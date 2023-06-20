Here are the 7 shameless Tory MPs who still backed lying Boris Johnson

Shameless.

Boris Johnson is a proven liar. He has been sacked twice previously for lying and last week a report from the Privileges Committee found that Johnson had deliberately misled Parliament over lockdown parties in Downing Street on numerous occasions.

The 30,000-word report also revealed that the Committee recommended that had Boris still been a sitting MP that he would have been suspended for 90 days. It wrote: “We conclude that when he told the House and this Committee that the rules and guidance were being complied with, his own knowledge was such that he deliberately misled the House and this committee.”

Yesterday, MPs voted on whether to accept the findings of the Privileges Committee report, with 354 voting to accept its findings while seven rejected it. This despite the fact that the report sets out in great detail all of the times Johnson misled the Commons over Partygate.

So, who are the seven Tory MPs who decided to still stand by Boris Johnson, despite all the evidence that he lied?

Firstly, there’s arch Brexiteer Bill Cash, who voted against the findings, citing the former prime minister’s “historic achievements”.

The Tory MP for Don Valley, Nick Fletcher, also backed Johnson and refused to support the report which found he was a liar. Fletcher urged MPs to remember Johnson is ‘human’.

Other Tory MPs who backed Johnson include Adam Holloway, Lincoln MP Karl McCartney, as well as Joy Morrissey and the MP for South Derbyshire Heather Wheeler.

The seventh MP is reported to be Sir Desmond Swayne.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.