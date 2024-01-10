How every MP voted on the Anti-Boycott Bill

Find out how your MP voted

MPs have tonight voted on the third reading of the Economic Activity of Public Bodies (Overseas Matters) Bill. The highly controversial legislation has been branded the ‘Anti-Boycott Bill’ and seeks to prohibit local authorities, universities and public sector pension funds from engaging in ethical considerations in procurement and investment.

The government’s intention with the legislation is to prevent public bodies from boycotting Israeli goods and services as part of the Palestinian civil society led international Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement. However, the Bill has much more wide-reaching implications for campaigns for environmental and social justice.

Writing in Left Foot Forward last year, Green Party MP Caroline Lucas argued: “The anti-boycott bill is a major attack on freedom of expression, an erosion of fundamental democratic principles and a genuine threat to climate and human rights campaigns.”

More than 60 campaign groups have opposed the Bill, including Greenpeace, Friends of the Earth, War on Want and the trade unions Unite, Unison and the National Education Union.

The Bill passed its third reading in the House of Commons tonight, meaning it will now go to the House of Lords for the next stage of the legislative process. The House of Lords will then be able to propose amendments to the Bill.

282 MPs voted for the Bill, with 235 MPs voting against.

279 Tory MPs voted for the Bill. One DUP MP also voted for it. Two independents – both former Tories who have had the whip suspended also voted for the Bill. No other MPs backed the Bill.

Voting against the Bill were 162 Labour MPs, 40 SNP MPs, 13 Liberal Democrat MPs, 8 Tory MPs, 2 Plaid Cymru MPs, 2 SDLP MPs, and 1 MP each from Alba and the Green Party. 6 independent MPs (all former Labour, Plaid Cymru or SNP MPs who have had the whip suspended) voted against the Bill.

129 did not vote on the Bill. Most of these MPs will have intentionally abstained. Others may not have been able to attend the vote. Some of these will have been ‘paired’ – a mechanism used by MPs when they cannot attend a vote in the House of Commons (for an example, for health reasons) in which an MP from another party who would have voted differently to them agrees not to vote. Jeremy Corbyn, for example, did not vote on the Bill, but posted on Twitter/X to say that he was unable to attend.

In addition, the speaker of the House of Commons does not participate in votes, and MPs from Sinn Fein do not take their seats in parliament.

Below is a full list of how MPs voted on the Anti-Boycott Bill.

MPs who voted for the Anti-Boycott Bill

MP Party Constituency Aaron Bell Conservative Newcastle-under-Lyme Adam Afriyie Conservative Windsor Alan Mak Conservative Havant Alberto Costa Conservative South Leicestershire Alec Shelbrooke Conservative Elmet and Rothwell Alex Burghart Conservative Brentwood and Ongar Alexander Stafford Conservative Rother Valley Alister Jack Conservative Dumfries and Galloway Alok Sharma Conservative Reading West Alun Cairns Conservative Vale of Glamorgan Amanda Milling Conservative Cannock Chase Amanda Solloway Conservative Derby North Andrea Leadsom Conservative South Northamptonshire Andrew Bowie Conservative West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine Andrew Griffith Conservative Arundel and South Downs Andrew Jones Conservative Harrogate and Knaresborough Andrew Lewer Conservative Northampton South Andrew Mitchell Conservative Sutton Coldfield Andrew Murrison Conservative South West Wiltshire Andrew Percy Conservative Brigg and Goole Andy Carter Conservative Warrington South Angela Richardson Conservative Guildford Anna Firth Conservative Southend West Anne Marie Morris Conservative Newton Abbot Anne-Marie Trevelyan Conservative Berwick-upon-Tweed Anthony Browne Conservative South Cambridgeshire Anthony Mangnall Conservative Totnes Antony Higginbotham Conservative Burnley Ben Everitt Conservative Milton Keynes North Ben Spencer Conservative Runnymede and Weybridge Bernard Jenkin Conservative Harwich and North Essex Bill Wiggin Conservative North Herefordshire Bim Afolami Conservative Hitchin and Harpenden Bob Blackman Conservative Harrow East Bob Seely Conservative Isle of Wight Brandon Lewis Conservative Great Yarmouth Brendan Clarke-Smith Conservative Bassetlaw Caroline Ansell Conservative Eastbourne Caroline Johnson Conservative Sleaford and North Hykeham Caroline Nokes Conservative Romsey and Southampton North Charles Walker Conservative Broxbourne Cherilyn Mackrory Conservative Truro and Falmouth Chloe Smith Conservative Norwich North Chris Clarkson Conservative Heywood and Middleton Chris Grayling Conservative Epsom and Ewell Chris Green Conservative Bolton West Chris Loder Conservative West Dorset Chris Philp Conservative Croydon South Christopher Chope Conservative Christchurch Craig Mackinlay Conservative South Thanet Craig Whittaker Conservative Calder Valley Craig Williams Conservative Montgomeryshire Damian Collins Conservative Folkestone and Hythe Damian Green Conservative Ashford Damian Hinds Conservative East Hampshire Damien Moore Conservative Southport Daniel Kawczynski Conservative Shrewsbury and Atcham Danny Kruger Conservative Devizes Darren Henry Conservative Broxtowe David Davis Conservative Haltemprice and Howden David Duguid Conservative Banff and Buchan David Evennett Conservative Bexleyheath and Crayford David Johnston Conservative Wantage David Morris Conservative Morecambe and Lunesdale David Mundell Conservative Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale David Simmonds Conservative Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner David T C Davies Conservative Monmouth Dean Russell Conservative Watford Dehenna Davison Conservative Bishop Auckland Derek Thomas Conservative St Ives Desmond Swayne Conservative New Forest West Duncan Baker Conservative North Norfolk Eddie Hughes Conservative Walsall North Edward Argar Conservative Charnwood Edward Leigh Conservative Gainsborough Edward Timpson Conservative Eddisbury Elliot Colburn Conservative Carshalton and Wallington Esther McVey Conservative Tatton Fay Jones Conservative Brecon and Radnorshire Felicity Buchan Conservative Kensington Fiona Bruce Conservative Congleton Gagan Mohindra Conservative South West Hertfordshire Gareth Bacon Conservative Orpington Gareth Davies Conservative Grantham and Stamford Gareth Johnson Conservative Dartford Gary Sambrook Conservative Birmingham, Northfield Gary Streeter Conservative South West Devon Gavin Williamson Conservative South Staffordshire Geoffrey Clifton-Brown Conservative The Cotswolds Geoffrey Cox Conservative Torridge and West Devon George Freeman Conservative Mid Norfolk Giles Watling Conservative Clacton Gillian Keegan Conservative Chichester Graham Brady Conservative Altrincham and Sale West Graham Stuart Conservative Beverley and Holderness Grant Shapps Conservative Welwyn Hatfield Greg Clark Conservative Tunbridge Wells Greg Hands Conservative Chelsea and Fulham Greg Knight Conservative East Yorkshire Greg Smith Conservative Buckingham Guy Opperman Conservative Hexham Harriett Baldwin Conservative West Worcestershire Heather Wheeler Conservative South Derbyshire Helen Grant Conservative Maidstone and The Weald Helen Whately Conservative Faversham and Mid Kent Henry Smith Conservative Crawley Holly Mumby-Croft Conservative Scunthorpe Huw Merriman Conservative Bexhill and Battle Iain Duncan Smith Conservative Chingford and Woodford Green Iain Stewart Conservative Milton Keynes South Ian Levy Conservative Blyth Valley Jack Brereton Conservative Stoke-on-Trent South Jack Lopresti Conservative Filton and Bradley Stoke Jackie Doyle-Price Conservative Thurrock Jacob Rees-Mogg Conservative North East Somerset Jacob Young Conservative Redcar James Cartlidge Conservative South Suffolk James Cleverly Conservative Braintree James Daly Conservative Bury North James Davies Conservative Vale of Clwyd James Grundy Conservative Leigh James Heappey Conservative Wells James Morris Conservative Halesowen and Rowley Regis James Sunderland Conservative Bracknell James Wild Conservative North West Norfolk Jane Hunt Conservative Loughborough Jane Stevenson Conservative Wolverhampton North East Jason McCartney Conservative Colne Valley Jeremy Hunt Conservative South West Surrey Jeremy Quin Conservative Horsham Jesse Norman Conservative Hereford and South Herefordshire Jill Mortimer Conservative Hartlepool Jo Churchill Conservative Bury St Edmunds Jo Gideon Conservative Stoke-on-Trent Central John Glen Conservative Salisbury John Hayes Conservative South Holland and The Deepings John Howell Conservative Henley John Lamont Conservative Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk John Penrose Conservative Weston-super-Mare John Redwood Conservative Wokingham John Stevenson Conservative Carlisle John Whittingdale Conservative Maldon Johnny Mercer Conservative Plymouth, Moor View Jonathan Djanogly Conservative Huntingdon Joy Morrissey Conservative Beaconsfield Julia Lopez Conservative Hornchurch and Upminster Julian Lewis Conservative New Forest East Julian Smith Conservative Skipton and Ripon Julian Sturdy Conservative York Outer Julie Marson Conservative Hertford and Stortford Justin Tomlinson Conservative North Swindon Karen Bradley Conservative Staffordshire Moorlands Kate Kniveton Conservative Burton Katherine Fletcher Conservative South Ribble Kemi Badenoch Conservative Saffron Walden Kevin Foster Conservative Torbay Kevin Hollinrake Conservative Thirsk and Malton Kieran Mullan Conservative Crewe and Nantwich Laura Farris Conservative Newbury Laura Trott Conservative Sevenoaks Laurence Robertson Conservative Tewkesbury Lee Anderson Conservative Ashfield Lee Rowley Conservative North East Derbyshire Lia Nici Conservative Great Grimsby Liam Fox Conservative North Somerset Louie French Conservative Old Bexley and Sidcup Lucy Allan Conservative Telford Lucy Frazer Conservative South East Cambridgeshire Luke Evans Conservative Bosworth Luke Hall Conservative Thornbury and Yate Maggie Throup Conservative Erewash Marcus Fysh Conservative Yeovil Marcus Jones Conservative Nuneaton Maria Caulfield Conservative Lewes Maria Miller Conservative Basingstoke Mark Eastwood Conservative Dewsbury Mark Fletcher Conservative Bolsover Mark Francois Conservative Rayleigh and Wickford Mark Garnier Conservative Wyre Forest Mark Harper Conservative Forest of Dean Mark Jenkinson Conservative Workington Mark Menzies Conservative Fylde Mark Pawsey Conservative Rugby Mark Pritchard Conservative The Wrekin Mark Spencer Conservative Sherwood Martin Vickers Conservative Cleethorpes Matt Warman Conservative Boston and Skegness Mel Stride Conservative Central Devon Michael Ellis Conservative Northampton North Michael Fabricant Conservative Lichfield Michael Gove Conservative Surrey Heath Michael Tomlinson Conservative Mid Dorset and North Poole Michelle Donelan Conservative Chippenham Mike Freer Conservative Finchley and Golders Green Mike Penning Conservative Hemel Hempstead Mims Davies Conservative Mid Sussex Miriam Cates Conservative Penistone and Stocksbridge Nadhim Zahawi Conservative Stratford-on-Avon Natalie Elphicke Conservative Dover Neil Hudson Conservative Penrith and The Border Neil O’Brien Conservative Harborough Nick Gibb Conservative Bognor Regis and Littlehampton Nickie Aiken Conservative Cities of London and Westminster Nicola Richards Conservative West Bromwich East Nigel Huddleston Conservative Mid Worcestershire Nigel Mills Conservative Amber Valley Oliver Dowden Conservative Hertsmere Oliver Heald Conservative North East Hertfordshire Paul Beresford Conservative Mole Valley Paul Holmes Conservative Eastleigh Paul Howell Conservative Sedgefield Paul Maynard Conservative Blackpool North and Cleveleys Paul Scully Conservative Sutton and Cheam Penny Mordaunt Conservative Portsmouth North Peter Aldous Conservative Waveney Peter Bottomley Conservative Worthing West Peter Gibson Conservative Darlington Philip Davies Conservative Shipley Philip Hollobone Conservative Kettering Priti Patel Conservative Witham Rachel Maclean Conservative Redditch Ranil Jayawardena Conservative North East Hampshire Rebecca Harris Conservative Castle Point Rebecca Pow Conservative Taunton Deane Richard Bacon Conservative South Norfolk Richard Drax Conservative South Dorset Richard Holden Conservative North West Durham Rishi Sunak Conservative Richmond (Yorks) Robbie Moore Conservative Keighley Robert Courts Conservative Witney Robert Goodwill Conservative Scarborough and Whitby Robert Halfon Conservative Harlow Robert Jenrick Conservative Newark Robert Largan Conservative High Peak Robert Neill Conservative Bromley and Chislehurst Robert Syms Conservative Poole Robin Millar Conservative Aberconwy Robin Walker Conservative Worcester Royston Smith Conservative Southampton, Itchen Sajid Javid Conservative Bromsgrove Sally-Ann Hart Conservative Hastings and Rye Saqib Bhatti Conservative Meriden Sarah Atherton Conservative Wrexham Sarah Dines Conservative Derbyshire Dales Scott Mann Conservative North Cornwall Shaun Bailey Conservative West Bromwich West Sheryll Murray Conservative South East Cornwall Simon Baynes Conservative Clwyd South Simon Clarke Conservative Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland Simon Fell Conservative Barrow and Furness Simon Hart Conservative Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire Simon Hoare Conservative North Dorset Siobhan Baillie Conservative Stroud Stephen Crabb Conservative Preseli Pembrokeshire Stephen Hammond Conservative Wimbledon Stephen Metcalfe Conservative South Basildon and East Thurrock Steve Baker Conservative Wycombe Steve Barclay Conservative North East Cambridgeshire Steve Brine Conservative Winchester Steve Double Conservative St Austell and Newquay Steve Tuckwell Conservative Uxbridge and South Ruislip Stuart Anderson Conservative Wolverhampton South West Stuart Andrew Conservative Pudsey Suella Braverman Conservative Fareham Theo Clarke Conservative Stafford Theresa Villiers Conservative Chipping Barnet Thérèse Coffey Conservative Suffolk Coastal Tom Hunt Conservative Ipswich Tom Pursglove Conservative Corby Tom Randall Conservative Gedling Tom Tugendhat Conservative Tonbridge and Malling Tracey Crouch Conservative Chatham and Aylesford Trudy Harrison Conservative Copeland Victoria Atkins Conservative Louth and Horncastle Victoria Prentis Conservative Banbury Virginia Crosbie Conservative Ynys Môn Wendy Morton Conservative Aldridge-Brownhills Will Quince Conservative Colchester William Cash Conservative Stone Mike Wood (TELLER) Conservative Dudley South Suzanne Webb (TELLER) Conservative Stourbridge Jim Shannon Democratic Unionist Party Strangford Matt Hancock Independent West Suffolk Rob Roberts Independent Delyn

MPs voting against the Anti-Boycott Bill

MP Party Constituency Kenny MacAskill Alba Party East Lothian Alicia Kearns Conservative Rutland and Melton David Jones Conservative Clwyd West Flick Drummond Conservative Meon Valley George Eustice Conservative Camborne and Redruth Kit Malthouse Conservative North West Hampshire Paul Bristow Conservative Peterborough Vicky Ford Conservative Chelmsford William Wragg Conservative Hazel Grove Caroline Lucas Green Party Brighton, Pavilion Angus Brendan MacNeil Independent Na h-Eileanan an Iar Christina Rees Independent Neath Claudia Webbe Independent Leicester East Diane Abbott Independent Hackney North and Stoke Newington Jonathan Edwards Independent Carmarthen East and Dinefwr Nicholas Brown Independent Newcastle upon Tyne East Abena Oppong-Asare Labour Erith and Thamesmead Afzal Khan Labour Manchester, Gorton Alan Campbell Labour Tynemouth Alan Whitehead Labour Southampton, Test Alex Davies-Jones Labour Pontypridd Alex Norris Labour Nottingham North Alex Sobel Labour Leeds North West Alistair Strathern Labour Mid Bedfordshire Andy Slaughter Labour Hammersmith Angela Eagle Labour Wallasey Angela Rayner Labour Ashton-under-Lyne Anneliese Dodds Labour Oxford East Apsana Begum Labour Poplar and Limehouse Ashley Dalton Labour West Lancashire Barbara Keeley Labour Worsley and Eccles South Barry Gardiner Labour Brent North Barry Sheerman Labour Huddersfield Bell Ribeiro-Addy Labour Streatham Ben Bradshaw Labour Exeter Beth Winter Labour Cynon Valley Bill Esterson Labour Sefton Central Carolyn Harris Labour Swansea East Cat Smith Labour Lancaster and Fleetwood Catherine McKinnell Labour Newcastle upon Tyne North Catherine West Labour Hornsey and Wood Green Charlotte Nichols Labour Warrington North Chi Onwurah Labour Newcastle upon Tyne Central Chris Elmore Labour Ogmore Chris Evans Labour Islwyn Clive Betts Labour Sheffield South East Clive Efford Labour Eltham Dan Carden Labour Liverpool, Walton Dan Jarvis Labour Barnsley Central Daniel Zeichner Labour Cambridge David Lammy Labour Tottenham Dawn Butler Labour Brent Central Debbie Abrahams Labour Oldham East and Saddleworth Derek Twigg Labour Halton Diana Johnson Labour Kingston upon Hull North Ellie Reeves Labour Lewisham West and Penge Emily Thornberry Labour Islington South and Finsbury Emma Hardy Labour Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle Emma Lewell-Buck Labour South Shields Fabian Hamilton Labour Leeds North East Fleur Anderson Labour Putney Florence Eshalomi Labour Vauxhall Gareth Thomas Labour Harrow West Gerald Jones Labour Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney Gill Furniss Labour Sheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough Graham Stringer Labour Blackley and Broughton Grahame Morris Labour Easington Helen Hayes Labour Dulwich and West Norwood Hilary Benn Labour Leeds Central Holly Lynch Labour Halifax Ian Byrne Labour Liverpool, West Derby Ian Lavery Labour Wansbeck Ian Mearns Labour Gateshead Ian Murray Labour Edinburgh South Imran Hussain Labour Bradford East James Murray Labour Ealing North Janet Daby Labour Lewisham East Jeff Smith Labour Manchester, Withington Jess Phillips Labour Birmingham, Yardley Jessica Morden Labour Newport East Jim McMahon Labour Oldham West and Royton Jo Stevens Labour Cardiff Central John Cryer Labour Leyton and Wanstead John Healey Labour Wentworth and Dearne John McDonnell Labour Hayes and Harlington John Spellar Labour Warley Jon Cruddas Labour Dagenham and Rainham Jon Trickett Labour Hemsworth Jonathan Ashworth Labour Leicester South Jonathan Reynolds Labour Stalybridge and Hyde Judith Cummins Labour Bradford South Julie Elliott Labour Sunderland Central Justin Madders Labour Ellesmere Port and Neston Karen Buck Labour Westminster North Karl Turner Labour Kingston upon Hull East Kate Hollern Labour Blackburn Kate Osamor Labour Edmonton Kate Osborne Labour Jarrow Keir Mather Labour Selby and Ainsty Kerry McCarthy Labour Bristol East Kevan Jones Labour North Durham Kevin Brennan Labour Cardiff West Khalid Mahmood Labour Birmingham, Perry Barr Kim Leadbeater Labour Batley and Spen Liam Byrne Labour Birmingham, Hodge Hill Liz Kendall Labour Leicester West Liz Twist Labour Blaydon Lloyd Russell-Moyle Labour Brighton, Kemptown Louise Haigh Labour Sheffield, Heeley Lucy Powell Labour Manchester Central Margaret Beckett Labour Derby South Margaret Greenwood Labour Wirral West Maria Eagle Labour Garston and Halewood Marie Rimmer Labour St Helens South and Whiston Mark Hendrick Labour Preston Mark Tami Labour Alyn and Deeside Marsha De Cordova Labour Battersea Mary Kelly Foy Labour City of Durham Matt Rodda Labour Reading East Matt Western Labour Warwick and Leamington Matthew Pennycook Labour Greenwich and Woolwich Meg Hillier Labour Hackney South and Shoreditch Michael Shanks Labour Rutherglen and Hamilton West Mike Amesbury Labour Weaver Vale Mike Kane Labour Wythenshawe and Sale East Mohammad Yasin Labour Bedford Nadia Whittome Labour Nottingham East Navendu Mishra Labour Stockport Naz Shah Labour Bradford West Nia Griffith Labour Llanelli Nick Smith Labour Blaenau Gwent Nick Thomas-Symonds Labour Torfaen Olivia Blake Labour Sheffield, Hallam Pat McFadden Labour Wolverhampton South East Paul Blomfield Labour Sheffield Central Paula Barker Labour Liverpool, Wavertree Paulette Hamilton Labour Birmingham, Erdington Peter Dowd Labour Bootle Rachael Maskell Labour York Central Rachel Hopkins Labour Luton South Richard Burgon Labour Leeds East Rosena Allin-Khan Labour Tooting Rupa Huq Labour Ealing Central and Acton Rushanara Ali Labour Bethnal Green and Bow Ruth Cadbury Labour Brentford and Isleworth Ruth Jones Labour Newport West Sam Tarry Labour Ilford South Samantha Dixon Labour City of Chester Sarah Champion Labour Rotherham Sarah Edwards Labour Tamworth Sarah Jones Labour Croydon Central Sarah Owen Labour Luton North Seema Malhotra Labour Feltham and Heston Shabana Mahmood Labour Birmingham, Ladywood Simon Lightwood Labour Wakefield Siobhain McDonagh Labour Mitcham and Morden Stella Creasy Labour Walthamstow Stephanie Peacock Labour Barnsley East Stephen Doughty Labour Cardiff South and Penarth Stephen Kinnock Labour Aberavon Stephen Morgan Labour Portsmouth South Stephen Timms Labour East Ham Tahir Ali Labour Birmingham, Hall Green Taiwo Owatemi Labour Coventry North West Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi Labour Slough Thangam Debbonaire Labour Bristol West Tonia Antoniazzi Labour Gower Tulip Siddiq Labour Hampstead and Kilburn Valerie Vaz Labour Walsall South Vicky Foxcroft Labour Lewisham, Deptford Virendra Sharma Labour Ealing, Southall Wayne David Labour Caerphilly Yasmin Qureshi Labour Bolton South East Yvette Cooper Labour Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford Yvonne Fovargue Labour Makerfield Zarah Sultana Labour Coventry South Andrew Western (TELLER) Labour Stretford and Urmston Mary Glindon (TELLER) Labour North Tyneside Alistair Carmichael Liberal Democrat Orkney and Shetland Christine Jardine Liberal Democrat Edinburgh West Daisy Cooper Liberal Democrat St Albans Helen Morgan Liberal Democrat North Shropshire Jamie Stone Liberal Democrat Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross Layla Moran Liberal Democrat Oxford West and Abingdon Munira Wilson Liberal Democrat Twickenham Richard Foord Liberal Democrat Tiverton and Honiton Sarah Dyke Liberal Democrat Somerton and Frome Sarah Green Liberal Democrat Chesham and Amersham Sarah Olney Liberal Democrat Richmond Park Wendy Chamberlain Liberal Democrat North East Fife Wera Hobhouse Liberal Democrat Bath Ben Lake Plaid Cymru Ceredigion Liz Saville Roberts Plaid Cymru Dwyfor Meirionnydd Alan Brown Scottish National Party Kilmarnock and Loudoun Alison Thewliss Scottish National Party Glasgow Central Allan Dorans Scottish National Party Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock Alyn Smith Scottish National Party Stirling Amy Callaghan Scottish National Party East Dunbartonshire Angela Crawley Scottish National Party Lanark and Hamilton East Anne McLaughlin Scottish National Party Glasgow North East Anum Qaisar Scottish National Party Airdrie and Shotts Brendan O’Hara Scottish National Party Argyll and Bute Carol Monaghan Scottish National Party Glasgow North West Chris Stephens Scottish National Party Glasgow South West David Linden Scottish National Party Glasgow East Deidre Brock Scottish National Party Edinburgh North and Leith Douglas Chapman Scottish National Party Dunfermline and West Fife Drew Hendry Scottish National Party Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey Gavin Newlands Scottish National Party Paisley and Renfrewshire North Hannah Bardell Scottish National Party Livingston Ian Blackford Scottish National Party Ross, Skye and Lochaber Joanna Cherry Scottish National Party Edinburgh South West John McNally Scottish National Party Falkirk John Nicolson Scottish National Party Ochil and South Perthshire Kirsten Oswald Scottish National Party East Renfrewshire Marion Fellows Scottish National Party Motherwell and Wishaw Martin Docherty-Hughes Scottish National Party West Dunbartonshire Martyn Day Scottish National Party Linlithgow and East Falkirk Mhairi Black Scottish National Party Paisley and Renfrewshire South Owen Thompson Scottish National Party Midlothian Patricia Gibson Scottish National Party North Ayrshire and Arran Patrick Grady Scottish National Party Glasgow North Pete Wishart Scottish National Party Perth and North Perthshire Peter Grant Scottish National Party Glenrothes Philippa Whitford Scottish National Party Central Ayrshire Richard Thomson Scottish National Party Gordon Ronnie Cowan Scottish National Party Inverclyde Stephen Flynn Scottish National Party Aberdeen South Steven Bonnar Scottish National Party Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill Stewart Hosie Scottish National Party Dundee East Stewart Malcolm McDonald Scottish National Party Glasgow South Stuart C McDonald Scottish National Party Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East Tommy Sheppard Scottish National Party Edinburgh East Claire Hanna Social Democratic & Labour Party Belfast South Colum Eastwood Social Democratic & Labour Party Foyle

MPs who did not vote on the Anti-Boycott Bill

MP Party Constituency Neale Hanvey Alba Party Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath Stephen Farry Alliance North Down Adam Holloway Conservative Gravesham Alex Chalk Conservative Cheltenham Andrea Jenkyns Conservative Morley and Outwood Andrew Rosindell Conservative Romford Andrew Selous Conservative South West Bedfordshire Andrew Stephenson Conservative Pendle Ben Bradley Conservative Mansfield Ben Wallace Conservative Wyre and Preston North Caroline Dinenage Conservative Gosport Chris Heaton-Harris Conservative Daventry Claire Coutinho Conservative East Surrey Conor Burns Conservative Bournemouth West Craig Tracey Conservative North Warwickshire Dan Poulter Conservative Central Suffolk and North Ipswich David Rutley Conservative Macclesfield Dominic Raab Conservative Esher and Walton Douglas Ross Conservative Moray Elizabeth Truss Conservative South West Norfolk Gordon Henderson Conservative Sittingbourne and Sheppey Ian Liddell-Grainger Conservative Bridgwater and West Somerset Jake Berry Conservative Rossendale and Darwen James Duddridge Conservative Rochford and Southend East James Gray Conservative North Wiltshire Jamie Wallis Conservative Bridgend Jeremy Wright Conservative Kenilworth and Southam Jerome Mayhew Conservative Broadland John Baron Conservative Basildon and Billericay Jonathan Gullis Conservative Stoke-on-Trent North Jonathan Lord Conservative Woking Karl McCartney Conservative Lincoln Kelly Tolhurst Conservative Rochester and Strood Kwasi Kwarteng Conservative Spelthorne Leo Docherty Conservative Aldershot Lisa Cameron Conservative East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow Marco Longhi Conservative Dudley North Mark Logan Conservative Bolton North East Mary Robinson Conservative Cheadle Matt Vickers Conservative Stockton South Matthew Offord Conservative Hendon Nick Fletcher Conservative Don Valley Nusrat Ghani Conservative Wealden Pauline Latham Conservative Mid Derbyshire Philip Dunne Conservative Ludlow Rehman Chishti Conservative Gillingham and Rainham Richard Fuller Conservative North East Bedfordshire Richard Graham Conservative Gloucester Rob Butler Conservative Aylesbury Robert Buckland Conservative South Swindon Ruth Edwards Conservative Rushcliffe Sara Britcliffe Conservative Hyndburn Selaine Saxby Conservative North Devon Shailesh Vara Conservative North West Cambridgeshire Simon Jupp Conservative East Devon Stephen McPartland Conservative Stevenage Theresa May Conservative Maidenhead Tim Loughton Conservative East Worthing and Shoreham Tobias Ellwood Conservative Bournemouth East Carla Lockhart Democratic Unionist Party Upper Bann Gavin Robinson Democratic Unionist Party Belfast East Gregory Campbell Democratic Unionist Party East Londonderry Ian Paisley Democratic Unionist Party North Antrim Jeffrey M Donaldson Democratic Unionist Party Lagan Valley Paul Girvan Democratic Unionist Party South Antrim Sammy Wilson Democratic Unionist Party East Antrim Eleanor Laing Deputy Speaker Epping Forest Nigel Evans Deputy Speaker Ribble Valley Roger Gale Deputy Speaker North Thanet Rosie Winterton Deputy Speaker Doncaster Central Andrew Bridgen Independent North West Leicestershire Andy McDonald Independent Middlesbrough Bambos Charalambous Independent Enfield, Southgate Bob Stewart Independent Beckenham Conor McGinn Independent St Helens North Crispin Blunt Independent Reigate Geraint Davies Independent Swansea West Jeremy Corbyn Independent Islington North Julian Knight Independent Solihull Scott Benton Independent Blackpool South Alex Cunningham Labour Stockton North Alison McGovern Labour Wirral South Andrew Gwynne Labour Denton and Reddish Anna McMorrin Labour Cardiff North Bridget Phillipson Labour Houghton and Sunderland South Chris Bryant Labour Rhondda Christian Wakeford Labour Bury South Clive Lewis Labour Norwich South Colleen Fletcher Labour Coventry North East Darren Jones Labour Bristol North West Edward Miliband Labour Doncaster North Feryal Clark Labour Enfield North George Howarth Labour Knowsley Harriet Harman Labour Camberwell and Peckham Karin Smyth Labour Bristol South Keir Starmer Labour Holborn and St Pancras Kim Johnson Labour Liverpool, Riverside Lilian Greenwood Labour Nottingham South Lisa Nandy Labour Wigan Luke Pollard Labour Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport Lyn Brown Labour West Ham Margaret Hodge Labour Barking Mick Whitley Labour Birkenhead Neil Coyle Labour Bermondsey and Old Southwark Peter Kyle Labour Hove Preet Kaur Gill Labour Birmingham, Edgbaston Rachel Reeves Labour Leeds West Rebecca Long Bailey Labour Salford and Eccles Rosie Duffield Labour Canterbury Sharon Hodgson Labour Washington and Sunderland West Steve McCabe Labour Birmingham, Selly Oak Steve Reed Labour Croydon North Toby Perkins Labour Chesterfield Tony Lloyd Labour Rochdale Wes Streeting Labour Ilford North Ed Davey Liberal Democrat Kingston and Surbiton Tim Farron Liberal Democrat Westmorland and Lonsdale Hywel Williams Plaid Cymru Arfon Chris Law Scottish National Party Dundee West Dave Doogan Scottish National Party Angus Kirsty Blackman Scottish National Party Aberdeen North Chris Hazzard Sinn Féin South Down Francie Molloy Sinn Féin Mid Ulster John Finucane Sinn Féin Belfast North Michelle Gildernew Sinn Féin Fermanagh and South Tyrone Mickey Brady Sinn Féin Newry and Armagh Órfhlaith Begley Sinn Féin West Tyrone Paul Maskey Sinn Féin Belfast West Lindsay Hoyle Speaker Chorley

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward