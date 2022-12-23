A full list of upcoming strike dates

We take a look at the upcoming list of strike dates.

With workers in the public sector continuing to strike from now and into the new year, including rail workers, posties, NHS staff and Border Officers, demanding better pay and conditions during soaring inflation and a cost of living crisis, we take a look at the upcoming list of strike dates.

Railways

RMT members will stage a further walkout on Christmas Eve at 6am and won’t return to work until December 27.

In addition, the union has also said that two more 48-hour walkouts will happen on January 3 and 4, and on January 6 and 7.

The RMT has also issued an overtime ban for its members across the railway network from 18 December to 2 January.

ASLEF union of train drivers has since announced that its members will also strike over pay on Thursday 5 January 2023.

NHS staff

After staging their first walkout in over 106 years earlier this month, The Royal College of Nursing today announced two consecutive days of strike action in January in England in an escalation of its pay dispute with the UK government.

Unless negotiations are opened, RCN members will strike again on 18 and 19 January 2023.

Ambulance services in England will be hit by two days of strikes on 11 and 23 January by members of Unison.

The British Medical Association is due to start balloting 45,000 junior doctors in England on 9 January, which is widely expected to result in a resounding vote in favour of strike action.

Border Force

1000 Border Force staff – many of whom check passports – are staging the first of a series of strikes from today to 26 December and from 28 to 31 December.

Employees are walking out at Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff and Glasgow airports, as well as the Port of Newhaven. Military personnel and civil servants have been drafted in to cover strikers.

Postal workers

After Royal Mail Group’s senior leadership rejected an offer of negotiations to resolve the ongoing dispute, postal workers will be striking today and on Saturday 24th December.

CWU General Secretary Dave Ward said: “For Royal Mail Group to reject our offer just hours after receiving it demonstrates that they were never serious about saving Christmas for customers and businesses.

“When a company openly boasts of having built a £1.7 billion fund to crush its own workers rather than use that money to settle the dispute and restore the service, then you know dark forces are clearly at work.”

Civil Service

The PCS union, the civil service’s biggest union, has announced new strike dates for members at the Department for Work and Pensions and National Highways.

PCS said members at DWP bases in Doncaster and Liverpool who have been striking since Monday this week would extend their action from January 3 to January 7.

From December 30, National Highways traffic officers in the West Midlands and the south-west are due to begin industrial action. On January 3 and January 4 all traffic officers who are PCS members are due to strike.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

