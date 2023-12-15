Astonishing poll shows just how little faith the public has in the Tories

More people believe the moon landings were faked than are confident the government can tackle the big issues facing the UK

Rishi Sunak’s remaining time in Number 10 looks limited as more and more opinion polls show that the public are abandoning the Tories in droves. Labour have a double digit poll lead, with some pollsters showing Keir Starmer’s more than 20 points ahead.

Today, a new poll has revealed just how little faith the public has in the Tories. New figures from polling firm Techne UK indicate the public have very little confidence in the current government to tackle the big issues.

Asked how confident they are in the government’s ability to deal with the country’s priorities in the next 12 months, 26% of respondents said they were ‘not at all confident’, with 34% saying they were ‘less confident’.

That means a whopping 60% of the public don’t have confidence in the government tackling the country’s priorities.

Most starkly though, just 6% of the public are ‘very much confident’ in the government’s ability to deal with the country’s priorities.

To put this in context, that means that more people in the UK believe that 9/11 was staged (12%), Covid was a hoax (11%), and the moon landings were faked (9%) than are confident the government can tackle the big issues facing the country.

After 13 years of Tory government, it looks like the public have well and truly had enough.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Simon Dawson / Number 10 – Creative Commons