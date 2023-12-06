More Tory MPs send in letters of no confidence in Rishi Sunak ahead of Suella Braverman’s personal statement

"I can’t believe they want a fourth PM in this parliament. But we live in weird bonkers times”.

More Tory MPs on the right of the party have sent in letters of no confidence in Rishi Sunak, ahead of an ‘imminent’ statement to be made by former Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

In a sign of growing divisions among Tory MPs and a revolt on the right of the party following Sunak’s decision to sack Braverman last month, ITV’s Robert Peston reported that ‘more letters of no confidence in Rishi Sunak had gone in from Tory right MPs’.

Sunak has been under growing pressure, with polls showing a consistent 20-point lead for the Labour Party. His decision to sack Braverman as Home Secretary caused fury among the right of his party, especially after he brought David Cameron back into government as Foreign Secretary.

Braverman had made a number of divisive and inflammatory comments before her sacking.

Just days before she was sacked, she was slammed for inflaming tensions over Armistice Day protests and saying police favoured left-wing protesters.

She also faced growing condemnation for fuelling far-right violence after at least 92 people opposing a pro-Palestine march in central London were arrested on Armistice Day. The Home Secretary had branded pro-Palestinian demonstrators “hate marchers” and accused the police of bias for letting the rally go ahead in an article in the Times which had not been approved by Downing Street.

Sunak’s decision to take on the right of his party could be the biggest test of his premiership yet.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward