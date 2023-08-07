Liz Truss nominees reject resignation honours ‘out of embarrassment’

'There should be no rewards for such dismal and nation-destroying failure and no rewards for those who enabled it.'

It’s got so bad for Liz Truss, that at least two people are said to have declined honours from her, with one deciding it would be “humiliating” to receive an award from the shortest-ever serving prime minister.

Truss, who lasted in office for just 44 days, is believed to have a resignation honours list of 14 names being considered by the House of Lords appointments commission, according to the Times, after two people turned honours down.

A source told the Times that they felt an honour from Ms Truss would be “humiliating”, while another potential recipient said they did not deserve it.

Among those nominated for a peerage by Truss include Mark Littlewood – the outgoing boss of the right-wing Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), the very think tank whose ideas were included in Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-budget.

Others on Truss’ resignation honours list include Tory donor Sir Jon Moynihan, who gave £20,000 to her leadership campaign, as well as Matthew Elliott, who led the Vote Leave campaign during the Brexit referendum in 2016.

Reacting to the news of Truss’ honours list, Alastair Campbell tweeted: “If you are offered an honour by a totally disgraced PM such as Johnson and Truss the only honourable thing to do is decline … not even close. …. At least two people said to have declined resignation honours from Liz Truss.”

Otto English tweeted: “Liz Truss Honours list should be scrapped. There should be no rewards for such dismal and nation-destroying failure and no rewards for those who enabled it.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

