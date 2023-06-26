Voters ashamed of leaving the EU, poll finds

The poll findings are yet more evidence of how disillusioned the public is with Brexit.

On the seventh anniversary of the Brexit vote, more voters say that they are ashamed of the decision to leave the EU, than those who say that they are proud of it.

According to a poll carried out by YouGov, under a quarter of all those asked say that they are proud of the decision to leave the EU (24%) while 40% say that they are ashamed of the decision.

Among leave voters, 51% say that they are proud of the decision to leave the EU, while 10% say that they are ashamed and 31% say that they are neither proud nor ashamed.

When it comes to those who voted Remain, 73% of respondents say that they are ashamed of the decision to leave the EU, while just 4% say they are proud.

A poll last month showed that both Tory and Leave voters believe Brexit is a failure.

The poll, carried out by the Times, found that 37% of Leave voters believe Brexit has a been a failure, with just 20% saying it had been a success and 35% sitting on the fence.

Meanwhile, 38% of Tory voters think Brexit has been more of a failure, compared to 22% of Tory voters who think it’s been more of a success.

The poll was carried out by YouGov and came after former UKIP leader Nigel Farage also conceded that the split from the EU had been a failure, after being presented with facts which showed the damage the Brexit vote had done to the UK economy.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

