trent South)

Steve Brine (Conservative – Winchester)

Paul Bristow (Conservative – Peterborough)

Sara Britcliffe (Conservative – Hyndburn)

Anthony Browne (Conservative – South Cambridgeshire)

Fiona Bruce (Conservative – Congleton)

Felicity Buchan (Conservative – Kensington)

Alex Burghart (Conservative – Brentwood and Ongar)

Rob Butler (Conservative – Aylesbury)

Alun Cairns (Conservative – Vale of Glamorgan)

Andy Carter (Conservative – Warrington South)

James Cartlidge (Conservative – South Suffolk)

William Cash (Conservative – Stone)

Maria Caulfield (Conservative – Lewes)

Rehman Chishti (Conservative – Gillingham and Rainham)

Jo Churchill (Conservative – Bury St Edmunds)

Greg Clark (Conservative – Tunbridge Wells)

Simon Clarke (Conservative – Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland)

Theo Clarke (Conservative – Stafford) (Proxy vote cast by Marcus Jones)

Brendan Clarke-Smith (Conservative – Bassetlaw)

Chris Clarkson (Conservative – Heywood and Middleton)

James Cleverly (Conservative – Braintree)

Thérèse Coffey (Conservative – Suffolk Coastal)

Elliot Colburn (Conservative – Carshalton and Wallington)

Damian Collins (Conservative – Folkestone and Hythe)

Alberto Costa (Conservative – South Leicestershire)

Robert Courts (Conservative – Witney)

Claire Coutinho (Conservative – East Surrey)

Geoffrey Cox (Conservative – Torridge and West Devon)

Stephen Crabb (Conservative – Preseli Pembrokeshire)

Virginia Crosbie (Conservative – Ynys Môn)

James Daly (Conservative – Bury North)

David T C Davies (Conservative – Monmouth)

James Davies (Conservative – Vale of Clwyd)

Gareth Davies (Conservative – Grantham and Stamford)

Mims Davies (Conservative – Mid Sussex)

Philip Davies (Conservative – Shipley)

Dehenna Davison (Conservative – Bishop Auckland)

Caroline Dinenage (Conservative – Gosport)

Sarah Dines (Conservative – Derbyshire Dales)

Jonathan Djanogly (Conservative – Huntingdon)

Leo Docherty (Conservative – Aldershot)

Michelle Donelan (Conservative – Chippenham) (Proxy vote cast by Marcus Jones)

Steve Double (Conservative – St Austell and Newquay)

Richard Drax (Conservative – South Dorset)

James Duddridge (Conservative – Rochford and Southend East)

David Duguid (Conservative – Banff and Buchan)

Iain Duncan Smith (Conservative – Chingford and Woodford Green)

Philip Dunne (Conservative – Ludlow)

Mark Eastwood (Conservative – Dewsbury)

Ruth Edwards (Conservative – Rushcliffe)

Michael Ellis (Conservative – Northampton North)

Natalie Elphicke (Conservative – Dover)

George Eustice (Conservative – Camborne and Redruth)

Luke Evans (Conservative – Bosworth)

David Evennett (Conservative – Bexleyheath and Crayford)

Ben Everitt (Conservative – Milton Keynes North)

Michael Fabricant (Conservative – Lichfield)

Laura Farris (Conservative – Newbury)

Simon Fell (Conservative – Barrow and Furness)

Anna Firth (Conservative – Southend West)

Katherine Fletcher (Conservative – South Ribble)

Mark Fletcher (Conservative – Bolsover)

Vicky Ford (Conservative – Chelmsford)

Kevin Foster (Conservative – Torbay)

Liam Fox (Conservative – North Somerset)

Mark Francois (Conservative – Rayleigh and Wickford)

Lucy Frazer (Conservative – South East Cambridgeshire)

George Freeman (Conservative – Mid Norfolk)

Mike Freer (Conservative – Finchley and Golders Green)

Louie French (Conservative – Old Bexley and Sidcup)

Richard Fuller (Conservative – North East Bedfordshire)

Marcus Fysh (Conservative – Yeovil)

Mark Garnier (Conservative – Wyre Forest)

Nusrat Ghani (Conservative – Wealden)

Nick Gibb (Conservative – Bognor Regis and Littlehampton)

Peter Gibson (Conservative – Darlington)

Jo Gideon (Conservative – Stoke-on-Trent Central)

John Glen (Conservative – Salisbury)

Robert Goodwill (Conservative – Scarborough and Whitby)

Michael Gove (Conservative – Surrey Heath)

Helen Grant (Conservative – Maidstone and The Weald)

James Gray (Conservative – North Wiltshire)

Chris Grayling (Conservative – Epsom and Ewell) (Proxy vote cast by Marcus Jones)

Chris Green (Conservative – Bolton West)

Damian Green (Conservative – Ashford)

Andrew Griffith (Conservative – Arundel and South Downs)

James Grundy (Conservative – Leigh)

Jonathan Gullis (Conservative – Stoke-on-Trent North)

Robert Halfon (Conservative – Harlow)

Luke Hall (Conservative – Thornbury and Yate)

Stephen Hammond (Conservative – Wimbledon)

Greg Hands (Conservative – Chelsea and Fulham)

Mark Harper (Conservative – Forest of Dean)

Rebecca Harris (Conservative – Castle Point)

Trudy Harrison (Conservative – Copeland)

Sally-Ann Hart (Conservative – Hastings and Rye)

Simon Hart (Conservative – Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire)

John Hayes (Conservative – South Holland and The Deepings)

Oliver Heald (Conservative – North East Hertfordshire)

James Heappey (Conservative – Wells)

Chris Heaton-Harris (Conservative – Daventry)

Gordon Henderson (Conservative – Sittingbourne and Sheppey)

Darren Henry (Conservative – Broxtowe)

Antony Higginbotham (Conservative – Burnley)

Damian Hinds (Conservative – East Hampshire)

Richard Holden (Conservative – North West Durham)

Kevin Hollinrake (Conservative – Thirsk and Malton)

Philip Hollobone (Conservative – Kettering)

Adam Holloway (Conservative – Gravesham)

Paul Holmes (Conservative – Eastleigh)

Paul Howell (Conservative – Sedgefield)

Nigel Huddleston (Conservative – Mid Worcestershire)

Neil Hudson (Conservative – Penrith and The Border)

Jane Hunt (Conservative – Loughborough)

Jeremy Hunt (Conservative – South West Surrey)

Tom Hunt (Conservative – Ipswich)

Alister Jack (Conservative – Dumfries and Galloway)

Sajid Javid (Conservative – Bromsgrove)

Ranil Jayawardena (Conservative – North East Hampshire)

Bernard Jenkin (Conservative – Harwich and North Essex)

Mark Jenkinson (Conservative – Workington)

Robert Jenrick (Conservative – Newark)

Caroline Johnson (Conservative – Sleaford and North Hykeham)

Gareth Johnson (Conservative – Dartford)

David Johnston (Conservative – Wantage)

Andrew Jones (Conservative – Harrogate and Knaresborough)

Fay Jones (Conservative – Brecon and Radnorshire)

Marcus Jones (Conservative – Nuneaton)

Simon Jupp (Conservative – East Devon)

Daniel Kawczynski (Conservative – Shrewsbury and Atcham)

Gillian Keegan (Conservative – Chichester)

Greg Knight (Conservative – East Yorkshire)

Danny Kruger (Conservative – Devizes)

John Lamont (Conservative – Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk)

Andrea Leadsom (Conservative – South Northamptonshire)

Ian Levy (Conservative – Blyth Valley)

Andrew Lewer (Conservative – Northampton South)

Brandon Lewis (Conservative – Great Yarmouth)

Julian Lewis (Conservative – New Forest East)

Chris Loder (Conservative – West Dorset)

Mark Logan (Conservative – Bolton North East) (Proxy vote cast by Marcus Jones)

Julia Lopez (Conservative – Hornchurch and Upminster) (Proxy vote cast by Marcus Jones)

Jack Lopresti (Conservative – Filton and Bradley Stoke)

Jonathan Lord (Conservative – Woking)

Tim Loughton (Conservative – East Worthing and Shoreham)

Craig Mackinlay (Conservative – South Thanet)

Cherilyn Mackrory (Conservative – Truro and Falmouth)

Rachel Maclean (Conservative – Redditch)

Alan Mak (Conservative – Havant)

Kit Malthouse (Conservative – North West Hampshire)

Anthony Mangnall (Conservative – Totnes)

Scott Mann (Conservative – North Cornwall)

Julie Marson (Conservative – Hertford and Stortford)

Jerome Mayhew (Conservative – Broadland)

Paul Maynard (Conservative – Blackpool North and Cleveleys)

Jason McCartney (Conservative – Colne Valley)

Esther McVey (Conservative – Tatton)

Johnny Mercer (Conservative – Plymouth, Moor View)

Huw Merriman (Conservative – Bexhill and Battle)

Stephen Metcalfe (Conservative – South Basildon and East Thurrock)

Robin Millar (Conservative – Aberconwy)

Maria Miller (Conservative – Basingstoke)

Amanda Milling (Conservative – Cannock Chase)

Nigel Mills (Conservative – Amber Valley)

Andrew Mitchell (Conservative – Sutton Coldfield)

Gagan Mohindra (Conservative – South West Hertfordshire)

Damien Moore (Conservative – Southport)

Robbie Moore (Conservative – Keighley)

Anne Marie Morris (Conservative – Newton Abbot)

James Morris (Conservative – Halesowen and Rowley Regis)

Joy Morrissey (Conservative – Beaconsfield)

Jill Mortimer (Conservative – Hartlepool)

Kieran Mullan (Conservative – Crewe and Nantwich)

Holly Mumby-Croft (Conservative – Scunthorpe)

David Mundell (Conservative – Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale)

Andrew Murrison (Conservative – South West Wiltshire)

Lia Nici (Conservative – Great Grimsby)

Neil O’Brien (Conservative – Harborough)

Matthew Offord (Conservative – Hendon)

Guy Opperman (Conservative – Hexham)

Mark Pawsey (Conservative – Rugby)

John Penrose (Conservative – Weston-super-Mare)

Chris Philp (Conservative – Croydon South)

Dan Poulter (Conservative – Central Suffolk and North Ipswich)

Rebecca Pow (Conservative – Taunton Deane)

Victoria Prentis (Conservative – Banbury)

Mark Pritchard (Conservative – The Wrekin)

Tom Pursglove (Conservative – Corby)

Jeremy Quin (Conservative – Horsham)

Will Quince (Conservative – Colchester)

Tom Randall (Conservative – Gedling)

John Redwood (Conservative – Wokingham)

Jacob Rees-Mogg (Conservative – North East Somerset)

Nicola Richards (Conservative – West Bromwich East)

Angela Richardson (Conservative – Guildford)

Rob Roberts (Independent – Delyn)

Lee Rowley (Conservative – North East Derbyshire)

Dean Russell (Conservative – Watford)

David Rutley (Conservative – Macclesfield)

Gary Sambrook (Conservative – Birmingham, Northfield)

Selaine Saxby (Conservative – North Devon)

Paul Scully (Conservative – Sutton and Cheam)

Bob Seely (Conservative – Isle of Wight)

Andrew Selous (Conservative – South West Bedfordshire)

Jim Shannon (Democratic Unionist Party – Strangford)

Grant Shapps (Conservative – Welwyn Hatfield)

Alec Shelbrooke (Conservative – Elmet and Rothwell)

David Simmonds (Conservative – Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner)

Chloe Smith (Conservative – Norwich North)

Greg Smith (Conservative – Buckingham)

Henry Smith (Conservative – Crawley)

Julian Smith (Conservative – Skipton and Ripon)

Royston Smith (Conservative – Southampton, Itchen)

Ben Spencer (Conservative – Runnymede and Weybridge)

Mark Spencer (Conservative – Sherwood)

Alexander Stafford (Conservative – Rother Valley)

Andrew Stephenson (Conservative – Pendle)

Jane Stevenson (Conservative – Wolverhampton North East)

Bob Stewart (Conservative – Beckenham)

Iain Stewart (Conservative – Milton Keynes South)

Gary Streeter (Conservative – South West Devon)

Mel Stride (Conservative – Central Devon)

Graham Stuart (Conservative – Beverley and Holderness)

Julian Sturdy (Conservative – York Outer)

James Sunderland (Conservative – Bracknell)

Desmond Swayne (Conservative – New Forest West)

Robert Syms (Conservative – Poole)

Derek Thomas (Conservative – St Ives)

Maggie Throup (Conservative – Erewash)

Edward Timpson (Conservative – Eddisbury)

Kelly Tolhurst (Conservative – Rochester and Strood)

Justin Tomlinson (Conservative – North Swindon)

Michael Tomlinson (Conservative – Mid Dorset and North Poole)

Craig Tracey (Conservative – North Warwickshire)

Anne-Marie Trevelyan (Conservative – Berwick-upon-Tweed)

Laura Trott (Conservative – Sevenoaks)

Tom Tugendhat (Conservative – Tonbridge and Malling)

Shailesh Vara (Conservative – North West Cambridgeshire)

Martin Vickers (Conservative – Cleethorpes)

Matt Vickers (Conservative – Stockton South)

Theresa Villiers (Conservative – Chipping Barnet)

David Warburton (Independent – Somerton and Frome) (Proxy vote cast by Craig Mackinlay)

Matt Warman (Conservative – Boston and Skegness)

Giles Watling (Conservative – Clacton)

Suzanne Webb (Conservative – Stourbridge) (Proxy vote cast by Marcus Jones)

Helen Whately (Conservative – Faversham and Mid Kent)

Heather Wheeler (Conservative – South Derbyshire)

Craig Whittaker (Conservative – Calder Valley)

John Whittingdale (Conservative – Maldon)

Bill Wiggin (Conservative – North Herefordshire)

James Wild (Conservative – North West Norfolk)

Craig Williams (Conservative – Montgomeryshire)

Gavin Williamson (Conservative – South Staffordshire)

Mike Wood (Conservative – Dudley South)

Jacob Young (Conservative – Redcar)

Nadhim Zahawi (Conservative – Stratford-on-Avon)

MPs voting against the Illegal Migration Bill

Rushanara Ali (Labour – Bethnal Green and Bow)

Tahir Ali (Labour – Birmingham, Hall Green)

Rosena Allin-Khan (Labour – Tooting)

Mike Amesbury (Labour – Weaver Vale)

Fleur Anderson (Labour – Putney)

Jonathan Ashworth (Labour – Leicester South)

Hannah Bardell (Scottish National Party – Livingston)

Paula Barker (Labour – Liverpool, Wavertree)

Margaret Beckett (Labour – Derby South)

Apsana Begum (Labour – Poplar and Limehouse)

Hilary Benn (Labour – Leeds Central)

Clive Betts (Labour – Sheffield South East)

Mhairi Black (Scottish National Party – Paisley and Renfrewshire South)

Ian Blackford (Scottish National Party – Ross, Skye and Lochaber)

Kirsty Blackman (Scottish National Party – Aberdeen North)

Olivia Blake (Labour – Sheffield, Hallam)

Paul Blomfield (Labour – Sheffield Central)

Steven Bonnar (Scottish National Party – Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill)

Ben Bradshaw (Labour – Exeter)

Kevin Brennan (Labour – Cardiff West)

Alan Brown (Scottish National Party – Kilmarnock and Loudoun)

Nicholas Brown (Independent – Newcastle upon Tyne East)

Lyn Brown (Labour – West Ham)

Chris Bryant (Labour – Rhondda)

Karen Buck (Labour – Westminster North)

Richard Burgon (Labour – Leeds East)

Dawn Butler (Labour – Brent Central)

Ian Byrne (Labour – Liverpool, West Derby)

Liam Byrne (Labour – Birmingham, Hodge Hill)

Amy Callaghan (Scottish National Party – East Dunbartonshire) (Proxy vote cast by Brendan O’Hara)

Lisa Cameron (Scottish National Party – East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow)

Alan Campbell (Labour – Tynemouth)

Alistair Carmichael (Liberal Democrat – Orkney and Shetland)

Wendy Chamberlain (Liberal Democrat – North East Fife)

Sarah Champion (Labour – Rotherham)

Douglas Chapman (Scottish National Party – Dunfermline and West Fife)

Bambos Charalambous (Labour – Enfield, Southgate)

Joanna Cherry (Scottish National Party – Edinburgh South West)

Feryal Clark (Labour – Enfield North) (Proxy vote cast by Chris Elmore)

Yvette Cooper (Labour – Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford)

Ronnie Cowan (Scottish National Party – Inverclyde)

Neil Coyle (Independent – Bermondsey and Old Southwark)

Angela Crawley (Scottish National Party – Lanark and Hamilton East)

Stella Creasy (Labour – Walthamstow)

Jon Cruddas (Labour – Dagenham and Rainham)

John Cryer (Labour – Leyton and Wanstead)

Janet Daby (Labour – Lewisham East)

Ashley Dalton (Labour – West Lancashire)

Ed Davey (Liberal Democrat – Kingston and Surbiton)

Wayne David (Labour – Caerphilly)

Alex Davies-Jones (Labour – Pontypridd)

Martyn Day (Scottish National Party – Linlithgow and East Falkirk)

Marsha De Cordova (Labour – Battersea)

Thangam Debbonaire (Labour – Bristol West)

Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi (Labour – Slough)

Samantha Dixon (Labour – City of Chester)

Martin Docherty-Hughes (Scottish National Party – West Dunbartonshire)

Anneliese Dodds (Labour – Oxford East)

Dave Doogan (Scottish National Party – Angus)

Allan Dorans (Scottish National Party – Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock) (Proxy vote cast by Brendan O’Hara)

Stephen Doughty (Labour – Cardiff South and Penarth)

Peter Dowd (Labour – Bootle)

Angela Eagle (Labour – Wallasey)

Maria Eagle (Labour – Garston and Halewood)

Colum Eastwood (Social Democratic & Labour Party – Foyle)

Jonathan Edwards (Independent – Carmarthen East and Dinefwr)

Clive Efford (Labour – Eltham)

Chris Elmore (Labour – Ogmore)

Florence Eshalomi (Labour – Vauxhall)

Bill Esterson (Labour – Sefton Central)

Stephen Farry (Alliance – North Down)

Marion Fellows (Scottish National Party – Motherwell and Wishaw)

Margaret Ferrier (Independent – Rutherglen and Hamilton West)

Colleen Fletcher (Labour – Coventry North East)

Stephen Flynn (Scottish National Party – Aberdeen South)

Richard Foord (Liberal Democrat – Tiverton and Honiton)

Yvonne Fovargue (Labour – Makerfield)

Vicky Foxcroft (Labour – Lewisham, Deptford)

Mary Kelly Foy (Labour – City of Durham)

Gill Furniss (Labour – Sheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough)

Patricia Gibson (Scottish National Party – North Ayrshire and Arran)

Preet Kaur Gill (Labour – Birmingham, Edgbaston)

Patrick Grady (Scottish National Party – Glasgow North)

Peter Grant (Scottish National Party – Glenrothes)

Sarah Green (Liberal Democrat – Chesham and Amersham)

Lilian Greenwood (Labour – Nottingham South)

Margaret Greenwood (Labour – Wirral West)

Nia Griffith (Labour – Llanelli)

Andrew Gwynne (Labour – Denton and Reddish)

Louise Haigh (Labour – Sheffield, Heeley)

Fabian Hamilton (Labour – Leeds North East)

Paulette Hamilton (Labour – Birmingham, Erdington)

Claire Hanna (Social Democratic & Labour Party – Belfast South)

Emma Hardy (Labour – Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle)

Harriet Harman (Labour – Camberwell and Peckham)

Carolyn Harris (Labour – Swansea East)

Helen Hayes (Labour – Dulwich and West Norwood)

Drew Hendry (Scottish National Party – Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey)

Meg Hillier (Labour – Hackney South and Shoreditch)

Wera Hobhouse (Liberal Democrat – Bath)

Sharon Hodgson (Labour – Washington and Sunderland West)

Kate Hollern (Labour – Blackburn)

Rachel Hopkins (Labour – Luton South)

Stewart Hosie (Scottish National Party – Dundee East)

George Howarth (Labour – Knowsley)

Rupa Huq (Labour – Ealing Central and Acton)

Imran Hussain (Labour – Bradford East)

Christine Jardine (Liberal Democrat – Edinburgh West)

Dan Jarvis (Labour – Barnsley Central)

Diana Johnson (Labour – Kingston upon Hull North)

Darren Jones (Labour – Bristol North West)

Mike Kane (Labour – Wythenshawe and Sale East)

Liz Kendall (Labour – Leicester West)

Afzal Khan (Labour – Manchester, Gorton)

Stephen Kinnock (Labour – Aberavon)

Peter Kyle (Labour – Hove)

Ben Lake (Plaid Cymru – Ceredigion)

Ian Lavery (Labour – Wansbeck)

Kim Leadbeater (Labour – Batley and Spen)

Emma Lewell-Buck (Labour – South Shields)

Clive Lewis (Labour – Norwich South)

Simon Lightwood (Labour – Wakefield)

David Linden (Scottish National Party – Glasgow East)

Tony Lloyd (Labour – Rochdale) (Proxy vote cast by Chris Elmore)

Rebecca Long Bailey (Labour – Salford and Eccles)

Caroline Lucas (Green Party – Brighton, Pavilion)

Holly Lynch (Labour – Halifax)

Kenny MacAskill (Alba Party – East Lothian)

Angus Brendan MacNeil (Scottish National Party – Na h-Eileanan an Iar)

Justin Madders (Labour – Ellesmere Port and Neston)

Khalid Mahmood (Labour – Birmingham, Perry Barr)

Shabana Mahmood (Labour – Birmingham, Ladywood)

Seema Malhotra (Labour – Feltham and Heston)

Rachael Maskell (Labour – York Central)

Steve McCabe (Labour – Birmingham, Selly Oak)

Kerry McCarthy (Labour – Bristol East)

Siobhain McDonagh (Labour – Mitcham and Morden)

Stewart Malcolm McDonald (Scottish National Party – Glasgow South)

Stuart C McDonald (Scottish National Party – Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East)

John McDonnell (Labour – Hayes and Harlington)

Pat McFadden (Labour – Wolverhampton South East)

Alison McGovern (Labour – Wirral South)

Catherine McKinnell (Labour – Newcastle upon Tyne North)

Anne McLaughlin (Scottish National Party – Glasgow North East) (Proxy vote cast by Brendan O’Hara)

Jim McMahon (Labour – Oldham West and Royton)

Anna McMorrin (Labour – Cardiff North)

John McNally (Scottish National Party – Falkirk)

Edward Miliband (Labour – Doncaster North)

Navendu Mishra (Labour – Stockport)

Carol Monaghan (Scottish National Party – Glasgow North West)

Layla Moran (Liberal Democrat – Oxford West and Abingdon)

Jessica Morden (Labour – Newport East)

Helen Morgan (Liberal Democrat – North Shropshire)

Grahame Morris (Labour – Easington)

Ian Murray (Labour – Edinburgh South)

James Murray (Labour – Ealing North)

Gavin Newlands (Scottish National Party – Paisley and Renfrewshire North)

Charlotte Nichols (Labour – Warrington North)

John Nicolson (Scottish National Party – Ochil and South Perthshire) (Proxy vote cast by Brendan O’Hara)

Alex Norris (Labour – Nottingham North)

Brendan O’Hara (Scottish National Party – Argyll and Bute)

Chi Onwurah (Labour – Newcastle upon Tyne Central)

Abena Oppong-Asare (Labour – Erith and Thamesmead)

Kirsten Oswald (Scottish National Party – East Renfrewshire)

Taiwo Owatemi (Labour – Coventry North West)

Sarah Owen (Labour – Luton North)

Stephanie Peacock (Labour – Barnsley East)

Matthew Pennycook (Labour – Greenwich and Woolwich)

Toby Perkins (Labour – Chesterfield)

Jess Phillips (Labour – Birmingham, Yardley)

Luke Pollard (Labour – Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport)

Anum Qaisar (Scottish National Party – Airdrie and Shotts)

Yasmin Qureshi (Labour – Bolton South East)

Angela Rayner (Labour – Ashton-under-Lyne)

Steve Reed (Labour – Croydon North)

Christina Rees (Independent – Neath)

Ellie Reeves (Labour – Lewisham West and Penge)

Rachel Reeves (Labour – Leeds West)

Jonathan Reynolds (Labour – Stalybridge and Hyde)

Marie Rimmer (Labour – St Helens South and Whiston)

Matt Rodda (Labour – Reading East)

Liz Saville Roberts (Plaid Cymru – Dwyfor Meirionnydd)

Naz Shah (Labour – Bradford West)

Tommy Sheppard (Scottish National Party – Edinburgh East)

Tulip Siddiq (Labour – Hampstead and Kilburn)

Andy Slaughter (Labour – Hammersmith)

Alyn Smith (Scottish National Party – Stirling)

Cat Smith (Labour – Lancaster and Fleetwood)

Nick Smith (Labour – Blaenau Gwent)

Alex Sobel (Labour – Leeds North West)

John Spellar (Labour – Warley)

Keir Starmer (Labour – Holborn and St Pancras)

Chris Stephens (Scottish National Party – Glasgow South West)

Jo Stevens (Labour – Cardiff Central)

Jamie Stone (Liberal Democrat – Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross)

Wes Streeting (Labour – Ilford North)

Zarah Sultana (Labour – Coventry South)

Mark Tami (Labour – Alyn and Deeside)

Alison Thewliss (Scottish National Party – Glasgow Central)

Gareth Thomas (Labour – Harrow West)

Nick Thomas-Symonds (Labour – Torfaen)

Owen Thompson (Scottish National Party – Midlothian)

Richard Thomson (Scottish National Party – Gordon)

Emily Thornberry (Labour – Islington South and Finsbury)

Stephen Timms (Labour – East Ham)

Jon Trickett (Labour – Hemsworth)

Karl Turner (Labour – Kingston upon Hull East)

Derek Twigg (Labour – Halton)

Liz Twist (Labour – Blaydon)

Valerie Vaz (Labour – Walsall South)

Christian Wakeford (Labour – Bury South)

Claudia Webbe (Independent – Leicester East)

Catherine West (Labour – Hornsey and Wood Green)

Andrew Western (Labour – Stretford and Urmston)

Matt Western (Labour – Warwick and Leamington)

Alan Whitehead (Labour – Southampton, Test)

Philippa Whitford (Scottish National Party – Central Ayrshire)

Mick Whitley (Labour – Birkenhead)

Nadia Whittome (Labour – Nottingham East)

Hywel Williams (Plaid Cymru – Arfon)

Munira Wilson (Liberal Democrat – Twickenham)

Beth Winter (Labour – Cynon Valley)

Pete Wishart (Scottish National Party – Perth and North Perthshire)

Mohammad Yasin (Labour – Bedford)

Daniel Zeichner (Labour – Cambridge)

MPs that did not vote

Diane Abbott (Independent – Hackney North and Stoke Newington)

Debbie Abrahams (Labour – Oldham East and Saddleworth)

Lucy Allan (Conservative – Telford)

Caroline Ansell (Conservative – Eastbourne)

Tonia Antoniazzi (Labour – Gower)

Victoria Atkins (Conservative – Louth and Horncastle)

Richard Bacon (Conservative – South Norfolk)

Siobhan Baillie (Conservative – Stroud)

John Baron (Conservative – Basildon and Billericay)

Órfhlaith Begley (Sinn Féin – West Tyrone)

Jake Berry (Conservative – Rossendale and Darwen)

Ben Bradley (Conservative – Mansfield)

Karen Bradley (Conservative – Staffordshire Moorlands)

Mickey Brady (Sinn Féin – Newry and Armagh)

Andrew Bridgen (Independent – North West Leicestershire)

Deidre Brock (Scottish National Party – Edinburgh North and Leith)

Robert Buckland (Conservative – South Swindon)

Conor Burns (Conservative – Bournemouth West)

Ruth Cadbury (Labour – Brentford and Isleworth)

Gregory Campbell (Democratic Unionist Party – East Londonderry)

Dan Carden (Labour – Liverpool, Walton)

Miriam Cates (Conservative – Penistone and Stocksbridge)

Alex Chalk (Conservative – Cheltenham)

Christopher Chope (Conservative – Christchurch)

Geoffrey Clifton-Brown (Conservative – The Cotswolds)

Daisy Cooper (Liberal Democrat – St Albans)

Jeremy Corbyn (Independent – Islington North)

Tracey Crouch (Conservative – Chatham and Aylesford)

Judith Cummins (Labour – Bradford South)

Alex Cunningham (Labour – Stockton North)

Geraint Davies (Labour – Swansea West)

David Davis (Conservative – Haltemprice and Howden)

Jeffrey M Donaldson (Democratic Unionist Party – Lagan Valley)

Nadine Dorries (Conservative – Mid Bedfordshire)

Oliver Dowden (Conservative – Hertsmere)

Jackie Doyle-Price (Conservative – Thurrock)

Flick Drummond (Conservative – Meon Valley)

Rosie Duffield (Labour – Canterbury)

Julie Elliott (Labour – Sunderland Central)

Tobias Ellwood (Conservative – Bournemouth East)

Chris Evans (Labour – Islwyn)

Nigel Evans (Deputy Speaker – Ribble Valley)

Tim Farron (Liberal Democrat – Westmorland and Lonsdale)

John Finucane (Sinn Féin – Belfast North)

Nick Fletcher (Conservative – Don Valley)

Roger Gale (Deputy Speaker – North Thanet)

Barry Gardiner (Labour – Brent North)

Michelle Gildernew (Sinn Féin – Fermanagh and South Tyrone)

Paul Girvan (Democratic Unionist Party – South Antrim)

Richard Graham (Conservative – Gloucester)

Matt Hancock (Independent – West Suffolk)

Neale Hanvey (Alba Party – Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath)

Chris Hazzard (Sinn Féin – South Down)

John Healey (Labour – Wentworth and Dearne)

Mark Hendrick (Labour – Preston)

Simon Hoare (Conservative – North Dorset)

Margaret Hodge (Labour – Barking)

John Howell (Conservative – Henley)

Lindsay Hoyle (Speaker – Chorley)

Eddie Hughes (Conservative – Walsall North)

Andrea Jenkyns (Conservative – Morley and Outwood)

Boris Johnson (Conservative – Uxbridge and South Ruislip)

Kim Johnson (Labour – Liverpool, Riverside)

David Jones (Conservative – Clwyd West)

Kevan Jones (Labour – North Durham)

Ruth Jones (Labour – Newport West)

Sarah Jones (Labour – Croydon Central)

Alicia Kearns (Conservative – Rutland and Melton)

Barbara Keeley (Labour – Worsley and Eccles South)

Julian Knight (Independent – Solihull)

Kate Kniveton (Conservative – Burton)

Kwasi Kwarteng (Conservative – Spelthorne)

Eleanor Laing (Deputy Speaker – Epping Forest)

David Lammy (Labour – Tottenham)

Pauline Latham (Conservative – Mid Derbyshire)

Chris Law (Scottish National Party – Dundee West)

Edward Leigh (Conservative – Gainsborough)

Ian Liddell-Grainger (Conservative – Bridgwater and West Somerset)

Carla Lockhart (Democratic Unionist Party – Upper Bann)

Marco Longhi (Conservative – Dudley North)

Paul Maskey (Sinn Féin – Belfast West)

Theresa May (Conservative – Maidenhead)

Karl McCartney (Conservative – Lincoln)

Andy McDonald (Labour – Middlesbrough)

Conor McGinn (Independent – St Helens North)

Stephen McPartland (Conservative – Stevenage)

Ian Mearns (Labour – Gateshead)

Mark Menzies (Conservative – Fylde)

Francie Molloy (Sinn Féin – Mid Ulster)

Penny Mordaunt (Conservative – Portsmouth North)

Stephen Morgan (Labour – Portsmouth South)

David Morris (Conservative – Morecambe and Lunesdale)

Wendy Morton (Conservative – Aldridge-Brownhills)

Sheryll Murray (Conservative – South East Cornwall)

Lisa Nandy (Labour – Wigan)

Robert Neill (Conservative – Bromley and Chislehurst)

Caroline Nokes (Conservative – Romsey and Southampton North)

Jesse Norman (Conservative – Hereford and South Herefordshire)

Sarah Olney (Liberal Democrat – Richmond Park)

Kate Osamor (Labour – Edmonton)

Kate Osborne (Labour – Jarrow)

Ian Paisley (Democratic Unionist Party – North Antrim)

Priti Patel (Conservative – Witham)

Mike Penning (Conservative – Hemel Hempstead)

Andrew Percy (Conservative – Brigg and Goole)

Bridget Phillipson (Labour – Houghton and Sunderland South)

Christopher Pincher (Independent – Tamworth)

Lucy Powell (Labour – Manchester Central)

Dominic Raab (Conservative – Esher and Walton)

Bell Ribeiro-Addy (Labour – Streatham)

Laurence Robertson (Conservative – Tewkesbury)

Gavin Robinson (Democratic Unionist Party – Belfast East)

Mary Robinson (Conservative – Cheadle)

Andrew Rosindell (Conservative – Romford)

Douglas Ross (Conservative – Moray)

Lloyd Russell-Moyle (Labour – Brighton, Kemptown)

Virendra Sharma (Labour – Ealing, Southall)

Alok Sharma (Conservative – Reading West)

Barry Sheerman (Labour – Huddersfield)

Chris Skidmore (Conservative – Kingswood)

Jeff Smith (Labour – Manchester, Withington)

Karin Smyth (Labour – Bristol South)

John Stevenson (Conservative – Carlisle)

Graham Stringer (Labour – Blackley and Broughton)

Rishi Sunak (Conservative – Richmond (Yorks))

Sam Tarry (Labour – Ilford South)

Elizabeth Truss (Conservative – South West Norfolk)

Robin Walker (Conservative – Worcester)

Charles Walker (Conservative – Broxbourne)

Ben Wallace (Conservative – Wyre and Preston North)

Jamie Wallis (Conservative – Bridgend)

Sammy Wilson (Democratic Unionist Party – East Antrim)

Rosie Winterton (Deputy Speaker – Doncaster Central)

William Wragg (Conservative – Hazel Grove)

Jeremy Wright (Conservative – Kenilworth and Southam)

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Brandon Hattiloney / Number 10 – Creative Commons

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.