Brexit may leave each Brit ‘up to £2,300 worse off’, new data suggests

'Productivity is also down as a result of Brexit, along with a ‘permanent reduction in the willingness to invest’ in the United Kingdom'
Brexit has had a disastrous impact on the UK economy and could leave each person up to £2,300 worse off, new data has suggested.
The decision to leave the EU has had a major impact on UK economic performance, with the
OBR estimating that the economic hit caused by Brexit to the UK economy will mean GDP is reduced by 4%.
Now new data from the National Institute of Economic & Social Research (NIESR), shows that UK GDP is estimated to be 3% lower as a result of Brexit.
Britain’s oldest independent economic research institute, the NIESR, also says that the average British citizen is now £850 worse off as a result of the decision to leave the EU.
The group also highlighted that productivity is also down as a result of Brexit, along with a ‘permanent reduction in the willingness to invest’ in the United Kingdom.
The body stated: “Our estimates further suggest that three years after the transition period, UK real GDP is some 2-3% lower due to Brexit, compared to a scenario where the United Kingdom retained EU membership. This corresponds to a per capita income loss of approximately £850.”
“Furthermore, our estimates also indicate that the negative impact of Brexit gradually escalates, reaching some 5-6 per cent of GDP or about £2,300 per capita by 2035. Overall, the UK has experienced slower economic growth… following its exit from the European Union.”
The findings come at a time when the demand to reverse Brexit is at its highest level. A poll last month from WeThink, affiliated with Omnisis, showed that 63% of those surveyed believe that the UK should now reverse the referendum result, and return to its previous trading relationship with the bloc. Just 37% of voters want to stay out of the EU.
Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward
Left Foot Forward doesn't have the backing of billionaires or big business. Our campaigning, hard-hitting journalism depends on the kind and generous support of people like you.
Your support can fund more reporting, spread the left's ideas to an ever bigger audience and hold the right to account. We can't do this without you.
Your support can fund more reporting, spread the left's ideas to an ever bigger audience and hold the right to account. We can't do this without you.