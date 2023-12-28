Latest election forecast suggests electoral wipeout for Tories

The latest election forecast will cause yet another headache for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

With talk of a Spring General Election growing after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced that his next budget will be set out on March 6th, pollsters have once again been predicting how the next election will play out.

The latest election forecast will cause yet another headache for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who has failed to turnaround his party’s fortunes despite multiple ‘resets’ and a Cabinet reshuffle which saw the return of former Prime Minister David Cameron.

According to the latest end-of-year predictions, the Conservatives are on track to lose 227 seats at the next election, leaving them with just 149 seats in the House of Commons, while the Labour Party are expected to take 412 seats, giving the party a 174 seat majority.

🚨 || General Election Nowcast (End of 2023):



LAB: 412 (+216) – 42.7%

CON: 149 (-227) – 26.3%

LDM: 43 (+35) – 11.2%

SNP: 22 (-26) – 3.2%

PC: 4 (+2) – 0.7%

GRN: 1 (=) – 6.1%

RFM: 0 (=) – 9.0%

Oth: 0 (=) – 0.8%



LAB Maj of 174



Changes w/ GE2019 notionals.https://t.co/Y304WEtim3 pic.twitter.com/4oho48H6BB — Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) December 27, 2023

The Lib Dems are predicted to pick up an additional 35 seats, giving the party a total of 43 seats, while the SNP and will have a total of 22 seats.

The latest projection, produced by Election Maps UK uses the ‘Nowcast’ model, which is based on recent GB wide polling, as well as Scottish & Welsh only polling. Data is from all published polls from British Polling Council members over a given month, with polls weighted by recency as well as historic pollster accuracy.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward