Tory MP Michael Fabricant ridiculed after trying to defend Boris Johnson

This man is f***** delusional!"

Tory MP Michael Fabricant has been ridiculed on social media today, after trying to defend Boris Johnson in the wake of the Privileges Committee report which found that the former Prime Minister had knowingly misled Parliament over Partygate.

The Committee’s report also revealed that it had recommended that had Johnson still been a sitting MP that he would have been suspended for 90 days. His contempt of Parliament was described by the committee as without precedent.

Yet despite Johnson once again being proven to be a liar, Fabricant appeared on the BBC in an attempt to defend the indefensible, saying that he felt that a ‘little bit of politics has got into this committee’s report’.

This despite the fact that the cross-party committee, which included Tory MPs, was unanimous in its verdict.

Fabricant said: “I just feel that a little bit of politics has got into this committee’s report. I think it’s not for me to judge now because I haven’t read the report, but I know someone on a programme just now that you were rebroadcasting saying that history will be written by those who write the history, but actually I do believe that historians will say for all of Boris’ faults he did so much.

“He delivered Brexit and more importantly he saved many lives with the vaccine programme.”

His comments were ridiculed online, with one social media user writing: “This man is f***** delusional! How the hell is he an MP!”. Another added: “Mate, you’ve got the Knighthood, you can stop the obsequious sycophancy now.”

Another wrote: “I refuse to believe that Fabricant is a genuine, serious member of parliament and not just some elaborate satire character that has gone too far.”

