How every MP voted on the Anti-Boycott Bill

MPs have tonight voted on the third reading of the Economic Activity of Public Bodies (Overseas Matters) Bill. The highly controversial legislation has been branded the ‘Anti-Boycott Bill’ and seeks to prohibit local authorities, universities and public sector pension funds from engaging in ethical considerations in procurement and investment.

The government’s intention with the legislation is to prevent public bodies from boycotting Israeli goods and services as part of the Palestinian civil society led international Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement. However, the Bill has much more wide-reaching implications for campaigns for environmental and social justice.

Writing in Left Foot Forward last year, Green Party MP Caroline Lucas argued: “The anti-boycott bill is a major attack on freedom of expression, an erosion of fundamental democratic principles and a genuine threat to climate and human rights campaigns.”

More than 60 campaign groups have opposed the Bill, including Greenpeace, Friends of the Earth, War on Want and the trade unions Unite, Unison and the National Education Union.

The Bill passed its third reading in the House of Commons tonight, meaning it will now go to the House of Lords for the next stage of the legislative process. The House of Lords will then be able to propose amendments to the Bill.

282 MPs voted for the Bill, with 235 MPs voting against.

279 Tory MPs voted for the Bill. One DUP MP also voted for it. Two independents – both former Tories who have had the whip suspended also voted for the Bill. No other MPs backed the Bill.

Voting against the Bill were 162 Labour MPs, 40 SNP MPs, 13 Liberal Democrat MPs, 8 Tory MPs, 2 Plaid Cymru MPs, 2 SDLP MPs, and 1 MP each from Alba and the Green Party. 6 independent MPs (all former Labour, Plaid Cymru or SNP MPs who have had the whip suspended) voted against the Bill.

129 did not vote on the Bill. Most of these MPs will have intentionally abstained. Others may not have been able to attend the vote. Some of these will have been ‘paired’ – a mechanism used by MPs when they cannot attend a vote in the House of Commons (for an example, for health reasons) in which an MP from another party who would have voted differently to them agrees not to vote. Jeremy Corbyn, for example, did not vote on the Bill, but posted on Twitter/X to say that he was unable to attend.

In addition, the speaker of the House of Commons does not participate in votes, and MPs from Sinn Fein do not take their seats in parliament.

Below is a full list of how MPs voted on the Anti-Boycott Bill.

MPs who voted for the Anti-Boycott Bill

MPPartyConstituency
Aaron BellConservativeNewcastle-under-Lyme
Adam AfriyieConservativeWindsor
Alan MakConservativeHavant
Alberto CostaConservativeSouth Leicestershire
Alec ShelbrookeConservativeElmet and Rothwell
Alex BurghartConservativeBrentwood and Ongar
Alexander StaffordConservativeRother Valley
Alister JackConservativeDumfries and Galloway
Alok SharmaConservativeReading West
Alun CairnsConservativeVale of Glamorgan
Amanda MillingConservativeCannock Chase
Amanda SollowayConservativeDerby North
Andrea LeadsomConservativeSouth Northamptonshire
Andrew BowieConservativeWest Aberdeenshire and Kincardine
Andrew GriffithConservativeArundel and South Downs
Andrew JonesConservativeHarrogate and Knaresborough
Andrew LewerConservativeNorthampton South
Andrew MitchellConservativeSutton Coldfield
Andrew MurrisonConservativeSouth West Wiltshire
Andrew PercyConservativeBrigg and Goole
Andy CarterConservativeWarrington South
Angela RichardsonConservativeGuildford
Anna FirthConservativeSouthend West
Anne Marie MorrisConservativeNewton Abbot
Anne-Marie TrevelyanConservativeBerwick-upon-Tweed
Anthony BrowneConservativeSouth Cambridgeshire
Anthony MangnallConservativeTotnes
Antony HigginbothamConservativeBurnley
Ben EverittConservativeMilton Keynes North
Ben SpencerConservativeRunnymede and Weybridge
Bernard JenkinConservativeHarwich and North Essex
Bill WigginConservativeNorth Herefordshire
Bim AfolamiConservativeHitchin and Harpenden
Bob BlackmanConservativeHarrow East
Bob SeelyConservativeIsle of Wight
Brandon LewisConservativeGreat Yarmouth
Brendan Clarke-SmithConservativeBassetlaw
Caroline AnsellConservativeEastbourne
Caroline JohnsonConservativeSleaford and North Hykeham
Caroline NokesConservativeRomsey and Southampton North
Charles WalkerConservativeBroxbourne
Cherilyn MackroryConservativeTruro and Falmouth
Chloe SmithConservativeNorwich North
Chris ClarksonConservativeHeywood and Middleton
Chris GraylingConservativeEpsom and Ewell
Chris GreenConservativeBolton West
Chris LoderConservativeWest Dorset
Chris PhilpConservativeCroydon South
Christopher ChopeConservativeChristchurch
Craig MackinlayConservativeSouth Thanet
Craig WhittakerConservativeCalder Valley
Craig WilliamsConservativeMontgomeryshire
Damian CollinsConservativeFolkestone and Hythe
Damian GreenConservativeAshford
Damian HindsConservativeEast Hampshire
Damien MooreConservativeSouthport
Daniel KawczynskiConservativeShrewsbury and Atcham
Danny KrugerConservativeDevizes
Darren HenryConservativeBroxtowe
David DavisConservativeHaltemprice and Howden
David DuguidConservativeBanff and Buchan
David EvennettConservativeBexleyheath and Crayford
David JohnstonConservativeWantage
David MorrisConservativeMorecambe and Lunesdale
David MundellConservativeDumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale
David SimmondsConservativeRuislip, Northwood and Pinner
David T C DaviesConservativeMonmouth
Dean RussellConservativeWatford
Dehenna DavisonConservativeBishop Auckland
Derek ThomasConservativeSt Ives
Desmond SwayneConservativeNew Forest West
Duncan BakerConservativeNorth Norfolk
Eddie HughesConservativeWalsall North
Edward ArgarConservativeCharnwood
Edward LeighConservativeGainsborough
Edward TimpsonConservativeEddisbury
Elliot ColburnConservativeCarshalton and Wallington
Esther McVeyConservativeTatton
Fay JonesConservativeBrecon and Radnorshire
Felicity BuchanConservativeKensington
Fiona BruceConservativeCongleton
Gagan MohindraConservativeSouth West Hertfordshire
Gareth BaconConservativeOrpington
Gareth DaviesConservativeGrantham and Stamford
Gareth JohnsonConservativeDartford
Gary SambrookConservativeBirmingham, Northfield
Gary StreeterConservativeSouth West Devon
Gavin WilliamsonConservativeSouth Staffordshire
Geoffrey Clifton-BrownConservativeThe Cotswolds
Geoffrey CoxConservativeTorridge and West Devon
George FreemanConservativeMid Norfolk
Giles WatlingConservativeClacton
Gillian KeeganConservativeChichester
Graham BradyConservativeAltrincham and Sale West
Graham StuartConservativeBeverley and Holderness
Grant ShappsConservativeWelwyn Hatfield
Greg ClarkConservativeTunbridge Wells
Greg HandsConservativeChelsea and Fulham
Greg KnightConservativeEast Yorkshire
Greg SmithConservativeBuckingham
Guy OppermanConservativeHexham
Harriett BaldwinConservativeWest Worcestershire
Heather WheelerConservativeSouth Derbyshire
Helen GrantConservativeMaidstone and The Weald
Helen WhatelyConservativeFaversham and Mid Kent
Henry SmithConservativeCrawley
Holly Mumby-CroftConservativeScunthorpe
Huw MerrimanConservativeBexhill and Battle
Iain Duncan SmithConservativeChingford and Woodford Green
Iain StewartConservativeMilton Keynes South
Ian LevyConservativeBlyth Valley
Jack BreretonConservativeStoke-on-Trent South
Jack LoprestiConservativeFilton and Bradley Stoke
Jackie Doyle-PriceConservativeThurrock
Jacob Rees-MoggConservativeNorth East Somerset
Jacob YoungConservativeRedcar
James CartlidgeConservativeSouth Suffolk
James CleverlyConservativeBraintree
James DalyConservativeBury North
James DaviesConservativeVale of Clwyd
James GrundyConservativeLeigh
James HeappeyConservativeWells
James MorrisConservativeHalesowen and Rowley Regis
James SunderlandConservativeBracknell
James WildConservativeNorth West Norfolk
Jane HuntConservativeLoughborough
Jane StevensonConservativeWolverhampton North East
Jason McCartneyConservativeColne Valley
Jeremy HuntConservativeSouth West Surrey
Jeremy QuinConservativeHorsham
Jesse NormanConservativeHereford and South Herefordshire
Jill MortimerConservativeHartlepool
Jo ChurchillConservativeBury St Edmunds
Jo GideonConservativeStoke-on-Trent Central
John GlenConservativeSalisbury
John HayesConservativeSouth Holland and The Deepings
John HowellConservativeHenley
John LamontConservativeBerwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk
John PenroseConservativeWeston-super-Mare
John RedwoodConservativeWokingham
John StevensonConservativeCarlisle
John WhittingdaleConservativeMaldon
Johnny MercerConservativePlymouth, Moor View
Jonathan DjanoglyConservativeHuntingdon
Joy MorrisseyConservativeBeaconsfield
Julia LopezConservativeHornchurch and Upminster
Julian LewisConservativeNew Forest East
Julian SmithConservativeSkipton and Ripon
Julian SturdyConservativeYork Outer
Julie MarsonConservativeHertford and Stortford
Justin TomlinsonConservativeNorth Swindon
Karen BradleyConservativeStaffordshire Moorlands
Kate KnivetonConservativeBurton
Katherine FletcherConservativeSouth Ribble
Kemi BadenochConservativeSaffron Walden
Kevin FosterConservativeTorbay
Kevin HollinrakeConservativeThirsk and Malton
Kieran MullanConservativeCrewe and Nantwich
Laura FarrisConservativeNewbury
Laura TrottConservativeSevenoaks
Laurence RobertsonConservativeTewkesbury
Lee AndersonConservativeAshfield
Lee RowleyConservativeNorth East Derbyshire
Lia NiciConservativeGreat Grimsby
Liam FoxConservativeNorth Somerset
Louie FrenchConservativeOld Bexley and Sidcup
Lucy AllanConservativeTelford
Lucy FrazerConservativeSouth East Cambridgeshire
Luke EvansConservativeBosworth
Luke HallConservativeThornbury and Yate
Maggie ThroupConservativeErewash
Marcus FyshConservativeYeovil
Marcus JonesConservativeNuneaton
Maria CaulfieldConservativeLewes
Maria MillerConservativeBasingstoke
Mark EastwoodConservativeDewsbury
Mark FletcherConservativeBolsover
Mark FrancoisConservativeRayleigh and Wickford
Mark GarnierConservativeWyre Forest
Mark HarperConservativeForest of Dean
Mark JenkinsonConservativeWorkington
Mark MenziesConservativeFylde
Mark PawseyConservativeRugby
Mark PritchardConservativeThe Wrekin
Mark SpencerConservativeSherwood
Martin VickersConservativeCleethorpes
Matt WarmanConservativeBoston and Skegness
Mel StrideConservativeCentral Devon
Michael EllisConservativeNorthampton North
Michael FabricantConservativeLichfield
Michael GoveConservativeSurrey Heath
Michael TomlinsonConservativeMid Dorset and North Poole
Michelle DonelanConservativeChippenham
Mike FreerConservativeFinchley and Golders Green
Mike PenningConservativeHemel Hempstead
Mims DaviesConservativeMid Sussex
Miriam CatesConservativePenistone and Stocksbridge
Nadhim ZahawiConservativeStratford-on-Avon
Natalie ElphickeConservativeDover
Neil HudsonConservativePenrith and The Border
Neil O’BrienConservativeHarborough
Nick GibbConservativeBognor Regis and Littlehampton
Nickie AikenConservativeCities of London and Westminster
Nicola RichardsConservativeWest Bromwich East
Nigel HuddlestonConservativeMid Worcestershire
Nigel MillsConservativeAmber Valley
Oliver DowdenConservativeHertsmere
Oliver HealdConservativeNorth East Hertfordshire
Paul BeresfordConservativeMole Valley
Paul HolmesConservativeEastleigh
Paul HowellConservativeSedgefield
Paul MaynardConservativeBlackpool North and Cleveleys
Paul ScullyConservativeSutton and Cheam
Penny MordauntConservativePortsmouth North
Peter AldousConservativeWaveney
Peter BottomleyConservativeWorthing West
Peter GibsonConservativeDarlington
Philip DaviesConservativeShipley
Philip HolloboneConservativeKettering
Priti PatelConservativeWitham
Rachel MacleanConservativeRedditch
Ranil JayawardenaConservativeNorth East Hampshire
Rebecca HarrisConservativeCastle Point
Rebecca PowConservativeTaunton Deane
Richard BaconConservativeSouth Norfolk
Richard DraxConservativeSouth Dorset
Richard HoldenConservativeNorth West Durham
Rishi SunakConservativeRichmond (Yorks)
Robbie MooreConservativeKeighley
Robert CourtsConservativeWitney
Robert GoodwillConservativeScarborough and Whitby
Robert HalfonConservativeHarlow
Robert JenrickConservativeNewark
Robert LarganConservativeHigh Peak
Robert NeillConservativeBromley and Chislehurst
Robert SymsConservativePoole
Robin MillarConservativeAberconwy
Robin WalkerConservativeWorcester
Royston SmithConservativeSouthampton, Itchen
Sajid JavidConservativeBromsgrove
Sally-Ann HartConservativeHastings and Rye
Saqib BhattiConservativeMeriden
Sarah AthertonConservativeWrexham
Sarah DinesConservativeDerbyshire Dales
Scott MannConservativeNorth Cornwall
Shaun BaileyConservativeWest Bromwich West
Sheryll MurrayConservativeSouth East Cornwall
Simon BaynesConservativeClwyd South
Simon ClarkeConservativeMiddlesbrough South and East Cleveland
Simon FellConservativeBarrow and Furness
Simon HartConservativeCarmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire
Simon HoareConservativeNorth Dorset
Siobhan BaillieConservativeStroud
Stephen CrabbConservativePreseli Pembrokeshire
Stephen HammondConservativeWimbledon
Stephen MetcalfeConservativeSouth Basildon and East Thurrock
Steve BakerConservativeWycombe
Steve BarclayConservativeNorth East Cambridgeshire
Steve BrineConservativeWinchester
Steve DoubleConservativeSt Austell and Newquay
Steve TuckwellConservativeUxbridge and South Ruislip
Stuart AndersonConservativeWolverhampton South West
Stuart AndrewConservativePudsey
Suella BravermanConservativeFareham
Theo ClarkeConservativeStafford
Theresa VilliersConservativeChipping Barnet
Thérèse CoffeyConservativeSuffolk Coastal
Tom HuntConservativeIpswich
Tom PursgloveConservativeCorby
Tom RandallConservativeGedling
Tom TugendhatConservativeTonbridge and Malling
Tracey CrouchConservativeChatham and Aylesford
Trudy HarrisonConservativeCopeland
Victoria AtkinsConservativeLouth and Horncastle
Victoria PrentisConservativeBanbury
Virginia CrosbieConservativeYnys Môn
Wendy MortonConservativeAldridge-Brownhills
Will QuinceConservativeColchester
William CashConservativeStone
Mike Wood (TELLER)ConservativeDudley South
Suzanne Webb (TELLER)ConservativeStourbridge
Jim ShannonDemocratic Unionist PartyStrangford
Matt HancockIndependentWest Suffolk
Rob RobertsIndependentDelyn

MPs voting against the Anti-Boycott Bill

MPPartyConstituency
Kenny MacAskillAlba PartyEast Lothian
Alicia KearnsConservativeRutland and Melton
David JonesConservativeClwyd West
Flick DrummondConservativeMeon Valley
George EusticeConservativeCamborne and Redruth
Kit MalthouseConservativeNorth West Hampshire
Paul BristowConservativePeterborough
Vicky FordConservativeChelmsford
William WraggConservativeHazel Grove
Caroline LucasGreen PartyBrighton, Pavilion
Angus Brendan MacNeilIndependentNa h-Eileanan an Iar
Christina ReesIndependentNeath
Claudia WebbeIndependentLeicester East
Diane AbbottIndependentHackney North and Stoke Newington
Jonathan EdwardsIndependentCarmarthen East and Dinefwr
Nicholas BrownIndependentNewcastle upon Tyne East
Abena Oppong-AsareLabourErith and Thamesmead
Afzal KhanLabourManchester, Gorton
Alan CampbellLabourTynemouth
Alan WhiteheadLabourSouthampton, Test
Alex Davies-JonesLabourPontypridd
Alex NorrisLabourNottingham North
Alex SobelLabourLeeds North West
Alistair StrathernLabourMid Bedfordshire
Andy SlaughterLabourHammersmith
Angela EagleLabourWallasey
Angela RaynerLabourAshton-under-Lyne
Anneliese DoddsLabourOxford East
Apsana BegumLabourPoplar and Limehouse
Ashley DaltonLabourWest Lancashire
Barbara KeeleyLabourWorsley and Eccles South
Barry GardinerLabourBrent North
Barry SheermanLabourHuddersfield
Bell Ribeiro-AddyLabourStreatham
Ben BradshawLabourExeter
Beth WinterLabourCynon Valley
Bill EstersonLabourSefton Central
Carolyn HarrisLabourSwansea East
Cat SmithLabourLancaster and Fleetwood
Catherine McKinnellLabourNewcastle upon Tyne North
Catherine WestLabourHornsey and Wood Green
Charlotte NicholsLabourWarrington North
Chi OnwurahLabourNewcastle upon Tyne Central
Chris ElmoreLabourOgmore
Chris EvansLabourIslwyn
Clive BettsLabourSheffield South East
Clive EffordLabourEltham
Dan CardenLabourLiverpool, Walton
Dan JarvisLabourBarnsley Central
Daniel ZeichnerLabourCambridge
David LammyLabourTottenham
Dawn ButlerLabourBrent Central
Debbie AbrahamsLabourOldham East and Saddleworth
Derek TwiggLabourHalton
Diana JohnsonLabourKingston upon Hull North
Ellie ReevesLabourLewisham West and Penge
Emily ThornberryLabourIslington South and Finsbury
Emma HardyLabourKingston upon Hull West and Hessle
Emma Lewell-BuckLabourSouth Shields
Fabian HamiltonLabourLeeds North East
Fleur AndersonLabourPutney
Florence EshalomiLabourVauxhall
Gareth ThomasLabourHarrow West
Gerald JonesLabourMerthyr Tydfil and Rhymney
Gill FurnissLabourSheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough
Graham StringerLabourBlackley and Broughton
Grahame MorrisLabourEasington
Helen HayesLabourDulwich and West Norwood
Hilary BennLabourLeeds Central
Holly LynchLabourHalifax
Ian ByrneLabourLiverpool, West Derby
Ian LaveryLabourWansbeck
Ian MearnsLabourGateshead
Ian MurrayLabourEdinburgh South
Imran HussainLabourBradford East
James MurrayLabourEaling North
Janet DabyLabourLewisham East
Jeff SmithLabourManchester, Withington
Jess PhillipsLabourBirmingham, Yardley
Jessica MordenLabourNewport East
Jim McMahonLabourOldham West and Royton
Jo StevensLabourCardiff Central
John CryerLabourLeyton and Wanstead
John HealeyLabourWentworth and Dearne
John McDonnellLabourHayes and Harlington
John SpellarLabourWarley
Jon CruddasLabourDagenham and Rainham
Jon TrickettLabourHemsworth
Jonathan AshworthLabourLeicester South
Jonathan ReynoldsLabourStalybridge and Hyde
Judith CumminsLabourBradford South
Julie ElliottLabourSunderland Central
Justin MaddersLabourEllesmere Port and Neston
Karen BuckLabourWestminster North
Karl TurnerLabourKingston upon Hull East
Kate HollernLabourBlackburn
Kate OsamorLabourEdmonton
Kate OsborneLabourJarrow
Keir MatherLabourSelby and Ainsty
Kerry McCarthyLabourBristol East
Kevan JonesLabourNorth Durham
Kevin BrennanLabourCardiff West
Khalid MahmoodLabourBirmingham, Perry Barr
Kim LeadbeaterLabourBatley and Spen
Liam ByrneLabourBirmingham, Hodge Hill
Liz KendallLabourLeicester West
Liz TwistLabourBlaydon
Lloyd Russell-MoyleLabourBrighton, Kemptown
Louise HaighLabourSheffield, Heeley
Lucy PowellLabourManchester Central
Margaret BeckettLabourDerby South
Margaret GreenwoodLabourWirral West
Maria EagleLabourGarston and Halewood
Marie RimmerLabourSt Helens South and Whiston
Mark HendrickLabourPreston
Mark TamiLabourAlyn and Deeside
Marsha De CordovaLabourBattersea
Mary Kelly FoyLabourCity of Durham
Matt RoddaLabourReading East
Matt WesternLabourWarwick and Leamington
Matthew PennycookLabourGreenwich and Woolwich
Meg HillierLabourHackney South and Shoreditch
Michael ShanksLabourRutherglen and Hamilton West
Mike AmesburyLabourWeaver Vale
Mike KaneLabourWythenshawe and Sale East
Mohammad YasinLabourBedford
Nadia WhittomeLabourNottingham East
Navendu MishraLabourStockport
Naz ShahLabourBradford West
Nia GriffithLabourLlanelli
Nick SmithLabourBlaenau Gwent
Nick Thomas-SymondsLabourTorfaen
Olivia BlakeLabourSheffield, Hallam
Pat McFaddenLabourWolverhampton South East
Paul BlomfieldLabourSheffield Central
Paula BarkerLabourLiverpool, Wavertree
Paulette HamiltonLabourBirmingham, Erdington
Peter DowdLabourBootle
Rachael MaskellLabourYork Central
Rachel HopkinsLabourLuton South
Richard BurgonLabourLeeds East
Rosena Allin-KhanLabourTooting
Rupa HuqLabourEaling Central and Acton
Rushanara AliLabourBethnal Green and Bow
Ruth CadburyLabourBrentford and Isleworth
Ruth JonesLabourNewport West
Sam TarryLabourIlford South
Samantha DixonLabourCity of Chester
Sarah ChampionLabourRotherham
Sarah EdwardsLabourTamworth
Sarah JonesLabourCroydon Central
Sarah OwenLabourLuton North
Seema MalhotraLabourFeltham and Heston
Shabana MahmoodLabourBirmingham, Ladywood
Simon LightwoodLabourWakefield
Siobhain McDonaghLabourMitcham and Morden
Stella CreasyLabourWalthamstow
Stephanie PeacockLabourBarnsley East
Stephen DoughtyLabourCardiff South and Penarth
Stephen KinnockLabourAberavon
Stephen MorganLabourPortsmouth South
Stephen TimmsLabourEast Ham
Tahir AliLabourBirmingham, Hall Green
Taiwo OwatemiLabourCoventry North West
Tanmanjeet Singh DhesiLabourSlough
Thangam DebbonaireLabourBristol West
Tonia AntoniazziLabourGower
Tulip SiddiqLabourHampstead and Kilburn
Valerie VazLabourWalsall South
Vicky FoxcroftLabourLewisham, Deptford
Virendra SharmaLabourEaling, Southall
Wayne DavidLabourCaerphilly
Yasmin QureshiLabourBolton South East
Yvette CooperLabourNormanton, Pontefract and Castleford
Yvonne FovargueLabourMakerfield
Zarah SultanaLabourCoventry South
Andrew Western (TELLER)LabourStretford and Urmston
Mary Glindon (TELLER)LabourNorth Tyneside
Alistair CarmichaelLiberal DemocratOrkney and Shetland
Christine JardineLiberal DemocratEdinburgh West
Daisy CooperLiberal DemocratSt Albans
Helen MorganLiberal DemocratNorth Shropshire
Jamie StoneLiberal DemocratCaithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross
Layla MoranLiberal DemocratOxford West and Abingdon
Munira WilsonLiberal DemocratTwickenham
Richard FoordLiberal DemocratTiverton and Honiton
Sarah DykeLiberal DemocratSomerton and Frome
Sarah GreenLiberal DemocratChesham and Amersham
Sarah OlneyLiberal DemocratRichmond Park
Wendy ChamberlainLiberal DemocratNorth East Fife
Wera HobhouseLiberal DemocratBath
Ben LakePlaid CymruCeredigion
Liz Saville RobertsPlaid CymruDwyfor Meirionnydd
Alan BrownScottish National PartyKilmarnock and Loudoun
Alison ThewlissScottish National PartyGlasgow Central
Allan DoransScottish National PartyAyr, Carrick and Cumnock
Alyn SmithScottish National PartyStirling
Amy CallaghanScottish National PartyEast Dunbartonshire
Angela CrawleyScottish National PartyLanark and Hamilton East
Anne McLaughlinScottish National PartyGlasgow North East
Anum QaisarScottish National PartyAirdrie and Shotts
Brendan O’HaraScottish National PartyArgyll and Bute
Carol MonaghanScottish National PartyGlasgow North West
Chris StephensScottish National PartyGlasgow South West
David LindenScottish National PartyGlasgow East
Deidre BrockScottish National PartyEdinburgh North and Leith
Douglas ChapmanScottish National PartyDunfermline and West Fife
Drew HendryScottish National PartyInverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey
Gavin NewlandsScottish National PartyPaisley and Renfrewshire North
Hannah BardellScottish National PartyLivingston
Ian BlackfordScottish National PartyRoss, Skye and Lochaber
Joanna CherryScottish National PartyEdinburgh South West
John McNallyScottish National PartyFalkirk
John NicolsonScottish National PartyOchil and South Perthshire
Kirsten OswaldScottish National PartyEast Renfrewshire
Marion FellowsScottish National PartyMotherwell and Wishaw
Martin Docherty-HughesScottish National PartyWest Dunbartonshire
Martyn DayScottish National PartyLinlithgow and East Falkirk
Mhairi BlackScottish National PartyPaisley and Renfrewshire South
Owen ThompsonScottish National PartyMidlothian
Patricia GibsonScottish National PartyNorth Ayrshire and Arran
Patrick GradyScottish National PartyGlasgow North
Pete WishartScottish National PartyPerth and North Perthshire
Peter GrantScottish National PartyGlenrothes
Philippa WhitfordScottish National PartyCentral Ayrshire
Richard ThomsonScottish National PartyGordon
Ronnie CowanScottish National PartyInverclyde
Stephen FlynnScottish National PartyAberdeen South
Steven BonnarScottish National PartyCoatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill
Stewart HosieScottish National PartyDundee East
Stewart Malcolm McDonaldScottish National PartyGlasgow South
Stuart C McDonaldScottish National PartyCumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East
Tommy SheppardScottish National PartyEdinburgh East
Claire HannaSocial Democratic & Labour PartyBelfast South
Colum EastwoodSocial Democratic & Labour PartyFoyle

