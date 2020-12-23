Nine times Left Foot Forward hit the headlines in 2020

We don't just write the news. Sometimes we make it too.
Left Foot Forward doesn’t just report the news. Sometimes we make it too. Here are nine examples from this year.
- Campaigners lambast Daily Mail for ‘implying’ that Russia and Albania are safe for LGBT+ people. Spoiler: They’re not. This piece from Pink News used a quote from Joe Lo’s piece covering this story. The quote was from Labour MP Chris Bryant who was shocked the Daily Mail would imply that there was no reason LGBT+ people might fear persecution in Russia and Albania.
- Unison’s McAnea rejects “continuity candidate” label as “patronising” This piece from LabourList reports on Josiah Mortimer’s interview with the candidate to be the General Secretary of Unison. She didn’t hold back on telling him she was being treated differently from her male competitors.
- Plaid Cymru joins calls for government to block tax-dodging companies from Coronavirus bailout support. The New European reported on a quote from IPPR Director Carys Roberts in a piece by Sophia Dourou. The piece reported on calls from the IPPR and others to block those who have failed to contribute fairly from being bailed out.
- Tower Hamlets mayor says Robert Jenrick scandal is ‘anything but’ over as he condems Tory MP’s response. Yahoo Finance reported on a piece written for us by John Biggs on Jenrick’s ‘cash for favours’ scandal.
- British trafficking victim seeing Priti Patel over alleged ‘abuse of personal data’. The Week used a quote given to Joe Evans from Director of Advocacy at the Refugee Council Dr Lisa Doyle accusing the Home Office of misusing data from homeless shelters for immigration enforcement.
- Labour’s most exciting new MP just shredded the Tories’ budget. In a piece on Zarah Sultana MP, The Canary linked to columnist Prem Sikka’s piece explaining just how bad an idea freeports are. A boon for corporate tax dodgers.
- Coronavirus: Business Secretary won’t promise full sick pay for ‘health heroes’. The Mirror reported on the excellent question (and considerably less excellent response) Editor Josiah Mortimer asked of Business Secretary Alok Sharma.
- Still life in the old watchdog: The enduring importance of local media. The Pres Gazette covered Josiah Mortimer’s reporting of ruptions between Keir Starmer and a 2019 candidate over allegations he had snubbed their local party activists.
- UK Coronavirus: Boris Johnson announces new lockdown in England from Thursday. As England locked down a second time, The Guardian’s live blog used Josiah’s tweet that broke the news that the PM had called Keir Starmer to discuss it.
Left Foot Forward will continue to make sure we shine a light on all things progressive – and continue to hold those who aren’t to account.
Emma Burnell is a journalist and consultant.
