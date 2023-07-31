Rishi Sunak clashes with BBC host over decision to take private jet to make green pledge

'I’ll be flying as I normally would and that is the most efficient use of my time.'

Rishi Sunak is facing condemnation for taking a private jet to make an announcement on green energy, further showing just how uncommitted the Prime Minister is to tackling climate change.

The Prime Minister has this morning confirmed plans for new North Sea oil and gas drilling – and a new multi-million pound carbon capture project to offset some of the environmental impact.

Sunak had a heated exchange with Good Morning Scotland presenter Martin Geissler today, after being asked whether he was jetting to Aberdeenshire by plane.

Geissler asked him: “How are you getting up here to make this green announcement? Private jet?”

Sunak replied: “I’ll be flying as I normally would and that is the most efficient use of my time.

“But that question brings to life a great debate here. If you or others think that the answer to climate change is getting people to ban everything they’re doing, to stop people flying, to stop people going on holiday, I think that’s absolutely the wrong approach.

“Every prime minister before me has also used planes to travel around the United Kingdom because it’s an efficient use of time for the person running the country, so I can keep delivering for people.

“But if you’re approach to climate change is to say no one should go on holiday, I think you are completely and utterly wrong.”

Geissler replied: “Am I? There’s a difference between travelling by private jet and taking a flight.”

The Prime Minister has been criticised in recent months for his refusal to use sustainable transport for short trips, included a trip by helicopter to Dover, which would have taken just over an hour by train, and another helicopter ride to Southampton, which would come in at one hour 14 minutes by rail.

