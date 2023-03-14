Strike dates: Full list of everyone on strike tomorrow

Trade unions are preparing for one of the biggest days of strike action in decades.

As Conservative Chancellor Jeremy Hunt prepares to deliver his budget tomorrow, trade unions are preparing for one of the biggest days of strike action in decades.

Junior doctors, civil servants, teachers, tube workers and university staff are among those taking strike action tomorrow over poor pay and working conditions, as millions struggle to make ends meet during the cost of living crisis.

Here’s a list of all those going on strike tomorrow.

Junior doctors

Junior doctors will be on their third day of strike action tomorrow over poor pay and working conditions. The BMA says that newly qualified medics make £14.09 an hour, less than a barista in a coffee shop. Junior doctors have experienced a cut of more than 25% to their salaries since 2008/09 and the BMA warns that the lack of investment in wages by the Government has made it harder to recruit and retain junior doctors.

As many as 61,000 junior – or trainee – doctors will take part in strike action this week.

London Tube Drivers

London Underground staff are also set to strike tomorrow in a dispute over pensions and working arrangements.

ASLEF union announced the 24-hour walkout after 99% of tube drivers voted in favour of strike action.

Members in other roles on the Underground including test train and engineering train drivers and those in management grades also voted in favour of strikes by similar margins, and will walk out on the same day.

Teachers’ strike

Teachers will walk out of classrooms in England tomorrow and Thursday. The NEU says that the ballot is a result of failure by the Secretary of State in England to ensure enough money is available to pay a fully-funded increase in pay for teachers which at least matches inflation, and which begins to restore lost pay.

Civil Servants

More than 130,000 civil servants are tomorrow walking out in what will be the largest strike in the civil service for decades.

Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union members in 132 government departments will take action in their long-running dispute over pay, pensions, redundancy terms and job security.

University staff

More than 70,000 university staff including lecturers are going on strike tomorrow. Members of the UCU are on strike with no breakthrough on discussions with the government on a pay deal.

The National Union of Students (NUS) is backing staff taking the strike action, which will affect 2.5 million students.

BBC radio journalists

Hundreds of BBC journalists across England will also strike tomorrow in opposition to cuts to the broadcaster’s local radio services.

TV, radio and online journalists will begin a 24-hour strike at 11am on Wednesday 15 March.

Amazon workers

Amazon workers in Coventry escalate their industrial action against ‘disgraceful’ 50p pay rise with a week long strike.

More than 450 staff at the West Midlands distribution centre will be walking out from Monday 13th March until Friday, 17 March as more workers join the industrial action.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

