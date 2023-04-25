Shock poll finds one in five DWP staff claim benefits

The figure has doubled in six months

One in five government workers in the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) claim in-work benefits, a poll by the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union has revealed.

The number has more than double since staff were asked the same question six months ago.

The survey, completed by over 5,500 PCS members, also showed that 12% had a second or third job to boost their income and 11% had used foodbanks in the last month.

A further 7% said they have foodbanks or a foodshare system at work, whilst one member said their office had refused to allow staff to open a foodbank due to fear of ‘bad press’.

The DWP worker told PCS: “Staff in my workplace asked for a foodbank to help each other out, but the management team blocked it, saying it would make bad press if it got out.

“I think it makes even worse press that we were denied the chance to help our own colleagues.”

One surveyed member said they ‘sleep hungry’, whilst another revealed they used a foodbank for the first time in their life this year, due to the cost-of-living crisis and ‘exorbitant rent crisis’.

PCS general secretary Park Serwotka accused ministers of not having a conscience saying, if they did, they would be ashamed.

“If ministers had a conscience, they would be ashamed to be paying their own workforce so little they have to claim the benefits they themselves administer,” accused Serwotka.

“That so many foodbanks have been set up in government offices is a stain on ministers, who must take note of this survey and take action to address this unacceptable in-work poverty.”

PCS members are currently being re-balloted to renew their mandate for strike action, as their current six-month legal strike mandate expires on 6 May.

Serwotka believes the survey results are evidence that members will vote ‘Yes’ in the re-ballot, and predicts that strike action in the civil service will only escalate.

More than 133,000 civil servants are due to walk out this Friday, 28 April, continuing calls for a 10% pay rise, better pensions and job security.

Civil servants have experienced a real-terms pay cuts between 12% – 23% since 2010.

Hannah Davenport is trade union reporter at Left Foot Forward

Left Foot Forward’s trade union reporting is supported by the Barry Amiel and Norman Melburn Trust

