Greenpeace activists cover Rishi Sunak’s mansion in giant oil-black fabric

“Rishi Sunak - Oil Profits or Our Future?”

Greenpeace activists have today covered Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s mansion in oily-black fabric to “drive home the dangerous consequences of a new drilling frenzy”.

They managed to climb onto Sunak’s constituency home after he flew off to holiday in California. Their action comes after the Prime Minister approved 100 new oil and gas licences in the North Sea earlier this week, at a time of devastating climate change, with the month of July on track to be the world’s hottest month on record and with heat waves causing wildfires in Europe’s Mediterranean region.

The Greenpeace activists managed to unfold 200 sq metres of oil-black fabric to cover a whole side of Sunak’s property. Two other activists unfurled a banner stating: “Rishi Sunak – Oil Profits or Our Future?” across the grass in front of the house.

A statement posted on the group’s website read: “Four Greenpeace climbers have covered Rishi Sunak’s North Yorkshire £2m mansion in 200 metres squared of oil-black fabric.

“They’re protesting major government plans for more North Sea oil and gas drilling, during a summer of escalating climate impacts.”

It went on to add: “The government is also deciding whether to approve oil drilling at Rosebank – the largest undeveloped oil field in the North Sea. And Rishi Sunak has said he thinks it should go ahead.

“Drilling for new oil in the North Sea will do nothing to increase our energy security, or lower people’s bills. Only a commitment to renewables and energy efficiency can.

“When oil is drilled from the North Sea, 80% is exported. The UK will have to buy it back at the international market price.

“This is because the oil in Rosebank and other parts of the North Sea doesn’t belong to the British government, or the public.

“It belongs to the companies that get the licence to drill.”

(Picture credit: Greenpeace)

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

