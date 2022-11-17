EXCLUSIVE: Half of voters think Rishi Sunak is too rich to be Prime Minister

The Prime Minister was the first front-line politician to debut on the Sunday Times Rich List earlier this year.

Half of voters believe Rishi Sunak is too rich to be Prime Minister, according to exclusive polling for LFF, highlighting once more how the richest MP in Parliament is perceived to be out of touch with the lives of ordinary people across the country.

The poll, carried out by Savanta:ComRes for LFF, found that 50% of those surveyed believe that Sunak is too rich to be prime minister, compared to 32% who believe he is not too rich to be the leader of the country. 17% answered ‘don’t know’.

Sunak’s victory in the Tory party leadership race, means that the occupants of Downing Street are for the first time in history richer than the monarch in Buckingham Palace.

The Prime Minister was the first front-line politician to debut on the Sunday Times Rich List earlier this year. The former chancellor and his wife’s wealth is estimated to be £730 million.

55% of those aged 18-24 believe Sunak is too wealthy to be prime minister as do 58% of 25-34 year olds. The figure falls to 46% among those aged 65 and over.

When it comes to party affiliation, 41% of Tory party voters believe Sunak is too rich to be prime minister as do 63% of Labour Party voters. 52% of Liberal Democrat Party voters believe the same as do 60% of Green Party voters.

The findings come ahead of the Autumn statement this morning, in which chancellor Jeremy Hunt is expected to set out a package of spending cuts and tax rises to balance the books following the disastrous mini-budget.

Sunak has repeatedly warned of tough choices ahead, choices he knows very little about by virtue of his wealth, as he now presides over yet another round of austerity which will disproportionately hit the poorest communities the hardest.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

The question asked was the following: Which of the following is closer to your view?

Rishi Sunak is too rich to be Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak is not too rich to be Prime Minister

Don’t know

Representative poll of 2088 GB adults. Prepared by Savanta: ComRes

