Strike dates: Who’s on strike in July

Strike action continues over the next month

As today, 21 June, marks the first anniversary of the ongoing RMT rail disputes, we have a look at which workers are taking industrial action next month in the continued fight across the country for better pay and conditions.

Teachers

In a long-running and bitter dispute over teachers’ pay, a further two days of strikes have been announced by the National Education Union, taking place on Wednesday, 5 July and Friday, 7 July.

Since February, there has been three regional and five national strike days by teachers who rejected the government’s most recent offer of a 4.5% pay rise alongside a one-off £1,000 payment.

Four education unions are all balloting their members for a further six-month strike mandate, which would allow them to take coordinated action in the Autumn term if government fails to settle the dispute.

The Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has confirmed receiving teachers pay recommendations from the review body, which she said would allow her to re-enter negotiations, however she has yet to publish them causing concern from education unions over the government’s intention to implement the recommendations.

St Mungo’s workers

In an escalation of their pay dispute, workers at the homelessness charity St Mungo’s have extended their month-long walkout into indefinite strike action, starting from June 27.

Represented by Unite, the union said the charity’s management have taken a ‘do nothing’ approach to the negotiations and, ‘callously refuse to acknowledge the struggle front line workers face to pay the bills’.

The strike involves over 500 frontline workers in London, Bristol Brighton, Oxford, Bournemouth and Reading who are fighting for a 10% pay rise, having seen their pay cut in real terms by 25% since 2010.

Train Drivers

Members of the train drivers’ union ASLEF have announced an overtime ban, taking action short-of-a-strike next month, in their ongoing national dispute over pay.

Drivers working at 16 companies will refuse to work overtime for six days from Monday, 3 to Saturday, 8 July. The effects are expected to vary across services, but companies still rely on drivers working rest-days which means travel is likely to be affected.

General secretary Mick Whelan has said: “Sadly, it is clear from the actions of both the train operating companies and the government that they do not want an end to the dispute. Their goals appear to be to continue industrial strife and to do down our industry.”

Unipart Rail workers

Unite has warned of serious disruption to railway signalling on Network Rail next month as workers at Unipart Rail Ltd have announced a walkout after rejecting a recent pay offer.

Workers based at the Unipart Crewe depot will walk out for two 24-hour strikes on Wednesday 5 July and Wednesday 12 July, and carry out an overtime ban from 3 July until 16 July.

Unipart Rail produces and refurbishes signalling equipment for Network Rail.

Bus Drivers

Over 360 bus drivers working for First Manchester will strike for six days on 3, 4, 7, 10, 11 and 13 July. Strikes will affect services in Rochdale, Oldham, Manchester and Ashton where drivers face pay that is ‘worst in the region’.

They rejected an ‘inadequate’ pay offer of 7.4% from the company, which has seen its operating profits increase to £226.8 million, according to Unite.

Without a significant pay rise, drivers said chronic staff shortages and overwork will only get worse.

Hannah Davenport is trade union reporter at Left Foot Forward

Left Foot Forward’s trade union reporting is supported by the Barry Amiel and Norman Melburn Trust

