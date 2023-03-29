EXCLUSIVE: Voters think Met Police will not make changes necessary to restore public trust, poll finds

The poll findings come after last week’s report from Louise Casey which found the Met to be ‘institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic.’

Voters think that the Met Police will not make the changes necessary to restore public trust, an exclusive poll for LFF has found.

The poll findings come after last week’s report from Louise Casey which found the Met to be ‘institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic.’

The report was commissioned by the Met after one of its officers abducted Sarah Everard, taking her from a London street in March 2021, before raping and murdering her.

It highlighted a collapse of confidence in the Met, with Lady Casey saying: “Public respect has fallen to a low point. Londoners who do not have confidence in the Met outnumber those who do, and these measures have been lower amongst black Londoners for years.

“The Met has yet to free itself of institutional racism. Public consent is broken. The Met has become unanchored from the Peelian principle of policing by consent set out when it was established.”

LFF’s poll, carried out by Savanta, found that 46% of those asked believe that the Met will not make the necessary changes to restore public trust, while 36% believe it will make the necessary changes.

47% of 18-24 year olds think the Met will not make the necessary changes to restore public confidence, as do the same proportion of those aged 65 and over.

When it comes to party affiliation, 47% of Tory voters think that Met Police will not make the necessary changes to restore public trust while the figure rises to 53% for Labour voters. 44% of Lib Dems believe the same as do 56% of Green Party voters.

The poll findings come amid growing calls to dismantle the Met following Casey’s report.

