Brexit disaster: New poll puts support to Rejoin at +60%

Omnisis also asked voters if Britain was right or wrong to leave the EU, with 59% saying we were wrong to leave versus 41% saying we were right.

The tide of public opinion continues to turn against Brexit, with the economy continuing to take a hit as a result of the decision to leave our nearest and biggest trading partner, and with even the likes of Nigel Farage admitting the decision to leave the EU has been a disaster.

A new opinion poll for YouGov puts support for re-joining the EU at 63%. The poll findings are similar to the results of another poll carried out by Omnisis last week, which found that 62% of people wanted the country to re-join the European Union, with 38% saying Britain should stay out.

Brian Cooper, Managing Director of Omnisis, said: “Since the beginning of the year our Brexit sentiment tracker has hovered around the 60-40 mark of voters who think the UK should re-join the European Union.

“We’re seeing the same kind of split on the question of whether Britain was right or wrong to leave the EU.

“The data are interesting because we are now seeing a very stable and consistent message from voters that perhaps the debate over Brexit should be far from being done.”

It also comes as the EU confirmed it is not willing to negotiate a returns agreement for migrants arriving via unauthorised routes, which means that Britain will not be able to

return refugees arriving via small boats across the Channel back to France in the near future.

Brexit has taken Britain out of the Dublin Agreement which allowed it to return migrants to other EU countries in certain circumstances.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

