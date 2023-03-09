Tory MP Lee Anderson gets his own show on GB News

Only a few days ago, Ofcom found GB News to be in breach of impartiality guidelines after spreading misleading information about Covid-19 vaccines.

Lee Anderson is the latest Tory MP to get his own show on right-wing channel GB News.

Anderson, who last month called for the return of the death penalty and also claimed that poor families are abusing foodbanks, will join fellow Conservatives Jacob Rees-Mogg, Esther McVey and Philip Davies in getting his own show on the channel.

Anderson, who pocketed £200 a week for appearing on presenter Dan Wooton’s GB News show, can expect to earn a lot more for having his own show. McVey earned £58,651 as a presenter on the channel in 2022, at an average of about £900 per episode.

Commenting on his new side-hussle, the MP for Ashfield said: “GB News is the true voice of the great British silent majority. I’m joining the people’s channel to ensure their voice is heard.”

It’s worth pointing out that only a few days ago, Ofcom found GB News to be in breach of impartiality guidelines after spreading misleading information about Covid-19 vaccines.

The broadcasting rules were broken last April, when presenter Mark Steyn made comments about the Covid-19 booster jabs, claiming that data showed significantly greater risk” of “infection, hospitalisation and death”, from the third jab.

Ofcom said that the conclusions drawn by Steyn were wrong and “may have resulted in viewers making important decisions about their own health”. The regulator launched an investigation after complaints from viewers who said the presenter had made “dangerous” and “fatally flawed conclusions”.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.