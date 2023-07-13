Nadine Dorries wanted to be added to Liz Truss’s resignation honours list after being blocked

Dorries desperately wants a peerage.

Tory MP Nadine Dorries sent a ‘forceful’ WhatApp message to the cabinet secretary, asking if she could be included on Liz Truss’s future list of peers, after being blocked from receiving a peerage in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list, it has been alleged.

The reports were made in the Times after it emerged yesterday that Dorries had been reported to the Commons Speaker and also faced possible legal action over forceful and threatening messages she had sent to civil servants about her blocked peerage.

During a hearing of the public administration and constitutional affairs committee, Simon Case, the head of the UK’s civil service, confirmed to the chair of the committee, William Wragg that he was indeed aware of “rather forceful communications” sent by Ms Dorries to senior civil servants over her blocked peerage.

Wragg told the hearing that Dorries had been “threatening” to use “the platform of the Commons and indeed her own television programme to get to the bottom of why she hadn’t been given a peerage”.

He asked Case: “Are you aware of any rather forceful communications, it might be described, sent by the lingering member for Mid Bedfordshire to senior civil servants really threatening to use the platform of the Commons and indeed her own TV programme to get to the bottom of why she hadn’t been given a peerage?”

Case replied: “Yes I am aware of these communications and have flagged them both to the chief whip and the Speaker of the House.”

Now it’s emerged that Dorries also sent a WhatsApp message to Simon Case, the cabinet secretary, asking directly if she could be included on Truss’s future list of peers after being blocked from receiving a peerage in Boris Johnson’s list.

So much for Sunak’s government ruling with ‘professionalism and integrity’.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

