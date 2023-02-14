Tory Deputy Chairman Lee Anderson is being sued by man who runs foodbank charity

Anderson is accused of defaming Michael Hollis on a Facebook page.

Tory Deputy Chairman Lee Anderson, who has made headlines in recent days over his alleged links to the far-right and his support for bringing back the death penalty, is now the subject of a libel claim from a man who runs a foodbank charity.

Anderson, who once claimed that people could feed themselves on 30p a day and who has previously said that those who use foodbanks don’t know how to cook or budget, is accused of defaming Michael Hollis on a Facebook page.

It is alleged that the MP for Ashfield told his 35,000 followers that Hollis had exchanged cash in brown envelopes in relation to a planning application, the Guardian reports.

Hollis has instructed legal firm Bindmans to pursue a libel claim against Anderson.

In a statement published on its website on Monday, Bindmans said: “On 1 February 2023, Mr Anderson made defamatory allegations of bribery against a local man, Michael Hollis, who runs a food bank charity. Mr Anderson claimed in a Facebook post published to his 35,000 followers that money had changed hands in brown envelopes in relation to a planning application made by Mr Hollis.

“Mr Hollis is outraged by this allegation and, after Mr Anderson refused to remove his post, has taken the first steps towards a libel claim against him.”

Anderson’s post included a screenshot of a planning application made in Hollis’s name, referring to a property in Silverhill Lane, Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire.

Anderson has been contacted for comment.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

