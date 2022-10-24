Rishi Sunak becomes Prime Minister

Momentum had been with Sunak after he won the support of over half of the parliamentary party.

Rishi Sunak will become Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after Penny Mordaunt pulled out of the Tory leadership race, just minutes before the results of the nominations were annouced.

Momentum had been with Sunak after he won the support of over half of the parliamentary party.

Sunak is set become the UK’s first British Asian prime minister, and will take office as the UK faces enormous economic challenges.

In her statement announcing her withdrawal, Mordaunt said: “These are unprecedented times. Despite the compressed timetable for the leadership contest it is clear that colleagues feel we need certainty today. They have taken this decision in good faith for the good of the country.

“Members should know that this proposition has been fairly and thoroughly tested by the agreed 1922 [Committee] process. As a result, we have now chosen our next prime minister. This decision is an historic one and shows, once again, the diversity and talent of our party. Rishi has my full support.”

