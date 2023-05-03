Strike dates: Who is on strike this month?

From the railways to Heathrow, workers continue industrial action throughout May for decent pay

Industrial action continues into the spring months this May, most notably with the rail unions announcing new strikes making headlines for clashing with some big events.

There are also ongoing strikes in the public and private sector as workers are forced to continue their industrial action in the hope of securing fairer pay deals from their employers this summer.

Passport Office workers

Passport Office workers continued their strike action this month from 1 May, striking for six days straight until this Saturday in the ongoing targeted strike action from civil servants with the Public Commercial Services (PCS) Union.

More than 1,000 workers are involved in the walkout in England, Scotland and Wales over a five-week period which began in April.

We talked to a passport examiner about why he was taking strike action and about the public sector losing passionate staff over low pay.

DWP Jobcentre workers

PCS members working for the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) at 13 jobcentres in Liverpool and Glasgow are on strike from 2 May until 6 May.

A recent poll conducted by the union found one in five DWP workers claim in-work benefits, more than double the number six months ago. Paul Nowak, PCS general secretary, said it was shameful that those administering benefits had to claim them themselves.

Civil servants have experienced a real-terms pay cuts between 12% – 23% since 2010 and are asking for a 10% pay rise to meet inflation, better pensions and job security.

HMRC workers

In an escalation of PCS’s ongoing targeted strike action, more than 400 members working in Personal Taxation operations on Employer Service in East Kilbride and Benton Park View will strike on May 15-19, 22-26, 29-31 and 1-2, June.

Heathrow security staff

‘May mayhem’ declared for Heathrow airport as security officers plan for fresh strikes, which Unite the union said will cause inevitable delay and disruption.

Security staff have experienced a 24 per cent cut in their real terms pay since 2017, in stark contrast to the 88 per cent pay increase seen by Heathrow’s chief executive over 11 years according to Unite.

Low pay has led to more than one in three security officers planning to leave their roles, a recent survey revealed.

It follows on from the 10 days of strikes by the 1,400 security officers taken over Easter. They will now take industrial action on 4, 5, 6, 9 and 10 May and then on 25, 26, 27 May.

BBC Regional Services staff

BBC local radio staff were set for a 24-hour walkout this Friday, 5 May, to coincide with the local election results. However strike action has been paused as NUJ members decide on a revised proposal from BBC management.

The dispute started after the BBC proposed local radio stations would share programmes across the network resulting in less output and job losses.

The revised deal includes removing the risk of redundancies from 300 journalists, new guarantees on redeploying those who will lose their role and putting on three extra pairs of weekend breakfast shows.

If the proposals are rejected then work to rule will recommence from Wednesday 10 May, which involves employees doing no more than the minimum required by their contract.

More civil servants

Members of the civil service union Prospect will walk out on May 10, which includes staff in 40 employers across the public sector.

It follows the ongoing refusal from government to enter negotiations with civil servants to end the current pay and conditions dispute.

They will also walk out again on Wednesday 7 June.

RMT rail workers

Members of RMT working at 14 train operators will enter a 24-hour strike on Saturday 13 May.

This follows on from the union rejecting the latest offer from the Rail Delivery Group which was subject to the union terminating its industrial mandate.

Mick Lynch said members had ‘no alternative’ but to press ahead with more strike action and continue their campaign for a negotiated settlement on pay, conditions and job security.

Train drivers from the union Aslef

Train drivers at 15 companies will be taking strike action on Friday 12 May, Wednesday 31 May, and Saturday 3 June.

Most of the drivers have not had a pay increase for four years and have been in dispute with their employers for almost a year now.

Aslef union represent more than 96% of train drivers and have warned that it is very unlikely services will run on the strike dates.

The union’s general secretary hit back at a bizarre accusation by the transport secretary that Aslef is not standing in solidarity with Ukraine as their planned strike falls on the eve of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef said it was the most ridiculous accusation he had ever heard and that his union had stood in solidarity with the country longer than the transport secretary has.

“I am not going to take any lessons in solidarity from a Tory cabinet minister who doesn’t understand what he is talking about.”

