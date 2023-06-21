Full list of companies that failed to pay the minimum wage

Over 200 companies failed to pay almost £5 million to more than 60,000 workers

The UK government has today named more than 200 companies that have failed to pay over 60,000 workers the minimum wage. The firms, which include household names like WH Smith, LloydsPharmacy and Marks & Spencer, failed to pay a total of almost £5 million to workers.

Companies named have been forced to repay what they owed to their workers and have faced financial penalties. Those penalties add up to over £7 million.

While the government has said that not all minimum wage underpayments are intentional, it has also said there is no excuse for underpaying workers.

According to the government, 39% of the named employers deducted pay from workers’ wages, 39% of employers failed to pay workers correctly for their working time and 21% of employers paid the incorrect apprenticeship rate.

The largest companies involved – WH Smith, LloydsPharmacy and Marks & Spencer have all stated that their underpayments were in error. WH Smith said it made a “genuine error”, and Lloyds Pharmacy said it had made “unintentional” mistakes linked to deductions made in relation to uniforms. Marks & Spencer blamed an “unintentional technical issue from over four years ago” relating to weekly payments for temporary workers.

The news has been met with widespread outrage.

Labour MSP Carol Mochan said: “Regulation is far too relaxed. Massive companies are getting away with ripping off their workers”.

Prem Sikka – Emeritus Professor of Accounting at the University of Essex and the University of Sheffield, and a Labour member of the House of Lords – said: “WH Smith, Lloyds Pharmacy, Marks & Spencer, Argos among 200 firms that didn’t pay minimum wage to 63000 workers. They didn’t forget to hand [fat-cat] paypackets to directors, did they? Puny fines won’t do much. Fines must equal pay of the entire board.”

In announcing the list of companies, the minister for enterprise, markets and small Business Kevin Hollinrake said: “Paying the legal minimum wage is non-negotiable and all businesses, whatever their size, should know better than to short-change hard-working staff.

“Most businesses do the right thing and look after their employees, but we’re sending a clear message to the minority who ignore the law: pay your staff properly or you’ll face the consequences.”

Here is the full list of the companies named:

WH Smith Retail Holdings Limited, Swindon, SN3, failed to pay £1,017,693.36 to 17,607 workers. Lloyds Pharmacy Limited, Coventry, CV2, failed to pay £903,307.47 to 7,916 workers. Marks and Spencer P.L.C., London, W2, failed to pay £578,390.79 to 5,363 workers. Argos Limited, Milton Keynes, MK9, failed to pay £480,093.58 to 10,399 workers. Buzz Group Limited – Voluntary Arrangement 3/8/20, Nottingham, NG7, failed to pay £319,297.21 to 3,448 workers. Baxterstorey Limited, Reading, RG6, failed to pay £185,242.24 to 2,166 workers. McNicholas Construction Services Limited, Elstree, WD6, failed to pay £170,517.57 to 704 workers. Showsec International Limited, Leicester, LE1, failed to pay £107,835.49 to 5,574 workers. Brunning and Price Limited, Chester, CH3, failed to pay £98,675.37 to 1,500 workers. Chanel Limited, Croydon, CR9, failed to pay £70,413.59 to 250 workers. AAH Limited, Coventry, CV2, failed to pay £42,359.39 to 201 workers. Mr John Bowden & Mr Gary Bowden, trading as Dulhorn Farm Holiday Park, Weston-Super-Mare, BS24, failed to pay £37,880.77 to 13 workers. 4 Site Security Services Limited, Leeds, LS11, failed to pay £36,388.31 to 170 workers. UK Pharmaservices Ltd, Bradford, BD9, failed to pay £35,094.66 to 13 workers. Victor Foster Poultry Services Limited, Markethill, BT60, failed to pay £33,045.17 to 284 workers. Loganair Limited, Paisley, PA3, failed to pay £24,367 to 43 workers. Tudor Employment Agency Limited, Walsall, WS1, failed to pay £22,606.96 to 930 workers. Wellingstone Ltd, trading as East Orient Buffet Restaurant, Warrington, WA1, failed to pay £21,127.65 to 8 workers. Dune Group Limited, London, NW8, failed to pay £21,088.48 to 339 workers. OMI Facilities Limited, Glasgow, G4, failed to pay £20,622.77 to 9 workers. The Lion Hotel (Criccieth) Limited, trading as The Lion Hotel, Criccieth, LL52, failed to pay £20,322.27 to 9 workers. Executive Sport Limited, London, SW19, failed to pay £20,200.34 to 8 workers. Lemon Tree Manchester Ltd, Manchester, M12, failed to pay £18,976.19 to 17 workers. TFL Service Centre Limited – Liquidation 13/12/21, traded as Wimbledon Service Centre, London, SW19, failed to pay £18,377.98 to 7 workers. ALG Cognita Limited, Abingdon, OX14, failed to pay £17,364.51 to 318 workers. Twenty Four Seven Recruitment Services Limited, Wrexham, LL13, failed to pay £17,049.34 to 213 workers. Macdonald Hotels (Management) Limited, Bathgate, EH48, failed to pay £16,111.76 to 64 workers. Kuehne + Nagel Limited, Milton Keynes, MK14, failed to pay £14,589.92 to 173 workers. Hall & Woodhouse Limited, Blandford, DT11, failed to pay £14,354.5 to 23 workers. Hickory’s (ROS) Limited, trading as Hickory’s Smokehouse, Chester, CH3, failed to pay £14,141.12 to 157 workers. Baxterstorey Scotland Limited, Livingston, EH54, failed to pay £13,618.29 to 186 workers. Oulton Hall Hotel Trading Limited – Liquidation 29/12/20, Leeds, LS26, failed to pay £13,326.97 to 66 workers. Momentum Instore Limited, Macclesfield, SK10, failed to pay £12,501.51 to 434 workers. Arnold Clark Automobiles Limited, Glasgow, G52, failed to pay £12,215.56 to 48 workers. Park View Health Clubs Limited, London, N3, failed to pay £12,191.87 to 4 workers. Morleys Stores Limited, London, SW9, failed to pay £11,640.77 to 78 workers. Lex Legal (UK) Ltd, Bolton, BL3, failed to pay £11,559.42 to 10 workers. Oasis and Warehouse Limited – in administration 15/04/20, Witney, OX29, failed to pay £10,963.70 to 996 workers. Oxford United Football Club Limited, Oxford, OX4, failed to pay £10,826.74 to 31 workers. Elite Recruitment Agency Limited – Dissolved 22/11/2022, Norwich, NR5, failed to pay £10,554.39 to 1 worker. Holroyd Howe Limited, Reading, RG6, failed to pay £10,302.15 to 129 workers. Mr Paul Wright, trading as Baccarat Hair Design, Beckenham, BR3, failed to pay £10,178.71 to 9 workers. Verve Personnel Limited, Manchester, M1, failed to pay £10,124.04 to 794 workers. Contemplation Homes Limited, Waterlooville, PO7, failed to pay £10,095.23 to 87 workers. The Park Hotel Ayrshire Limited, Kilmarnock, KA1, failed to pay £10,088.99 to 129 workers. Portway Crown Limited – Dissolved 11/05/21, traded as Rose and Crown, Birmingham, B48, failed to pay £9,809.24 to 3 workers. Thomas Commercial Cleaning Limited – under new ownership, Chipping Norton, OX7, failed to pay £9,762.56 to 6 workers. Delta Crewe Hall Op Co Limited, Crewe, CW1, failed to pay £9,626.89 to 29 workers. Top Nails Livingston Ltd. – Dissolved 28/9/21, Livingston, EH54, failed to pay £9,266.40 to 5 workers. Acropolis Corporate Limited – Liquidation 19/05/2022, traded as Cedar Court Hotels, Wakefield, WF2, failed to pay £9,150.60 to 56 workers. Avondale Foods (Craigavon) Limited, Craigavon, BT66, failed to pay £9,007.35 to 149 workers. Delta Telford Op Co Limited, Telford, TF7, failed to pay £8,871.76 to 12 workers. M1 Valet Centre Ltd – Dissolved 12/11/2019, Glasgow, G42, failed to pay £7,807.71 to 3 workers. Warrington Football Club Limited (The), trading as Warrington Wolves, Warrington, WA2, failed to pay £7,720.61 to 34 workers. Mr Faried Khan, trading as The News Shop, Manchester, M24, failed to pay £7,393.47 to 1 worker. Hudsons 23 Limited, trading as 23 Taxis, Hartlepool, TS24, failed to pay £7,190.46 to 83 workers. Dazzle Pristine Car Wash & Vehicle Servicing Ltd, Bexhill-on-Sea, TN39, failed to pay £7,051.08 to 5 workers. Lucknam Park Hotels Limited, Colerne, SN14, failed to pay £6,990.12 to 33 workers. PFF Packaging (Sedgefield) Limited, Stockton-on -Tees, TS21, failed to pay £6,115.36 to 99 workers. Mr Harbhajan Singh Walia, trading as Parkside International Hotel, Reading, RG30, failed to pay £5,936.40 to 2 workers. D & F Trading Ltd – Dissolved 11/1/22, Huddersfield, HD4, failed to pay £5,920.22 to 7 workers. “Elvis Car Wash Ltd – Dissolved 3/11/20, London, SE6, failed to pay £5,768.98 to 3 workers.” Roka Mayfair Limited, London, W1K, failed to pay £5,741.87 to 16 workers. Mr Jangi Ismail Hamid, Doncaster, DN2, failed to pay £5,714.27 to 6 workers. The House of Bruar Limited, Perth, PH18, failed to pay £5,543.80 to 57 workers. Thanet Early Years Project, Broadstairs, CT10, failed to pay £5,487.97 to 27 workers. Delta Forest Pines Op Co Limited, trading as DoubleTree by Hilton Forest Pines Spa & Golf Resort, Brigg, DN20, failed to pay £5,471.81 to 17 workers. Nurse 365 Limited, Whitchurch, SY13, failed to pay £5,238.01 to 8 workers. Ross Labels Limited, Ross-on-Wye, HR9, failed to pay £5,221.27 to 106 workers. Little Poppets Nurseries Limited, Leicester, LE5, failed to pay £5,214.88 to 19 workers. Tenpin (Scotland) Limited, trading as Pro Bowl Glenrothes, Glenrothes, KY7, failed to pay £5,174.65 to 1 worker. Virgin Active Limited, London, EC1A, failed to pay £5,074.96 to 80 workers. Dr Tyrone Castles, trading as The Royal Hotel, Penrith, CA11, failed to pay £4,974.72 to 9 workers. All Day Recruitment Limited, Rickmansworth, WD3, failed to pay £4,896.57 to 25 workers. Casual Dining Restaurants Group Limited – Dissolved 4/10/22, London, NW1, failed to pay £4,647.70 to 20 workers. Hatch Brothers Limited, trading as Genesis Crafty (now under new ownership), Magherafelt, BT45, failed to pay £4,439.53 to 7 workers. Royal Northern & Clyde Yacht Club, Helensburgh, G84, failed to pay £4,426.73 to 1 worker. Express Valeting Limited, Southport, PR9, failed to pay £4,338.3 to 3 workers. Cater Link Limited, Reading, RG6, failed to pay £4,285.35 to 61 workers. Day of Sunshine (UK) Ltd, Lytham St Annes, FY8, failed to pay £4,275.19 to 2 workers. Tot Stop Pre School & Early Years Centre Ltd, Driffield, YO25, failed to pay £4,213.77 to 10 workers. H.S. Walia Limited, trading as Lawn & Parkside International Hotels, Reading, RG30, failed to pay £4,198.85 to 1 worker. Velocity Interactive Limited – Dissolved 13/7/2021, London, EC2A, failed to pay £3,868.40 to 2 workers. B H Live, Bournemouth, BH2, failed to pay £3,757.43 to 130 workers. Few Inns Limited, Bampton, OX18, failed to pay £3,756.10 to 6 workers. Hunter’s Moon UK Limited, trading as Margaret Kimber, Glastonbury, BA6, failed to pay £3,653.22 to 8 workers. The Organic Hair Company Limited, Moreton In Marsh, GL56, failed to pay £3,590.83 to 4 workers. Ms Dimitroulla Antoniou, trading as Montage, London, N1, failed to pay £3,579.72 to 2 workers. Little Sunbeams Pre-School (Portsmouth), Portsmouth, PO2, failed to pay £3,561.97 to 9 workers. Reahs Restaurant Ltd, trading as The Portmor, Blackwatertown, BT71, failed to pay £3,292 to 8 workers. Delta Park Op Co Limited, Leeds, LS27, failed to pay £3,242.59 to 26 workers. Landlet Limited – in administration 7/7/22, traded as Belgrave House Hotel and Comfort Hotel Luton, London, SW1V, failed to pay £3,224.06 to 9 workers. Toolstation Limited, Bridgwater, TA6, failed to pay £3,090.18 to 79 workers. USA Car Wash (Derby) Limited, Derby, DE21, failed to pay £3,005.10 to 9 workers. The Inveraray Inn Limited, trading as The George Hotel, Inveraray, PA32, failed to pay £2,933.93 to 25 workers. Blackpool Pleasure Beach Limited, Blackpool, FY4, failed to pay £2,866.95 to 12 workers. Eunoia Enterprises Limited, Nottingham, NG7, failed to pay £2,798.84 to 31 workers. Mrs Pauline Butfield, trading as Pauline’s Hair & Beauty, York, YO26, failed to pay £2,791.84 to 1 worker. Bubbles Sussex Services Limited, Eastbourne, BN23, failed to pay £2,654.37 to 9 workers. Ridgeway Private Day Nursery Limited – Dissolved 19/4/22, Richmond, DL10, failed to pay £2,600 to 3 workers. K&R Blue Bakery Limited – Dissolved 9/11/21, Bognor Regis, PO22, failed to pay £2,574.87 to 4 workers. Integra Accounting Limited, Hinkley, LE10, failed to pay £2,566.42 to 5 workers. Crofton Park Cars Ltd – Dissolved 23/7/19, London, SE4, failed to pay £2,549.48 to 1 worker. The Young Explorers Day Nursery Limited, Matlock, DE4, failed to pay £2,521.93 to 14 workers. Mr Kristopher George Shenton, trading as KGS Gas Services, Stoke on Trent, ST2, failed to pay £2,428.96 to 1 worker. O’Connor’s Restaurant Ltd, trading as O’Connor’s Bar and Restaurant, Omagh, BT78, failed to pay £2,413.89 to 1 worker. WGAB Limited, trading as Excel Clothing, Newtownards, BT23, failed to pay £2,369.12 to 18 workers. ITL (North East) Limited, Gateshead, NE10, failed to pay £2,346.53 to 2 workers. Mer Manor Operations Limited, London, W1G, failed to pay £2,332.78 to 98 workers. Arcadia Group Limited, London, W1T, failed to pay £2,233.19 to 109 workers. Curran Court Hotel 2017 Limited, Larne, BT40, failed to pay £2,003.07 to 63 workers. Copona Limited – Dissolved 06/04/21, traded as Exmouth Laundry Services, Exmouth, EX8, failed to pay £1,994.61 to 1 worker. OMI Management Ltd, Glasgow, G4, failed to pay £1,983.23 to 2 workers. MJ Services East Limited – Notice of move from Administration to Dissolution 28/12/22, Grimsby, DN32, failed to pay £1,977.97 to 2 workers. Careers Advice & Learning Centre Limited – Active proposal to strike off, Leicester, LE3, failed to pay £1,972.73 to 6 workers. Disha (Newcastle) Ltd, trading as Subway, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE12, failed to pay £1,948.98 to 2 workers. “Core Assetz Ltd – Dissolved 26/11/19, Birmingham, B16, failed to pay £1,928.61 to 3 workers.” Phoenix Eye Ltd, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, NE12, failed to pay £1,917.07 to 301 workers. Arla Foods Limited, Leeds, LS10, failed to pay £1,916.60 to 14 workers. Calmac Services Limited, trading as Riverside Vets Canvey, Canvey Island, SS8, failed to pay £1,912.81 to 1 worker. Central Fitness Limited, Accrington, BB5, failed to pay £1,909.17 to 1 worker. Jettco Plastering Limited, Colchester, CO2, failed to pay £1,905.95 to 1 worker. Mr Makudur Rahman, trading as Ghandi Indian Restaurant, Exeter, EX4, failed to pay £1,896.70 to 2 