BREAKING: Supreme Court rules Rwanda asylum policy unlawful

Left Foot Forward News

In a unanimous decision, the five Supreme Court justices agreed with the Court of Appeal that there had not been a proper assessment of whether Rwanda was safe.

Refugees

In what is yet more humiliation for the Conservative Party, the UK’s highest court has ruled the Rwanda asylum policy is unlawful.

More to follow

