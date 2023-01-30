Strike dates: Who is striking this week?

A full list of strikes taking place this week.

With the Tory government burying its head in the sand over the cost of living crisis, devoid of any plan to help workers struggling to make ends meet, industrial action continues to take place this week.

Unions are coordinating one of the biggest strike days yet on February 1, with hundreds of thousands of workers staging “the most important coordinated walkout for a century”.

Teachers, university staff, civil servants and train drivers have all said they will walk out on Wednesday February 1.

That is the same day the Trades Union Congress (TUC) has scheduled a national protest against the proposed anti-strike laws.

Here’s a list of all the strikes taking place this week.

30-31 January

Teachers who are members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of a dispute over pay in Aberdeenshire and the Scottish Borders today. Tomorrow sees further industrial action by teachers in the Highlands and West Lothian.

1st February

Wednesday will see one of the biggest strike days yet, with civil servants, teachers, train drivers, university staff and bus drivers all taking industrial action.

Civil servants

Around 100,000 civil servants in 124 government departments and other bodies are on strike in a dispute over pay and conditions, the PCS union has said.

Employees at the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), the Driver & Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA), and the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) are among those taking part.

Teachers

The National Education Union (NEU) has announced seven days of strike action in February and March. The first will be on will be on Wednesday 1 February, affecting 23,400 schools in England and Wales.

Teachers are campaigning for a fully-funded, above inflation pay rise.

Trains

Members of the Aslef union are striking on Wednesday as are RMT members over a dispute regarding pay and conditions. Both unions have announced strike action on February 1st and February 3rd.

The companies affected include some of London’s busiest commuter routes, including Thameslink

University staff

The UCU has announced that over 70,000 staff at 150 universities will strike on Wednesday 1 February.

UCU is in dispute with 150 universities over the issues of pay, pensions and working conditions. The union said ‘the clock is ticking’ for university bosses to make staff a serious offer and avoid disruption.

Bus drivers

Strikes by bus drivers in London will are going ahead after the rejection of pay offers.

Around 1,900 members of Unite employed by Abellio in London will walk out on February 1, 2 and 3.

February 2nd

Teachers in Dundee and Argyll and Bute are on strike as are bus drivers employed by Abellio in London

February 3rd

Train drivers from Aslef and RMT members continue to walk out on Friday 3rd over a dispute on pay and conditions.

Teachers in South Lanarkshire and Western Isles are also on strike as are bus drivers employed by Abellio.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

(Picture credit: Youtube screengrab)

