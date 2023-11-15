Suella Braverman slams Rishi Sunak over ‘betrayal’ in scathing letter

The former Home Secretary also slammed Sunak’s approach to government, saying that his “distinctive style of government means you are incapable” of delivering

Suella Braverman promised not to go quietly after being sacked by Rishi Sunak as Home Secretary and she sure has lived up to her promise.

Braverman launched a scathing attack on Sunak in a blistering letter which was published a day after she was booted from office.

She accused the Prime Minister of failing to deliver on his key pledges and priorities, breaking his promises on immigration, adding that he had adopted “wishful thinking” to “avoid having to make hard choices”. Braverman also accused the Prime Minister of betrayal over his failure to stop small boat crossings.

The former Home Secretary also slammed Sunak’s approach to government, saying that his “distinctive style of government means you are incapable” of delivering and urged Mr Sunak to “change course urgently”, telling him he has led the Conservatives to “record election defeats” and that his “resets have failed and we are running out of time”.

Braverman also claimed she struck a secret deal to serve in Mr Sunak’s cabinet in exchange for a series of commitments in key areas, after Liz Truss’s premiership imploded last year.

Her support, she added, had been a “pivotal factor” in allowing Mr Sunak to win the support of Tory MPs and enter No 10.

Reacting to her letter, LBC presenter Ben Kentish slammed it as a ‘bitter, vitriolic rant…’

Labour MP Chris Bryant tweeted in response to her letter: “Every time you prise up a stone in the garden of earthly delights known as this 13-year Tory rule, you find the nastiest of creepy crawlies. Secret deals, abandoned promises, self-preservation, magic thinking, cronyism, inappropriate lobbying.

“An election not a reshuffle please.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward