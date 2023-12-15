Less than 1-in-10 think public services have improved under the Tories

The dire poll findings show the sheer scale of dissatisfaction with the Tories, who have vowed to ‘level up the country’, amid rising inequality, poverty and crumbling public services.

A scathing new poll has found that less than 1 in 10 voters think that public services have improved under the Tories, with even Tory voters giving a damning response.

The poll, carried out by We Think for Byline Supplement, found that:

61% of voters think their local hospitals have got worse, with just seven per cent saying they have got better

57% say emergency services have deteriorated, with only eight per cent saying the opposite

53% say railways are worse

60% say roads are worse with just eight per cent saying they have improved

49% say their local schools have got worse, with just nine per cent saying they have got better

The dire poll findings show the sheer scale of dissatisfaction with the Tories, who have vowed to ‘level up the country’, amid rising inequality, poverty and crumbling public services.

When the Byline Supplement poll is broken down by party affiliation, even among Tory voters, who you would think would be more supportive of their party, there is widespread dissatisfaction on the state of public services.

Just 15% of Conservative voters said their local emergency services had got better under Sunak’s party, with even less believing local hospitals had improved (14%).

The poll comes after LFF’s poll earlier this week showed that a majority of people believe that the Tories are only interested in representing the well-off.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward