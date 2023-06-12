Petition to block Boris Johnson’s honours list reaches 340,000 signatures

“People who tried to defend and prop up Johnson's dodgy behaviour should not be rewarded with a lifetime position in the House of Lords.”

A petition to block Boris Johnson’s honours list has reached 340,000 signatures.

The former Prime Minister’s choices highlighted once more how broken the honours system is, as he sought to reward key allies, including his chief of staff who was in charge during partygate.

Johnson has handed out both peerages and other awards for key allies, including to Jacob Rees-Mogg, who was given a knighthood and Priti Patel who was made a dame.

Michael Fabricant, who regularly defended Johnson and is no stranger to controversy also received a knighthood. Shaun Bailey, who unsuccessfully ran for London mayor in 2021, has been awarded a peerage, as has Ben Houchen, the mayor for Tees Valley.

Kelly Dodge, a long-serving Parliamentary hairdresser, has been put forward for an OBE. She has been responsible for ‘styling’ Mr. Johnson’s hair while in office.

A petition to block Johnson’s honours list, has now reached over 340,000 signatures.

The petition states: “Boris Johnson resigned in disgrace. But despite his actions around the Partygate scandal he’s still set to be allowed to elect a large number of people to the House of Lords as part of his resignation honours list”.

It goes on to add: “People who tried to defend and prop up Johnson’s dodgy behaviour should not be rewarded with a lifetime position in the House of Lords.”

You can sign the petition here.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