workers. Mack Daddys Gloucester Road Limited – Dissolved 18/10/2022, Bristol, BS7, failed to pay £1,863.80 to 2 workers. Mr Vinodrai Pranjivanbhai Tanna, trading as Tanna Pharmacy, Harrow, HA5, failed to pay £1,815.53 to 1 worker. Grimethorpe Hand Car Wash Ltd, Barnsley, S72, failed to pay £1,793.29 to 1 worker. George Day Nurseries Limited, trading as Orpington Day Nursery, Orpington, BR6, failed to pay £1,776.75 to 4 workers. Mrs Karen Wells, trading as Cream Hair Design, South Shields, NE33, failed to pay £1,776.15 to 2 workers. Mrs Patricia Jervis, trading as Bumble Beez, Dunfermline, KY12, failed to pay £1,768.87 to 7 workers. Wren Kitchens Limited, Barton on Humber, DN18, failed to pay £1,675.73 to 16 workers. Bendart Limited, trading as Blackwell Print, Great Yarmouth, NR30, failed to pay £1,585.08 to 2 workers. Uppal Convenience Stores Limited, trading as Spar, Runcorn, WA7, failed to pay £1,574.02 to 1 worker. Mrs Zara Emma Mason, trading as The Lamb Inn, Salisbury, SP5, failed to pay £1,567.39 to 3 workers. Checkpoint Car Care Ltd – Dissolved 1/12/20, Hebden Bridge, HX7, failed to pay £1,532.25 to 2 workers. Mr Richard Woodland, trading as Woodland Autos, Chard, TA20, failed to pay £1,530.42 to 1 worker. Westbourne Leisure Limited, trading as The Strawberry Bank Hotel, Coventry, CV7, failed to pay £1,513.44 to 31 workers. The Pit Stop (Colchester) Limited, Great Bentley Colchester, CO7, failed to pay £1,474.69 to 1 worker. Mrs Helen Wilson, trading as The Hygiene Machine, Hexham, NE46, failed to pay £1,462.26 to 2 workers. Delta Ashford Op Co Limited, trading as Ashford International Hotel, Ashford, TN24, failed to pay £1,435.91 to 12 workers. Version Limited, trading as La Coupe Studio, Sheffield, S1, failed to pay £1,428.01 to 1 worker. M R Academy Limited – Dissolved 24/12/19, traded as Sugarcoat Nails, London, E15, failed to pay £1,391.42 to 3 workers. Ms Joanne Sarabia, trading as Secrets Hair & Beauty, Selby, YO8, failed to pay £1,373.90 to 1 worker. Springvale Leather Limited, Rossendale, BB4, failed to pay £1,373.23 to 1 worker. The Trading Mill Limited – Dissolved 17/03/20, Wakefield, WF1, failed to pay £1,336.33 to 4 workers. Dudley Taylor Pharmacies Limited, Warwick, CV34, failed to pay £1,276.45 to 174 workers. St. Nicholas House Ltd, Powys, SY15, failed to pay £1,178.53 to 2 workers. Whitbread Group PLC, Dunstable, LU5, failed to pay £1,118.37 to 1 worker. Glowing Global Advertising Limited – Dissolved 12/10/2021, Manchester, M1, failed to pay £1,116.99 to 4 workers. Sahara Global Ltd, trading as A1 Hand Car Wash, Dundee, DD1, failed to pay £1,087.87 to 4 workers. Delta Chesford Grange OP CO Limited, trading as Chesford Grange Hotel, Warwick, CV8, failed to pay £1,066.21 to 6 workers. Vue Cinemas (UK) Limited, London, W4, failed to pay £1,029.13 to 8 workers. Heritage Hotels Blackpool Limited – Liquidation 16/11/22, traded as Melville Hotel, Blackpool, FY1, failed to pay £1,027.65 to 2 workers. Nail Retreat London Limited – Dissolved 25/06/19, London, NW10, failed to pay £1,015.23 to 2 workers. D&M Middleton Limited, Cleckheaton, BD19, failed to pay £960.64 to 4 workers. Bar Lounge Limited, Chester, CH1, failed to pay £951.17 to 23 workers. BNP Paribas Real Estate Advisory & Property Management UK Limited, London, EC2V, failed to pay £933.12 to 3 workers. Portal Security Ltd, Glasgow, G67, failed to pay £927.61 to 55 workers. North Norfolk Hospitality Limited, trading as The Cliftonville Hotel, Cromer, NR27, failed to pay £908.56 to 3 workers. Serenity Health Care (Team) Ltd – active proposal to strike off, County Durham, TS29, failed to pay £904.09 to 2 workers. The Rides Motor Services Limited, Waltham Cross, EN8, failed to pay £877.42 to 3 workers. St. Mark’s Pre-School, Salisbury, SP1, failed to pay £870.55 to 6 workers. Little Treasures Nurseries Kirton Ltd, Kirton, PE20, failed to pay £866.01 to 2 workers. Mr Rassul Kadir, trading as Talbot Road Car Wash, Blackpool, FY1, failed to pay £864.80 to 5 workers. Mr Thomas O’Brien & Mr Lee Taylor, trading as Chambers Hair Design, Manchester, M3, failed to pay £858.90 to 1 worker. Elmhurst School Limited, South Croydon, CR2, failed to pay £829.32 to 1 worker. Amira G Foods Limited, London, W1J, failed to pay £796.43 to 1 worker. Mr R.E. Blair and Mrs June Victoria Blair, trading as Higher Trenoweth Farm, St. Austell, PL28, failed to pay £776.76 to 1 worker. Comptons 2000 Limited, Birmingham, B12, failed to pay £772.36 to 3 workers. LDH Hotels Limited, trading as The Tongue Hotel, Lairg, IV27, failed to pay £771.48 to 11 workers. Pizza & Co West Road Limited – Dissolved 15/12/20, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE4, failed to pay £757.62 to 1 worker. Tangerine Properties Ltd – Dissolved 15/12/20, Cambridge, CB22, failed to pay £743.21 to 5 workers. Ms Claire Frances, trading as Claire Frances Hairdressing, Glasgow, G3, failed to pay £739.02 to 1 worker. Delta Hampshire Court Op Co Limited, trading as Hampshire Court Hotel, Basingstoke, RG24, failed to pay £737.96 to 10 workers. Delta Stratford Manor Op Co Limited, Leeds, LS27, failed to pay £728.77 to 8 workers. Fintax UK Limited, Birmingham, B8, failed to pay £727.79 to 3 workers. Forza GB (Great Britain) Ltd, Caldicot, NP26, failed to pay £721.34 to 2 workers. Benugo Limited, Reading, RG6, failed to pay £717.80 to 12 workers. AMYU Limited – Dissolved 20/10/20, traded as Golden Spice Kebab House, Derby, DE11, failed to pay £710.20 to 4 workers. Old Plaza Ltd, Manchester, M34, failed to pay £692.60 to 15 workers. The Governors, trading as Pheasey Park Farm Primary School and Children’s Centre, Pheasey Park Farm School, Birmingham, B43, failed to pay £683.58 to 8 workers. You Me Thai Ltd – Dissolved 28/1/20, Hastings, TN34, failed to pay £667.70 to 2 workers. The Network (Field Marketing & Promotions) Company Limited, trading as JYL Hand to Hand, London, E3, failed to pay £661.37 to 14 workers. Ripon Spa Hotel Limited, Ripon, HG4, failed to pay £654.85 to 8 workers. Social Care Alba Ltd, Edinburgh, EH8, failed to pay £650.38 to 8 workers. The H Room Limited – Active proposal to strike off, Reading, RG1, failed to pay £639.67 to 4 workers. Eurotherm Limited, Telford, TF3, failed to pay £639.67 to 7 workers. Mr Henry Gornall, Mrs Joesphine Gornall, Mrs Lisa Gornall and Mr Richard Gornall, trading as The Hideaway at Windermere, Windermere, LA23, failed to pay £620.75 to 3 workers. Anthony John Salons Limited, Lichfield, WS14, failed to pay £615.46 to 1 worker. The Learning Mill Ltd, Leek, ST13, failed to pay £612.69 to 1 worker. Moses Basket Ltd, trading as Happi Feet, Bexley, DA17, failed to pay £610.65 to 10 workers. Super Noodles Catering Limited – Dissolved 8/3/22, Canterbury, CT1, failed to pay £601.24 to 1 worker. Al-Haqq UK Ltd, trading as Heavenly Desserts, Northampton, NN1, failed to pay £594.62 to 3 workers. Delta Belton Woods Op Co Limited, Grantham, NG32, failed to pay £587.56 to 3 workers. 727 Your Store Limited, Craigavon, BT62, failed to pay £580.37 to 1 worker. The Green Courier Limited, trading as Churchill Express, London, W3, failed to pay £576.08 to 1 worker. Tyre Torque Doncaster Limited, Doncaster, DN3, failed to pay £566.16 to 6 workers. United Church Schools Trust, Peterborough, PE3, failed to pay £554.82 to 2 workers. Global Education Management Systems Limited, trading as GEMS Education, London, SW1Y, failed to pay £530.42 to 1 worker. Mr Shobuz Ali, trading as Khalisa Indian Restaurant, Liverpool, L16, failed to pay £526.07 to 2 workers. JJJ-D Corporation Ltd – Liquidation 7/7/22, Bury, BL9, failed to pay £509.20 to 10 workers. Edenmore Golf & Country Club Ltd, Magheralin, BT67, failed to pay £506.52 to 11 workers. Mr Patrick Ginnelly, Nuneaton, CV11, failed to pay £502.37 to 1 worker.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