MPs who did not vote on the Anti-Boycott Bill

MPPartyConstituency
Neale HanveyAlba PartyKirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath
Stephen FarryAllianceNorth Down
Adam HollowayConservativeGravesham
Alex ChalkConservativeCheltenham
Andrea JenkynsConservativeMorley and Outwood
Andrew RosindellConservativeRomford
Andrew SelousConservativeSouth West Bedfordshire
Andrew StephensonConservativePendle
Ben BradleyConservativeMansfield
Ben WallaceConservativeWyre and Preston North
Caroline DinenageConservativeGosport
Chris Heaton-HarrisConservativeDaventry
Claire CoutinhoConservativeEast Surrey
Conor BurnsConservativeBournemouth West
Craig TraceyConservativeNorth Warwickshire
Dan PoulterConservativeCentral Suffolk and North Ipswich
David RutleyConservativeMacclesfield
Dominic RaabConservativeEsher and Walton
Douglas RossConservativeMoray
Elizabeth TrussConservativeSouth West Norfolk
Gordon HendersonConservativeSittingbourne and Sheppey
Ian Liddell-GraingerConservativeBridgwater and West Somerset
Jake BerryConservativeRossendale and Darwen
James DuddridgeConservativeRochford and Southend East
James GrayConservativeNorth Wiltshire
Jamie WallisConservativeBridgend
Jeremy WrightConservativeKenilworth and Southam
Jerome MayhewConservativeBroadland
John BaronConservativeBasildon and Billericay
Jonathan GullisConservativeStoke-on-Trent North
Jonathan LordConservativeWoking
Karl McCartneyConservativeLincoln
Kelly TolhurstConservativeRochester and Strood
Kwasi KwartengConservativeSpelthorne
Leo DochertyConservativeAldershot
Lisa CameronConservativeEast Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow
Marco LonghiConservativeDudley North
Mark LoganConservativeBolton North East
Mary RobinsonConservativeCheadle
Matt VickersConservativeStockton South
Matthew OffordConservativeHendon
Nick FletcherConservativeDon Valley
Nusrat GhaniConservativeWealden
Pauline LathamConservativeMid Derbyshire
Philip DunneConservativeLudlow
Rehman ChishtiConservativeGillingham and Rainham
Richard FullerConservativeNorth East Bedfordshire
Richard GrahamConservativeGloucester
Rob ButlerConservativeAylesbury
Robert BucklandConservativeSouth Swindon
Ruth EdwardsConservativeRushcliffe
Sara BritcliffeConservativeHyndburn
Selaine SaxbyConservativeNorth Devon
Shailesh VaraConservativeNorth West Cambridgeshire
Simon JuppConservativeEast Devon
Stephen McPartlandConservativeStevenage
Theresa MayConservativeMaidenhead
Tim LoughtonConservativeEast Worthing and Shoreham
Tobias EllwoodConservativeBournemouth East
Carla LockhartDemocratic Unionist PartyUpper Bann
Gavin RobinsonDemocratic Unionist PartyBelfast East
Gregory CampbellDemocratic Unionist PartyEast Londonderry
Ian PaisleyDemocratic Unionist PartyNorth Antrim
Jeffrey M DonaldsonDemocratic Unionist PartyLagan Valley
Paul GirvanDemocratic Unionist PartySouth Antrim
Sammy WilsonDemocratic Unionist PartyEast Antrim
Eleanor LaingDeputy SpeakerEpping Forest
Nigel EvansDeputy SpeakerRibble Valley
Roger GaleDeputy SpeakerNorth Thanet
Rosie WintertonDeputy SpeakerDoncaster Central
Andrew BridgenIndependentNorth West Leicestershire
Andy McDonaldIndependentMiddlesbrough
Bambos CharalambousIndependentEnfield, Southgate
Bob StewartIndependentBeckenham
Conor McGinnIndependentSt Helens North
Crispin BluntIndependentReigate
Geraint DaviesIndependentSwansea West
Jeremy CorbynIndependentIslington North
Julian KnightIndependentSolihull
Scott BentonIndependentBlackpool South
Alex CunninghamLabourStockton North
Alison McGovernLabourWirral South
Andrew GwynneLabourDenton and Reddish
Anna McMorrinLabourCardiff North
Bridget PhillipsonLabourHoughton and Sunderland South
Chris BryantLabourRhondda
Christian WakefordLabourBury South
Clive LewisLabourNorwich South
Colleen FletcherLabourCoventry North East
Darren JonesLabourBristol North West
Edward MilibandLabourDoncaster North
Feryal ClarkLabourEnfield North
George HowarthLabourKnowsley
Harriet HarmanLabourCamberwell and Peckham
Karin SmythLabourBristol South
Keir StarmerLabourHolborn and St Pancras
Kim JohnsonLabourLiverpool, Riverside
Lilian GreenwoodLabourNottingham South
Lisa NandyLabourWigan
Luke PollardLabourPlymouth, Sutton and Devonport
Lyn BrownLabourWest Ham
Margaret HodgeLabourBarking
Mick WhitleyLabourBirkenhead
Neil CoyleLabourBermondsey and Old Southwark
Peter KyleLabourHove
Preet Kaur GillLabourBirmingham, Edgbaston
Rachel ReevesLabourLeeds West
Rebecca Long BaileyLabourSalford and Eccles
Rosie DuffieldLabourCanterbury
Sharon HodgsonLabourWashington and Sunderland West
Steve McCabeLabourBirmingham, Selly Oak
Steve ReedLabourCroydon North
Toby PerkinsLabourChesterfield
Tony LloydLabourRochdale
Wes StreetingLabourIlford North
Ed DaveyLiberal DemocratKingston and Surbiton
Tim FarronLiberal DemocratWestmorland and Lonsdale
Hywel WilliamsPlaid CymruArfon
Chris LawScottish National PartyDundee West
Dave DooganScottish National PartyAngus
Kirsty BlackmanScottish National PartyAberdeen North
Chris HazzardSinn FéinSouth Down
Francie MolloySinn FéinMid Ulster
John FinucaneSinn FéinBelfast North
Michelle GildernewSinn FéinFermanagh and South Tyrone
Mickey BradySinn FéinNewry and Armagh
Órfhlaith BegleySinn FéinWest Tyrone
Paul MaskeySinn FéinBelfast West
Lindsay HoyleSpeakerChorley

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

