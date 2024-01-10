How every MP voted on the Anti-Boycott Bill

Find out how your MP voted
MPs have tonight voted on the third reading of the Economic Activity of Public Bodies (Overseas Matters) Bill. The highly controversial legislation has been branded the ‘Anti-Boycott Bill’ and seeks to prohibit local authorities, universities and public sector pension funds from engaging in ethical considerations in procurement and investment.
The government’s intention with the legislation is to prevent public bodies from boycotting Israeli goods and services as part of the Palestinian civil society led international Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement. However, the Bill has much more wide-reaching implications for campaigns for environmental and social justice.
Writing in Left Foot Forward last year, Green Party MP Caroline Lucas argued: “The anti-boycott bill is a major attack on freedom of expression, an erosion of fundamental democratic principles and a genuine threat to climate and human rights campaigns.”
More than 60 campaign groups have opposed the Bill, including Greenpeace, Friends of the Earth, War on Want and the trade unions Unite, Unison and the National Education Union.
The Bill passed its third reading in the House of Commons tonight, meaning it will now go to the House of Lords for the next stage of the legislative process. The House of Lords will then be able to propose amendments to the Bill.
282 MPs voted for the Bill, with 235 MPs voting against.
279 Tory MPs voted for the Bill. One DUP MP also voted for it. Two independents – both former Tories who have had the whip suspended also voted for the Bill. No other MPs backed the Bill.
Voting against the Bill were 162 Labour MPs, 40 SNP MPs, 13 Liberal Democrat MPs, 8 Tory MPs, 2 Plaid Cymru MPs, 2 SDLP MPs, and 1 MP each from Alba and the Green Party. 6 independent MPs (all former Labour, Plaid Cymru or SNP MPs who have had the whip suspended) voted against the Bill.
129 did not vote on the Bill. Most of these MPs will have intentionally abstained. Others may not have been able to attend the vote. Some of these will have been ‘paired’ – a mechanism used by MPs when they cannot attend a vote in the House of Commons (for an example, for health reasons) in which an MP from another party who would have voted differently to them agrees not to vote. Jeremy Corbyn, for example, did not vote on the Bill, but posted on Twitter/X to say that he was unable to attend.
In addition, the speaker of the House of Commons does not participate in votes, and MPs from Sinn Fein do not take their seats in parliament.
Below is a full list of how MPs voted on the Anti-Boycott Bill.
MPs who voted for the Anti-Boycott Bill
|MP
|Party
|Constituency
|Aaron Bell
|Conservative
|Newcastle-under-Lyme
|Adam Afriyie
|Conservative
|Windsor
|Alan Mak
|Conservative
|Havant
|Alberto Costa
|Conservative
|South Leicestershire
|Alec Shelbrooke
|Conservative
|Elmet and Rothwell
|Alex Burghart
|Conservative
|Brentwood and Ongar
|Alexander Stafford
|Conservative
|Rother Valley
|Alister Jack
|Conservative
|Dumfries and Galloway
|Alok Sharma
|Conservative
|Reading West
|Alun Cairns
|Conservative
|Vale of Glamorgan
|Amanda Milling
|Conservative
|Cannock Chase
|Amanda Solloway
|Conservative
|Derby North
|Andrea Leadsom
|Conservative
|South Northamptonshire
|Andrew Bowie
|Conservative
|West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine
|Andrew Griffith
|Conservative
|Arundel and South Downs
|Andrew Jones
|Conservative
|Harrogate and Knaresborough
|Andrew Lewer
|Conservative
|Northampton South
|Andrew Mitchell
|Conservative
|Sutton Coldfield
|Andrew Murrison
|Conservative
|South West Wiltshire
|Andrew Percy
|Conservative
|Brigg and Goole
|Andy Carter
|Conservative
|Warrington South
|Angela Richardson
|Conservative
|Guildford
|Anna Firth
|Conservative
|Southend West
|Anne Marie Morris
|Conservative
|Newton Abbot
|Anne-Marie Trevelyan
|Conservative
|Berwick-upon-Tweed
|Anthony Browne
|Conservative
|South Cambridgeshire
|Anthony Mangnall
|Conservative
|Totnes
|Antony Higginbotham
|Conservative
|Burnley
|Ben Everitt
|Conservative
|Milton Keynes North
|Ben Spencer
|Conservative
|Runnymede and Weybridge
|Bernard Jenkin
|Conservative
|Harwich and North Essex
|Bill Wiggin
|Conservative
|North Herefordshire
|Bim Afolami
|Conservative
|Hitchin and Harpenden
|Bob Blackman
|Conservative
|Harrow East
|Bob Seely
|Conservative
|Isle of Wight
|Brandon Lewis
|Conservative
|Great Yarmouth
|Brendan Clarke-Smith
|Conservative
|Bassetlaw
|Caroline Ansell
|Conservative
|Eastbourne
|Caroline Johnson
|Conservative
|Sleaford and North Hykeham
|Caroline Nokes
|Conservative
|Romsey and Southampton North
|Charles Walker
|Conservative
|Broxbourne
|Cherilyn Mackrory
|Conservative
|Truro and Falmouth
|Chloe Smith
|Conservative
|Norwich North
|Chris Clarkson
|Conservative
|Heywood and Middleton
|Chris Grayling
|Conservative
|Epsom and Ewell
|Chris Green
|Conservative
|Bolton West
|Chris Loder
|Conservative
|West Dorset
|Chris Philp
|Conservative
|Croydon South
|Christopher Chope
|Conservative
|Christchurch
|Craig Mackinlay
|Conservative
|South Thanet
|Craig Whittaker
|Conservative
|Calder Valley
|Craig Williams
|Conservative
|Montgomeryshire
|Damian Collins
|Conservative
|Folkestone and Hythe
|Damian Green
|Conservative
|Ashford
|Damian Hinds
|Conservative
|East Hampshire
|Damien Moore
|Conservative
|Southport
|Daniel Kawczynski
|Conservative
|Shrewsbury and Atcham
|Danny Kruger
|Conservative
|Devizes
|Darren Henry
|Conservative
|Broxtowe
|David Davis
|Conservative
|Haltemprice and Howden
|David Duguid
|Conservative
|Banff and Buchan
|David Evennett
|Conservative
|Bexleyheath and Crayford
|David Johnston
|Conservative
|Wantage
|David Morris
|Conservative
|Morecambe and Lunesdale
|David Mundell
|Conservative
|Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale
|David Simmonds
|Conservative
|Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner
|David T C Davies
|Conservative
|Monmouth
|Dean Russell
|Conservative
|Watford
|Dehenna Davison
|Conservative
|Bishop Auckland
|Derek Thomas
|Conservative
|St Ives
|Desmond Swayne
|Conservative
|New Forest West
|Duncan Baker
|Conservative
|North Norfolk
|Eddie Hughes
|Conservative
|Walsall North
|Edward Argar
|Conservative
|Charnwood
|Edward Leigh
|Conservative
|Gainsborough
|Edward Timpson
|Conservative
|Eddisbury
|Elliot Colburn
|Conservative
|Carshalton and Wallington
|Esther McVey
|Conservative
|Tatton
|Fay Jones
|Conservative
|Brecon and Radnorshire
|Felicity Buchan
|Conservative
|Kensington
|Fiona Bruce
|Conservative
|Congleton
|Gagan Mohindra
|Conservative
|South West Hertfordshire
|Gareth Bacon
|Conservative
|Orpington
|Gareth Davies
|Conservative
|Grantham and Stamford
|Gareth Johnson
|Conservative
|Dartford
|Gary Sambrook
|Conservative
|Birmingham, Northfield
|Gary Streeter
|Conservative
|South West Devon
|Gavin Williamson
|Conservative
|South Staffordshire
|Geoffrey Clifton-Brown
|Conservative
|The Cotswolds
|Geoffrey Cox
|Conservative
|Torridge and West Devon
|George Freeman
|Conservative
|Mid Norfolk
|Giles Watling
|Conservative
|Clacton
|Gillian Keegan
|Conservative
|Chichester
|Graham Brady
|Conservative
|Altrincham and Sale West
|Graham Stuart
|Conservative
|Beverley and Holderness
|Grant Shapps
|Conservative
|Welwyn Hatfield
|Greg Clark
|Conservative
|Tunbridge Wells
|Greg Hands
|Conservative
|Chelsea and Fulham
|Greg Knight
|Conservative
|East Yorkshire
|Greg Smith
|Conservative
|Buckingham
|Guy Opperman
|Conservative
|Hexham
|Harriett Baldwin
|Conservative
|West Worcestershire
|Heather Wheeler
|Conservative
|South Derbyshire
|Helen Grant
|Conservative
|Maidstone and The Weald
|Helen Whately
|Conservative
|Faversham and Mid Kent
|Henry Smith
|Conservative
|Crawley
|Holly Mumby-Croft
|Conservative
|Scunthorpe
|Huw Merriman
|Conservative
|Bexhill and Battle
|Iain Duncan Smith
|Conservative
|Chingford and Woodford Green
|Iain Stewart
|Conservative
|Milton Keynes South
|Ian Levy
|Conservative
|Blyth Valley
|Jack Brereton
|Conservative
|Stoke-on-Trent South
|Jack Lopresti
|Conservative
|Filton and Bradley Stoke
|Jackie Doyle-Price
|Conservative
|Thurrock
|Jacob Rees-Mogg
|Conservative
|North East Somerset
|Jacob Young
|Conservative
|Redcar
|James Cartlidge
|Conservative
|South Suffolk
|James Cleverly
|Conservative
|Braintree
|James Daly
|Conservative
|Bury North
|James Davies
|Conservative
|Vale of Clwyd
|James Grundy
|Conservative
|Leigh
|James Heappey
|Conservative
|Wells
|James Morris
|Conservative
|Halesowen and Rowley Regis
|James Sunderland
|Conservative
|Bracknell
|James Wild
|Conservative
|North West Norfolk
|Jane Hunt
|Conservative
|Loughborough
|Jane Stevenson
|Conservative
|Wolverhampton North East
|Jason McCartney
|Conservative
|Colne Valley
|Jeremy Hunt
|Conservative
|South West Surrey
|Jeremy Quin
|Conservative
|Horsham
|Jesse Norman
|Conservative
|Hereford and South Herefordshire
|Jill Mortimer
|Conservative
|Hartlepool
|Jo Churchill
|Conservative
|Bury St Edmunds
|Jo Gideon
|Conservative
|Stoke-on-Trent Central
|John Glen
|Conservative
|Salisbury
|John Hayes
|Conservative
|South Holland and The Deepings
|John Howell
|Conservative
|Henley
|John Lamont
|Conservative
|Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk
|John Penrose
|Conservative
|Weston-super-Mare
|John Redwood
|Conservative
|Wokingham
|John Stevenson
|Conservative
|Carlisle
|John Whittingdale
|Conservative
|Maldon
|Johnny Mercer
|Conservative
|Plymouth, Moor View
|Jonathan Djanogly
|Conservative
|Huntingdon
|Joy Morrissey
|Conservative
|Beaconsfield
|Julia Lopez
|Conservative
|Hornchurch and Upminster
|Julian Lewis
|Conservative
|New Forest East
|Julian Smith
|Conservative
|Skipton and Ripon
|Julian Sturdy
|Conservative
|York Outer
|Julie Marson
|Conservative
|Hertford and Stortford
|Justin Tomlinson
|Conservative
|North Swindon
|Karen Bradley
|Conservative
|Staffordshire Moorlands
|Kate Kniveton
|Conservative
|Burton
|Katherine Fletcher
|Conservative
|South Ribble
|Kemi Badenoch
|Conservative
|Saffron Walden
|Kevin Foster
|Conservative
|Torbay
|Kevin Hollinrake
|Conservative
|Thirsk and Malton
|Kieran Mullan
|Conservative
|Crewe and Nantwich
|Laura Farris
|Conservative
|Newbury
|Laura Trott
|Conservative
|Sevenoaks
|Laurence Robertson
|Conservative
|Tewkesbury
|Lee Anderson
|Conservative
|Ashfield
|Lee Rowley
|Conservative
|North East Derbyshire
|Lia Nici
|Conservative
|Great Grimsby
|Liam Fox
|Conservative
|North Somerset
|Louie French
|Conservative
|Old Bexley and Sidcup
|Lucy Allan
|Conservative
|Telford
|Lucy Frazer
|Conservative
|South East Cambridgeshire
|Luke Evans
|Conservative
|Bosworth
|Luke Hall
|Conservative
|Thornbury and Yate
|Maggie Throup
|Conservative
|Erewash
|Marcus Fysh
|Conservative
|Yeovil
|Marcus Jones
|Conservative
|Nuneaton
|Maria Caulfield
|Conservative
|Lewes
|Maria Miller
|Conservative
|Basingstoke
|Mark Eastwood
|Conservative
|Dewsbury
|Mark Fletcher
|Conservative
|Bolsover
|Mark Francois
|Conservative
|Rayleigh and Wickford
|Mark Garnier
|Conservative
|Wyre Forest
|Mark Harper
|Conservative
|Forest of Dean
|Mark Jenkinson
|Conservative
|Workington
|Mark Menzies
|Conservative
|Fylde
|Mark Pawsey
|Conservative
|Rugby
|Mark Pritchard
|Conservative
|The Wrekin
|Mark Spencer
|Conservative
|Sherwood
|Martin Vickers
|Conservative
|Cleethorpes
|Matt Warman
|Conservative
|Boston and Skegness
|Mel Stride
|Conservative
|Central Devon
|Michael Ellis
|Conservative
|Northampton North
|Michael Fabricant
|Conservative
|Lichfield
|Michael Gove
|Conservative
|Surrey Heath
|Michael Tomlinson
|Conservative
|Mid Dorset and North Poole
|Michelle Donelan
|Conservative
|Chippenham
|Mike Freer
|Conservative
|Finchley and Golders Green
|Mike Penning
|Conservative
|Hemel Hempstead
|Mims Davies
|Conservative
|Mid Sussex
|Miriam Cates
|Conservative
|Penistone and Stocksbridge
|Nadhim Zahawi
|Conservative
|Stratford-on-Avon
|Natalie Elphicke
|Conservative
|Dover
|Neil Hudson
|Conservative
|Penrith and The Border
|Neil O’Brien
|Conservative
|Harborough
|Nick Gibb
|Conservative
|Bognor Regis and Littlehampton
|Nickie Aiken
|Conservative
|Cities of London and Westminster
|Nicola Richards
|Conservative
|West Bromwich East
|Nigel Huddleston
|Conservative
|Mid Worcestershire
|Nigel Mills
|Conservative
|Amber Valley
|Oliver Dowden
|Conservative
|Hertsmere
|Oliver Heald
|Conservative
|North East Hertfordshire
|Paul Beresford
|Conservative
|Mole Valley
|Paul Holmes
|Conservative
|Eastleigh
|Paul Howell
|Conservative
|Sedgefield
|Paul Maynard
|Conservative
|Blackpool North and Cleveleys
|Paul Scully
|Conservative
|Sutton and Cheam
|Penny Mordaunt
|Conservative
|Portsmouth North
|Peter Aldous
|Conservative
|Waveney
|Peter Bottomley
|Conservative
|Worthing West
|Peter Gibson
|Conservative
|Darlington
|Philip Davies
|Conservative
|Shipley
|Philip Hollobone
|Conservative
|Kettering
|Priti Patel
|Conservative
|Witham
|Rachel Maclean
|Conservative
|Redditch
|Ranil Jayawardena
|Conservative
|North East Hampshire
|Rebecca Harris
|Conservative
|Castle Point
|Rebecca Pow
|Conservative
|Taunton Deane
|Richard Bacon
|Conservative
|South Norfolk
|Richard Drax
|Conservative
|South Dorset
|Richard Holden
|Conservative
|North West Durham
|Rishi Sunak
|Conservative
|Richmond (Yorks)
|Robbie Moore
|Conservative
|Keighley
|Robert Courts
|Conservative
|Witney
|Robert Goodwill
|Conservative
|Scarborough and Whitby
|Robert Halfon
|Conservative
|Harlow
|Robert Jenrick
|Conservative
|Newark
|Robert Largan
|Conservative
|High Peak
|Robert Neill
|Conservative
|Bromley and Chislehurst
|Robert Syms
|Conservative
|Poole
|Robin Millar
|Conservative
|Aberconwy
|Robin Walker
|Conservative
|Worcester
|Royston Smith
|Conservative
|Southampton, Itchen
|Sajid Javid
|Conservative
|Bromsgrove
|Sally-Ann Hart
|Conservative
|Hastings and Rye
|Saqib Bhatti
|Conservative
|Meriden
|Sarah Atherton
|Conservative
|Wrexham
|Sarah Dines
|Conservative
|Derbyshire Dales
|Scott Mann
|Conservative
|North Cornwall
|Shaun Bailey
|Conservative
|West Bromwich West
|Sheryll Murray
|Conservative
|South East Cornwall
|Simon Baynes
|Conservative
|Clwyd South
|Simon Clarke
|Conservative
|Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland
|Simon Fell
|Conservative
|Barrow and Furness
|Simon Hart
|Conservative
|Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire
|Simon Hoare
|Conservative
|North Dorset
|Siobhan Baillie
|Conservative
|Stroud
|Stephen Crabb
|Conservative
|Preseli Pembrokeshire
|Stephen Hammond
|Conservative
|Wimbledon
|Stephen Metcalfe
|Conservative
|South Basildon and East Thurrock
|Steve Baker
|Conservative
|Wycombe
|Steve Barclay
|Conservative
|North East Cambridgeshire
|Steve Brine
|Conservative
|Winchester
|Steve Double
|Conservative
|St Austell and Newquay
|Steve Tuckwell
|Conservative
|Uxbridge and South Ruislip
|Stuart Anderson
|Conservative
|Wolverhampton South West
|Stuart Andrew
|Conservative
|Pudsey
|Suella Braverman
|Conservative
|Fareham
|Theo Clarke
|Conservative
|Stafford
|Theresa Villiers
|Conservative
|Chipping Barnet
|Thérèse Coffey
|Conservative
|Suffolk Coastal
|Tom Hunt
|Conservative
|Ipswich
|Tom Pursglove
|Conservative
|Corby
|Tom Randall
|Conservative
|Gedling
|Tom Tugendhat
|Conservative
|Tonbridge and Malling
|Tracey Crouch
|Conservative
|Chatham and Aylesford
|Trudy Harrison
|Conservative
|Copeland
|Victoria Atkins
|Conservative
|Louth and Horncastle
|Victoria Prentis
|Conservative
|Banbury
|Virginia Crosbie
|Conservative
|Ynys Môn
|Wendy Morton
|Conservative
|Aldridge-Brownhills
|Will Quince
|Conservative
|Colchester
|William Cash
|Conservative
|Stone
|Mike Wood (TELLER)
|Conservative
|Dudley South
|Suzanne Webb (TELLER)
|Conservative
|Stourbridge
|Jim Shannon
|Democratic Unionist Party
|Strangford
|Matt Hancock
|Independent
|West Suffolk
|Rob Roberts
|Independent
|Delyn
MPs voting against the Anti-Boycott Bill
|MP
|Party
|Constituency
|Kenny MacAskill
|Alba Party
|East Lothian
|Alicia Kearns
|Conservative
|Rutland and Melton
|David Jones
|Conservative
|Clwyd West
|Flick Drummond
|Conservative
|Meon Valley
|George Eustice
|Conservative
|Camborne and Redruth
|Kit Malthouse
|Conservative
|North West Hampshire
|Paul Bristow
|Conservative
|Peterborough
|Vicky Ford
|Conservative
|Chelmsford
|William Wragg
|Conservative
|Hazel Grove
|Caroline Lucas
|Green Party
|Brighton, Pavilion
|Angus Brendan MacNeil
|Independent
|Na h-Eileanan an Iar
|Christina Rees
|Independent
|Neath
|Claudia Webbe
|Independent
|Leicester East
|Diane Abbott
|Independent
|Hackney North and Stoke Newington
|Jonathan Edwards
|Independent
|Carmarthen East and Dinefwr
|Nicholas Brown
|Independent
|Newcastle upon Tyne East
|Abena Oppong-Asare
|Labour
|Erith and Thamesmead
|Afzal Khan
|Labour
|Manchester, Gorton
|Alan Campbell
|Labour
|Tynemouth
|Alan Whitehead
|Labour
|Southampton, Test
|Alex Davies-Jones
|Labour
|Pontypridd
|Alex Norris
|Labour
|Nottingham North
|Alex Sobel
|Labour
|Leeds North West
|Alistair Strathern
|Labour
|Mid Bedfordshire
|Andy Slaughter
|Labour
|Hammersmith
|Angela Eagle
|Labour
|Wallasey
|Angela Rayner
|Labour
|Ashton-under-Lyne
|Anneliese Dodds
|Labour
|Oxford East
|Apsana Begum
|Labour
|Poplar and Limehouse
|Ashley Dalton
|Labour
|West Lancashire
|Barbara Keeley
|Labour
|Worsley and Eccles South
|Barry Gardiner
|Labour
|Brent North
|Barry Sheerman
|Labour
|Huddersfield
|Bell Ribeiro-Addy
|Labour
|Streatham
|Ben Bradshaw
|Labour
|Exeter
|Beth Winter
|Labour
|Cynon Valley
|Bill Esterson
|Labour
|Sefton Central
|Carolyn Harris
|Labour
|Swansea East
|Cat Smith
|Labour
|Lancaster and Fleetwood
|Catherine McKinnell
|Labour
|Newcastle upon Tyne North
|Catherine West
|Labour
|Hornsey and Wood Green
|Charlotte Nichols
|Labour
|Warrington North
|Chi Onwurah
|Labour
|Newcastle upon Tyne Central
|Chris Elmore
|Labour
|Ogmore
|Chris Evans
|Labour
|Islwyn
|Clive Betts
|Labour
|Sheffield South East
|Clive Efford
|Labour
|Eltham
|Dan Carden
|Labour
|Liverpool, Walton
|Dan Jarvis
|Labour
|Barnsley Central
|Daniel Zeichner
|Labour
|Cambridge
|David Lammy
|Labour
|Tottenham
|Dawn Butler
|Labour
|Brent Central
|Debbie Abrahams
|Labour
|Oldham East and Saddleworth
|Derek Twigg
|Labour
|Halton
|Diana Johnson
|Labour
|Kingston upon Hull North
|Ellie Reeves
|Labour
|Lewisham West and Penge
|Emily Thornberry
|Labour
|Islington South and Finsbury
|Emma Hardy
|Labour
|Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle
|Emma Lewell-Buck
|Labour
|South Shields
|Fabian Hamilton
|Labour
|Leeds North East
|Fleur Anderson
|Labour
|Putney
|Florence Eshalomi
|Labour
|Vauxhall
|Gareth Thomas
|Labour
|Harrow West
|Gerald Jones
|Labour
|Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney
|Gill Furniss
|Labour
|Sheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough
|Graham Stringer
|Labour
|Blackley and Broughton
|Grahame Morris
|Labour
|Easington
|Helen Hayes
|Labour
|Dulwich and West Norwood
|Hilary Benn
|Labour
|Leeds Central
|Holly Lynch
|Labour
|Halifax
|Ian Byrne
|Labour
|Liverpool, West Derby
|Ian Lavery
|Labour
|Wansbeck
|Ian Mearns
|Labour
|Gateshead
|Ian Murray
|Labour
|Edinburgh South
|Imran Hussain
|Labour
|Bradford East
|James Murray
|Labour
|Ealing North
|Janet Daby
|Labour
|Lewisham East
|Jeff Smith
|Labour
|Manchester, Withington
|Jess Phillips
|Labour
|Birmingham, Yardley
|Jessica Morden
|Labour
|Newport East
|Jim McMahon
|Labour
|Oldham West and Royton
|Jo Stevens
|Labour
|Cardiff Central
|John Cryer
|Labour
|Leyton and Wanstead
|John Healey
|Labour
|Wentworth and Dearne
|John McDonnell
|Labour
|Hayes and Harlington
|John Spellar
|Labour
|Warley
|Jon Cruddas
|Labour
|Dagenham and Rainham
|Jon Trickett
|Labour
|Hemsworth
|Jonathan Ashworth
|Labour
|Leicester South
|Jonathan Reynolds
|Labour
|Stalybridge and Hyde
|Judith Cummins
|Labour
|Bradford South
|Julie Elliott
|Labour
|Sunderland Central
|Justin Madders
|Labour
|Ellesmere Port and Neston
|Karen Buck
|Labour
|Westminster North
|Karl Turner
|Labour
|Kingston upon Hull East
|Kate Hollern
|Labour
|Blackburn
|Kate Osamor
|Labour
|Edmonton
|Kate Osborne
|Labour
|Jarrow
|Keir Mather
|Labour
|Selby and Ainsty
|Kerry McCarthy
|Labour
|Bristol East
|Kevan Jones
|Labour
|North Durham
|Kevin Brennan
|Labour
|Cardiff West
|Khalid Mahmood
|Labour
|Birmingham, Perry Barr
|Kim Leadbeater
|Labour
|Batley and Spen
|Liam Byrne
|Labour
|Birmingham, Hodge Hill
|Liz Kendall
|Labour
|Leicester West
|Liz Twist
|Labour
|Blaydon
|Lloyd Russell-Moyle
|Labour
|Brighton, Kemptown
|Louise Haigh
|Labour
|Sheffield, Heeley
|Lucy Powell
|Labour
|Manchester Central
|Margaret Beckett
|Labour
|Derby South
|Margaret Greenwood
|Labour
|Wirral West
|Maria Eagle
|Labour
|Garston and Halewood
|Marie Rimmer
|Labour
|St Helens South and Whiston
|Mark Hendrick
|Labour
|Preston
|Mark Tami
|Labour
|Alyn and Deeside
|Marsha De Cordova
|Labour
|Battersea
|Mary Kelly Foy
|Labour
|City of Durham
|Matt Rodda
|Labour
|Reading East
|Matt Western
|Labour
|Warwick and Leamington
|Matthew Pennycook
|Labour
|Greenwich and Woolwich
|Meg Hillier
|Labour
|Hackney South and Shoreditch
|Michael Shanks
|Labour
|Rutherglen and Hamilton West
|Mike Amesbury
|Labour
|Weaver Vale
|Mike Kane
|Labour
|Wythenshawe and Sale East
|Mohammad Yasin
|Labour
|Bedford
|Nadia Whittome
|Labour
|Nottingham East
|Navendu Mishra
|Labour
|Stockport
|Naz Shah
|Labour
|Bradford West
|Nia Griffith
|Labour
|Llanelli
|Nick Smith
|Labour
|Blaenau Gwent
|Nick Thomas-Symonds
|Labour
|Torfaen
|Olivia Blake
|Labour
|Sheffield, Hallam
|Pat McFadden
|Labour
|Wolverhampton South East
|Paul Blomfield
|Labour
|Sheffield Central
|Paula Barker
|Labour
|Liverpool, Wavertree
|Paulette Hamilton
|Labour
|Birmingham, Erdington
|Peter Dowd
|Labour
|Bootle
|Rachael Maskell
|Labour
|York Central
|Rachel Hopkins
|Labour
|Luton South
|Richard Burgon
|Labour
|Leeds East
|Rosena Allin-Khan
|Labour
|Tooting
|Rupa Huq
|Labour
|Ealing Central and Acton
|Rushanara Ali
|Labour
|Bethnal Green and Bow
|Ruth Cadbury
|Labour
|Brentford and Isleworth
|Ruth Jones
|Labour
|Newport West
|Sam Tarry
|Labour
|Ilford South
|Samantha Dixon
|Labour
|City of Chester
|Sarah Champion
|Labour
|Rotherham
|Sarah Edwards
|Labour
|Tamworth
|Sarah Jones
|Labour
|Croydon Central
|Sarah Owen
|Labour
|Luton North
|Seema Malhotra
|Labour
|Feltham and Heston
|Shabana Mahmood
|Labour
|Birmingham, Ladywood
|Simon Lightwood
|Labour
|Wakefield
|Siobhain McDonagh
|Labour
|Mitcham and Morden
|Stella Creasy
|Labour
|Walthamstow
|Stephanie Peacock
|Labour
|Barnsley East
|Stephen Doughty
|Labour
|Cardiff South and Penarth
|Stephen Kinnock
|Labour
|Aberavon
|Stephen Morgan
|Labour
|Portsmouth South
|Stephen Timms
|Labour
|East Ham
|Tahir Ali
|Labour
|Birmingham, Hall Green
|Taiwo Owatemi
|Labour
|Coventry North West
|Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi
|Labour
|Slough
|Thangam Debbonaire
|Labour
|Bristol West
|Tonia Antoniazzi
|Labour
|Gower
|Tulip Siddiq
|Labour
|Hampstead and Kilburn
|Valerie Vaz
|Labour
|Walsall South
|Vicky Foxcroft
|Labour
|Lewisham, Deptford
|Virendra Sharma
|Labour
|Ealing, Southall
|Wayne David
|Labour
|Caerphilly
|Yasmin Qureshi
|Labour
|Bolton South East
|Yvette Cooper
|Labour
|Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford
|Yvonne Fovargue
|Labour
|Makerfield
|Zarah Sultana
|Labour
|Coventry South
|Andrew Western (TELLER)
|Labour
|Stretford and Urmston
|Mary Glindon (TELLER)
|Labour
|North Tyneside
|Alistair Carmichael
|Liberal Democrat
|Orkney and Shetland
|Christine Jardine
|Liberal Democrat
|Edinburgh West
|Daisy Cooper
|Liberal Democrat
|St Albans
|Helen Morgan
|Liberal Democrat
|North Shropshire
|Jamie Stone
|Liberal Democrat
|Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross
|Layla Moran
|Liberal Democrat
|Oxford West and Abingdon
|Munira Wilson
|Liberal Democrat
|Twickenham
|Richard Foord
|Liberal Democrat
|Tiverton and Honiton
|Sarah Dyke
|Liberal Democrat
|Somerton and Frome
|Sarah Green
|Liberal Democrat
|Chesham and Amersham
|Sarah Olney
|Liberal Democrat
|Richmond Park
|Wendy Chamberlain
|Liberal Democrat
|North East Fife
|Wera Hobhouse
|Liberal Democrat
|Bath
|Ben Lake
|Plaid Cymru
|Ceredigion
|Liz Saville Roberts
|Plaid Cymru
|Dwyfor Meirionnydd
|Alan Brown
|Scottish National Party
|Kilmarnock and Loudoun
|Alison Thewliss
|Scottish National Party
|Glasgow Central
|Allan Dorans
|Scottish National Party
|Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock
|Alyn Smith
|Scottish National Party
|Stirling
|Amy Callaghan
|Scottish National Party
|East Dunbartonshire
|Angela Crawley
|Scottish National Party
|Lanark and Hamilton East
|Anne McLaughlin
|Scottish National Party
|Glasgow North East
|Anum Qaisar
|Scottish National Party
|Airdrie and Shotts
|Brendan O’Hara
|Scottish National Party
|Argyll and Bute
|Carol Monaghan
|Scottish National Party
|Glasgow North West
|Chris Stephens
|Scottish National Party
|Glasgow South West
|David Linden
|Scottish National Party
|Glasgow East
|Deidre Brock
|Scottish National Party
|Edinburgh North and Leith
|Douglas Chapman
|Scottish National Party
|Dunfermline and West Fife
|Drew Hendry
|Scottish National Party
|Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey
|Gavin Newlands
|Scottish National Party
|Paisley and Renfrewshire North
|Hannah Bardell
|Scottish National Party
|Livingston
|Ian Blackford
|Scottish National Party
|Ross, Skye and Lochaber
|Joanna Cherry
|Scottish National Party
|Edinburgh South West
|John McNally
|Scottish National Party
|Falkirk
|John Nicolson
|Scottish National Party
|Ochil and South Perthshire
|Kirsten Oswald
|Scottish National Party
|East Renfrewshire
|Marion Fellows
|Scottish National Party
|Motherwell and Wishaw
|Martin Docherty-Hughes
|Scottish National Party
|West Dunbartonshire
|Martyn Day
|Scottish National Party
|Linlithgow and East Falkirk
|Mhairi Black
|Scottish National Party
|Paisley and Renfrewshire South
|Owen Thompson
|Scottish National Party
|Midlothian
|Patricia Gibson
|Scottish National Party
|North Ayrshire and Arran
|Patrick Grady
|Scottish National Party
|Glasgow North
|Pete Wishart
|Scottish National Party
|Perth and North Perthshire
|Peter Grant
|Scottish National Party
|Glenrothes
|Philippa Whitford
|Scottish National Party
|Central Ayrshire
|Richard Thomson
|Scottish National Party
|Gordon
|Ronnie Cowan
|Scottish National Party
|Inverclyde
|Stephen Flynn
|Scottish National Party
|Aberdeen South
|Steven Bonnar
|Scottish National Party
|Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill
|Stewart Hosie
|Scottish National Party
|Dundee East
|Stewart Malcolm McDonald
|Scottish National Party
|Glasgow South
|Stuart C McDonald
|Scottish National Party
|Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East
|Tommy Sheppard
|Scottish National Party
|Edinburgh East
|Claire Hanna
|Social Democratic & Labour Party
|Belfast South
|Colum Eastwood
|Social Democratic & Labour Party
|Foyle
MPs who did not vote on the Anti-Boycott Bill
|MP
|Party
|Constituency
|Neale Hanvey
|Alba Party
|Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath
|Stephen Farry
|Alliance
|North Down
|Adam Holloway
|Conservative
|Gravesham
|Alex Chalk
|Conservative
|Cheltenham
|Andrea Jenkyns
|Conservative
|Morley and Outwood
|Andrew Rosindell
|Conservative
|Romford
|Andrew Selous
|Conservative
|South West Bedfordshire
|Andrew Stephenson
|Conservative
|Pendle
|Ben Bradley
|Conservative
|Mansfield
|Ben Wallace
|Conservative
|Wyre and Preston North
|Caroline Dinenage
|Conservative
|Gosport
|Chris Heaton-Harris
|Conservative
|Daventry
|Claire Coutinho
|Conservative
|East Surrey
|Conor Burns
|Conservative
|Bournemouth West
|Craig Tracey
|Conservative
|North Warwickshire
|Dan Poulter
|Conservative
|Central Suffolk and North Ipswich
|David Rutley
|Conservative
|Macclesfield
|Dominic Raab
|Conservative
|Esher and Walton
|Douglas Ross
|Conservative
|Moray
|Elizabeth Truss
|Conservative
|South West Norfolk
|Gordon Henderson
|Conservative
|Sittingbourne and Sheppey
|Ian Liddell-Grainger
|Conservative
|Bridgwater and West Somerset
|Jake Berry
|Conservative
|Rossendale and Darwen
|James Duddridge
|Conservative
|Rochford and Southend East
|James Gray
|Conservative
|North Wiltshire
|Jamie Wallis
|Conservative
|Bridgend
|Jeremy Wright
|Conservative
|Kenilworth and Southam
|Jerome Mayhew
|Conservative
|Broadland
|John Baron
|Conservative
|Basildon and Billericay
|Jonathan Gullis
|Conservative
|Stoke-on-Trent North
|Jonathan Lord
|Conservative
|Woking
|Karl McCartney
|Conservative
|Lincoln
|Kelly Tolhurst
|Conservative
|Rochester and Strood
|Kwasi Kwarteng
|Conservative
|Spelthorne
|Leo Docherty
|Conservative
|Aldershot
|Lisa Cameron
|Conservative
|East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow
|Marco Longhi
|Conservative
|Dudley North
|Mark Logan
|Conservative
|Bolton North East
|Mary Robinson
|Conservative
|Cheadle
|Matt Vickers
|Conservative
|Stockton South
|Matthew Offord
|Conservative
|Hendon
|Nick Fletcher
|Conservative
|Don Valley
|Nusrat Ghani
|Conservative
|Wealden
|Pauline Latham
|Conservative
|Mid Derbyshire
|Philip Dunne
|Conservative
|Ludlow
|Rehman Chishti
|Conservative
|Gillingham and Rainham
|Richard Fuller
|Conservative
|North East Bedfordshire
|Richard Graham
|Conservative
|Gloucester
|Rob Butler
|Conservative
|Aylesbury
|Robert Buckland
|Conservative
|South Swindon
|Ruth Edwards
|Conservative
|Rushcliffe
|Sara Britcliffe
|Conservative
|Hyndburn
|Selaine Saxby
|Conservative
|North Devon
|Shailesh Vara
|Conservative
|North West Cambridgeshire
|Simon Jupp
|Conservative
|East Devon
|Stephen McPartland
|Conservative
|Stevenage
|Theresa May
|Conservative
|Maidenhead
|Tim Loughton
|Conservative
|East Worthing and Shoreham
|Tobias Ellwood
|Conservative
|Bournemouth East
|Carla Lockhart
|Democratic Unionist Party
|Upper Bann
|Gavin Robinson
|Democratic Unionist Party
|Belfast East
|Gregory Campbell
|Democratic Unionist Party
|East Londonderry
|Ian Paisley
|Democratic Unionist Party
|North Antrim
|Jeffrey M Donaldson
|Democratic Unionist Party
|Lagan Valley
|Paul Girvan
|Democratic Unionist Party
|South Antrim
|Sammy Wilson
|Democratic Unionist Party
|East Antrim
|Eleanor Laing
|Deputy Speaker
|Epping Forest
|Nigel Evans
|Deputy Speaker
|Ribble Valley
|Roger Gale
|Deputy Speaker
|North Thanet
|Rosie Winterton
|Deputy Speaker
|Doncaster Central
|Andrew Bridgen
|Independent
|North West Leicestershire
|Andy McDonald
|Independent
|Middlesbrough
|Bambos Charalambous
|Independent
|Enfield, Southgate
|Bob Stewart
|Independent
|Beckenham
|Conor McGinn
|Independent
|St Helens North
|Crispin Blunt
|Independent
|Reigate
|Geraint Davies
|Independent
|Swansea West
|Jeremy Corbyn
|Independent
|Islington North
|Julian Knight
|Independent
|Solihull
|Scott Benton
|Independent
|Blackpool South
|Alex Cunningham
|Labour
|Stockton North
|Alison McGovern
|Labour
|Wirral South
|Andrew Gwynne
|Labour
|Denton and Reddish
|Anna McMorrin
|Labour
|Cardiff North
|Bridget Phillipson
|Labour
|Houghton and Sunderland South
|Chris Bryant
|Labour
|Rhondda
|Christian Wakeford
|Labour
|Bury South
|Clive Lewis
|Labour
|Norwich South
|Colleen Fletcher
|Labour
|Coventry North East
|Darren Jones
|Labour
|Bristol North West
|Edward Miliband
|Labour
|Doncaster North
|Feryal Clark
|Labour
|Enfield North
|George Howarth
|Labour
|Knowsley
|Harriet Harman
|Labour
|Camberwell and Peckham
|Karin Smyth
|Labour
|Bristol South
|Keir Starmer
|Labour
|Holborn and St Pancras
|Kim Johnson
|Labour
|Liverpool, Riverside
|Lilian Greenwood
|Labour
|Nottingham South
|Lisa Nandy
|Labour
|Wigan
|Luke Pollard
|Labour
|Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport
|Lyn Brown
|Labour
|West Ham
|Margaret Hodge
|Labour
|Barking
|Mick Whitley
|Labour
|Birkenhead
|Neil Coyle
|Labour
|Bermondsey and Old Southwark
|Peter Kyle
|Labour
|Hove
|Preet Kaur Gill
|Labour
|Birmingham, Edgbaston
|Rachel Reeves
|Labour
|Leeds West
|Rebecca Long Bailey
|Labour
|Salford and Eccles
|Rosie Duffield
|Labour
|Canterbury
|Sharon Hodgson
|Labour
|Washington and Sunderland West
|Steve McCabe
|Labour
|Birmingham, Selly Oak
|Steve Reed
|Labour
|Croydon North
|Toby Perkins
|Labour
|Chesterfield
|Tony Lloyd
|Labour
|Rochdale
|Wes Streeting
|Labour
|Ilford North
|Ed Davey
|Liberal Democrat
|Kingston and Surbiton
|Tim Farron
|Liberal Democrat
|Westmorland and Lonsdale
|Hywel Williams
|Plaid Cymru
|Arfon
|Chris Law
|Scottish National Party
|Dundee West
|Dave Doogan
|Scottish National Party
|Angus
|Kirsty Blackman
|Scottish National Party
|Aberdeen North
|Chris Hazzard
|Sinn Féin
|South Down
|Francie Molloy
|Sinn Féin
|Mid Ulster
|John Finucane
|Sinn Féin
|Belfast North
|Michelle Gildernew
|Sinn Féin
|Fermanagh and South Tyrone
|Mickey Brady
|Sinn Féin
|Newry and Armagh
|Órfhlaith Begley
|Sinn Féin
|West Tyrone
|Paul Maskey
|Sinn Féin
|Belfast West
|Lindsay Hoyle
|Speaker
|Chorley
Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward
