Tory MP ridiculed by media for being caught out in ‘kangaroo court’ comment

'Bob Seely lying about Boris Johnson lying is the most Tory thing to ever happen’

Tory MP Bob Seely has been ripped to pieces following his appearance on Newsnight after denying a comment he made the week before on the investigation into Boris Johnson.

Victoria Derbyshire had to remind the Isle of Wight MP more than once that he had in fact referred to the privileges committee as a ‘kangaroo court’ a week last Friday on Newsnight.

In a painful exchange, Seely continues to argue that he doesn’t believe he said this, ‘I don’t think I was on Newsnight last week at all’ before Derbyshire has to repeat to him that he was, in fact, on the show which she knew because she had just watched it again.

Seely goes on to attempt to reframe what he had said: “I think I said I had some sympathy with the arguments, I’m very happy to apologise if I did say that because I think people should fess up.”

To which Derbyshire said, “you called it a kangaroo court.”

However Seely seemed to not heed by his advice and went on: “No, someone may have put the allegation and I may have said I have sympathy with it.”

“You used the words kangaroo court,” Derbyshire pressed again before Seely eventually conceded.

Among the things he failed to remember however, is that video evidence is quick to be found and circulated online and it wasn’t long before members of the public and the media were sharing the video to refresh his memory.

James O’Brien took him to pieces on his LBC show yesterday, saying, “that is so illustrative of what Johnson does to people, he is defending the indefensible if you defend the indefensible you end up bent double but rarely does anyone bend themselves quite as double as Bob Seely did.”

The London Economic summed it up well in their headline: ‘Bob Seely lying about Boris Johnson lying is the most Tory thing to ever happen.’

He has since said he thinks it was the wrong term, and told Isle of Wright Radio: “When I used the phrase, I was very clearly quoting my pro-Boris colleague who was speaking before me – Hence I didn’t recall using that.”

Seely hit the headlines in 2020 when he admitted to attending a Seaview soiree which he said, ‘possibly breached’ the lockdown rules. He admitted to having ‘half a sausage’, giving him the nickname ‘half a sausage Seely’.

You can watch the clip below.

Victoria Derbyshire on 🔥 owning forgetful MPs .. tonight Bob "𝗜 𝗱𝗼𝗻'𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗸 𝗜 𝗱𝗶𝗱" Seely couldn't remember being on Newsnight & saying the #PrivilegesCommittee report on Boris Johnson was a Kangaroo Court. Here's your reminder Bob Seely #newsnight @IoWBobSeely pic.twitter.com/qwCpbjXMMz — Pete Edwards (@MrPeteEdwards) June 19, 2023

