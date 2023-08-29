Anti-boycott bill: Over 17,000 sign petition ahead of legislation’s next stage in parliament

"We are deeply concerned by the government’s anti-boycott bill, which threatens to erode local democracy, restrict freedom of expression, and undermine campaigns for social and climate justice."

Over 17,000 people have signed a petition calling on MPs to reject the government’s controversial ‘anti-boycott bill’. The proposed legislation seeks to prohibit local authorities, universities and public sector pension funds from engaging in ethical considerations for procurement and investment.

The petition – coordinated by Palestine Solidarity Campaign – reads: “We are deeply concerned by the government’s anti-boycott bill, which threatens to erode local democracy, restrict freedom of expression, and undermine campaigns for social and climate justice. Boycott and divestment campaigns have long been used to campaign peacefully for progressive change in this country and around the world.”

The anti-boycott bill is intended to prevent public bodies boycotting Israeli goods and services as part of the international Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement. However, it has wide-reaching implications for broader campaigns around environmental and social justice.

More than 60 organisations have now come out in opposition to the bill, including campaign groups, charities and trade unions. Among those to oppose the legislation are trade unions Unite, Unison and the RMT; student groups NUS and People & Planet; and campaign groups including Greenpeace UK, Friends of the Earth and War on Want.

Earlier this year, Green Party MP Caroline Lucas slammed the proposed legislation, writing in Left Foot Forward: “The anti-boycott bill is a major attack on freedom of expression, an erosion of fundamental democratic principles and a genuine threat to climate and human rights campaigns.”

The anti-boycott bill passed its second reading in the House of Commons in July. 268 MPs voted for the bill with just 70 voting against.

In the second week of September, the bill will return to parliament for the next stage of its legislative journey – the committee stage.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Socialist Appeal – Creative Commons

