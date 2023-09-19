Labour Party demands Sunak blocks Liz Truss’s honours list

'This means that those who crashed the economy, who left millions to pay more for their mortgage and who undermined our economic institutions could receive an award.'

The Labour Party have called on Rishi Sunak to block Liz Truss’s resignation honours list, calling it a ‘disgrace and a mark of shame on the Conservative Party’.

Truss, whose premiership ended in disgrace and who was booted out of office after just 49 days, making her Britain’s shortest-serving Prime Minister after her disastrous mini-budget caused financial turmoil, is reported to have sent a list of 14 people to receive resignation honours.

Former Prime Ministers are allowed to put forward names for knighthoods, damehoods, OBEs, CBEs and MBEs. Truss’s list has caused some controversy given the short period of time that she was in office and given how damaging her period in office was for families up and down the country as a result of the economic carnage caused by her disastrous policies.

The Times reported earlier in the year that Truss had put forward four people for life peerages, however two people turned down the offer with one saying they felt it would be ‘humiliating’.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Jonathan Ashworth, Labour’s shadow paymaster general, said that if the honours were accepted ‘those who crashed the economy’ would be receiving an award for their service.

He wrote: “Today, families and businesses across Britain are still paying the price for the Conservative Party crashing the economy and leaving working people worse, with higher taxes, higher mortgages and higher food and energy bills.

“Despite this, it has been widely reported that Liz Truss has submitted up to 14 people to receive resignation honours.”

He added: “This means that those who crashed the economy, who left millions to pay more for their mortgage and who undermined our economic institutions could receive an award.

“I urge you to block these honours. You have the power to do so and any response that talks of ‘convention’ is merely a sign of weak leadership and lack of grip over your own party.”

Among Truss’s list are her campaign manager Sir Jon Moynihan and Brexit campaigner Matthew Elliott.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

