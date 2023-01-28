‘Eldorado vs Crossroads’: Twittersphere erupts at Rees-Mogg and Dorries’ TV show announcements

Not to be outshone by its right-wing channel rival, news followed the Rees-Mogg on GB News announcement that Nadine Dorries is to host her own show on TalkTV.

The rumours were right, Jacob Rees-Mogg is to host his own talk show on GB News. The broadcaster made the announcement on January 26, saying the show will see the former Tory cabinet minister “debate the hot topics of the day” and interview guests from “across the political spectrum.”

The MP for North East Somerset described GB News as a “bastion of free speech.”

“I have been impressed by the channel’s independent-mindedness and its determination to talk to people with many different perspectives, which is exactly what I will do on my programme,” he said.

Commenting on the appointment, GB News’ editorial director Mick Booker, said:

“Jacob is an authentic and authoritative voice of the Tory backbenches with his trademark common sense, refreshing directness, and an impish sense of fun. He’s a terrific addition to the GB News family.”

The former Brexit minister will join fellow Tory MP Esther McVey as a host on the channel.

Not to be outshone by its right-wing channel rival, news concurrently surfaced that Nadine Dorries is to host her own Friday night talk show on TalkTV. Twisting the knife in further for GB News was the announcement that the former culture secretary’s first programme will feature an exclusive with Boris Johnson.

Dorries was a staunch supporter of Johnson. Speaking about her interview with the former PM, TalkTV’s new host said: “As someone who’s never been afraid to speak their mind, I’m delighted to be joining the team at TalkTV for Friday Night with Nadine, where I’ll be putting my 23-year political career and experiences at the dispatch box to good use.

“Boris Johnson continues to dominate so much of the political narrative since his departure from No 10. Now’s the time to find out what he really thinks about a whole range of pressing issues.”

News that not one but two of former Tory ministers are to host their own shows on the rival channels, sent the Twittersphere into hysterics.

“Jacob Rees-Mogg on GB News vs Nadine Dorries on TalkTV. It’s like Eastenders vs Coronation Street but for sociopaths,” tweeted political author Sam Freedman.

Believing Britain’s two best-loved soaps were a too complimentary comparison, someone replied: “More like Eldorado vs Crossroads.”

“It will be interesting to see how many Tory MPs becoming political mavericks now that most of them have nothing to lose, and perhaps the potential of a media career to gain,” someone else tweeted.

Others spoke of the ethics of enabling standing politicians to have their own talk shows on television.

“Why are politicians allowed talk shows on right wing platforms @Ofcom Richard Tice, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries. Surely it is a party political broadcast?” wrote one bemused Twitter user.

News that Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg will present their own shows follows earlier revelations that Tory MPs have raked in £15.2 million from second jobs since the 2019 election.

Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead is a contributing editor to Left Foot Forward

Image credit – YouTube screengrab

