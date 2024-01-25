Nadine Dorries’ Friday night Talk TV show axed less than a year on air

Dorries’ first programme on TalkTV featured an exclusive interview with her close ally Boris Johnson

Former Tory MP Nadine Dorries’ Friday Night Talk TV show has been axed less than a year on air, and she insists that it was not a flop.

Dorries’ weekly Friday night programme will not be returning, after it previously aired on December 15 last year.

The Mirror reports Dorries as saying: “We are just in talks about a new contract”, when asked if she will still have her own show.

“The programme did great actually… so I live in the Cotswolds and a year of standing on Paddington at 7 o’clock at night to go home isn’t what I want to do” , she said.

The former MP for Mid Bedfordshire began hosting her own show in February 2023, and quit as an MP in August, 81 days after she announced her resignation from the Commons, incensed that she had been denied a seat in the House of Lords.

Dorries’ first programme on TalkTV featured an exclusive interview with her close ally Boris Johnson and she became the latest in a number of Tory MPs hosting their own programmes on TV shows, which includes the likes of Jacob Rees-Mogg and Lee Anderson hosting their own shows on GB News.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward