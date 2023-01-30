Anti-corruption watchdog says Nadine Dorries broke the rules

‘Failing to seek and await advice' was a breach of the rules.

Former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has been told by Parliament’s anti-corruption watchdog that she broke government rules, after taking up a new job at TalkTV.

The Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) says that Dorries should have consulted the body before taking up the job, with Lord Pickles, chair of the watchdog, telling the Mid Bedfordshire MP that ‘failing to seek and await advice” was a breach of the rules.

Arch-Boris Johnson loyalist Dorries will be hosting a weekly hour-long programme, called Friday Night With Nadine. The first instalment will feature an exclusive interview with former prime minister Boris Johnson.

Under current rules, for which Dorries has shown a complete disregard, the MP was supposed to have received clearance from Acoba for any new employment or appointments she takes on within two years of leaving office.

However, Acoba is not likely to take any further action over Dorries’ breach of the rules.

Pickles has also written a letter to Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden, and recommended that “given the transparent nature” of the role, it would be “disproportionate to take any further action in this case”.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.