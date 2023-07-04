This is how every MP voted on the anti-boycott Bill

The Bill passed its second reading by 268 votes to 70

Last night, MPs voted on the second reading of the Economic Activity of Public Bodies (Overseas Matters) Bill. The highly controversial legislation has been branded the ‘anti-boycott Bill’ and seeks to prohibit local authorities, universities and public sector pension funds from engaging in ethical considerations in procurement and investment.

The government’s intention with the legislation is to prevent public bodies from boycotting Israeli goods and services as part of the Palestinian civil society led international Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement. However, the Bill has much more wide-reaching implications for campaigns for environmental and social justice.

Writing in Left Foot Forward today, Green Party MP Caroline Lucas has argued: “The anti-boycott bill is a major attack on freedom of expression, an erosion of fundamental democratic principles and a genuine threat to climate and human rights campaigns.”

Over 60 campaign groups have come out in opposition to the Bill, including Greenpeace, Friends of the Earth, War on Want and the trade unions Unite, Unison and the National Education Union.

The Bill passed its second reading in the House of Commons last night, and will now continue its journey through parliament. 268 MPs voted for the Bill, with 70 MPs voting against.

Below is a full list of how MPs voted on the legislation. Any MP not listed did not vote on the Bill. Most of these MPs will have intentionally abstained. Others will have been ‘paired’ – a mechanism used by MPs when they cannot attend a vote in the House of Commons where an MP from another party who would have voted differently to them agrees not to vote. For example, Labour MPs Zarah Sultana and Bell Ribeiro-Addy have confirmed that they were paired for the vote.

MPs who voted for the Bill

Conservative

Afolami, Bim

Aiken, Nickie

Aldous, Peter

Allan, Lucy (Proxy vote cast by Mr Marcus Jones)

Anderson, Stuart

Andrew, rh Stuart

Ansell, Caroline

Argar, rh Edward

Atherton, Sarah

Atkins, Victoria

Bacon, Gareth

Bacon, Mr Richard

Bailey, Shaun

Baillie, Siobhan

Baker, Duncan

Baker, Mr Steve

Baldwin, Harriett

Barclay, rh Steve

Baynes, Simon

Bell, Aaron

Beresford, Sir Paul

Bhatti, Saqib (Proxy vote cast by Mr Marcus Jones)

Blackman, Bob

Bone, Mr Peter (Proxy vote cast by Mr Marcus Jones)

Bowie, Andrew

Bradley, rh Karen

Brady, Sir Graham

Braverman, rh Suella

Brereton, Jack

Browne, Anthony

Bruce, Fiona

Buchan, Felicity

Burghart, Alex

Burns, rh Sir Conor

Cairns, rh Alun

Carter, Andy

Cartlidge, James

Cash, Sir William

Cates, Miriam

Caulfield, Maria

Chalk, rh Alex

Chope, Sir Christopher

Churchill, Jo

Clark, rh Greg

Clarke, rh Sir Simon

Clarke, Theo (Proxy vote cast by Mr Marcus Jones)

Clarke-Smith, Brendan

Clarkson, Chris

Cleverly, rh James

Clifton-Brown, Sir Geoffrey

Coffey, rh Dr Thérèse

Colburn, Elliot

Collins, Damian

Costa, Alberto

Courts, Robert

Coutinho, Claire

Crabb, rh Stephen

Crosbie, Virginia

Daly, James

Davies, rh David T. C.

Davies, Gareth

Davies, Dr James

Davies, Mims

Davies, Philip

Davison, Dehenna

Dinenage, Dame Caroline

Dines, Miss Sarah

Djanogly, Mr Jonathan

Donelan, rh Michelle (Proxy vote cast by Mr Marcus Jones)

Double, Steve

Duddridge, Sir James

Duguid, David

Eastwood, Mark

Edwards, Ruth

Ellis, rh Sir Michael

Evans, Dr Luke

Everitt, Ben

Fabricant, Michael

Farris, Laura

Fell, Simon

Firth, Anna

Fletcher, Katherine

Fletcher, Mark

Fletcher, Nick

Foster, Kevin

Fox, rh Dr Liam

Francois, rh Mr Mark

Frazer, rh Lucy

Freer, Mike

French, Mr Louie

Fysh, Mr Marcus

Garnier, Mark

Ghani, Ms Nusrat

Gibb, rh Nick

Gibson, Peter

Gideon, Jo

Glen, rh John

Gove, rh Michael

Grayling, rh Chris

Green, Chris

Green, rh Damian

Griffith, Andrew

Grundy, James

Halfon, rh Robert

Hall, Luke

Hammond, Stephen

Harper, rh Mr Mark

Harris, Rebecca

Harrison, Trudy

Hart, Sally-Ann

Hart, rh Simon

Hayes, rh Sir John

Heappey, rh James

Heaton-Harris, rh Chris

Henderson, Gordon

Henry, Darren

Hinds, rh Damian

Holden, Mr Richard

Hollinrake, Kevin

Hollobone, Mr Philip

Holloway, Adam

Holmes, Paul

Howell, John

Hudson, Dr Neil

Hughes, Eddie

Hunt, Jane

Hunt, Tom

Jayawardena, rh Mr Ranil

Jenkin, Sir Bernard

Jenkinson, Mark

Jenkyns, Dame Andrea

Jenrick, rh Robert

Johnson, Gareth

Johnston, David

Jones, Andrew

Jones, Fay

Jones, rh Mr Marcus

Jupp, Simon

Kawczynski, Daniel

Keegan, rh Gillian

Knight, rh Sir Greg

Kruger, Danny

Lamont, John

Largan, Robert

Leigh, rh Sir Edward

Levy, Ian

Lewer, Andrew

Lewis, rh Sir Brandon

Lewis, rh Sir Julian

Liddell-Grainger, Mr Ian

Loder, Chris

Lopez, Julia (Proxy vote cast by Mr Marcus Jones)

Lopresti, Jack

Lord, Mr Jonathan

Mackinlay, Craig

Mackrory, Cherilyn

Maclean, Rachel

Mak, Alan

Mangnall, Anthony

Mann, Scott

Marson, Julie

Mayhew, Jerome

Maynard, Paul

McPartland, rh Stephen

McVey, rh Esther

Menzies, Mark

Mercer, rh Johnny

Merriman, Huw

Metcalfe, Stephen

Millar, Robin

Miller, rh Dame Maria

Milling, rh Dame Amanda

Mitchell, rh Mr Andrew

Mohindra, Mr Gagan

Moore, Damien

Moore, Robbie

Mordaunt, rh Penny

Morris, Anne Marie

Morris, David

Morris, James

Mortimer, Jill

Morton, rh Wendy

Mullan, Dr Kieran

Mumby-Croft, Holly

Murrison, rh Dr Andrew

Neill, Sir Robert

Nici, Lia

Nokes, rh Caroline

Norman, rh Jesse

O’Brien, Neil

Offord, Dr Matthew

Opperman, Guy

Patel, rh Priti

Pawsey, Mark

Penning, rh Sir Mike

Penrose, John

Percy, Andrew

Philp, rh Chris

Poulter, Dr Dan

Pow, Rebecca

Pursglove, Tom

Quin, rh Jeremy

Quince, Will

Randall, Tom

Redwood, rh John

Rees-Mogg, rh Sir Jacob

Richards, Nicola

Richardson, Angela

Robertson, Mr Laurence

Robinson, Mary

Ross, Douglas

Rowley, Lee

Russell, Dean

Saxby, Selaine

Scully, Paul

Seely, Bob

Selous, Andrew

Shapps, rh Grant

Sharma, rh Sir Alok

Simmonds, David

Smith, rh Chloe

Smith, Greg

Smith, Henry

Smith, rh Julian

Spencer, Dr Ben

Spencer, rh Mark

Stafford, Alexander

Stevenson, Jane

Stewart, Iain

Stuart, rh Graham

Sturdy, Julian

Sunderland, James

Syms, Sir Robert

Thomas, Derek

Throup, Maggie

Timpson, Edward

Tomlinson, Justin

Tomlinson, Michael

Tracey, Craig

Trevelyan, rh Anne-Marie

Trott, Laura

Tugendhat, rh Tom

Vara, rh Shailesh

Vickers, Martin

Vickers, Matt

Villiers, rh Theresa

Walker, Sir Charles

Walker, Mr Robin

Warman, Matt

Watling, Giles

Webb, Suzanne

Whately, Helen

Wheeler, Mrs Heather

Whittaker, rh Craig

Whittingdale, rh Sir John

Wiggin, Sir Bill

Wild, James

Williams, Craig

Williamson, rh Sir Gavin

Young, Jacob

Zahawi, rh Nadhim

Democratic Unionist Party

Campbell, Mr Gregory

Robinson, Gavin

Shannon, Jim

Wilson, rh Sammy

Reclaim Party

Bridgen, Andrew

MPs voting against the Bill

Alba

MacAskill, Kenny

Alliance

Farry, Stephen

Conservative

Blunt, Crispin

Wragg, Mr William

Green

Lucas, Caroline

Independent

Corbyn, rh Jeremy

Edwards, Jonathan

Webbe, Claudia

Labour

Begum, Apsana

Butler, Dawn

Gardiner, Barry

Lavery, Ian

McDonald, Andy

McDonnell, rh John

Mearns, Ian

Morris, Grahame

Whitley, Mick

Winter, Beth

Liberal Democrats

Chamberlain, Wendy

Cooper, Daisy

Farron, Tim

Foord, Richard

Green, Sarah

Hobhouse, Wera

Moran, Layla

Morgan, Helen

Olney, Sarah

Wilson, Munira

Plaid Cymru

Lake, Ben

Saville Roberts, rh Liz

Williams, Hywel

SNP

Bardell, Hannah

Black, Mhairi

Blackford, rh Ian

Blackman, Kirsty

Bonnar, Steven

Brown, Alan

Callaghan, Amy (Proxy vote cast by Brendan O’Hara)

Cameron, Dr Lisa

Chapman, Douglas

Cherry, Joanna

Cowan, Ronnie

Day, Martyn

Docherty-Hughes, Martin

Doogan, Dave

Dorans, Allan (Proxy vote cast by Brendan O’Hara)

Flynn, Stephen

Gibson, Patricia

Grady, Patrick

Hendry, Drew

Hosie, rh Stewart

Law, Chris

Linden, David

Mc Nally, John

McDonald, Stewart Malcolm

McLaughlin, Anne (Proxy vote cast by Brendan O’Hara)

Monaghan, Carol

Newlands, Gavin

Nicolson, John (Proxy vote cast by Brendan O’Hara)

O’Hara, Brendan

Oswald, Kirsten

Qaisar, Ms Anum

Sheppard, Tommy

Stephens, Chris

Thomson, Richard

Whitford, Dr Philippa

Wishart, Pete

SDLP

Eastwood, Colum

Hanna, Claire

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Diliff – Creative Commons

