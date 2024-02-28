Disaster for Liz Truss: Chart reveals just how unpopular she is among the public

Liz Truss' relaunch is going badly...

A chart based on a new poll shows just how unpopular Liz Truss remains as a politician among the British public, despite her attempts to relaunch her political career and blame everyone else for her disastrous premiership.

Truss, who recently attended the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland, where she claimed that the system was rigged against Conservatives, despite being in power herself, has been busy promoting her new book and trying to relaunch her political career.

She recently launched the Popular Conservatism group, also known as PopCon.

The group describes itself as a “new movement aiming to restore democratic accountability to Britain and deliver popular conservative policies.” Its supporters include right wing Tory MPs such as Jacob Rees-Mogg and Lee Anderson.

Truss has also said that she is willing to work with Nigel Farage to try to change the Conservative Party and the country.

However, her attempt to rehabilitate her image, after her disastrous policies resulted in financial turmoil, resulting in hundreds of pounds being added to household mortgages and the pound collapsing, doesn’t seem to be working.

Ipsos carried out its latest Political Pulse survey, between 16th to 19th February 2024, exploring how the public view Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer as well as other leading politicians and political parties.

Its poll found that Truss has a net favourability rating of -60, with just 8% of the public having a favourable view of her and 68% having an unfavourable view.

Labour leader Keir Starmer had the most favourable rating of any politician at 30%, while Rishi Sunak was on 20%.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward