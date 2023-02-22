Strike dates: Full list of everyone on strike on March 15

Who's taking strike action so far on Budget Day

Following on from 1 February, which saw half a million people across the country take synchronised strike action, Wednesday 15 March is looking like another big day of industrial walkouts.

With calls to ramp up coordinated strikes between different public sectors and increase pressure on the government, here is a roundup of who will be taking strike action so far on Budget Day.

London Tube Drivers

London Underground staff are set to strike in a dispute over pensions and working arrangements.

ASLEF union announced the 24-hour walkout after 99% of tube drivers voted in favour of strike action.

Members in other roles on the Underground including test train and engineering train drivers and those in management grades also voted in favour of strikes by similar margins, and will walk out on the same day.

Civil Servants

Over 100,000 civil servants in 123 government departments are set to take part in a one-day strike on 15 March.

The Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) announced an escalation of its targeted strike action on Budget Day, aiming to achieve 1,000 picket lines on the day.

A further 33,000 members are also currently being balloted to join the day of action.

Teachers

Teachers in England and Wales are still set to take strike action on the 15 March if the government fails to come forward with a ‘serious proposal’, the National Education Union has said.

The NEU has given the government until this Saturday to bring a deal to the table that could resolve the pay dispute, failing that their planned March strikes will go ahead.

Members of the British Medical Association are expected to take part in a 72-hour walkout, possibly as early as mid-March with speculation that the 15th March could be chosen as the strike date, however this has yet to be announced.

Hannah Davenport is trade union reporter at Left Foot Forward

Left Foot Forward’s trade union reporting is supported by the Barry Amiel and Norman Melburn Trust

